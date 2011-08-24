Hincapie triumphs in Aspen
Van Garderen slips away to steal yellow from Leipheimer
George Hincapie (BMC) hasn't won a race since his 2009 US professional road championship, but the 38-year-old American picked quite a day to return to the top step of the podium with his victory in stage 2 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Aspen, Colorado. The three-time American champion out-sprinted his five breakaway companions to triumph in the event's 209.8km queen stage.
Best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) led out the sprint but couldn't quite hold off Hincapie and finished second, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) rounded out the top three. The remaining members of the break, Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE), Jánier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Bruno Pires (Leopard Trek), took fourth through sixth respectively, all in the same time as Hincapie.
The winning break formed on the long, wet descent from Independence Pass, gaining 45 seconds over an 18-man chase group containing race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). Aspen resident Tejay Van Garderen became the new yellow jersey holder and Hincapie moves into second overall at 16 seconds down. Danielson, third on the stage, now also hold third overall and lies 22 seconds behind Van Garderen.
"I feel great [about the win]," said Hincapie. "I thought that I was in pretty good shape coming into this race and yesterday I fully bonked coming into the finish. I didn't eat enough. Today I ate like Paris-Roubaix and as much for a World Cup. It ended up paying off because I felt a lot better.
"I knew that Tejay was going to be one of the fastest guys, I didn't know the Colombian guys but they are always a wild card, super-good climbers and some of them can sprint as well. I was confident that I could win. Tejay got a gap in some of the corners and I had to sprint around Tom Danielson to catch up to Tejay. But once I caught him I knew that it was over and that I was going to win the stage."
Van Garderen took full advantage of his knowledge of the road from the summit of Independence Pass into Aspen and capitalized on his descending prowess to claim the GC lead.
"There is no big summit finish or big day that will separate a lot of time so you have to take time where ever you can," said Van Garderen. "All due respect to Levi [Leipheimer], he’s not the strongest descender and he sometimes loses his nerve a little bit. That is one of my strong suits, I can..I have balls. I just went for it and when I saw I had a gap I just drove it."
Fast and furious out of Gunnison
The race started like a rocket out of Gunnison, and with favourable winds and the first intermediate sprint only 15.4km into the stage the sprinters' teams kept the tempo extremely high into Almont. Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) showed he still has a quick turn of speed as he edged Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) for top honours.
The pace soon cooled off and the peloton stayed together up the wooded valley road in Gunnison National Forest on CR 742. At 29 kilometres into the stage the peloton negotiated the first of several cattle guards on the race route and a serious crash occurred while crossing. Five riders went down, including Andrew Randell (SpiderTech p/b C10), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Daniele Callegarin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Ivan Basso (Liguigas-Cannondale). Frattini and Basso were able to continue, but the remaining three riders were taken to the hospital for treatment.
A momentary truce was called in the peloton as riders either involved in or caught behind the crash made their way back into contact with the field, but racing resumed in earnest approximately five kilometres later.
As the road continued its steady ascent to the first KOM six riders escaped from the peloton: Sander Oostlander (Skil-Shimano), Walter Pedraza (EPM-UNE), Rafael Montiel (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) and Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly).
By the time the escape reached the category three KOM on CR 742 nearly 50 kilometres into the stage, where Oostlander took maximum points, their advantage over the peloton had grown to 4:30.
Cottonwood Pass kicks off the day's 12,000 foot double feature
That climb would be a mere prelude to the ascent of Cottonwood Pass, a 20-kilometre dirt road ascent and at 12,126 feet the highest elevation encountered in the event.
Eight kilometres after the first KOM, the pavement transitioned to dirt and under a light drizzle the six escapees steadily made their way up the switchbacks, through sections scattered with gravel and mildly washboarded. The peloton kept the break pegged at 4:30 as the GC favourites seemed content to await the day's third and final categorised climb of Independence Pass to go for broke.
One rider not content to remain in the peloton, however, was Alejandro Ramirez (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and the 30-year-old Colombian bridged crossed the 4:30 gap to the break with astonishing ease, making contact several kilometres prior to the KOM line at kilometre 77.7.
The rain ceased on the upper slopes, but the damage had been done to the dirt road, which grew steadily sloppier near the summit. Despite the remote location, heavy crowds witnessed Pedraza claim the maximum points on Cottonwood Pass, which coupled with his second place finish on the first KOM put the EPM-UNE Colombian into the mountains classification jersey.
After a white-knuckle descent off of Cottonwood Pass, through sharp switchbacks on wet roads, the now seven-man break reached Buena Vista still maintaining its advantage of 4:30 on the peloton. As the leaders turned left onto US 24, they faced a stiff headwind as they would head north for the next 30 kilometres, before making a left hand turn for run-in to Independence Pass.
Showdown on Independence Pass
At the base of the 28-kilometre grind to Independence Pass, with its 12,095-foot summit providing a fearsome one-two punch to the stage finale, Steensen jumped away from the break, whose lead had been halved by the RadioShack-led peloton.
"Before the climb there was a lot of headwind and not everyone wanted to work in the group," said Steensen. "We were caught back quickly by the peloton and I had to go by myself. We had two minutes right before the climb and I gave it everything just to see if I could make it."
For his efforts Steensen would be awarded the day's most aggressive rider award, but his solo bid for victory ended 6.5 kilometres from the Independence Pass summit. Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) soon jumped clear from the rapidly diminishing lead group, provoking a strong reaction in his wake from Tejay Van Garderen, Levi Leipheimer and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo).
