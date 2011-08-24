Trending

Hincapie triumphs in Aspen

Van Garderen slips away to steal yellow from Leipheimer

Image 1 of 49

George Hincapie (BMC) takes the stage win in Aspen, Colorado

George Hincapie (BMC) takes the stage win in Aspen, Colorado
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 49

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) gets the kisses

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) gets the kisses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 49

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) lost his race lead on the wet descent

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) lost his race lead on the wet descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 49

Stsge winner George Hincapie (BMC) enjoys his success

Stsge winner George Hincapie (BMC) enjoys his success
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 49

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) in the leader's yellow jersey

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 49

The bunch rides together on the gravel-strewn climb.

The bunch rides together on the gravel-strewn climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 49

Danny Pate (HTC) leads the break over the dirt road climb.

Danny Pate (HTC) leads the break over the dirt road climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 49

Clouds begin to build later in the day.

Clouds begin to build later in the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 49

The peloton heads away from Gunnison.

The peloton heads away from Gunnison.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 49

George Hincapie (BMC) on the podium.

George Hincapie (BMC) on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 49

Rafael Infantino (EPM) goes solo over the last KOM.

Rafael Infantino (EPM) goes solo over the last KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 49

The main group about to hit the steep Independence Pass climb.

The main group about to hit the steep Independence Pass climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 49

Camaraderie during the long stage.

Camaraderie during the long stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 49

Teams stuck together to keep things under control.

Teams stuck together to keep things under control.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 49

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) protected in the bunch.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) protected in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 49

Getting through the switchbacks of Cottonwood Pass.

Getting through the switchbacks of Cottonwood Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 49

The top three for the stage.

The top three for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 49

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) wet and cold after the long day.

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) wet and cold after the long day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 49

George Hincapie (BMC) and teammate Cadel Evans after Hincapie got the win.

George Hincapie (BMC) and teammate Cadel Evans after Hincapie got the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 49

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) holds eighth place overall after a hard day.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) holds eighth place overall after a hard day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 49

Big storms loom as the race heads towards Aspen.

Big storms loom as the race heads towards Aspen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 49

Cadel Evans (BMC) checks the road ahead.

Cadel Evans (BMC) checks the road ahead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 49

The group makes its way to the top of Cottonwood Pass.

The group makes its way to the top of Cottonwood Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 49

Big scenery for the riders going over the mountain passes.

Big scenery for the riders going over the mountain passes.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 49

The terrain changes as the race gets higher.

The terrain changes as the race gets higher.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 49

Fans great the riders on the top of Cottonwood Pass.

Fans great the riders on the top of Cottonwood Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 49

Fans were out all along the course today.

Fans were out all along the course today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 49

The break nears the top of Cottonwood.

The break nears the top of Cottonwood.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 49

The peloton passes along the banks of the Arkansas River.

The peloton passes along the banks of the Arkansas River.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 49

Getting strung out right after leaving Gunnison.

Getting strung out right after leaving Gunnison.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 49

The break begins to go up the road.

The break begins to go up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 49

RadioShack taking control of the front.

RadioShack taking control of the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 49

The group rolling along through one of the few flat sections today.

The group rolling along through one of the few flat sections today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 49

The race crosses the Taylor River.

The race crosses the Taylor River.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 49

One of the calm sections before the mountains.

One of the calm sections before the mountains.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 49

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) tucked into the group.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) tucked into the group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 49

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) removes a jacket after the rain stops.

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) removes a jacket after the rain stops.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 49

The peloton makes its way onto the dirt climb of Cottonwood Pass.

The peloton makes its way onto the dirt climb of Cottonwood Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 49

The break heads up Cottonwood.

