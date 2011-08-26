Trending

Viviani storms Steamboat Springs

Leipheimer retains overall lead

Image 1 of 46

Liquigas-Cannondale and Team Exergy commit riders to chase down the five-man break.

Liquigas-Cannondale and Team Exergy commit riders to chase down the five-man break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 46

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) looking like a local after getting a Stetson hat for the stage win.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) looking like a local after getting a Stetson hat for the stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 46

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) happy to be in yellow again.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) happy to be in yellow again.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 46

Huge crowds line the way to the finish.

Huge crowds line the way to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 46

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the front coming into Steamboat.

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the front coming into Steamboat.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 46

Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) resplendent in the yellow jersey.

Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) resplendent in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 46

Some fans of Levi Leipheimer anxiously awaited his arrival.

Some fans of Levi Leipheimer anxiously awaited his arrival.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 46

Liquigas-Cannondale put all of their riders on the front in support of Elia Viviani.

Liquigas-Cannondale put all of their riders on the front in support of Elia Viviani.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 46

Skil-Shimano riders await the start in Avon.

Skil-Shimano riders await the start in Avon.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 46

Plenty of spectators lined the road in Avon to see the peloton off.

Plenty of spectators lined the road in Avon to see the peloton off.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 46

The main group heads through the sprint town of Oak Creek.

The main group heads through the sprint town of Oak Creek.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 46

The peloton en route from Avon to Steamboat Springs.

The peloton en route from Avon to Steamboat Springs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 46

The break of the day included Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Rubens Bertogliati and Vladimir Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek).

The break of the day included Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Rubens Bertogliati and Vladimir Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 46

Ben King (RadioShack) gets aero.

Ben King (RadioShack) gets aero.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 46

Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) in action during stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) in action during stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 46

The stage four podium (l-r): Michael Mørkøv, Elia Viviani and Kenny van Hummel

The stage four podium (l-r): Michael Mørkøv, Elia Viviani and Kenny van Hummel
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 46

Huge crowds lined the streets of Avon at the start of stage four.

Huge crowds lined the streets of Avon at the start of stage four.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 46

Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) lines up in the morning with the rest of the team.

Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) lines up in the morning with the rest of the team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 46

Nice artwork at the start in Avon.

Nice artwork at the start in Avon.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 46

The bunch heads away from the start in Avon.

The bunch heads away from the start in Avon.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 46

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) having a good ride again today after his strong TT yesterday.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) having a good ride again today after his strong TT yesterday.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 46

Sparse country along some of the course today.

Sparse country along some of the course today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 46

The bunch making its way up one of today's climbs.

The bunch making its way up one of today's climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 46

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) at the front to help bring back the break.

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) at the front to help bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 46

The field gets strung out as they start to chase.

The field gets strung out as they start to chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 46

Storm clouds threatened today but never let loose.

Storm clouds threatened today but never let loose.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 46

A rock called Finger Rock along the course.

A rock called Finger Rock along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 46

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) looking to cover an early break.

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) looking to cover an early break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 46

Jay Thomson (Bissell) tried for an early break.

Jay Thomson (Bissell) tried for an early break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 46

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) getting a special presentation here in Steamboat.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) getting a special presentation here in Steamboat.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 46

A sea of people for the podium.

A sea of people for the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 46

Riders were fighting to get a break going on the first climb.

Riders were fighting to get a break going on the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 46

Riders begin to get up the road.

Riders begin to get up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 46

Team Type 1-Sanofi riders Vladimir Efimkin and Rubens Bertogliati escaped the peloton and will bridge to Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) to form the day-long break.

Team Type 1-Sanofi riders Vladimir Efimkin and Rubens Bertogliati escaped the peloton and will bridge to Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) to form the day-long break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 46

Fans on the way into Steamboat.

Fans on the way into Steamboat.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 46

Fans went all out along the course today.

Fans went all out along the course today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 46

Ben King (RadioShack) in his usual place again today.

Ben King (RadioShack) in his usual place again today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 46

Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) protected in the bunch.

Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) protected in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 46

Another of today's climbs.

Another of today's climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 46

Lots of action at the front as the race gets closer to town.

Lots of action at the front as the race gets closer to town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 46

Elia Viviani takes the win on stage 4 for Liquigas-Cannondale

Elia Viviani takes the win on stage 4 for Liquigas-Cannondale
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 46

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his stage victory

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Steamboat Springs

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Steamboat Springs
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Michael Mørkøv makes a charge but is too late to beat Viviani

Michael Mørkøv makes a charge but is too late to beat Viviani
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 45 of 46

Viviani powers to the win ahead of Saxo Bank's Michael Mørkøv

Viviani powers to the win ahead of Saxo Bank's Michael Mørkøv
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the victory in Steamboat Springs

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the victory in Steamboat Springs
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) took a convincing bunch sprint victory at the end of stage four at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge on the streets of Steamboat Springs. The Italian out-powered Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Sungard) while Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) finished third.

Related Articles

Van Garderen celebrates 23rd birthday in style with TT win

Hincapie triumphs in Aspen

Leipheimer takes narrow victory in Vail

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) maintained his overall race lead and will wear the yellow leader’s jersey into stage five’s 170.2km route from Steamboat Springs to Breckenridge on Saturday.

The crowds went wild as the peloton entered the final five kilometres of the race traveling at speeds of close to 70 km/h through the technical right and left hand corners before arriving in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Liquigas-Cannondale provided its sprinter with a tough-to-beat lead-out train, rivaled by Leopard Trek, UnitedHealthcare and Skil-Shimano.

"After Ivan Basso was out of the general classification, the team will support me for the final three stages," Viviani said. "Today the whole team worked all day for my sprint and in the last kilometres [Davide] Cimolai and [Daniel] Oss did a very, very good ride and perfect work for me.

"This victory is very important for the team because Cannondale is an important sponsor and it is from the USA. The team is in a good period because we won the stage in the Vuelta yesterday and today we made another demonstration that Liquigas-Cannondale is one of the best teams in the whole world."

Dutchman Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) had his sites on stage victory in Steamboat Springs, but came up short in the dash to the line.

"It was a hard day on the climbs," Van Hummel told Cyclingnews. "There were attacks for a long time and I was suffering. The team did a very good job to hold me in the bunch and in the final they worked for me.

"We have a lot of young guys so there's not a lot of experience so we coached each other and I think we did a good job. However, in the last three kilometres we lost each other. There was a big war behind the wheel of Viviani and I won the big game for the wheel of Viviani but I couldn't pass him in the sprint.

"It's not what I expected, but it's the first sprint after the mountains. Tomorrow is a survival day and the last day should be a bunch sprint again."

For race leader Leipheimer, the day went according to plan in the defense of the yellow jersey.

"Mission accomplished today," said Leipheimer. "I defended my leader’s jersey and did so with as little work on my teammates as possible. They had to do some work but at the same time we had help from other teams that were interested in a field sprint. Today went as good as we could have hoped and we are another day closer to Denver.

"Today was nice because it was a little bit shorter and flat. I think all the riders were looking forward to that. There were a lot of times that I could look around today and it was beautiful. Liquigas-Cannondale did a lot of work and they deserved the victory."

Breakaway caught on the outskirts of Steamboat

After an aggressive start to the stage four 133km road race from Avon to Steamboat Springs, a breakaway of five riders set sail that included Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Rubens Bertogliati and Vladimir Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek).

Acevedo was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 2:37 minutes behind race leader and stage three time trial winner Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). Leipheimer’s teammates set a quick tempo at the front of the field and held the time gap to the breakaway at approximately 2:30.

Team Exergy moved to the front of the field to aide RadioShack in the chase prior to the first and only intermediate sprint for points located 99.1km into the stage. Its sprinter Fred Rodriguez noted prior to the start of the stage his interest in winning the Smashburger Sprint Jersey and a stage during the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. However, breakaway rider Denifl picked up the full points during the intermediate sprint.

UnitedHealthcare contributed to the pace-setting during the final 30km of the stage for its sprinter Robert Forster. Other strong sprinters moved closer to the front of the field included Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) Daniel Oss and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad).

The onslaught of lead-outs from teams such as Liquigas-Cannondale, travelling roughly 65 km/h, caused the gap to the five breakaway riders to drop under 30 seconds and it continued to fall rapidly during the closing kilometres of the race outside of Steamboat Springs.

Efimkin made one final attack out of the breakaway before both he and his companions were absorbed into the field with roughly 10km to the finish line.

"We as a team don't have a sprinter so for us it was important to be in the break," Bertogliati told Cyclingnews. "Sometimes if you have enough luck these breaks can go to the finish. We tried the hardest that we could and I'm happy for Vladimir [Efimkin] who took the most aggressive jersey."

