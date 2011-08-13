Trending

Image 1 of 35

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) added a stage victory in the time trial to his best young rider's classification lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) added a stage victory in the time trial to his best young rider's classification lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 35

Riders had wide open spaces for riding today.

Riders had wide open spaces for riding today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 35

Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) putting in a good TT time after winning the sprint yesterday.

Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) putting in a good TT time after winning the sprint yesterday.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 35

Jeff Louder (BMC) leans through one of the race track turns.

Jeff Louder (BMC) leans through one of the race track turns.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 35

Marcel Wyss (GEOX-TMC) almost making it into the top 10 in GC with his ride today.

Marcel Wyss (GEOX-TMC) almost making it into the top 10 in GC with his ride today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 35

Christian Vandevelde (Garmin-Cervelo) riding for a fifth place finish.

Christian Vandevelde (Garmin-Cervelo) riding for a fifth place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) coming in eighth place at 30" back.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) coming in eighth place at 30" back.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 35

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) biding his time until the climbing on Sunday.

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) biding his time until the climbing on Sunday.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 35

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) coming in sixth.

Janez Brajkovic (Radioshack) coming in sixth.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 35

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) holds onto fifth in GC after his good ride.

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) holds onto fifth in GC after his good ride.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 35

Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion De Antioquia) stayed within striking distance after his solid ride today.

Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion De Antioquia) stayed within striking distance after his solid ride today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 35

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) coming by at only 6" down on first place.

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) coming by at only 6" down on first place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 35

Sergio Henao (Gobernacion De Antioquia) dropped to fifth in GC after todays TT.

Sergio Henao (Gobernacion De Antioquia) dropped to fifth in GC after todays TT.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 35

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) happy with his TT win.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) happy with his TT win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 35

Relaxing before the start.

Relaxing before the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 35

Concentrating in the start house.

Concentrating in the start house.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 35

An HTC-Highroad rider passes by barriers along the race track.

An HTC-Highroad rider passes by barriers along the race track.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 35

Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) gets started later in the day.

Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) gets started later in the day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 35

George Hincapie (BMC) had a great ride today to make it into the top 10.

George Hincapie (BMC) had a great ride today to make it into the top 10.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 35

Todays TT podium.

Todays TT podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 35

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) warms up before taking the early fastest time.

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) warms up before taking the early fastest time.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 35

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) gets cheered on by fans as things gets started.

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) gets cheered on by fans as things gets started.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 35

Riders wait to roll into the start house.

Riders wait to roll into the start house.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 35

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) starts early and holds on to third place.

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) starts early and holds on to third place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 35

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) warming up on the trainer.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) warming up on the trainer.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 35

Rubens Bertagliati (Team Type 1) begins and ends the day in the climbers jersey.

Rubens Bertagliati (Team Type 1) begins and ends the day in the climbers jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 35

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) rolls out of the start house.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) rolls out of the start house.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) gets started.

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) gets started.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) gets some TV time during the TT.

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) gets some TV time during the TT.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 35

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) heading towards the finish.

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Cervelo) heading towards the finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 35

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) making his way around the track.

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) making his way around the track.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) having a good ride at only :39" back.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) having a good ride at only :39" back.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 35

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) working on getting back the best Utah rider jersey.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) working on getting back the best Utah rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 35

Lucas Euser (Spidertech) leans through one of the many turns on the track.

Lucas Euser (Spidertech) leans through one of the many turns on the track.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 35

Levi Leipheimer finished second on the day but did enough to secure the overall lead.

Levi Leipheimer finished second on the day but did enough to secure the overall lead.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) blitzed the stage 3 time trial of the Tour of Utah, crushing the flat, twisty 15.6km course in a time of 17:33.64, averaging 53.33km/h. It was a double celebration for the young American who not only turned 23 on the day, but also scored his first win as a professional.

Van Garderen topped the new general classification leader, Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), who came second place on the stage with a 17:39.58, while the overnight leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) lost more than a minute to the defending champion.

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch made it two for the team on the stage podium, taking third place on the day just ten seconds slower than his teammate.

"It feels incredible," Van Garderen said. He had been aiming for a stage victory since losing time on stage 1, but a bid to take a solo win on stage 2 was neutralised just outside the final kilometer.

"It was the perfect day to [get the win] on my birthday. I was disappointed a couple days ago when I couldn't follow Levi, and I thought I could sit in and conserve, but that wasn't enough for me. Yesterday I said, 'I don't care if I use up some energy, I want to win'. It didn't work out yesterday, but I'm thrilled it did today."