Making his way through dense crowds, many of whom had camped out the previous evening to garner prime viewing locations. Infantino crossed the summit alone, but was soon joined by the chasing trio on the descent. The precipitous 13.7km drop into Aspen would be a challenge on dry roads, but a steady rain provided a supreme test of the riders' technical skills
"I had good legs and got away with Levi and Christian," said Van Garderen. "We got caught by a group and it started pouring rain. It was whoever had the nerve to take the corners in the pouring rain who ended up in the front group. Some of the guys who were timid ended up back.
"I was in the break with Tom, George and a few others. It was mainly Tom and I that were doing most of the work because I was about to take the jersey and the other guys didn't want to help me because they had teammates for GC in the group behind."
The best young rider in the race couldn't quite hold off the sprint of Hincapie, and had to be content with second on the stage, while he was consoled by taking the race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:26:10
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|12
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|16
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|18
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|21
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:52
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:18
|27
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:34
|28
|Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|30
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|33
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:02:51
|34
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|36
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|42
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|43
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|45
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|46
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|47
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:03:55
|49
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:41
|51
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|52
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|54
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|56
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|58
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|60
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|64
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|65
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|66
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|67
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:09
|68
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:05:25
|69
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:06:43
|70
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|71
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:02
|72
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:48
|73
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:11:23
|74
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|75
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|76
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|79
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|82
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|83
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|85
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|86
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|87
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|88
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|89
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|90
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|91
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|92
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|93
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|96
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|98
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|99
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:54
|101
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|102
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|104
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|107
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:53
|108
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:03
|109
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:16:13
|110
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:19
|111
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard
|112
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:18:11
|113
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:48
|114
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|0:18:57
|115
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|0:19:36
|117
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|118
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C17
|0:20:17
|119
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:39
|120
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:23:04
|121
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:25:06
|122
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|123
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|124
|William Dickeson (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNS
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|12
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|4
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|6
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|5
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|10
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|5
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|3
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|4
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|5
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|3
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|8
|4
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|5
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|6
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|7
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|8
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|3
|9
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|2
|10
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|3
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|16:20:00
|2
|Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|EPM - UNE
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:06
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:34
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:04
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:06:46
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:52
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:19
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:37
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Team Exergy
|0:11:11
|15
|Skil - Shimano
|0:15:02
|16
|Bissell Cycling
|0:22:01
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:24:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|10:04:08
|2
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:22
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:34
|5
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:45
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:52
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:08
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|11
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|12
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:16
|13
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:01:18
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:01:19
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:26
|16
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:33
|17
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|18
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:37
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:42
|20
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:44
|21
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:45
|22
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:57
|23
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:58
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|25
|Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:26
|26
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:30
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:33
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:36
|29
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:03:43
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:47
|31
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:48
|32
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:58
|33
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:00
|34
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:06
|35
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:08
|36
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:04:11
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:43
|38
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:46
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|40
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:05:07
|41
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:05:08
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:05:14
|43
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:15
|44
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:05:22
|45
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:23
|46
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:32
|47
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:41
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:05:50
|49
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:55
|50
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:59
|51
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:18
|52
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:22
|53
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:06:24
|54
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:39
|55
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|56
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:42
|57
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:49
|58
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:50
|59
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:11
|60
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:07:28
|61
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:07:38
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:56
|63
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:08:04
|64
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:08:12
|65
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:32
|66
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:46
|67
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:55
|68
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:56
|69
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:59
|70
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:09:13
|71
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:12:05
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:14
|73
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:16
|74
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:28
|75
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:13:29
|76
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:32
|77
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:43
|78
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|79
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:13:52
|80
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:14:03
|81
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:04
|82
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:08
|83
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:18
|84
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|85
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:15:16
|86
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:19
|87
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|88
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:30
|89
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:15:31
|90
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:15:32
|91
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:15:34
|92
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:15:38
|93
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:41
|94
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:46
|95
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:58
|96
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|97
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:27
|98
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:55
|99
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:05
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:38
|101
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:12
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:25
|103
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:27
|104
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:52
|105
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:19:00
|106
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:02
|107
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:03
|108
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:53
|109
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|110
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:21
|111
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:38
|112
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:26
|113
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:22:28
|114
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:22:37
|115
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:22:50
|116
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:40
|117
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:23:50
|118
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:11
|119
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:25:18
|120
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:25:34
|121
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|0:28:55
|122
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:30:00
|123
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:30:48
|124
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:31:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|17
|3
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|12
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|7
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|11
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|6
|12
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|13
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|15
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|5
|17
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|18
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|21
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|2
|22
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|24
|pts
|2
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|3
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|14
|4
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|11
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|7
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|8
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|9
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|11
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|13
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|15
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|16
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|6
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|20
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|21
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|3
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|24
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|2
|25
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|10:04:08
|2
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:33
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:43
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:15
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:32
|6
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:59
|7
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:18
|8
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:06:24
|9
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:49
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:56
|11
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:32
|12
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:43
|13
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:04
|14
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:18
|15
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:15:38
|16
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:58
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:05
|18
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:19:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|30:14:49
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:05
|3
|Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:47
|4
|EPM - UNE
|0:01:48
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:55
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:08
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:10
|9
|HTC-Highroad
|0:09:09
|10
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:32
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:10:39
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:06
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:12
|14
|Team Exergy
|0:15:49
|15
|Skil - Shimano
|0:21:27
|16
|Bissell Cycling
|0:26:37
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:29:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy