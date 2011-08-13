Image 1 of 35 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) added a stage victory in the time trial to his best young rider's classification lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 35 Riders had wide open spaces for riding today. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) putting in a good TT time after winning the sprint yesterday. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 Jeff Louder (BMC) leans through one of the race track turns. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 Marcel Wyss (GEOX-TMC) almost making it into the top 10 in GC with his ride today. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 Christian Vandevelde (Garmin-Cervelo) riding for a fifth place finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) coming in eighth place at 30" back. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) biding his time until the climbing on Sunday. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) coming in sixth. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) holds onto fifth in GC after his good ride. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion De Antioquia) stayed within striking distance after his solid ride today. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) coming by at only 6" down on first place. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 Sergio Henao (Gobernacion De Antioquia) dropped to fifth in GC after todays TT. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) happy with his TT win. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 Relaxing before the start. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 Concentrating in the start house. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 An HTC-Highroad rider passes by barriers along the race track. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) gets started later in the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 George Hincapie (BMC) had a great ride today to make it into the top 10. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 Todays TT podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) warms up before taking the early fastest time. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) gets cheered on by fans as things gets started. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 Riders wait to roll into the start house. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) starts early and holds on to third place. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) warming up on the trainer. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 Rubens Bertagliati (Team Type 1) begins and ends the day in the climbers jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) rolls out of the start house. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) gets started. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) gets some TV time during the TT. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) heading towards the finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) making his way around the track. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) having a good ride at only :39" back. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) working on getting back the best Utah rider jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 Lucas Euser (Spidertech) leans through one of the many turns on the track. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 Levi Leipheimer finished second on the day but did enough to secure the overall lead. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) blitzed the stage 3 time trial of the Tour of Utah, crushing the flat, twisty 15.6km course in a time of 17:33.64, averaging 53.33km/h. It was a double celebration for the young American who not only turned 23 on the day, but also scored his first win as a professional.

Van Garderen topped the new general classification leader, Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), who came second place on the stage with a 17:39.58, while the overnight leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) lost more than a minute to the defending champion.

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch made it two for the team on the stage podium, taking third place on the day just ten seconds slower than his teammate.

"It feels incredible," Van Garderen said. He had been aiming for a stage victory since losing time on stage 1, but a bid to take a solo win on stage 2 was neutralised just outside the final kilometer.

"It was the perfect day to [get the win] on my birthday. I was disappointed a couple days ago when I couldn't follow Levi, and I thought I could sit in and conserve, but that wasn't enough for me. Yesterday I said, 'I don't care if I use up some energy, I want to win'. It didn't work out yesterday, but I'm thrilled it did today."

Van Garderen said he knew how to take the corners and kept an eye on which way the wind was blowing, but also had his directeur sportif Allan Peiper on the radio giving him advice.

"He told me before the start to start hard, find a pace I could do for five minutes, and then hold it for 15, so that was my tactic.

"He gave me a split saying I was ten seconds up on my teammate, and I know Patrick Gretsch has a long time trial resume, so I knew if I was up on him I had a good chance of winning the stage."

As he watched Leipheimer coming into the home straight, he said, "I had a big relief when I saw 17:33 pass." He had finally achieved his first professional victory after coming second on seven separate occasions.

RadioShack takes control of the GC

The time trial results put the two RadioShack riders, Leipheimer and Janez Brajkovic into the top two slots in the overall classification, with Henao's teammate Oscar Sevilla in third. Henao dropped to fourth overall, while Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth) held onto fifth, now just over a minute up on the day's winner Van Garderen.

Leipheimer, the winner of the 2010 Tour of Utah, was excited to once more pull on the yellow jersey in the state in which he graduated from high school and went to college.

"It's great to see the Tour of Utah come of age," Leipheimer said. "It's much more competitive this year, now that this race has stepped up [to UCI 2.1], you have HTC, BMC, and the other World Tour teams. You can't compare last year to this year, it's a totally different race."

