Trending

Lea wins titles in men's individual pursuit, and the miss and out

Geist and Allar victorious in women's events

Day 3: Individual Pursuit, Miss and Out -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 12

Kimberly Geist, number 17, passes and eliminates Julia Lonchar, number 18, in the gold medal round for the Individual Pursuit.

Kimberly Geist, number 17, passes and eliminates Julia Lonchar, number 18, in the gold medal round for the Individual Pursuit.
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 2 of 12

Matthew Baranoski (top) takes on David Espinoza (bottom) in the Semifinal Round of the Men 200m Time Trial. Baranoski wins both heats and moves on to the gold medal round

Matthew Baranoski (top) takes on David Espinoza (bottom) in the Semifinal Round of the Men 200m Time Trial. Baranoski wins both heats and moves on to the gold medal round
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 3 of 12

Volunteers from the Giordana Velodrome watch as Bobby Lea (top) passes Liam Donohghue (bottom) in the Men's Individual Pursuit

Volunteers from the Giordana Velodrome watch as Bobby Lea (top) passes Liam Donohghue (bottom) in the Men's Individual Pursuit
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 4 of 12

A USA Cycling Official fires the gun to signify the start of the 2014 Women's Miss and Out National Championship

A USA Cycling Official fires the gun to signify the start of the 2014 Women's Miss and Out National Championship
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 5 of 12

Sprinter Tela Crane leads the Woman's field in the Miss and Out race

Sprinter Tela Crane leads the Woman's field in the Miss and Out race
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 6 of 12

Erica Allar (Colavita Racing Inc.) tries to maintain her lead over Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Engery Cycling-Vie 13) in the Women's Miss and Out National Championship

Erica Allar (Colavita Racing Inc.) tries to maintain her lead over Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Engery Cycling-Vie 13) in the Women's Miss and Out National Championship
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 7 of 12

A USA Cycling Official rings the bell in the Men's Miss and Out National Championship race

A USA Cycling Official rings the bell in the Men's Miss and Out National Championship race
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 8 of 12

The last 3 riders in the Men's Miss and Out National Championship were Kent Ross (PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team), John Simes (Custom Velo) and Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)

The last 3 riders in the Men's Miss and Out National Championship were Kent Ross (PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team), John Simes (Custom Velo) and Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 9 of 12

Women's Individual Pursuit top 3 - 1st place Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental), 2nd place Julia Lochar (Team Alliance Environmental), 3rd place Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)

Women's Individual Pursuit top 3 - 1st place Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental), 2nd place Julia Lochar (Team Alliance Environmental), 3rd place Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 10 of 12

Women's Miss and Out top 3 - 1st place Erica Allar (Colavita Racing Inc.), 2nd place Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13), 3rd Place Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)

Women's Miss and Out top 3 - 1st place Erica Allar (Colavita Racing Inc.), 2nd place Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13), 3rd Place Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 11 of 12

Men's Miss and Out top 3 - 1st place Bobby Lea (Custom Velo), 2nd place Kent Ross (PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team), 3rd Place John Simes (Custome Velo)

Men's Miss and Out top 3 - 1st place Bobby Lea (Custom Velo), 2nd place Kent Ross (PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team), 3rd Place John Simes (Custome Velo)
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 12 of 12

Men's Individual Pursuit top 3 - 1st place Bobby Lea (Custom Velo), 2nd place Liam Donoghue, 3rd place Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club)

Men's Individual Pursuit top 3 - 1st place Bobby Lea (Custom Velo), 2nd place Liam Donoghue, 3rd place Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club)
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)

Full Results

Men's Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo0:04:40
2Liam Donoghue (Usa)0:00:08
3Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix Cycling Club0:00:08
4Stefan Rothe (Usa) Elbowz Racing0:00:10
5Kyle Perry (Usa) Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc0:00:13
6Chris Carlson (Usa) Matrix Cycling Club0:00:17
7Mike Zagorski (Usa)0:00:28
8Shane Braley (Usa) Finish Strong0:00:33
9Chris Watt (Usa) Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle0:00:45
10Stephen Pelletier (Usa) Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle0:00:56
DNSOwen Gillott (Usa) Herriott Sports Performance

Women Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Geist (Usa) Team Alliance Environmental0:03:50
2Julia Lonchar (Usa) Team Alliance Environmental0:00:12
3Bailey Semian (Usa) Team TIBCO II0:00:23
4Melissa Tabas (Usa)0:00:24
DNSJessica Prinner (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking

Men's Miss and Out
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo
2Kent Ross (Usa) PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team
3John Simes (Usa) Custom Velo
4Jamie Alvord (Usa)
5Patrick Jacks (Usa) Bike Central
6Martin Vecchio (Usa) Netherland Rubber
7Chad Conley (Usa) East Point Track Club
8John Croom (Usa)
9Marc Marino (Usa)
10Joseph Coddington (Usa) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club
11Andrew Armstrong (Usa) Matrix Cycling Club
12David DiPetrillo (Usa) Lake Washington Velo
13Luke Momper (Usa)
14Stefan Rothe (Usa) Elbowz Racing
15Kyle Perry (Usa) Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc
16Matthew Montesano (Usa) Second Chance Racing p/b Zubaz
DNSGrayson Brookshire (Usa) Volharden
DNSZachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix Cycling Club
DNSJacob Duehring (Usa) GS Ciao
DNSBrent Stein (Usa) Hammer Racing Team- TVG LTD

Women's Miss and Out
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (Usa) Colavita Racing Inc.
2Colleen Hayduk (Usa) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
3Tela Crane (Usa) Lake Washington Velo
4Colleen Gulick (Usa) Riptide Cycling
5Kate Wilson (Usa) CPT
6Morgan Brown (Usa) Team Novo Nordisk
7Emily Thurston (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
8Heather Ross (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching

Latest on Cyclingnews