Image 1 of 46 Liquigas-Cannondale and Team Exergy commit riders to chase down the five-man break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 46 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) looking like a local after getting a Stetson hat for the stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 46 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) happy to be in yellow again. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 46 Huge crowds line the way to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 46 Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the front coming into Steamboat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 46 Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) resplendent in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 46 Some fans of Levi Leipheimer anxiously awaited his arrival. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 46 Liquigas-Cannondale put all of their riders on the front in support of Elia Viviani. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 46 Skil-Shimano riders await the start in Avon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 46 Plenty of spectators lined the road in Avon to see the peloton off. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 46 The main group heads through the sprint town of Oak Creek. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 46 The peloton en route from Avon to Steamboat Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 46 The break of the day included Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Rubens Bertogliati and Vladimir Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 46 Ben King (RadioShack) gets aero. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 46 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) in action during stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 46 The stage four podium (l-r): Michael Mørkøv, Elia Viviani and Kenny van Hummel (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 46 Huge crowds lined the streets of Avon at the start of stage four. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 46 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) lines up in the morning with the rest of the team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 46 Nice artwork at the start in Avon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 46 The bunch heads away from the start in Avon. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 46 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) having a good ride again today after his strong TT yesterday. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 46 Sparse country along some of the course today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 46 The bunch making its way up one of today's climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 46 Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) at the front to help bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 46 The field gets strung out as they start to chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 46 Storm clouds threatened today but never let loose. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 46 A rock called Finger Rock along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 46 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) looking to cover an early break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 46 Jay Thomson (Bissell) tried for an early break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 46 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) getting a special presentation here in Steamboat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 46 A sea of people for the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 46 Riders were fighting to get a break going on the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 46 Riders begin to get up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 46 Team Type 1-Sanofi riders Vladimir Efimkin and Rubens Bertogliati escaped the peloton and will bridge to Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) to form the day-long break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 46 Fans on the way into Steamboat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 46 Fans went all out along the course today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 46 Ben King (RadioShack) in his usual place again today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 46 Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) protected in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 46 Another of today's climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 46 Lots of action at the front as the race gets closer to town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 46 Elia Viviani takes the win on stage 4 for Liquigas-Cannondale (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 42 of 46 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 43 of 46 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Steamboat Springs (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 44 of 46 Michael Mørkøv makes a charge but is too late to beat Viviani (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 45 of 46 Viviani powers to the win ahead of Saxo Bank's Michael Mørkøv (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 46 of 46 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the victory in Steamboat Springs (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) took a convincing bunch sprint victory at the end of stage four at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge on the streets of Steamboat Springs. The Italian out-powered Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Sungard) while Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) finished third.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) maintained his overall race lead and will wear the yellow leader’s jersey into stage five’s 170.2km route from Steamboat Springs to Breckenridge on Saturday.

The crowds went wild as the peloton entered the final five kilometres of the race traveling at speeds of close to 70 km/h through the technical right and left hand corners before arriving in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Liquigas-Cannondale provided its sprinter with a tough-to-beat lead-out train, rivaled by Leopard Trek, UnitedHealthcare and Skil-Shimano.

"After Ivan Basso was out of the general classification, the team will support me for the final three stages," Viviani said. "Today the whole team worked all day for my sprint and in the last kilometres [Davide] Cimolai and [Daniel] Oss did a very, very good ride and perfect work for me.

"This victory is very important for the team because Cannondale is an important sponsor and it is from the USA. The team is in a good period because we won the stage in the Vuelta yesterday and today we made another demonstration that Liquigas-Cannondale is one of the best teams in the whole world."

Dutchman Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) had his sites on stage victory in Steamboat Springs, but came up short in the dash to the line.

"It was a hard day on the climbs," Van Hummel told Cyclingnews. "There were attacks for a long time and I was suffering. The team did a very good job to hold me in the bunch and in the final they worked for me.

"We have a lot of young guys so there's not a lot of experience so we coached each other and I think we did a good job. However, in the last three kilometres we lost each other. There was a big war behind the wheel of Viviani and I won the big game for the wheel of Viviani but I couldn't pass him in the sprint.

"It's not what I expected, but it's the first sprint after the mountains. Tomorrow is a survival day and the last day should be a bunch sprint again."

For race leader Leipheimer, the day went according to plan in the defense of the yellow jersey.

"Mission accomplished today," said Leipheimer. "I defended my leader’s jersey and did so with as little work on my teammates as possible. They had to do some work but at the same time we had help from other teams that were interested in a field sprint. Today went as good as we could have hoped and we are another day closer to Denver.

"Today was nice because it was a little bit shorter and flat. I think all the riders were looking forward to that. There were a lot of times that I could look around today and it was beautiful. Liquigas-Cannondale did a lot of work and they deserved the victory."

Breakaway caught on the outskirts of Steamboat

After an aggressive start to the stage four 133km road race from Avon to Steamboat Springs, a breakaway of five riders set sail that included Janier Acevedo and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Rubens Bertogliati and Vladimir Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek).

Acevedo was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 2:37 minutes behind race leader and stage three time trial winner Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). Leipheimer’s teammates set a quick tempo at the front of the field and held the time gap to the breakaway at approximately 2:30.

