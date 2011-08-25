Image 1 of 35 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) grits his teeth on his way to time trial victory in Vail (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 35 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) after his hard ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 35 This little guy cheered as hard as he could for every rider. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 35 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on a beer run. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 35 Lucas Euser (Spidertech) hits the crowded part of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 35 Jeff Louder (BMC) near the top of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 35 Rory Sutherland (UniteHealthcare) going all out near the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 35 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) getting cheered on by fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 35 George Hincapie (BMC) blasting towards the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 35 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) riding in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 35 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) trying to make his way to the packed podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 35 Huge crowds at today's podium in Vail. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 35 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) happy with his lifetime ski pass to Vail. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 35 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) discuss the day on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 35 Johnny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) looks ahead to the starting shoot. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 35 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) going as hard as he can. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 35 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) trying to find his way through the fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 35 Fans had relentless enthusiasm on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 35 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) heads out onto the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 35 Crowds line the start out of Vail. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 35 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) looking happy with the crowds send off. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 35 Fans were thick through the first turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 35 Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank-Sunguard) holding onto the most aggressive jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 35 Frank Pipp (Bissell) getting ready to get things started. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 35 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) is cheered on by the Vail crowd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 35 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 35 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 35 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 35 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 35 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 35 BMC's Cadel Evans had another top 10 performance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 35 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 35 RadioShack's Ben King (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 35 Jens Voigt chased by a man in a beer suit... as you do (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 35 Stage 3 podium: Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), and Rafael Infantino (EPM - UNE) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

One day after relinquishing his general classification lead, Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) powered to a narrow victory in the 16.1km Vail time trial and took back the yellow jersey from young talent Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad).

Leipheimer, kitted out in the green points leader's skinsuit, edged Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) by 58 hundredths of a second to take his second victory of the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge, while Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE), the first rider across Independence Pass the previous day, was a surprise third place finisher four seconds back.

"I never expected it to be a half a second," said Leipheimer. "I suspected Christian was going to be my strongest competitor. I've said it a couple of times already but I consider Christian and I to share this victory. We are good friends, neighbours in Spain and we've both been doing this a long time. We've been in the trenches over there for a decade. Old guys are showing that we still got it, like George [Hincapie] said yesterday."

The time trial, which climbed nearly 1,800 feet from Vail Village up Vail Pass, provided a stern test for the peloton's chrono stalwarts. Huge crowds sent off each rider with raucous applause while the final kilometres proved again to be a tunnel of noise from the tifosi out in force.

"There was not a lot of thought besides, 'please God let this be over.' You have to have the experience and tactics to know how to meter yourself because it was an uphill time trial that got harder as the course went on and at altitude," said Leipheimer. "Even though I held back a little bit in the beginning, I was done with one kilometre to go.

"The fans helped me get through and the fact that I knew I had the best split time helped me. That last kilometre really, really hurt. It is difficult to put it into words, you have to get on the bike and try it for yourself."

Leipheimer found motivation today from the comments made by overnight race leader Tejay Van Garderen, who said he took advantage of Leipheimer's tentative descent of Independence Pass.

"Yes it [Van Garderen's comment] motivated me," said Leipheimer. "Tejay made a good point, you have to be able to descend well and climb well. I made a mistake of not putting on my rain jacket on the top and I wasn't doing very well when the rain came down on the descent. I was having problems handling my bike. The point he made was absolutely fair, that if you make a mistake someone will take the race lead from you. It definitely motivated me for today."

Vande Velde, who started fourth from last, bumped Infantino from the hot seat by four seconds, but only two minutes later Leipheimer topped the Garmin-Cervelo rider's time by fractions of a second.

"It was heart breaking," said Vande Velde. "I was closer than I ever thought it would have been in the prologue. I knew this race was going to come down to seconds and that is why I didn't take the prologue lightly and I was bummed on the first stage when I missed Levi go up the road. Of course after yesterday I was ready to do horrible things after I missed the boat on that downhill. On the same token I was unbelievably motivated for today and I couldn't wait to take the start ramp and I wanted to rip the pedals off at the start.

