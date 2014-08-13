Trending

Lea, Valente lead Omniums in US Track Championships

Day 1 of racing in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Day 1: Omnium: Scratch Race, Individual Pursuit, Elimination Race -

Men Omnium I - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandre Darville (Bissell Development Cycling)
2Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
3Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
4Zachary Kovalcik
5Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
6Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
7Garrett Hankins (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut)
8Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
9Zack Allison
10Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
11Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
12Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)
13Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
14William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
15Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
DNFMike Zagorski
DNFRaul Arias J.R. (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
DNFAndrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
DNFJohn Croom
DNFKyle Knott (Starlight/Go!)
DNFLuke Momper
DNFBrad Tyra (University of Colorado Colorado Springs)

Women Omnium I - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
2Kate Wilson (CCF Racing Team)
3Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
4Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
5Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
6Erica Allar
7Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
8Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)
9Korina Huizar
10Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
11Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)

Men Omnium II - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)0:04:34.89
2Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)0:04:43.29
3Alexandre Darville (Bissell Development Cycling)0:04:48.80
4Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)0:04:50.20
5Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)0:04:51.31
6Zachary Kovalcik0:04:52.91
7Zack Allison0:04:55.37
8Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)0:04:56.52
9Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)0:04:56.74
10William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:57.04
11Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)0:05:00.47
12Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:05:01.33
13Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)0:05:01.90
14Mike Zagorski0:05:02.28
15Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)0:05:03.71
16Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)0:05:06.11
17Luke Momper0:05:06.76
18Raul Arias J.R. (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)0:05:07.77
19John Croom0:05:10.81
20Kyle Knott (Starlight/Go!)0:05:11.26
21Garrett Hankins (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut)0:05:11.83
22Brad Tyra (University of Colorado Colorado Springs)0:05:15.57

Women Omnium II - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)0:03:48.10
2Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:54.73
3Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)0:03:56.35
4Erica Allar0:04:05.15
5Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)0:04:05.30
6Kate Wilson (CCF Racing Team)0:04:07.20
7Korina Huizar0:04:10.06
8Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)0:04:10.13
9Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)0:04:15.92
10Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)0:04:20.59
11Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)0:04:31.63

Men Omnium III - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
2Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
3Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
4Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
5William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
6Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
7Zachary Kovalcik
8Alexandre Darville (Bissell Development Cycling)
9Zack Allison
10Luke Momper
11Kyle Knott (Starlight/Go!)
12Brad Tyra (University of Colorado Colorado Springs)
13Raul Arias J.R. (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
14Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
15John Croom
16Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
17Garrett Hankins (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut)
18Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)
19Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
20Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
21Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
22Mike Zagorski

Women Omnium III - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
2Erica Allar
3Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
4Kate Wilson (CCF Racing Team)
5Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
6Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
8Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
9Korina Huizar
10Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
11Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)

Standings after day 1

Men omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)116pts
2Alexandre Darville (Bissell Development Cycling)102
3Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)98
4Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)98
5Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)96
6Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling)92
7Zack Allison76
8Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 pb Felt Bicycle)76
9William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)68
10Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)68
11Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 pb Felt Bicycle)56
12Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)50
13Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)40
14Garrett Hankins (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut)37
15Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 pb Felt Bicycle)24
16Brad Tyra (University of Colorado Colorado Springs Colorado)-14
17Luke Momper-17
18Kyle Knott (Starlight/Go!)-18
19Raul Arias J.R. (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)-18
20John Croom-24
21Mike Zagorski-25
22Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)-27

Women omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Twenty16 Pro Cycling)114pts
2Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking South)108
3Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)104
4Kate Wilson (CCF Racing Team)102
5Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)102
6Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell&Shebell)92
7Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)90
8Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)76
9Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)70
10Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)66
11Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)66