Team Exergy moved to the front of the field to aide RadioShack in the chase prior to the first and only intermediate sprint for points located 99.1km into the stage. Its sprinter Fred Rodriguez noted prior to the start of the stage his interest in winning the Smashburger Sprint Jersey and a stage during the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. However, breakaway rider Denifl picked up the full points during the intermediate sprint.

UnitedHealthcare contributed to the pace-setting during the final 30km of the stage for its sprinter Robert Forster. Other strong sprinters moved closer to the front of the field included Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) Daniel Oss and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad).

The onslaught of lead-outs from teams such as Liquigas-Cannondale, travelling roughly 65 km/h, caused the gap to the five breakaway riders to drop under 30 seconds and it continued to fall rapidly during the closing kilometres of the race outside of Steamboat Springs.

Efimkin made one final attack out of the breakaway before both he and his companions were absorbed into the field with roughly 10km to the finish line.

"We as a team don't have a sprinter so for us it was important to be in the break," Bertogliati told Cyclingnews. "Sometimes if you have enough luck these breaks can go to the finish. We tried the hardest that we could and I'm happy for Vladimir [Efimkin] who took the most aggressive jersey."

With the peloton all together, the sprinters' teams fought all the way to the line, with Viviani benefiting from a great lead-out from teammate Daniel Oss.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:58:14 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 17 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 18 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 20 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 21 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 23 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 25 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 30 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 31 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 33 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 34 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 35 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 38 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 40 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 41 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 42 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 45 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 46 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 47 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 49 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 50 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 52 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 53 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 54 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 56 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 60 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 61 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 62 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 63 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 64 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 65 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 68 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 69 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 73 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 74 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 75 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 76 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 77 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 78 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 80 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 81 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 83 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 84 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 87 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 88 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 89 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 90 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 91 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 93 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 94 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:13 95 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:20 96 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:23 97 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:28 98 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:33 99 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:36 100 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:41 101 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:00:56 102 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 103 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 105 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 106 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 107 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 108 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 109 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 110 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 111 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 112 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 113 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 114 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 115 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 116 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 117 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 118 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 119 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:31 120 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:28 DNS Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNS Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 4 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 5 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 8 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 9 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 1

Intermediate Sprint - Oak Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 3 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:58:14 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 4 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 5 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 7 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 8 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 9 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 11 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:13 15 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 16 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 17 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 18 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 8:54:42 2 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 3 Team Garmin - Cervelo 4 UNE - EPM 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Team Exergy 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Team Leopard-Trek 9 Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Saxo Bank SunGard 11 Team RadioShack 12 HTC - Highroad 13 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 14 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 15 Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 16 Skil-Shimano 17 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:01:03

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 13:28:43 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:17 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 5 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 6 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:14 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 8 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 9 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:50 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:02:07 12 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 13 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 14 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:02:20 15 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:35 16 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:38 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:46 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:14 19 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:16 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:26 21 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:35 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:11 24 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:28 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:40 26 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:49 27 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:05:01 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:08 29 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:05:48 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:05:55 31 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:59 32 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:10 33 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:16 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:17 35 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:28 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:06:42 38 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:06:52 39 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:06:59 40 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:24 41 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:30 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:36 43 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:07:37 44 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:38 45 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:56 46 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:59 47 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:08:14 48 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:20 49 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:08:29 50 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:08:43 51 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:09:29 52 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:09:37 53 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:53 54 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:10:07 55 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:29 56 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:32 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:33 58 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:36 59 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:10:50 60 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:02 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:11:06 62 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:11:07 63 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:24 64 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:11:25 65 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:12:02 66 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:14 67 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 68 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:16 69 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:13:41 70 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:22 71 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:56 72 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 0:15:38 73 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:15:49 74 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:07 75 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:16:28 76 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:16:52 77 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:17:01 78 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:09 79 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:17 80 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:17:59 81 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:18:02 82 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:09 83 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 84 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:18:11 85 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:14 86 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:18:22 87 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:36 88 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:53 89 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 90 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:54 91 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:09 92 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:21 93 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:59 94 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:20:13 95 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:20:23 96 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:20:26 97 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:20:33 98 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:41 99 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:55 100 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:46 101 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:54 102 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 103 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:09 104 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:22:38 105 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:23:19 106 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:22 107 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:25 108 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:23:33 109 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:15 110 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:25:24 111 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:26:26 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:32 113 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:26:49 114 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:27:48 115 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:32 116 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:30:04 117 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:31:05 118 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:34:14 119 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:34:40 120 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:34:49 121 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:35:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 17 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 17 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 13 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 12 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 8 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 13 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 14 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 7 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 18 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 19 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 5 21 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 5 22 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 24 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 25 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 26 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 3 27 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 28 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 2 29 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 31 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 24 pts 2 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 3 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 14 4 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 12 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 11 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 7 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 10 8 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 9 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 11 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 13 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 7 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 6 15 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 16 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 17 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 20 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 23 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 2 24 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13:29:00 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:18 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:05:38 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:07 5 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:39 6 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:42 7 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:09:12 8 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:36 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:10:49 10 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:11:45 11 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:00 12 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:52 13 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:18:05 14 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:36 15 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:52 17 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:24 18 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:21:52 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:15