"I prepared for the Tour de France here 10 years ago. I've ridden it many times in hail, snow and sunshine. I had this stage picked out weeks ago. I know these roads, like a lot of people did, I knew it suited my characteristics as a bike rider."

After announcing that he suffered a bout of gastroenteritis the previous evening, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) completed the uphill race of truth in fourth place, 33 seconds off the pace of Leipheimer, while Dutch time trial champion Stef Clement (Rabobank) stopped the clock for fifth place at 40 seconds.

Tejay Van Garderen, the final rider out of the start house in Vail Village, finished sixth, 51 seconds down on Leipheimer, and dropped to third overall. While the HTC-Highroad now holds a commanding lead in the young rider's classification, the loss of the leader's jersey was a bitter pill to swallow as he collapsed onto the grass on the edge of the road after the finish from his efforts.

Same as it ever was

The top three and their respective time gaps are once again exactly as they were after the stage 1 finish in Mt. Crested Butte with Leipheimer leading Vande Velde by 11 seconds and Van Garderen by 17 seconds. While the Vail time trial was considered the best opportunity to open large time gaps amongst the GC favourite, the top five riders are separated by only 53 seconds.

Leipheimer is all too aware of the events which can re-shuffle the general classification and he's cautiously optimistic about the event's three remaining stages.

"There is time bonuses, wind and still some climbing left," said Leipheimer. "The race can change and turn on its head at any moment. There are a lot of unknown factors like crashes. We saw a very bad crash yesterday and that was right on my shoulder, I was very lucky to miss that. That is something you can't control. Anything can happen and you have to keep that in your head, stay alert and don't make any mistakes.

"I'm on the defensive, not on the offensive and these next few days are daunting for myself and for my team. But, we are very motivated. I gave the jersey up once and I'm telling you I really don't want to give it up again.

Coors Classic redux

In an homage to Colorado's legendary Coors Classic stage race, the Vail time trial course, which appeared in the final edition in 1988, is the only complete stage to make an appearance in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The best-ever time from the Coors Classic era was notched by Andy Hampsten, who completed the course in 26:33. That time was recently bested by Australia's Ben Day, who set the new mark of 25:48. The record was expected to fall with the depth of ProTour time trial talent in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge peloton, but the question on everyone's mind was how much faster the course would be covered.

RadioShack's Jason McCartney, the 12th rider to start, set the early best time of 27:26.73. Six-time and reigning US time trial champion David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) would bump McCartney from the hot seat with a time of 26:46.50, and while German strongman Jens Voigt would come within three seconds of Zabriskie, the Garmin-Cervelo rider's time would hold until deep into the day's starters.

Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) parlayed his climbing ability and time trial talent into a time of 25:51.52, nearly one minute faster than Zabriskie and three seconds shy of the course's record.

It wasn't until the final handful of riders rolled out of Vail Village that the Colombian's time would be threatened. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), runner-up in the prologue time trial in Colorado Springs, knocked Infantino from the top with a time of 25:47.66, fractions of a second faster than Day's course record. Vande Velde would hardly have any time to relish his effort as two minutes later Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) dug deep to top the Garmin-Cervelo rider by the slimmest of margins with a time of 25:47.08.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:25:47 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:04 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:33 5 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:51 7 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:59 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:01 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:01:15 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:17 16 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:24 17 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:27 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:28 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 20 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:35 21 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:38 23 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:39 24 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:40 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:01:46 26 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 27 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:52 28 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:07 29 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:02:09 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:11 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:02:12 33 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:15 35 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:16 37 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:17 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:18 39 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:19 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:22 41 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:29 42 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 43 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:30 44 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:32 45 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:02:33 46 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:36 47 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 48 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:38 49 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:02:40 51 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:02:41 54 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:02:42 55 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 0:02:43 56 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:44 58 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:45 59 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:50 60 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:02:51 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:54 62 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:55 63 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 64 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:58 65 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:03 66 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:04 67 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 68 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:05 69 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:06 70 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:03:07 71 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:08 72 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:09 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:10 74 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 75 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:12 76 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:14 77 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:18 78 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 79 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:19 80 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:26 81 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:27 82 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:28 83 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 84 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:32 85 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 86 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:35 87 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:36 88 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:37 89 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:43 90 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:46 93 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:47 94 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 95 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:49 96 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:52 97 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:56 98 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:57 99 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:59 100 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:01 101 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:03 102 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:04:05 103 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:06 104 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:10 105 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:16 106 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:17 107 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:19 108 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:20 109 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:21 110 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:28 111 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:33 112 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:38 113 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:39 114 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:04:41 115 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:04:44 116 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:48 117 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:04:57 118 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:58 119 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:02 120 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:17 121 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:05:18 122 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:05:33 123 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:09 DNS Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:26:38 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:00:55 3 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 4 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:45 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:47 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:50 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:52 9 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:59 10 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:07 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:45 12 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:58 13 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:06 14 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 15 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:28 16 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:37 17 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:48 18 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:53 19 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:26

