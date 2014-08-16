Lea and Valente wins omnium titles
Baranoski and Marquardt secure time trial titles
Day 2: Omnium: Time trial, Flying Lap, Points Race -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo
|0:01:06.770
|2
|Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix/RBM
|0:00:01.900
|3
|Zachary Kovalcik (Usa)
|0:00:01.916
|4
|William Myers (Usa) Marc Pro - Strava
|0:00:02.083
|5
|Adrian Hegyvary (Usa) UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:02.382
|6
|Ian Holt (Usa) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|0:00:02.500
|7
|Jacob Duehring (Usa) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|0:00:02.594
|8
|Alexandre Darville (Usa) UCI CT: Bissell Development Cycling
|0:00:02.914
|9
|Garrett Hankins (Usa) VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut
|0:00:03.490
|10
|Zack Allison (Usa)
|0:00:03.864
|11
|Patrick Jacks (Usa) Bike Central
|0:00:04.380
|12
|Kyle Knott (Usa) Starlight/Go!
|0:00:04.569
|13
|John Croom (Usa)
|0:00:04.749
|14
|Nicholas Rogers (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|0:00:04.944
|15
|Brad Tyra (Usa) University of Colorado Colorado Springs
|0:00:05.138
|16
|Andrew Armstrong (Usa) Matrix/RBM
|0:00:05.466
|17
|Luke Momper (Usa)
|0:00:05.478
|18
|Jeremy Shirock (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|0:00:05.530
|19
|Raul Arias J.R. (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|0:00:06.192
|20
|Mike Zagorski (Usa)
|0:00:06.502
|21
|Martin Vecchio (Usa) Netherland Rubber
|0:00:06.660
|22
|Matthew Furlow (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|0:00:06.840
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Usa) UCI WPT: Exergy TWENTY16
|0:00:37.167
|2
|Elizabeth Newell (Usa) JAKROO Racing Team
|0:00:00.638
|3
|Erica Allar (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:00:01.148
|4
|Colleen Gulick (Usa) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell
|0:00:02.174
|5
|Jessica Prinner (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:00:02.565
|6
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Usa) Garneau Factory Team
|0:00:02.931
|7
|Korina Huizar (Usa)
|0:00:03.190
|8
|Bailey Semian (Usa) Team TIBCO II
|0:00:03.765
|9
|Emily Thurston (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|0:00:03.954
|10
|Kate Wilson (Usa) CCF Racing Team
|0:00:04.202
|11
|Heather Ross (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|0:00:07.251
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo
|0:00:13.941
|2
|Zachary Kovalcik (Usa)
|0:00:00.067
|3
|William Myers (Usa) Marc Pro - Strava
|0:00:00.268
|4
|Garrett Hankins (Usa) VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut
|0:00:00.279
|5
|Adrian Hegyvary (Usa) UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:00.290
|6
|Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix/RBM
|0:00:00.424
|7
|Jacob Duehring (Usa) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|0:00:00.437
|8
|Brad Tyra (Usa) University of Colorado Colorado Springs
|0:00:00.629
|9
|Ian Holt (Usa) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|0:00:00.658
|10
|Jeremy Shirock (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|0:00:00.670
|11
|Zack Allison (Usa)
|0:00:00.673
|11
|Kyle Knott (Usa) Starlight/Go!
