Lea, Valente lead Omniums in US Track Championships
Day 1 of racing in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Day 1: Omnium: Scratch Race, Individual Pursuit, Elimination Race -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandre Darville (Bissell Development Cycling)
|2
|Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|3
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|4
|Zachary Kovalcik
|5
|Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
|6
|Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|7
|Garrett Hankins (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut)
|8
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|9
|Zack Allison
|10
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
|11
|Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|12
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)
|13
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|14
|William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|15
|Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|DNF
|Mike Zagorski
|DNF
|Raul Arias J.R. (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|DNF
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
|DNF
|John Croom
|DNF
|Kyle Knott (Starlight/Go!)
|DNF
|Luke Momper
|DNF
|Brad Tyra (University of Colorado Colorado Springs)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|2
|Kate Wilson (CCF Racing Team)
|3
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|4
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|5
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|6
|Erica Allar
|7
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|8
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)
|9
|Korina Huizar
|10
|Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|11
|Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
|0:04:34.89
|2
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
|0:04:43.29
|3
|Alexandre Darville (Bissell Development Cycling)
|0:04:48.80
|4
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:04:50.20
|5
|Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
|0:04:51.31
|6
|Zachary Kovalcik
|0:04:52.91
|7
|Zack Allison
|0:04:55.37
|8
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)
|0:04:56.52
|9
|Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|0:04:56.74
|10
|William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:57.04
|11
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|0:05:00.47
|12
|Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:05:01.33
|13
|Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|0:05:01.90
|14
|Mike Zagorski
|0:05:02.28
|15
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
|0:05:03.71
|16
|Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|0:05:06.11
|17
|Luke Momper
|0:05:06.76
|18
|Raul Arias J.R. (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|0:05:07.77
|19
|John Croom
|0:05:10.81
|20
|Kyle Knott (Starlight/Go!)
|0:05:11.26
|21
|Garrett Hankins (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut)
|0:05:11.83
|22
|Brad Tyra (University of Colorado Colorado Springs)
|0:05:15.57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:03:48.10
|2
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:03:54.73
|3
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|0:03:56.35
|4
|Erica Allar
|0:04:05.15
|5
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|0:04:05.30
|6
|Kate Wilson (CCF Racing Team)
|0:04:07.20
|7
|Korina Huizar
|0:04:10.06
|8
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|0:04:10.13
|9
|Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|0:04:15.92
|10
|Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|0:04:20.59
|11
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)
|0:04:31.63
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
|2
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
|4
|Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
|5
|William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|6
|Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|7
|Zachary Kovalcik
|8
|Alexandre Darville (Bissell Development Cycling)
|9
|Zack Allison
|10
|Luke Momper
|11
|Kyle Knott (Starlight/Go!)
|12
|Brad Tyra (University of Colorado Colorado Springs)
|13
|Raul Arias J.R. (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|14
|Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|15
|John Croom
|16
|Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|17
|Garrett Hankins (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut)
|18
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)
|19
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|20
|Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|21
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
|22
|Mike Zagorski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|2
|Erica Allar
|3
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|4
|Kate Wilson (CCF Racing Team)
|5
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|6
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|8
|Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|9
|Korina Huizar
|10
|Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|11
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)
Standings after day 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
|116
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Darville (Bissell Development Cycling)
|102
|3
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|98
|4
|Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling)
|98
|5
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
|96
|6
|Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling)
|92
|7
|Zack Allison
|76
|8
|Nicholas Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|76
|9
|William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|68
|10
|Ian Holt (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|68
|11
|Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|56
|12
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber)
|50
|13
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|40
|14
|Garrett Hankins (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut)
|37
|15
|Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|24
|16
|Brad Tyra (University of Colorado Colorado Springs Colorado)
|-14
|17
|Luke Momper
|-17
|18
|Kyle Knott (Starlight/Go!)
|-18
|19
|Raul Arias J.R. (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|-18
|20
|John Croom
|-24
|21
|Mike Zagorski
|-25
|22
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
|-27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|114
|pts
|2
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking South)
|108
|3
|Elizabeth Newell (JAKROO Racing Team)
|104
|4
|Kate Wilson (CCF Racing Team)
|102
|5
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|102
|6
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell&Shebell)
|92
|7
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|90
|8
|Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
|76
|9
|Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|70
|10
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Garneau Factory Team)
|66
|11
|Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching)
|66
