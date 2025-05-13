Recommended reading

'I really have no idea how I stayed upright' - Richard Carapaz puts Giro d'Italia time trial near-crash behind him to continue fight for second overall win

By published

EF Education-Easy Post leader hopeful of opportunities to repeat first week 2019 stage win on similar stage 4 finish

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 10 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost close to crash during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 2 a 137km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana UCIWT on May 10 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Richard Carapaz in his impressive save during the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz says he has no idea how he managed to stay upright after he came within a whisker of falling during the Giro d'italia stage 2 time trial, and he is now fully focussed on the challenges ahead and fighting for a second overall victory.

The 31-year-old EF Education EasyPost leader delivered an impressive 'save' during the Tirana time trial, where he skidded badly on a right-hand corner and only just managed to stay upright and in control of his bike

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.