|13
|Alexandre Darville (Usa) UCI CT: Bissell Development Cycling
|0:00:00.776
|14
|Andrew Armstrong (Usa) Matrix/RBM
|0:00:00.879
|15
|Nicholas Rogers (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|0:00:00.959
|16
|Patrick Jacks (Usa) Bike Central
|0:00:01.029
|17
|John Croom (Usa)
|0:00:01.079
|18
|Raul Arias J.R. (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|0:00:01.199
|19
|Mike Zagorski (Usa)
|0:00:01.449
|20
|Luke Momper (Usa)
|0:00:01.459
|21
|Matthew Furlow (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|0:00:01.549
|22
|Martin Vecchio (Usa) Netherland Rubber
|0:00:01.769
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Usa) UCI WPT: Exergy TWENTY16
|0:00:15.110
|2
|Elizabeth Newell (Usa) JAKROO Racing Team
|0:00:00.123
|3
|Erica Allar (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:00:00.370
|4
|Jessica Prinner (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:00:00.992
|5
|Colleen Gulick (Usa) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell
|0:00:01.099
|6
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Usa) Garneau Factory Team
|0:00:01.226
|7
|Korina Huizar (Usa)
|0:00:01.313
|8
|Bailey Semian (Usa) Team TIBCO II
|0:00:01.636
|9
|Emily Thurston (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|0:00:01.727
|10
|Kate Wilson (Usa) CCF Racing Team
|0:00:02.071
|11
|Heather Ross (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|0:00:03.018
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo
|245
|pts
|2
|Adrian Hegyvary (Usa) UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare
|190
|3
|Jacob Duehring (Usa) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|179
|4
|Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix/RBM
|170
|5
|Zachary Kovalcik (Usa)
|156
|6
|Alexandre Darville (Usa) UCI CT: Bissell Development Cycling
|154
|7
|Nicholas Rogers (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|152
|8
|Ian Holt (Usa) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|137
|9
|Zack Allison (Usa)
|129
|10
|Martin Vecchio (Usa) Netherland Rubber
|85
|11
|William Myers (Usa) Marc Pro - Strava
|83
|12
|Patrick Jacks (Usa) Bike Central
|71
|13
|Garrett Hankins (Usa) VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut
|15
|14
|Jeremy Shirock (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|7
|15
|Raul Arias J.R. (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|16
|Andrew Armstrong (Usa) Matrix/RBM
|17
|Kyle Knott (Usa) Starlight/Go!
|18
|John Croom (Usa)
|19
|Brad Tyra (Usa) University of Colorado Colorado Springs
|DNF
|Matthew Furlow (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
|DNF
|Luke Momper (Usa)
|DNF
|Mike Zagorski (Usa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Usa) UCI WPT: Exergy TWENTY16
|218
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Newell (Usa) JAKROO Racing Team
|205
|3
|Erica Allar (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|192
|4
|Jessica Prinner (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|186
|5
|Colleen Gulick (Usa) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell
|162
|6
|Kate Wilson (Usa) CCF Racing Team
|160
|7
|Korina Huizar (Usa)
|143
|8
|Bailey Semian (Usa) Team TIBCO II
|142
|9
|Emily Thurston (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|116
|10
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Usa) Garneau Factory Team
|106
|11
|Heather Ross (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
|70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Usa) Custom Velo
|0:01:04.449
|2
|Conor Klupar (Usa) Marian University
|0:00:03.438
|3
|William Myers (Usa) Marc Pro - Strava
|0:00:04.404
|4
|Garrett Hankins (Usa) Echelon Velo
|0:00:05.811
|5
|Michael Lifshotz (Usa)
|0:00:05.897
|6
|Bernard Cobb (Usa) Starlight/Go!
|0:00:06.182
|7
|Mark Wagner (Usa) South Mountain Cycle & Cafe
|0:00:09.264
|8
|Chris Watt (Usa) Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle
|0:00:11.625
|9
|Jason Kimball (Usa) Team Roger C Peace
|0:00:13.321
|10
|Stephen Pelletier (Usa) Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle
|0:00:15.513
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mandy Marquardt (Usa) Team Type 1
|0:00:36.098
|2
|Gea Johnson (Usa) Ride-Faster.com
|0:00:00.419
|3
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Usa) Momentum Coaching Group
|0:00:00.860
|4
|Alissa Maglaty (Usa) Momentum Coaching Group
|0:00:01.164
|5
|Anissa Cobb (Usa) Predator Cycling
|0:00:01.730
|6
|Shelby Walter (Usa) Ritte Womens Team
|0:00:02.306
|7
|Dana Feiss (Usa) Team Alliance Environmental
|0:00:02.519
|8
|Tara McCormick (Usa)
|0:00:02.764
|9
|Kimberly Ann Zubris (Usa) Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom
|0:00:03.122
|10
|Olga Weeks (Usa) Queen City Cyclists - NC
|0:00:08.702
