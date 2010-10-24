Image 1 of 37 The elite women's podium (l-r): Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry), Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 37 Barriers were no problem for the dominant Georgia Gould. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 3 of 37 Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Kenda) on her way to ninth place. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 4 of 37 The series leader, Georgia Gould, after another stunning win. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 5 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna) powers up the climb. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 6 of 37 The California Giant Berry Team warming up together. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) got the number one call-up again. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 37 A new sand pit was added today that gave some riders fits. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure) rounding a corner in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with a sizable lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure) on a steep descent in the sand. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 37 Pepper Harlton (Junventus Cycling) riding the new sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure) on a fast straightaway. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 37 Tammy Wallace (Thinkcash racing) over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on top of the Green Monster fly-over. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 37 A Hudz-Subaru racer on the steps of the Green Monster. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 37 Merideth Miller (California Giant Berry) moved up dramatically again today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) on a run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure) showing some dirt on her kit that may have been due to a crash. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 37 Nicole Duke (Hudz -Subaru) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 37 Cyclocros fans like to dress up for races. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) dominates both races this weekend. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 37 The Elite women's start seemed a bit subdued as nobody wanted to lead Georgia Gould out. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 37 Elite Women's start- Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 37 Elite Women take an immediate left hand turn after starting on the pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) made short work of getting a significant lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure) did her best to match Gould's pace. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 37 Nicole Duke (Hudz -Subaru) leading the chase group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure) all alone at the barriers with Gould out in front. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 37 Teal Stetson Lee (California Giant Berry) running in fifth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure) running the sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 37 Nicole Duke (Hudz -Subaru) leading a group through the sand. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 37 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven) running in the deep sand. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 37 Amanda Carey (Team Kenda) showing some classic cyclocross skills. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) and Meredith Miller. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was on a mission today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 37 Teal Stetson Lee (California Giant Berry) riding her best race yet. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro) took a second consecutive commanding victory at the Derby City Cup, round four of the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) held at the Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, Kentucky. After a crash-filled start, Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) fought her way into second place ahead of Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) in third.

"You never know and it is always when you think you a have a huge gap that you get a mechanical, run into a tree or something stupid happens," Gould said. "I would rather just pretend that there is someone right on my wheel and stay in it because you never know. It is better to not wait around. The bigger the gap you have the more room for error."

Gould took over the USGP lead following her win at the previous day's round three and increased it after winning the fourth round. She is looking forward to the next weekend of competition held at the New Belgium Cup in her home city of Fort Collins, Colorado.

"Aside from the World Cup, the USGP does an awesome job in putting on this series and it is definitely my goal to do well in all the races and the series overall," Gould said.

Miller was awarded the event's Most Aggressive Rider for fighting back to a second place performance after two days marred by crashes and mechanicals.

"I got a little jumbled up in the sand and came out of that coming over the barriers I hit a post and crashed and I had to chase back on again," said Miller. "I started off bad and just had to collect myself and get back in."

Pit zone turns to feed zone under warm temperatures

The elite women racers took on a more technically challenging course than the previous day. One thing that stayed the same was the dusty film that coated the entire Eva Bandman Park due to a three-month drought suffered in Kentucky.

Like the previous day, race officials opened the pit zone to feeding for the middle two laps of the race, closed for the first two and the last two, due to the 80 degrees Fahrenheit conditions.

Gould blasted off the start line and hit the grass section fully intending to cause gaps to open behind her on the first lap. She opened up a 15-second lead on her rivals by the start of the second lap.

It was Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure-Olgivy) who put up a strong chase from behind. However, a crash on the third lap caused her to lose a lot of time and she was caught and passed by the next chase group.

"I really went for it and tried to reel Georgia back in," Elliott said. "I started to get sloppy and played the look-behind-me game. I wasn't looking forward, hit some stakes and lot my places. I almost got back on and screwed up another corner, so I was really giving it."

Gould's chasers included Van Gilder, Nicole Duke and Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru), Teal Stetson-Lee (Gal Giant-Specialized) and Pepper Harlton (Juventus).

Further back still, but catching up quickly, was Meredith Miller who had a bad start followed by a crash in the opening laps. Miller made contact with the first group of chasers on the fourth lap and went straight to the front to set the pace for the remainder of the race.

"I went right into a post and went down," Miller said. "I picked my bike up and caught my way back, again. I kept my composure and rode my race steadily. I got back up to Van Gilder and I didn't want to bring her to the line."

By the start of the fifth lap, Gould was on her way to victory with a more than one-minute lead. Miller pushed the pace so hard that the race for second was between her and Van Gilder alone.

On the sixth and final lap, Gould soloed in for her second victory of the weekend. Miller stalled on the Selle Italia run-up causing Van Gilder to unclip behind. Miller gained the slim lead she needed and cruised flawlessly around the last half lap to secure second place.

"Meredith and I have been duking it out and we have very different styles," Van Gilder said. "As we went over the hill she stalled out and it was pretty tough for me behind because I was over geared. She had a slight gap and we went through the pit area which suits her. She is a strong racer and respect her ability."

Van Gilder soloed in for third place ahead of chasers Elliott in fourth, Stetson-Lee in fifth, Sherwin in sixth, Duke in seventh and Harlton in eighth.

