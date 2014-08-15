Lea wins titles in men's individual pursuit, and the miss and out
Geist and Allar victorious in women's events
Day 3: Individual Pursuit, Miss and Out -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo
|0:04:40
|2
|Liam Donoghue (Usa)
|0:00:08
|3
|Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix Cycling Club
|0:00:08
|4
|Stefan Rothe (Usa) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:10
|5
|Kyle Perry (Usa) Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc
|0:00:13
|6
|Chris Carlson (Usa) Matrix Cycling Club
|0:00:17
|7
|Mike Zagorski (Usa)
|0:00:28
|8
|Shane Braley (Usa) Finish Strong
|0:00:33
|9
|Chris Watt (Usa) Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle
|0:00:45
|10
|Stephen Pelletier (Usa) Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle
|0:00:56
|DNS
|Owen Gillott (Usa) Herriott Sports Performance
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberly Geist (Usa) Team Alliance Environmental
|0:03:50
|2
|Julia Lonchar (Usa) Team Alliance Environmental
|0:00:12
|3
|Bailey Semian (Usa) Team TIBCO II
|0:00:23
|4
|Melissa Tabas (Usa)
|0:00:24
|DNS
|Jessica Prinner (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo
|2
|Kent Ross (Usa) PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team
|3
|John Simes (Usa) Custom Velo
|4
|Jamie Alvord (Usa)
|5
|Patrick Jacks (Usa) Bike Central
|6
|Martin Vecchio (Usa) Netherland Rubber
|7
|Chad Conley (Usa) East Point Track Club
|8
|John Croom (Usa)
|9
|Marc Marino (Usa)
|10
|Joseph Coddington (Usa) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club
|11
|Andrew Armstrong (Usa) Matrix Cycling Club
|12
|David DiPetrillo (Usa) Lake Washington Velo
|13
|Luke Momper (Usa)
|14
|Stefan Rothe (Usa) Elbowz Racing
|15
|Kyle Perry (Usa) Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc
|16
|Matthew Montesano (Usa) Second Chance Racing p/b Zubaz
|DNS
|Grayson Brookshire (Usa) Volharden
|DNS
|Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix Cycling Club
|DNS
|Jacob Duehring (Usa) GS Ciao
|DNS
|Brent Stein (Usa) Hammer Racing Team- TVG LTD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (Usa) Colavita Racing Inc.
|2
|Colleen Hayduk (Usa) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
|3
|Tela Crane (Usa) Lake Washington Velo
|4
|Colleen Gulick (Usa) Riptide Cycling
|5
|Kate Wilson (Usa) CPT
|6
|Morgan Brown (Usa) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Emily Thurston (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|8
|Heather Ross (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