The break heads up Cottonwood.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 49

The peloton en route to Aspen

The peloton en route to Aspen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 49

Dane André Steensen's (Saxo Bank-SunGard) escape ended on Independence Pass

Dane André Steensen's (Saxo Bank-SunGard) escape ended on Independence Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 49

Tejay Van Garderen went from wearing the blue Young Rider's jersey to the yellow leader's jersey

Tejay Van Garderen went from wearing the blue Young Rider's jersey to the yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 49

The day's break: Sander Oostlander (Skil-Shimano), Walter Pedraza (EPM-UNE), Rafael Montiel and and Alejandro Ramirez (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) and Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly)

The day's break: Sander Oostlander (Skil-Shimano), Walter Pedraza (EPM-UNE), Rafael Montiel and and Alejandro Ramirez (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) and Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 49

RadioShack on the front of the peloton heading to Aspen

RadioShack on the front of the peloton heading to Aspen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 45 of 49

Maybe it's the lack of oxygen? Some colourful locals cheer on the peloton on Cottonwood Pass

Maybe it's the lack of oxygen? Some colourful locals cheer on the peloton on Cottonwood Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 49

RadioShack's best efforts could not keep Levi Leipheimer in yellow

RadioShack's best efforts could not keep Levi Leipheimer in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 49

The peloton rolls through one of the valleys on stage 2

The peloton rolls through one of the valleys on stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 49

At the start line in Gunnison: Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)

At the start line in Gunnison: Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 49

Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) alone in the lead near the summit of Independence Pass.

Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) alone in the lead near the summit of Independence Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

George Hincapie (BMC) hasn't won a race since his 2009 US professional road championship, but the 38-year-old American picked quite a day to return to the top step of the podium with his victory in stage 2 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Aspen, Colorado. The three-time American champion out-sprinted his five breakaway companions to triumph in the event's 209.8km queen stage.

Best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) led out the sprint but couldn't quite hold off Hincapie and finished second, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) rounded out the top three. The remaining members of the break, Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE), Jánier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Bruno Pires (Leopard Trek), took fourth through sixth respectively, all in the same time as Hincapie.

The winning break formed on the long, wet descent from Independence Pass, gaining 45 seconds over an 18-man chase group containing race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). Aspen resident Tejay Van Garderen became the new yellow jersey holder and Hincapie moves into second overall at 16 seconds down. Danielson, third on the stage, now also hold third overall and lies 22 seconds behind Van Garderen.

"I feel great [about the win]," said Hincapie. "I thought that I was in pretty good shape coming into this race and yesterday I fully bonked coming into the finish. I didn't eat enough. Today I ate like Paris-Roubaix and as much for a World Cup. It ended up paying off because I felt a lot better.

"I knew that Tejay was going to be one of the fastest guys, I didn't know the Colombian guys but they are always a wild card, super-good climbers and some of them can sprint as well. I was confident that I could win. Tejay got a gap in some of the corners and I had to sprint around Tom Danielson to catch up to Tejay. But once I caught him I knew that it was over and that I was going to win the stage."

Van Garderen took full advantage of his knowledge of the road from the summit of Independence Pass into Aspen and capitalized on his descending prowess to claim the GC lead.

"There is no big summit finish or big day that will separate a lot of time so you have to take time where ever you can," said Van Garderen. "All due respect to Levi [Leipheimer], he’s not the strongest descender and he sometimes loses his nerve a little bit. That is one of my strong suits, I can..I have balls. I just went for it and when I saw I had a gap I just drove it."

Fast and furious out of Gunnison

The race started like a rocket out of Gunnison, and with favourable winds and the first intermediate sprint only 15.4km into the stage the sprinters' teams kept the tempo extremely high into Almont. Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) showed he still has a quick turn of speed as he edged Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) for top honours.

The pace soon cooled off and the peloton stayed together up the wooded valley road in Gunnison National Forest on CR 742. At 29 kilometres into the stage the peloton negotiated the first of several cattle guards on the race route and a serious crash occurred while crossing. Five riders went down, including Andrew Randell (SpiderTech p/b C10), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Daniele Callegarin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Ivan Basso (Liguigas-Cannondale). Frattini and Basso were able to continue, but the remaining three riders were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A momentary truce was called in the peloton as riders either involved in or caught behind the crash made their way back into contact with the field, but racing resumed in earnest approximately five kilometres later.