With the peloton all together, the sprinters' teams fought all the way to the line, with Viviani benefiting from a great lead-out from teammate Daniel Oss.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:58:14
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
16William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
17Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
18Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
20Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
21Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
23Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
25Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
29Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
30Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
31Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
33Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
34Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
35André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
38Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
40Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
41Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
42Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
45Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
46Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
47Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
49Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
50Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
51Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
52Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
53Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
54Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
56Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
59Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
60Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
61Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
62Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
63Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
64Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
65Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
68Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
73Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
74Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
75Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
76Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
77Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
78Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
80Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
81Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
83Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
84Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
87Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
88Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
89Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
91Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
93Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
94Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
95Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:20
96Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:23
97Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:28
98Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:33
99Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:36
100Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:41
101Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:00:56
102Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
103Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
105William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
106Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
107Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
108Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
109David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
110Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
111Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
112David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
113Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
114Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
115Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
116Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
117George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
118Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
119Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:31
120Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
121Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:02:28
DNSJonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNSBruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard12
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
4Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE5
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
8Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
9George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy1

Intermediate Sprint - Oak Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek5pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia3
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:58:14
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
4Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
5Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
7Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
8Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
9Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
11Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
12Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
15Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
16Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
17David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
18Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
19George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team8:54:42
2Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
3Team Garmin - Cervelo
4UNE - EPM
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Team Exergy
7Liquigas-Cannondale
8Team Leopard-Trek
9Bissell Pro Cycling
10Saxo Bank SunGard
11Team RadioShack
12HTC - Highroad
13Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
14Jelly Belly Cycling Team
15Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
16Skil-Shimano
17Team Spidertech Powered by C100:01:03

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack13:28:43
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
5George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
6Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:14
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
8Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
9Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:49
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:50
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:02:07
12Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
13Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
14Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:02:20
15Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:35
16Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:38
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:46
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:03:14
19Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:03:16
20Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:26
21Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:35
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:54
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:11
24Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:28
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:40
26Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:49
27Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:05:01
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:08
29Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:05:48
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:05:55
31Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:59
32Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:10
33Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:16
34Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:17
35Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:28
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:06:42
38Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:06:52
39Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:06:59
40Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:24
41Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:30
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:36
43Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:07:37
44Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:38
45Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:56
46Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:59
47Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:08:14
48Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:20
49Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:08:29
50Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:08:43
51Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:09:29
52Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:09:37
53Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:53
54Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:10:07
55Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:29
56Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:32
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:33
58Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:36
59Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:10:50
60Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:02
61George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:11:06
62Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:11:07
63Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:24
64Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:11:25
65Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:02
66William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:14
67Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
68Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:16
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:13:41
70Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:22
71David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:56
72Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE0:15:38
73Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:15:49
74Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:07
75Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:16:28
76Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:16:52
77Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:17:01
78Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:09
79Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:17
80Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:17:59
81Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:18:02
82David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:18:09
83Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
84Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:18:11
85Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:14
86Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:18:22
87Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:36
88Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:53
89Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:54
91Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:09
92Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:21
93Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:59
94Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:20:13
95André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:20:23
96Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:20:26
97Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:20:33
98Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:20:41
99Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:20:55
100Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:46
101Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:54
102Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
103Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:22:09
104Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:22:38
105Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:23:19
106Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:22
107Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:25
108Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:23:33
109Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:15
110Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:25:24
111Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:26:26
112Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:32
113Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:26:49
114Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:27:48
115Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:32
116Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:30:04
117Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:31:05
118Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:34:14
119Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:34:40
120Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:34:49
121William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:35:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack17
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team17
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad17
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia13
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia12
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard12
8Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
11Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
13Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy7
14Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE7
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek5
18Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
19Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
20Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek5
21Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE5
22Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
24Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
25Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
26Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling3
27Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
28Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia2
29Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team1
30Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
31Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE24pts
2Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
3Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia14
4Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE12
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE11
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack10
7Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia10
8André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard9
9Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
11Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
13Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling7
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia6
15Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad6
16William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda6
17Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
19Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
20Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
22Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2
23Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad2
24Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13:29:00
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:18
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:05:38
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:07
5Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:39
6Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:42
7Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:09:12
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:36
9George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:10:49
10Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:11:45
11Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:00
12David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:52
13Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:18:05
14Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:36
15Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:52
17Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:20:24
18Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:21:52
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo40:28:29
2BMC Racing Team0:02:06
3UNE - EPM0:04:08
4Team RadioShack0:04:25
5Team Leopard-Trek0:05:09
6Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:06:05
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:28
8HTC - Highroad0:11:37
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:03
10Saxo Bank SunGard0:14:52
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:15:38
12Team Spidertech Powered by C100:19:19
13Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:20:01
14Team Exergy0:22:30
15Skil-Shimano0:28:03
16Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:36
17Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:36:33

Latest on Cyclingnews