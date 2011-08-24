Image 1 of 49 George Hincapie (BMC) takes the stage win in Aspen, Colorado (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 49 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) gets the kisses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 49 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) lost his race lead on the wet descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Stsge winner George Hincapie (BMC) enjoys his success (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 The bunch rides together on the gravel-strewn climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 49 Danny Pate (HTC) leads the break over the dirt road climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 49 Clouds begin to build later in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 49 The peloton heads away from Gunnison. George Hincapie (BMC) hasn't won a race since his 2009 US professional road championship, but the 38-year-old American picked quite a day to return to the top step of the podium with his victory in stage 2 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Aspen, Colorado. The three-time American champion out-sprinted his five breakaway companions to triumph in the event's 209.8km queen stage.

Best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) led out the sprint but couldn't quite hold off Hincapie and finished second, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) rounded out the top three. The remaining members of the break, Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE), Jánier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Bruno Pires (Leopard Trek), took fourth through sixth respectively, all in the same time as Hincapie.

The winning break formed on the long, wet descent from Independence Pass, gaining 45 seconds over an 18-man chase group containing race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). Aspen resident Tejay Van Garderen became the new yellow jersey holder and Hincapie moves into second overall at 16 seconds down. Danielson, third on the stage, now also hold third overall and lies 22 seconds behind Van Garderen.

"I feel great [about the win]," said Hincapie. "I thought that I was in pretty good shape coming into this race and yesterday I fully bonked coming into the finish. I didn't eat enough. Today I ate like Paris-Roubaix and as much for a World Cup. It ended up paying off because I felt a lot better.

"I knew that Tejay was going to be one of the fastest guys, I didn't know the Colombian guys but they are always a wild card, super-good climbers and some of them can sprint as well. I was confident that I could win. Tejay got a gap in some of the corners and I had to sprint around Tom Danielson to catch up to Tejay. But once I caught him I knew that it was over and that I was going to win the stage."

Van Garderen took full advantage of his knowledge of the road from the summit of Independence Pass into Aspen and capitalized on his descending prowess to claim the GC lead.

"There is no big summit finish or big day that will separate a lot of time so you have to take time where ever you can," said Van Garderen. "All due respect to Levi [Leipheimer], he’s not the strongest descender and he sometimes loses his nerve a little bit. That is one of my strong suits, I can..I have balls. I just went for it and when I saw I had a gap I just drove it."

Fast and furious out of Gunnison

The race started like a rocket out of Gunnison, and with favourable winds and the first intermediate sprint only 15.4km into the stage the sprinters' teams kept the tempo extremely high into Almont. Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) showed he still has a quick turn of speed as he edged Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) for top honours.

The pace soon cooled off and the peloton stayed together up the wooded valley road in Gunnison National Forest on CR 742. At 29 kilometres into the stage the peloton negotiated the first of several cattle guards on the race route and a serious crash occurred while crossing. Five riders went down, including Andrew Randell (SpiderTech p/b C10), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Daniele Callegarin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Ivan Basso (Liguigas-Cannondale). Frattini and Basso were able to continue, but the remaining three riders were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A momentary truce was called in the peloton as riders either involved in or caught behind the crash made their way back into contact with the field, but racing resumed in earnest approximately five kilometres later.

As the road continued its steady ascent to the first KOM six riders escaped from the peloton: Sander Oostlander (Skil-Shimano), Walter Pedraza (EPM-UNE), Rafael Montiel (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) and Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly).

By the time the escape reached the category three KOM on CR 742 nearly 50 kilometres into the stage, where Oostlander took maximum points, their advantage over the peloton had grown to 4:30.

Cottonwood Pass kicks off the day's 12,000 foot double feature

That climb would be a mere prelude to the ascent of Cottonwood Pass, a 20-kilometre dirt road ascent and at 12,126 feet the highest elevation encountered in the event.

Eight kilometres after the first KOM, the pavement transitioned to dirt and under a light drizzle the six escapees steadily made their way up the switchbacks, through sections scattered with gravel and mildly washboarded. The peloton kept the break pegged at 4:30 as the GC favourites seemed content to await the day's third and final categorised climb of Independence Pass to go for broke.

One rider not content to remain in the peloton, however, was Alejandro Ramirez (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and the 30-year-old Colombian bridged crossed the 4:30 gap to the break with astonishing ease, making contact several kilometres prior to the KOM line at kilometre 77.7.

The rain ceased on the upper slopes, but the damage had been done to the dirt road, which grew steadily sloppier near the summit. Despite the remote location, heavy crowds witnessed Pedraza claim the maximum points on Cottonwood Pass, which coupled with his second place finish on the first KOM put the EPM-UNE Colombian into the mountains classification jersey.

After a white-knuckle descent off of Cottonwood Pass, through sharp switchbacks on wet roads, the now seven-man break reached Buena Vista still maintaining its advantage of 4:30 on the peloton. As the leaders turned left onto US 24, they faced a stiff headwind as they would head north for the next 30 kilometres, before making a left hand turn for run-in to Independence Pass.

Showdown on Independence Pass

At the base of the 28-kilometre grind to Independence Pass, with its 12,095-foot summit providing a fearsome one-two punch to the stage finale, Steensen jumped away from the break, whose lead had been halved by the RadioShack-led peloton.

"Before the climb there was a lot of headwind and not everyone wanted to work in the group," said Steensen. "We were caught back quickly by the peloton and I had to go by myself. We had two minutes right before the climb and I gave it everything just to see if I could make it."

For his efforts Steensen would be awarded the day's most aggressive rider award, but his solo bid for victory ended 6.5 kilometres from the Independence Pass summit. Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) soon jumped clear from the rapidly diminishing lead group, provoking a strong reaction in his wake from Tejay Van Garderen, Levi Leipheimer and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo).

Making his way through dense crowds, many of whom had camped out the previous evening to garner prime viewing locations. Infantino crossed the summit alone, but was soon joined by the chasing trio on the descent. The precipitous 13.7km drop into Aspen would be a challenge on dry roads, but a steady rain provided a supreme test of the riders' technical skills

"I had good legs and got away with Levi and Christian," said Van Garderen. "We got caught by a group and it started pouring rain. It was whoever had the nerve to take the corners in the pouring rain who ended up in the front group. Some of the guys who were timid ended up back.

"I was in the break with Tom, George and a few others. It was mainly Tom and I that were doing most of the work because I was about to take the jersey and the other guys didn't want to help me because they had teammates for GC in the group behind."

The best young rider in the race couldn't quite hold off the sprint of Hincapie, and had to be content with second on the stage, while he was consoled by taking the race lead.

Full Results

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:26:10 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 6 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 8 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 12 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 16 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 18 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 21 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:52 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:02:18 27 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:34 28 Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 30 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 33 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:51 34 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 36 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 38 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 42 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 43 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 45 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 46 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 47 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:03:55 49 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:41 51 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 52 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 54 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 58 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 59 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 60 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 61 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 64 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 65 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 66 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 67 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:09 68 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:05:25 69 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:06:43 70 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 71 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:02 72 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:08:48 73 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:11:23 74 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 75 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 76 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 78 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 79 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 81 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 82 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 83 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 85 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 86 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 88 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 89 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 90 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 91 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 92 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 93 Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 94 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 96 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 98 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 99 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:54 101 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 102 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 103 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 104 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 106 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 107 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:53 108 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:03 109 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:16:13 110 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:19 111 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard 112 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:18:11 113 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:48 114 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis 0:18:57 115 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda 0:19:36 117 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda 118 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C17 0:20:17 119 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:21:39 120 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:23:04 121 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:25:06 122 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 123 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 124 William Dickeson (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda DNF Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack DNF Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNS Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 12 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 4 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 7 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 6 6 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 5 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 10 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 1 - Almont # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Buena Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 1 - CR 742 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 7 3 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 6 4 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 5 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3

Mountain 2 - Cottonwood Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 12 pts 2 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 10 3 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 8 4 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 5 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 6 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 7 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 8 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 3 9 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 2 10 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 3 - Independence Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 12 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 3 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 6 6 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 16:20:00 2 Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 EPM - UNE 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:45 6 Leopard Trek 0:02:06 7 Team RadioShack 0:02:34 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:04 9 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:06:46 10 HTC-Highroad 0:07:52 11 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:19 12 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:37 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Team Exergy 0:11:11 15 Skil - Shimano 0:15:02 16 Bissell Cycling 0:22:01 17 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:24:07

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 10:04:08 2 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:22 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:34 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:45 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 7 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:52 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 9 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:08 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 11 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 12 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:16 13 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:18 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:19 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:01:26 16 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:33 17 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 18 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:37 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:42 20 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:44 21 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:45 22 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:57 23 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:58 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 25 Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:26 26 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:30 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:33 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:36 29 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:03:43 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:47 31 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:48 32 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:58 33 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:00 34 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:06 35 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:08 36 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:04:11 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:04:43 38 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:46 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:01 40 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:05:07 41 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:05:08 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:05:14 43 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:15 44 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:05:22 45 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:23 46 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:05:32 47 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:41 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:05:50 49 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:55 50 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:59 51 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:18 52 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:22 53 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:06:24 54 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:39 55 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 56 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:42 57 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:06:49 58 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:50 59 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:11 60 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:07:28 61 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:07:38 62 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:07:56 63 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:08:04 64 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:08:12 65 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:32 66 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:08:46 67 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:08:55 68 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:56 69 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:59 70 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:09:13 71 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:12:05 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:12:14 73 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:16 74 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:28 75 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 0:13:29 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:32 77 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:43 78 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 79 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:13:52 80 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:14:03 81 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:14:04 82 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:14:08 83 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:18 84 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:49 85 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:16 86 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:19 87 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:21 88 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:30 89 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:15:31 90 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:15:32 91 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:15:34 92 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:15:38 93 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:15:41 94 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:46 95 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:15:58 96 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:18 97 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:27 98 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:55 99 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:05 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:17:38 101 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:12 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:25 103 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:27 104 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:52 105 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:19:00 106 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:02 107 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:19:03 108 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:53 109 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 110 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:20:21 111 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:38 112 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:26 113 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:22:28 114 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:22:37 115 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:22:50 116 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:40 117 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:23:50 118 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:24:11 119 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:25:18 120 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:25:34 121 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:28:55 122 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:30:00 123 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:30:48 124 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:31:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 17 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 17 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 12 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 7 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 10 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 7 11 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 6 12 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 13 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 14 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 15 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 16 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 5 17 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 3 18 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 20 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 21 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 2 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 24 pts 2 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 3 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 14 4 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 12 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 11 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 7 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 10 8 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 9 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 11 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 13 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 7 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 6 15 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 16 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 17 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 20 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 21 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 3 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 24 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 2 25 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 10:04:08 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:33 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:04:43 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:15 5 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:05:32 6 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:59 7 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:18 8 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:06:24 9 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:06:49 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:07:56 11 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:32 12 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:43 13 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:14:04 14 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:18 15 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:15:38 16 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:15:58 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:05 18 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:19:53