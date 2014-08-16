Trending

Lea and Valente wins omnium titles

Baranoski and Marquardt secure time trial titles

Day 2: Omnium: Time trial, Flying Lap, Points Race -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 12

Two-time Olympian Bobby Lea breaks two track records while in pursuit of the International Omnium title at this years Elite Track Championship at the Giordana Velodrome in Rock Hill, SC

Two-time Olympian Bobby Lea breaks two track records while in pursuit of the International Omnium title at this years Elite Track Championship at the Giordana Velodrome in Rock Hill, SC
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 2 of 12

Kate Wilson (number 12) sits in a dangerous position in the Elimination race in this years Omnium competition at Elite Track Nationals

Kate Wilson (number 12) sits in a dangerous position in the Elimination race in this years Omnium competition at Elite Track Nationals
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 3 of 12

Women's Time Trial Top 3 - 1st Mandy Marquardt﻿, 2nd Gea Johnson, 3rd Missy Erickson

Women's Time Trial Top 3 - 1st Mandy Marquardt﻿, 2nd Gea Johnson, 3rd Missy Erickson
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 4 of 12

Martin Vecchio, Alexandre Darville, Ian Holt, Jacob Duehring and Adrian Hegyvary during a breakaway in the Men's Omnium Scratch Race. Alexandre Darville, would eventually go on to win this race. The scratch race was only one out of six events in the Men's Omnium competition. Darville would end up 6th overall.

Martin Vecchio, Alexandre Darville, Ian Holt, Jacob Duehring and Adrian Hegyvary during a breakaway in the Men's Omnium Scratch Race. Alexandre Darville, would eventually go on to win this race. The scratch race was only one out of six events in the Men's Omnium competition. Darville would end up 6th overall.
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 5 of 12

Men's Omnium Top 3 Overall -1st Bobby Lea﻿, 2nd Adrian Hegyvary﻿, 3rd Jacob Duehring

Men's Omnium Top 3 Overall -1st Bobby Lea﻿, 2nd Adrian Hegyvary﻿, 3rd Jacob Duehring
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 6 of 12

Men's Time Trial top 3 - 1st Matthew Baranoski, 2nd Conor Klupar, 3rd William Myers﻿

Men's Time Trial top 3 - 1st Matthew Baranoski, 2nd Conor Klupar, 3rd William Myers﻿
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 7 of 12

Matthew Baranoski defends his 1km time trial National Championship by laying down an impressive 1:04.486

Matthew Baranoski defends his 1km time trial National Championship by laying down an impressive 1:04.486
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 8 of 12

Mandy Marquardt﻿ races the day's fastest time of 36.098 and puts her on the top step of the poduim in this years women's 500-meter time trial

Mandy Marquardt﻿ races the day's fastest time of 36.098 and puts her on the top step of the poduim in this years women's 500-meter time trial
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 9 of 12

Jennifer Valente, Erica Allar, Elizabeth Newell, and Jessica Prinner breakaway from the rest of the field, in the points race, the last race in the omnium competition.

Jennifer Valente, Erica Allar, Elizabeth Newell, and Jessica Prinner breakaway from the rest of the field, in the points race, the last race in the omnium competition.
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 10 of 12

Jennifer Valente not only adds to her points in the omnium competition by winning the flying lap, she also breaks a track record at the Giordana Velodrome in Rock Hill, SC

Jennifer Valente not only adds to her points in the omnium competition by winning the flying lap, she also breaks a track record at the Giordana Velodrome in Rock Hill, SC
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 11 of 12

Bobby Lea celebrates after winning the Points Race, cementing his position and 19th National Championship win.

Bobby Lea celebrates after winning the Points Race, cementing his position and 19th National Championship win.
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)
Image 12 of 12

Women's Omnium Top 3 Overall -1st Jennifer Valente﻿, 2nd Beth Newell﻿, 3rd Erica Allar

Women's Omnium Top 3 Overall -1st Jennifer Valente﻿, 2nd Beth Newell﻿, 3rd Erica Allar
(Image credit: Erika Fulk)

Full Results

Men's Omnium IV - Time Trial Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo0:01:06.770
2Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix/RBM0:00:01.900
3Zachary Kovalcik (Usa)0:00:01.916
4William Myers (Usa) Marc Pro - Strava0:00:02.083
5Adrian Hegyvary (Usa) UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare0:00:02.382
6Ian Holt (Usa) Natural Grocers Cycling Team0:00:02.500
7Jacob Duehring (Usa) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling0:00:02.594
8Alexandre Darville (Usa) UCI CT: Bissell Development Cycling0:00:02.914
9Garrett Hankins (Usa) VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut0:00:03.490
10Zack Allison (Usa)0:00:03.864
11Patrick Jacks (Usa) Bike Central0:00:04.380
12Kyle Knott (Usa) Starlight/Go!0:00:04.569
13John Croom (Usa)0:00:04.749
14Nicholas Rogers (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle0:00:04.944
15Brad Tyra (Usa) University of Colorado Colorado Springs0:00:05.138
16Andrew Armstrong (Usa) Matrix/RBM0:00:05.466
17Luke Momper (Usa)0:00:05.478
18Jeremy Shirock (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle0:00:05.530
19Raul Arias J.R. (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching0:00:06.192
20Mike Zagorski (Usa)0:00:06.502
21Martin Vecchio (Usa) Netherland Rubber0:00:06.660
22Matthew Furlow (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle0:00:06.840

Women's Omnium IV - Time Trial Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Usa) UCI WPT: Exergy TWENTY160:00:37.167
2Elizabeth Newell (Usa) JAKROO Racing Team0:00:00.638
3Erica Allar (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:01.148
4Colleen Gulick (Usa) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell0:00:02.174
5Jessica Prinner (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:02.565
6Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Usa) Garneau Factory Team0:00:02.931
7Korina Huizar (Usa)0:00:03.190
8Bailey Semian (Usa) Team TIBCO II0:00:03.765
9Emily Thurston (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching0:00:03.954
10Kate Wilson (Usa) CCF Racing Team0:00:04.202
11Heather Ross (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching0:00:07.251

Men's Omnium V - Flying Lap Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo0:00:13.941
2Zachary Kovalcik (Usa)0:00:00.067
3William Myers (Usa) Marc Pro - Strava0:00:00.268
4Garrett Hankins (Usa) VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut0:00:00.279
5Adrian Hegyvary (Usa) UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare0:00:00.290
6Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix/RBM0:00:00.424
7Jacob Duehring (Usa) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling0:00:00.437
8Brad Tyra (Usa) University of Colorado Colorado Springs0:00:00.629
9Ian Holt (Usa) Natural Grocers Cycling Team0:00:00.658
10Jeremy Shirock (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle0:00:00.670
11Zack Allison (Usa)0:00:00.673
11Kyle Knott (Usa) Starlight/Go!
13Alexandre Darville (Usa) UCI CT: Bissell Development Cycling0:00:00.776
14Andrew Armstrong (Usa) Matrix/RBM0:00:00.879
15Nicholas Rogers (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle0:00:00.959
16Patrick Jacks (Usa) Bike Central0:00:01.029
17John Croom (Usa)0:00:01.079
18Raul Arias J.R. (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching0:00:01.199
19Mike Zagorski (Usa)0:00:01.449
20Luke Momper (Usa)0:00:01.459
21Matthew Furlow (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle0:00:01.549
22Martin Vecchio (Usa) Netherland Rubber0:00:01.769

Women's Omnium V - Flying Lap Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Usa) UCI WPT: Exergy TWENTY160:00:15.110
2Elizabeth Newell (Usa) JAKROO Racing Team0:00:00.123
3Erica Allar (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:00.370
4Jessica Prinner (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:00.992
5Colleen Gulick (Usa) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell0:00:01.099
6Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Usa) Garneau Factory Team0:00:01.226
7Korina Huizar (Usa)0:00:01.313
8Bailey Semian (Usa) Team TIBCO II0:00:01.636
9Emily Thurston (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching0:00:01.727
10Kate Wilson (Usa) CCF Racing Team0:00:02.071
11Heather Ross (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching0:00:03.018

Men's Omnium Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Usa) Custom Velo245pts
2Adrian Hegyvary (Usa) UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare190
3Jacob Duehring (Usa) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling179
4Zachary Carlson (Usa) Matrix/RBM170
5Zachary Kovalcik (Usa)156
6Alexandre Darville (Usa) UCI CT: Bissell Development Cycling154
7Nicholas Rogers (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle152
8Ian Holt (Usa) Natural Grocers Cycling Team137
9Zack Allison (Usa)129
10Martin Vecchio (Usa) Netherland Rubber85
11William Myers (Usa) Marc Pro - Strava83
12Patrick Jacks (Usa) Bike Central71
13Garrett Hankins (Usa) VuMedi Elite Cycling Team p/b Hammer Nut15
14Jeremy Shirock (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle7
15Raul Arias J.R. (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching
16Andrew Armstrong (Usa) Matrix/RBM
17Kyle Knott (Usa) Starlight/Go!
18John Croom (Usa)
19Brad Tyra (Usa) University of Colorado Colorado Springs
DNFMatthew Furlow (Usa) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle
DNFLuke Momper (Usa)
DNFMike Zagorski (Usa)

Women's Omnium Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Usa) UCI WPT: Exergy TWENTY16218pts
2Elizabeth Newell (Usa) JAKROO Racing Team205
3Erica Allar (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking192
4Jessica Prinner (Usa) Colavita-Fine Cooking186
5Colleen Gulick (Usa) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell162
6Kate Wilson (Usa) CCF Racing Team160
7Korina Huizar (Usa)143
8Bailey Semian (Usa) Team TIBCO II142
9Emily Thurston (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching116
10Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Usa) Garneau Factory Team106
11Heather Ross (Usa) Threshold Sports p/b Leadout Endurance Coaching70

Men's Time Trial Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Baranoski (Usa) Custom Velo0:01:04.449
2Conor Klupar (Usa) Marian University0:00:03.438
3William Myers (Usa) Marc Pro - Strava0:00:04.404
4Garrett Hankins (Usa) Echelon Velo0:00:05.811
5Michael Lifshotz (Usa)0:00:05.897
6Bernard Cobb (Usa) Starlight/Go!0:00:06.182
7Mark Wagner (Usa) South Mountain Cycle & Cafe0:00:09.264
8Chris Watt (Usa) Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle0:00:11.625
9Jason Kimball (Usa) Team Roger C Peace0:00:13.321
10Stephen Pelletier (Usa) Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle0:00:15.513

Women's Time Trial Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandy Marquardt (Usa) Team Type 10:00:36.098
2Gea Johnson (Usa) Ride-Faster.com0:00:00.419
3Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Usa) Momentum Coaching Group0:00:00.860
4Alissa Maglaty (Usa) Momentum Coaching Group0:00:01.164
5Anissa Cobb (Usa) Predator Cycling0:00:01.730
6Shelby Walter (Usa) Ritte Womens Team0:00:02.306
7Dana Feiss (Usa) Team Alliance Environmental0:00:02.519
8Tara McCormick (Usa)0:00:02.764
9Kimberly Ann Zubris (Usa) Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom0:00:03.122
10Olga Weeks (Usa) Queen City Cyclists - NC0:00:08.702

Latest on Cyclingnews