As the road continued its steady ascent to the first KOM six riders escaped from the peloton: Sander Oostlander (Skil-Shimano), Walter Pedraza (EPM-UNE), Rafael Montiel (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) and Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly).

By the time the escape reached the category three KOM on CR 742 nearly 50 kilometres into the stage, where Oostlander took maximum points, their advantage over the peloton had grown to 4:30.

Cottonwood Pass kicks off the day's 12,000 foot double feature

That climb would be a mere prelude to the ascent of Cottonwood Pass, a 20-kilometre dirt road ascent and at 12,126 feet the highest elevation encountered in the event.

Eight kilometres after the first KOM, the pavement transitioned to dirt and under a light drizzle the six escapees steadily made their way up the switchbacks, through sections scattered with gravel and mildly washboarded. The peloton kept the break pegged at 4:30 as the GC favourites seemed content to await the day's third and final categorised climb of Independence Pass to go for broke.

One rider not content to remain in the peloton, however, was Alejandro Ramirez (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and the 30-year-old Colombian bridged crossed the 4:30 gap to the break with astonishing ease, making contact several kilometres prior to the KOM line at kilometre 77.7.

The rain ceased on the upper slopes, but the damage had been done to the dirt road, which grew steadily sloppier near the summit. Despite the remote location, heavy crowds witnessed Pedraza claim the maximum points on Cottonwood Pass, which coupled with his second place finish on the first KOM put the EPM-UNE Colombian into the mountains classification jersey.

After a white-knuckle descent off of Cottonwood Pass, through sharp switchbacks on wet roads, the now seven-man break reached Buena Vista still maintaining its advantage of 4:30 on the peloton. As the leaders turned left onto US 24, they faced a stiff headwind as they would head north for the next 30 kilometres, before making a left hand turn for run-in to Independence Pass.

Showdown on Independence Pass

At the base of the 28-kilometre grind to Independence Pass, with its 12,095-foot summit providing a fearsome one-two punch to the stage finale, Steensen jumped away from the break, whose lead had been halved by the RadioShack-led peloton.

"Before the climb there was a lot of headwind and not everyone wanted to work in the group," said Steensen. "We were caught back quickly by the peloton and I had to go by myself. We had two minutes right before the climb and I gave it everything just to see if I could make it."

For his efforts Steensen would be awarded the day's most aggressive rider award, but his solo bid for victory ended 6.5 kilometres from the Independence Pass summit. Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) soon jumped clear from the rapidly diminishing lead group, provoking a strong reaction in his wake from Tejay Van Garderen, Levi Leipheimer and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo).

Making his way through dense crowds, many of whom had camped out the previous evening to garner prime viewing locations. Infantino crossed the summit alone, but was soon joined by the chasing trio on the descent. The precipitous 13.7km drop into Aspen would be a challenge on dry roads, but a steady rain provided a supreme test of the riders' technical skills

"I had good legs and got away with Levi and Christian," said Van Garderen. "We got caught by a group and it started pouring rain. It was whoever had the nerve to take the corners in the pouring rain who ended up in the front group. Some of the guys who were timid ended up back.

"I was in the break with Tom, George and a few others. It was mainly Tom and I that were doing most of the work because I was about to take the jersey and the other guys didn't want to help me because they had teammates for GC in the group behind."

The best young rider in the race couldn't quite hold off the sprint of Hincapie, and had to be content with second on the stage, while he was consoled by taking the race lead.