Leipheimer said he wanted to win the time trial, but fell just five seconds shy. However, taking the yellow jersey was perhaps even better for him. He now has 35 seconds on Sevilla and 1:09 on Henao with two decisive stages remaining.

"We had to capitalize on the time trial, and I knew I had to put as much time as I could on Sevilla and Henao, because those two and their team will be aggressive, and every second I can get will be important.

"Tomorrow the work is going to fall on the shoulders of my teammates, and it will be difficult because I expect the other teams to make it hard," he said of the tricky 11km circuit in Salt Lake City.

"It's going to be fast, very difficult. I expect it will be race of attrition, you're going to see riders coming off the back. It's going to hurt."

Gretsch goes for the win

The stage 3 time trial at the Miller Motorsports Park took place under more warm, sunny conditions, with a stiff breeze creating a challenge for the riders, hitting them in all directions as they twisted through the 23 turns on the 15.6km course.

Colombian time trial champion Carlos Alberto Ospina (Gobernacion de Antioquia) was the first rider off, setting a 18:59, but he was soon surpassed by Robert Förster (UnitedHealthCare), who went more than 30 seconds quicker.

The next rider to sit in the hot seat was Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthCare), who came in with an 18:20, but was soon kicked off of the throne by HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch, who smashed the best time with a 17:43.75 - a time that would stand for much of the evening.

HTC-Highroad directeur sportif Allan Peiper said that Gretsch was going for the stage win, but his performance turned into an advantage for Van Garderen, who was able to use some of the fastest split times of the night to gauge his efforts.

"I was disappointed not to win the stage, but as long as the win stays in the team I'm happy," Gretsch said.

Andrew Wetterhall (Endura Racing) surprised by slotting into the second best time with a 17:51.23, the 2010 winner of the FBD Insurance Ras relatively unknown to the American audience. He would end the evening fourth best on the stage.

Jamis-Sutter Home's Tom Zirbel was the top domestic Continental rider on the day, coming in ninth at 18:03.

"I thought I felt pretty good. I kind of expected to win with the way that I felt," Zirbel said. "I don't know, I guess I just didn't have the power that I thought I did. I crashed yesterday with four kilometers to go and got banged up a little bit, but I don't think that affected me today, I just didn't have the power. I think they had really fast average speeds today. I felt like I had a good run and I thought I had good legs. To be beat by 20 seconds is eye-opening."

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:17:33.64 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:05.94 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:10.11 4 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:00:17.59 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:18.60 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:24.58 7 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:27.28 8 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:29.52 9 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:29.59 10 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30.35 11 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:33.44 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:00:38.29 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39.19 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:39.27 15 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:41.35 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:44.10 17 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:47.23 18 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:51.02 19 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:54.36 20 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:55.02 21 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:55.23 22 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:55.31 23 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:56.29 24 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:00:57.51 25 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:00.31 26 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:00.97 27 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:01:02.51 28 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:03.16 29 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:04.08 30 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05.35 31 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:05.70 32 Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:07.54 33 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:10.28 34 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:11.02 35 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:11.36 36 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:12.06 37 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:01:12.34 38 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:13.29 39 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:14.56 40 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:14.83 41 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:16.10 42 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:17.38 43 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:18.17 44 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:19.59 45 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:20.54 46 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:01:21.27 47 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:21.51 48 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:01:21.80 49 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:01:22.68 50 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:22.96 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:24.52 52 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:01:24.69 53 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:01:25.04 54 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:25.18 55 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:25.70 56 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:27.87 57 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:29.42 58 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:31.33 59 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:31.91 60 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 0:01:32.18 61 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:32.88 62 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:32.99 63 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:33.46 64 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:33.86 65 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:01:34.69 66 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:35.63 67 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:38.06 68 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:38.51 69 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:39.05 70 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:40.55 71 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:40.81 72 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:01:45.80 73 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:45.97 74 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:47.12 75 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50.44 76 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:51.55 77 Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:01:52.01 78 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:52.14 79 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:55.22 80 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:56.87 81 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:57.01 82 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:58.58 83 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:02:04.02 84 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:04.26 85 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 86 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:04.57 87 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:02:05.49 88 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:08.34 89 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:09.52 90 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09.99 91 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:11.93 92 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:12.58 93 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:02:13.42 94 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:15.75 95 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:16.30 96 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:16.69 97 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:02:17.14 98 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:23.40 99 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:24.34 100 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:02:24.55 101 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:25.25 102 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:29.16 103 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:02:30.21 104 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:30.82 105 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:32.40 106 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:35.45 107 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:38.29 108 Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:39.25 109 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:46.51 110 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:55.27 111 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:56.78 112 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:05.82

