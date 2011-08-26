Viviani storms Steamboat Springs
Leipheimer retains overall lead
Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) took a convincing bunch sprint victory at the end of stage four at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge on the streets of Steamboat Springs. The Italian out-powered Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Sungard) while Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) finished third.
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) maintained his overall race lead and will wear the yellow leader’s jersey into stage five’s 170.2km route from Steamboat Springs to Breckenridge on Saturday.
The crowds went wild as the peloton entered the final five kilometres of the race traveling at speeds of close to 70 km/h through the technical right and left hand corners before arriving in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Liquigas-Cannondale provided its sprinter with a tough-to-beat lead-out train, rivaled by Leopard Trek, UnitedHealthcare and Skil-Shimano.
"After Ivan Basso was out of the general classification, the team will support me for the final three stages," Viviani said. "Today the whole team worked all day for my sprint and in the last kilometres [Davide] Cimolai and [Daniel] Oss did a very, very good ride and perfect work for me.
"This victory is very important for the team because Cannondale is an important sponsor and it is from the USA. The team is in a good period because we won the stage in the Vuelta yesterday and today we made another demonstration that Liquigas-Cannondale is one of the best teams in the whole world."
Dutchman Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) had his sites on stage victory in Steamboat Springs, but came up short in the dash to the line.
"It was a hard day on the climbs," Van Hummel told Cyclingnews. "There were attacks for a long time and I was suffering. The team did a very good job to hold me in the bunch and in the final they worked for me.
"We have a lot of young guys so there's not a lot of experience so we coached each other and I think we did a good job. However, in the last three kilometres we lost each other. There was a big war behind the wheel of Viviani and I won the big game for the wheel of Viviani but I couldn't pass him in the sprint.
"It's not what I expected, but it's the first sprint after the mountains. Tomorrow is a survival day and the last day should be a bunch sprint again."
For race leader Leipheimer, the day went according to plan in the defense of the yellow jersey.
"Mission accomplished today," said Leipheimer. "I defended my leader’s jersey and did so with as little work on my teammates as possible. They had to do some work but at the same time we had help from other teams that were interested in a field sprint. Today went as good as we could have hoped and we are another day closer to Denver.
"Today was nice because it was a little bit shorter and flat. I think all the riders were looking forward to that. There were a lot of times that I could look around today and it was beautiful. Liquigas-Cannondale did a lot of work and they deserved the victory."
Breakaway caught on the outskirts of Steamboat
After an aggressive start to the stage four 133km road race from Avon to Steamboat Springs, a breakaway of five riders set sail that included Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Rubens Bertogliati and Vladimir Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek).
Acevedo was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 2:37 minutes behind race leader and stage three time trial winner Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). Leipheimer’s teammates set a quick tempo at the front of the field and held the time gap to the breakaway at approximately 2:30.
Team Exergy moved to the front of the field to aide RadioShack in the chase prior to the first and only intermediate sprint for points located 99.1km into the stage. Its sprinter Fred Rodriguez noted prior to the start of the stage his interest in winning the Smashburger Sprint Jersey and a stage during the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. However, breakaway rider Denifl picked up the full points during the intermediate sprint.
UnitedHealthcare contributed to the pace-setting during the final 30km of the stage for its sprinter Robert Forster. Other strong sprinters moved closer to the front of the field included Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) Daniel Oss and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad).
The onslaught of lead-outs from teams such as Liquigas-Cannondale, travelling roughly 65 km/h, caused the gap to the five breakaway riders to drop under 30 seconds and it continued to fall rapidly during the closing kilometres of the race outside of Steamboat Springs.
Efimkin made one final attack out of the breakaway before both he and his companions were absorbed into the field with roughly 10km to the finish line.
"We as a team don't have a sprinter so for us it was important to be in the break," Bertogliati told Cyclingnews. "Sometimes if you have enough luck these breaks can go to the finish. We tried the hardest that we could and I'm happy for Vladimir [Efimkin] who took the most aggressive jersey."