Van Garderen said he knew how to take the corners and kept an eye on which way the wind was blowing, but also had his directeur sportif Allan Peiper on the radio giving him advice.

"He told me before the start to start hard, find a pace I could do for five minutes, and then hold it for 15, so that was my tactic.

"He gave me a split saying I was ten seconds up on my teammate, and I know Patrick Gretsch has a long time trial resume, so I knew if I was up on him I had a good chance of winning the stage."

As he watched Leipheimer coming into the home straight, he said, "I had a big relief when I saw 17:33 pass." He had finally achieved his first professional victory after coming second on seven separate occasions.

RadioShack takes control of the GC

The time trial results put the two RadioShack riders, Leipheimer and Janez Brajkovic into the top two slots in the overall classification, with Henao's teammate Oscar Sevilla in third. Henao dropped to fourth overall, while Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth) held onto fifth, now just over a minute up on the day's winner Van Garderen.

Leipheimer, the winner of the 2010 Tour of Utah, was excited to once more pull on the yellow jersey in the state in which he graduated from high school and went to college.

"It's great to see the Tour of Utah come of age," Leipheimer said. "It's much more competitive this year, now that this race has stepped up [to UCI 2.1], you have HTC, BMC, and the other World Tour teams. You can't compare last year to this year, it's a totally different race."

Leipheimer said he wanted to win the time trial, but fell just five seconds shy. However, taking the yellow jersey was perhaps even better for him. He now has 35 seconds on Sevilla and 1:09 on Henao with two decisive stages remaining.

"We had to capitalize on the time trial, and I knew I had to put as much time as I could on Sevilla and Henao, because those two and their team will be aggressive, and every second I can get will be important.

"Tomorrow the work is going to fall on the shoulders of my teammates, and it will be difficult because I expect the other teams to make it hard," he said of the tricky 11km circuit in Salt Lake City.

"It's going to be fast, very difficult. I expect it will be race of attrition, you're going to see riders coming off the back. It's going to hurt."

Gretsch goes for the win

The stage 3 time trial at the Miller Motorsports Park took place under more warm, sunny conditions, with a stiff breeze creating a challenge for the riders, hitting them in all directions as they twisted through the 23 turns on the 15.6km course.

Colombian time trial champion Carlos Alberto Ospina (Gobernacion de Antioquia) was the first rider off, setting a 18:59, but he was soon surpassed by Robert Förster (UnitedHealthCare), who went more than 30 seconds quicker.

The next rider to sit in the hot seat was Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthCare), who came in with an 18:20, but was soon kicked off of the throne by HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch, who smashed the best time with a 17:43.75 - a time that would stand for much of the evening.

HTC-Highroad directeur sportif Allan Peiper said that Gretsch was going for the stage win, but his performance turned into an advantage for Van Garderen, who was able to use some of the fastest split times of the night to gauge his efforts.

"I was disappointed not to win the stage, but as long as the win stays in the team I'm happy," Gretsch said.

Andrew Wetterhall (Endura Racing) surprised by slotting into the second best time with a 17:51.23, the 2010 winner of the FBD Insurance Ras relatively unknown to the American audience. He would end the evening fourth best on the stage.

Jamis-Sutter Home's Tom Zirbel was the top domestic Continental rider on the day, coming in ninth at 18:03.

"I thought I felt pretty good. I kind of expected to win with the way that I felt," Zirbel said. "I don't know, I guess I just didn't have the power that I thought I did. I crashed yesterday with four kilometers to go and got banged up a little bit, but I don't think that affected me today, I just didn't have the power. I think they had really fast average speeds today. I felt like I had a good run and I thought I had good legs. To be beat by 20 seconds is eye-opening."

 