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:38.99 2 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:19.69 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:28.49 4 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:33.16 5 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:00:49.87

Best Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:17:33.64 2 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:51.02 3 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:00:57.51 4 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:03.16 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:12.06 6 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:13.29 7 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:14.83 8 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:19.59 9 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:22.96 10 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:25.18 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:31.91 12 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:32.99 13 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:38.51 14 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:01:45.80 15 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50.44 16 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:58.58 17 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:08.34 18 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:02:17.14 19 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:25.25 20 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:29.16 21 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:02:30.21 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:30.82 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:55.27 24 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:56.78

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 0:53:16 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:45 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:46 4 Endura Racing 0:01:14 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:49 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:11 8 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:38 9 Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia 0:02:45 10 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:07 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:09 12 Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:03:10 13 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:03:33 14 Geox-TMC 0:03:37 15 Pureblack Racing 0:03:52 16 Team Type 1-Sanofi 0:04:05

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 8:35:04 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:27 3 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:29 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:56 5 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:01:24 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:27 7 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:50 8 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:59 9 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:17 10 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:03:20 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:03:32 12 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:03:40 13 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:03:41 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 15 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:43 16 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:53 18 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:58 19 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:03:59 20 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:00 21 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 22 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:02 23 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:04:06 24 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:04:11 25 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:04:18 26 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:21 27 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:27 28 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:28 29 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:04:31 30 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:37 31 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:04:45 32 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:04:50 33 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:05:02 34 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:10 35 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:05:13 36 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:05:18 37 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:05:21 38 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:28 39 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:05:29 40 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:05:44 41 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:05:47 42 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:06:07 43 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:16 44 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:20 45 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:21 46 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:06:22 47 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:23 48 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:35 49 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:06:40 50 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:06:44 51 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:50 52 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:51 53 Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:06:52 54 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:59 55 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:07:07 56 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:07:12 57 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:07:14 58 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 59 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:19 60 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:07:21 61 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:07:37 62 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:57 63 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:35 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:36 65 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:55 66 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:06 67 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:09:27 68 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:09:30 69 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 70 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:50 71 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:13:50 72 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:56 73 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:05 74 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:14:21 75 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:14:23 76 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:14:29 77 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 78 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:14:55 79 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:15:08 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:15:16 81 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:15:26 82 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:31 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:54 84 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:16:07 85 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:14 86 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:16:15 87 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:16:34 88 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:16:53 89 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 0:17:01 90 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 91 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:24 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:30 93 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:58 94 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:18:45 95 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:49 96 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:20:10 97 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:21:35 98 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:10 99 Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:22:14 100 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:22:18 101 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:22:37 102 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:22:59 103 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:23:16 104 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:23 105 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:23:25 106 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:25:42 107 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:26:23 108 Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:27:02 109 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:27:26 110 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:28:21 111 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:28:42 112 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:29:13

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 8:38:48 2 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:42 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:52 4 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:02:59 5 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:11:23

Best Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 8:37:30 2 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:32 3 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:00 4 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:43 5 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:17 6 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:20 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:53 8 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:54 9 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 10 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:04:45 11 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:04:47 12 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:11:56 13 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:12:02 14 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:12:59 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:27 16 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:13:48 17 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:03 18 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:16:18 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:08 20 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:20:10 21 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:20:32 22 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:20:58 23 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:59 24 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:26:15