Full Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5:26:10
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
6Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
8Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
10Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
12Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
16Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
18Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
20Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
21Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
22Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:02:18
27Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:34
28Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
30Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
33Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:02:51
34Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
36Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
38Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
42Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
43Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
45Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
46Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
47Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:03:55
49Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:41
51Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
52Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
54Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
58Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
59Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
60Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
61Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
64Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
65Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
66Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
67Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:05:09
68Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:05:25
69George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:06:43
70Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
71David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:02
72Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:08:48
73Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:11:23
74Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
75Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
76Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
77David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
79Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
81Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
82Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
83Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
85Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
86Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
88Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
89Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
90Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
91Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
92Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
93Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
94Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
96Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
98Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:54
101Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
102Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
103Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
104Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
106Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
107Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:53
108Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:03
109Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:16:13
110Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:19
111André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard
112Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:18:11
113Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:48
114Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis0:18:57
115Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda0:19:36
117Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
118Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C170:20:17
119Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:21:39
120Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:23:04
121Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:25:06
122Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
123Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
124William Dickeson (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
DNFDaniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFAndrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFSergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNSKen Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad12
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
4Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE7
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia6
6Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek5
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
8Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
10Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 1 - Almont
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy5pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Buena Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 1 - CR 742
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano8pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE7
3Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia6
4André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard5
5Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3

Mountain 2 - Cottonwood Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE12pts
2Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia10
3Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia8
4Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
5Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad6
6Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
7André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
8Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack3
9Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad2
10Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 3 - Independence Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE12pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack10
3Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia6
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team16:20:00
2Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
3Team Garmin-Cervelo
4EPM - UNE
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:45
6Leopard Trek0:02:06
7Team RadioShack0:02:34
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:04
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:06:46
10HTC-Highroad0:07:52
11Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:19
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:37
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Team Exergy0:11:11
15Skil - Shimano0:15:02
16Bissell Cycling0:22:01
17Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:24:07

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad10:04:08
2George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:22
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:34
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:45
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:52
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
9Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:08
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
11Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
12Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:16
13Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:01:18
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:01:19
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:01:26
16Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:33
17Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
18Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:37
19Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:42
20Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:44
21Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:45
22Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:57
23Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:58
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
25Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:26
26Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:30
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:33
28Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:36
29Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:03:43
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:47
31Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:48
32Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:58
33Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:00
34Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:06
35Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:08
36Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:04:11
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:04:43
38Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:46
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:01
40Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:05:07
41Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:05:08
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:05:14
43Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:15
44Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:05:22
45Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:23
46Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:32
47Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:41
48Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:05:50
49Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:55
50Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:59
51Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:18
52Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:22
53Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:06:24
54Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:39
55Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
56Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:42
57Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:06:49
58Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:50
59Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:11
60Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:07:28
61Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:07:38
62George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:07:56
63Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:08:04
64Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:08:12
65Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:32
66Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:08:46
67Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:08:55
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:56
69Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:59
70William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:09:13
71Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:12:05
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:12:14
73Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:16
74David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:28
75Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE0:13:29
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:32
77David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:43
78Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
79Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:13:52
80Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:14:03
81Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:14:04
82Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:14:08
83Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:18
84Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:49
85Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:15:16
86Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:19
87Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:21
88Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:30
89Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:15:31
90Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:15:32
91Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:15:34
92Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:15:38
93Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:15:41
94Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:46
95Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:15:58
96Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:18
97Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:27
98Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:55
99Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:05
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:17:38
101Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:18:12
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:25
103André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:27
104Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:52
105Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:19:00
106Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:02
107Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:19:03
108Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:53
109Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
110Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:20:21
111Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:38
112Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:26
113Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:22:28
114Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:22:37
115Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:22:50
116Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:40
117Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:23:50
118Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:24:11
119Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:25:18
120Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:25:34
121Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:28:55
122Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:30:00
123William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:30:48
124Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:31:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack17pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad17
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team15
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia12
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia10
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE7
11Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy6
12Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
13Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
14Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
15Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
16Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek5
17Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling3
18Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
20Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
21Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia2
22Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team1
23Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE24pts
2Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
3Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia14
4Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE12
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE11
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack10
7Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia10
8André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard9
9Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
11Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
13Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling7
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia6
15Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad6
16William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda6
17Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
19Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
20Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
21Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack3
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2
24Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad2
25Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad10:04:08
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:33
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:04:43
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:15
5Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:32
6Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:59
7Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:18
8Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:06:24
9Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:06:49
10George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:07:56
11Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:32
12David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:43
13Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:14:04
14Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:18
15Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:15:38
16Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:15:58
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:05
18Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:19:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team30:14:49
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:05
3Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:47
4EPM - UNE0:01:48
5Leopard Trek0:02:55
6Team RadioShack0:03:08
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:17
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:10
9HTC-Highroad0:09:09
10Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:32
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:10:39
12Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:06
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:12
14Team Exergy0:15:49
15Skil - Shimano0:21:27
16Bissell Cycling0:26:37
17Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:29:02

 