With the peloton all together, the sprinters' teams fought all the way to the line, with Viviani benefiting from a great lead-out from teammate Daniel Oss.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:58:14
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|17
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|18
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|21
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|23
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|25
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|29
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|30
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|31
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|32
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|33
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|34
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|35
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|38
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|40
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|41
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|45
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|46
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|47
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|50
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|52
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|53
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|54
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|56
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|59
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|60
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|61
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|62
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|63
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|64
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|65
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|68
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|73
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|74
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|75
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|76
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|77
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|78
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|80
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|81
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|83
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|84
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|88
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|89
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|90
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|91
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|93
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|94
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|95
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:20
|96
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|97
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|98
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:33
|99
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|100
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|101
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:00:56
|102
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|103
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|105
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|106
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|107
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|109
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|110
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|112
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|113
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|114
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|116
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|117
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|118
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|119
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:31
|120
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:28
|DNS
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNS
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|4
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|5
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|8
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|9
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|5
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|3
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:58:14
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|5
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|8
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|11
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|15
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|16
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|17
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|8:54:42
|2
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|3
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|UNE - EPM
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Team Exergy
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Team Leopard-Trek
|9
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|11
|Team RadioShack
|12
|HTC - Highroad
|13
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|14
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|15
|Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|16
|Skil-Shimano
|17
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:01:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|13:28:43
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:11
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:17
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|5
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:14
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|9
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:02:07
|12
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|13
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|14
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:02:20
|15
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:02:35
|16
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:38
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:14
|19
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:16
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:26
|21
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:35
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:11
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:28
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:40
|26
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:49
|27
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:05:01
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:08
|29
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:05:48
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:55
|31
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:59
|32
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:10
|33
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:16
|34
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:17
|35
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:28
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:06:42
|38
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:06:52
|39
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:06:59
|40
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:24
|41
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:30
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|43
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:07:37
|44
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:38
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:56
|46
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:59
|47
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:14
|48
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:20
|49
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:08:29
|50
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:08:43
|51
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:09:29
|52
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:09:37
|53
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:53
|54
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:07
|55
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:29
|56
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:32
|57
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:33
|58
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:36
|59
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:50
|60
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:02
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:11:06
|62
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:11:07
|63
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:24
|64
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:11:25
|65
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:02
|66
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:14
|67
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|68
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:16
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:41
|70
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:22
|71
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:56
|72
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:15:38
|73
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:49
|74
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:07
|75
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:16:28
|76
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:16:52
|77
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:17:01
|78
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:09
|79
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:17
|80
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:17:59
|81
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:18:02
|82
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:09
|83
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|84
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:18:11
|85
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:14
|86
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:22
|87
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:36
|88
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:53
|89
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|90
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|91
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:09
|92
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:21
|93
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:59
|94
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:13
|95
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:20:23
|96
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:26
|97
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:20:33
|98
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:41
|99
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:55
|100
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:46
|101
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:54
|102
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:09
|104
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:22:38
|105
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:19
|106
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:22
|107
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:25
|108
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:23:33
|109
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:15
|110
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:25:24
|111
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:26:26
|112
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:32
|113
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:26:49
|114
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:48
|115
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:32
|116
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:30:04
|117
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:31:05
|118
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|0:34:14
|119
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:34:40
|120
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:34:49
|121
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:35:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|3
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|17
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|13
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|12
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|8
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|13
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|7
|14
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|15
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|5
|18
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|5
|21
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|5
|22
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|25
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|26
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|27
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|28
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|2
|29
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|31
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|24
|pts
|2
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|3
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|14
|4
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|11
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|7
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|8
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|9
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|11
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|13
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|15
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|16
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|6
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|20
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|23
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|2
|24
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13:29:00
|2
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:18
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:38
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:07
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:39
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:42
|7
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:09:12
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:36
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:10:49
|10
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:45
|11
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:00
|12
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:52
|13
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:05
|14
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:36
|15
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:52
|17
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:24
|18
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:21:52
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|40:28:29
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|3
|UNE - EPM
|0:04:08
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:25
|5
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:05:09
|6
|Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:06:05
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|0:11:37
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:03
|10
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:14:52
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:15:38
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:19:19
|13
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:20:01
|14
|Team Exergy
|0:22:30
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:28:03
|16
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:31:36
|17
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:36:33