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:18:53 2 Team RadioShack 0:01:22 3 BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 4 Leopard Trek 0:02:19 5 EPM - UNE 0:02:25 6 HTC-Highroad 0:02:33 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:16 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:51 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:58 10 Bissell Cycling 0:05:04 11 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 12 Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:05:23 13 Skil - Shimano 0:06:41 14 Team Exergy 0:06:46 15 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:54 16 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:07:36 17 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:49

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10:30:29 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:17 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 5 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 6 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:14 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 8 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 9 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:50 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:02:07 12 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 13 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 14 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:02:20 15 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:37 16 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:38 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:46 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:14 19 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:16 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:26 21 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:35 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:11 24 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:28 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:40 26 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:50 27 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:05:01 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:08 29 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:25 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:05:51 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:05:55 32 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:59 33 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:10 34 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:16 35 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:06:17 36 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:28 37 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:06:42 38 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:06:52 39 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:06:59 40 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:24 41 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:30 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:36 43 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:07:37 44 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:38 45 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:56 46 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:59 47 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:08:14 48 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:20 49 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:08:26 50 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 51 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:08:29 52 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:08:43 53 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:09:37 54 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:53 55 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:57 56 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:10:03 57 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:10:07 58 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:10:11 59 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:29 60 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:32 61 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:36 62 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:10:50 63 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:10:59 64 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:02 65 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:11:05 66 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:11:11 67 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:24 68 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:14 69 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:35 70 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:13:08 71 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:53 72 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:22 73 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 0:15:38 74 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:15:49 75 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 76 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:07 77 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:16:28 78 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:17:01 79 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:06 80 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:09 81 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:17 82 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:50 83 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:17:59 84 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:18:02 85 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:18:09 86 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 87 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:18:11 88 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:14 89 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:18 90 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:28 91 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:42 92 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:53 93 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:54 94 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:09 95 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:19:30 96 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:20:13 97 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:20:23 98 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:20:26 99 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:41 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:20:51 101 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:55 102 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:46 103 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:54 104 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:22:09 105 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:22:16 106 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:22:38 107 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:40 108 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:02 109 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:26 110 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:23:33 111 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:47 112 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:25:24 113 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:26:17 114 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:26:26 115 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:42 116 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:26:49 117 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:12 118 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:29:01 119 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:30:02 120 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:32:21 121 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:33:37 122 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:33:54 123 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:34:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 17 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 17 3 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 12 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 10 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 7 11 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 6 12 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 13 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 14 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 15 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 5 16 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 18 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 19 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 3 20 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 21 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 2 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 24 pts 2 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 3 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 14 4 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 12 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 11 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 7 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 10 8 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 9 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 11 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 13 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 7 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 6 15 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 16 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 17 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 20 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 23 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 2 24 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 10:30:46 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:18 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:05:38 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:07 5 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:39 6 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:42 7 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:08:09 8 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:36 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:09:46 10 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:10:42 11 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:49 12 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:00 13 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:33 14 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:17:52 15 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:36 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:52 17 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:24 18 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:21:52 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:25