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:17:33.64
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:05.94
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:10.11
4Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:00:17.59
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:18.60
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:24.58
7Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:27.28
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:29.52
9Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:29.59
10George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:30.35
11David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:33.44
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:00:38.29
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39.19
14Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:39.27
15Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:41.35
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:44.10
17Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:47.23
18Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:51.02
19Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:54.36
20Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:55.02
21Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:55.23
22Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:55.31
23Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:56.29
24Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:57.51
25Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:00.31
26Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:00.97
27Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:01:02.51
28George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:03.16
29Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:04.08
30Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:05.35
31Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:05.70
32Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:07.54
33Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:10.28
34Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:11.02
35Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:11.36
36Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:12.06
37Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:01:12.34
38Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:13.29
39Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:01:14.56
40Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:14.83
41Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:16.10
42Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:17.38
43Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:18.17
44Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:19.59
45Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:20.54
46Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:21.27
47Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:21.51
48Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:21.80
49Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:22.68
50Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:22.96
51Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:24.52
52Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:24.69
53Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:25.04
54Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:25.18
55Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:01:25.70
56Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:27.87
57Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:29.42
58Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:31.33
59Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:31.91
60John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:01:32.18
61Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:32.88
62Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:32.99
63Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:01:33.46
64Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:33.86
65Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:01:34.69
66Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:35.63
67Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:38.06
68Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:38.51
69Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:39.05
70Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:40.55
71James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:40.81
72Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:01:45.80
73Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45.97
74Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:01:47.12
75Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:50.44
76Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:51.55
77Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:52.01
78Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:52.14
79Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:55.22
80Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:56.87
81Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:57.01
82Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:58.58
83Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:02:04.02
84Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:04.26
85Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
86Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:04.57
87Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:05.49
88Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:08.34
89Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:09.52
90Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:09.99
91Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:11.93
92William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:12.58
93Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:13.42
94Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:15.75
95Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:16.30
96Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:16.69
97Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:17.14
98Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:23.40
99Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:24.34
100Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:24.55
101Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:25.25
102Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:29.16
103Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:30.21
104Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:30.82
105Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:02:32.40
106David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:35.45
107Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:38.29
108Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:39.25
109Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:02:46.51
110Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:55.27
111Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:02:56.78
112Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:05.82

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:38.99
2Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:19.69
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:28.49
4Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:33.16
5Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:49.87

Best Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:17:33.64
2Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:51.02
3Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:57.51
4George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:03.16
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:12.06
6Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:13.29
7Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:14.83
8Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:19.59
9Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:22.96
10Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:25.18
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:31.91
12Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:32.99
13Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:38.51
14Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:01:45.80
15Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:50.44
16Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:58.58
17Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:08.34
18Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:17.14
19Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:25.25
20Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:29.16
21Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:30.21
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:30.82
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:55.27
24Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:02:56.78

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad0:53:16
2Team RadioShack0:00:45
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:46
4Endura Racing0:01:14
5BMC Racing Team0:01:37
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:49
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:11
8Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:38
9Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia0:02:45
10Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:07
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:09
12Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:03:10
13Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:03:33
14Geox-TMC0:03:37
15Pureblack Racing0:03:52
16Team Type 1-Sanofi0:04:05

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack8:35:04
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:27
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:29
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:56
5Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:24
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:27
7Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:50
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:59
9George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:17
10Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:03:20
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:03:32
12Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:03:40
13Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:03:41
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
15Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:43
16Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:53
18Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:58
19George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:03:59
20Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:00
21Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
22Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:02
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:04:06
24Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:04:11
25Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:04:18
26Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:21
27Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:27
28Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:28
29Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:04:31
30Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:37
31Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:04:45
32Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:04:50
33Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:05:02
34Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:10
35Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:05:13
36Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:18
37Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:05:21
38Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:28
39Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:05:29
40Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:44
41Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:05:47
42Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:06:07
43Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:16
44Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:20
45Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:21
46Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:06:22
47David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:23
48Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:35
49James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:06:40
50Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:06:44
51Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:50
52Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:51
53Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:06:52
54Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:59
55Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:07:07
56Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:07:12
57Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:07:14
58Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
59William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:19
60Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:07:21
61David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:07:37
62Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:57
63Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:35
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:36
65Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:55
66Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:06
67Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:09:27
68Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:09:30
69Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
70Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:50
71Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:13:50
72Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:56
73Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:05
74Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:14:21
75Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:14:23
76Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:14:29
77Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
78Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:14:55
79Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:15:08
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:15:16
81Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:15:26
82Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:31
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:54
84Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:16:07
85Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:14
86Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:16:15
87Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:16:34
88Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:16:53
89John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:17:01
90Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
91Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:24
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:30
93Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:58
94Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:18:45
95Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:49
96Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:20:10
97Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:35
98Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:10
99Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:22:14
100Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:22:18
101Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:22:37
102Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:22:59
103Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:23:16
104Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:23
105Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:23:25
106Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:25:42
107Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:26:23
108Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:27:02
109Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:27:26
110Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:28:21
111Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:28:42
112Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:29:13

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team8:38:48
2Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:42
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:52
4Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:59
5Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:11:23

Best Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad8:37:30
2George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:32
3Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:00
4Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:43
5Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:17
6Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:03:20
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:53
8Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:54
9Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
10Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:04:45
11Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:04:47
12Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:11:56
13Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:12:02
14Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:59
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:27
16Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:13:48
17Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:03
18Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:16:18
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:08
20Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:20:10
21Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:20:32
22Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:58
23Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:24:59
24Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:26:15

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack25:49:05
2Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia0:01:40
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:01
4Endura Racing0:06:02
5Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:04
6Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:07:46
7Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:05
8BMC Racing Team0:08:34
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:38
10Geox-TMC0:08:40
11HTC-Highroad0:08:52
12Jamis-Sutter Home0:12:16
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:38
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:32
15Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:16:29
16Pureblack Racing0:22:33

