Leipheimer takes narrow victory in Vail

Vande Velde moves up with time trial prowess

Image 1 of 35

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) grits his teeth on his way to time trial victory in Vail

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 35

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) after his hard ride today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 35

This little guy cheered as hard as he could for every rider.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 35

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on a beer run.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 35

Lucas Euser (Spidertech) hits the crowded part of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 35

Jeff Louder (BMC) near the top of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 35

Rory Sutherland (UniteHealthcare) going all out near the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 35

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) getting cheered on by fans.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 35

George Hincapie (BMC) blasting towards the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 35

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) riding in yellow.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 35

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) trying to make his way to the packed podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 35

Huge crowds at today's podium in Vail.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 35

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) happy with his lifetime ski pass to Vail.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 35

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) discuss the day on the podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 35

Johnny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) looks ahead to the starting shoot.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 35

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) going as hard as he can.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 35

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) trying to find his way through the fans.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 35

Fans had relentless enthusiasm on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 35

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) heads out onto the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 35

Crowds line the start out of Vail.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 35

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) looking happy with the crowds send off.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 35

Fans were thick through the first turn.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 35

Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank-Sunguard) holding onto the most aggressive jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 35

Frank Pipp (Bissell) getting ready to get things started.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 35

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) is cheered on by the Vail crowd

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 35

Image 27 of 35

Image 28 of 35

Image 29 of 35

Image 30 of 35

Image 31 of 35

BMC's Cadel Evans had another top 10 performance

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 35

Image 33 of 35

RadioShack's Ben King

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 35

Jens Voigt chased by a man in a beer suit... as you do

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 35

Stage 3 podium: Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), and Rafael Infantino (EPM - UNE)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

One day after relinquishing his general classification lead, Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) powered to a narrow victory in the 16.1km Vail time trial and took back the yellow jersey from young talent Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad).

Leipheimer, kitted out in the green points leader's skinsuit, edged Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) by 58 hundredths of a second to take his second victory of the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge, while Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE), the first rider across Independence Pass the previous day, was a surprise third place finisher four seconds back.

"I never expected it to be a half a second," said Leipheimer. "I suspected Christian was going to be my strongest competitor. I've said it a couple of times already but I consider Christian and I to share this victory. We are good friends, neighbours in Spain and we've both been doing this a long time. We've been in the trenches over there for a decade. Old guys are showing that we still got it, like George [Hincapie] said yesterday."

The time trial, which climbed nearly 1,800 feet from Vail Village up Vail Pass, provided a stern test for the peloton's chrono stalwarts. Huge crowds sent off each rider with raucous applause while the final kilometres proved again to be a tunnel of noise from the tifosi out in force.

"There was not a lot of thought besides, 'please God let this be over.' You have to have the experience and tactics to know how to meter yourself because it was an uphill time trial that got harder as the course went on and at altitude," said Leipheimer. "Even though I held back a little bit in the beginning, I was done with one kilometre to go.

"The fans helped me get through and the fact that I knew I had the best split time helped me. That last kilometre really, really hurt. It is difficult to put it into words, you have to get on the bike and try it for yourself."

Leipheimer found motivation today from the comments made by overnight race leader Tejay Van Garderen, who said he took advantage of Leipheimer's tentative descent of Independence Pass.

"Yes it [Van Garderen's comment] motivated me," said Leipheimer. "Tejay made a good point, you have to be able to descend well and climb well. I made a mistake of not putting on my rain jacket on the top and I wasn't doing very well when the rain came down on the descent. I was having problems handling my bike. The point he made was absolutely fair, that if you make a mistake someone will take the race lead from you. It definitely motivated me for today."

Vande Velde, who started fourth from last, bumped Infantino from the hot seat by four seconds, but only two minutes later Leipheimer topped the Garmin-Cervelo rider's time by fractions of a second.

"It was heart breaking," said Vande Velde. "I was closer than I ever thought it would have been in the prologue. I knew this race was going to come down to seconds and that is why I didn't take the prologue lightly and I was bummed on the first stage when I missed Levi go up the road. Of course after yesterday I was ready to do horrible things after I missed the boat on that downhill. On the same token I was unbelievably motivated for today and I couldn't wait to take the start ramp and I wanted to rip the pedals off at the start.

"I prepared for the Tour de France here 10 years ago. I've ridden it many times in hail, snow and sunshine. I had this stage picked out weeks ago. I know these roads, like a lot of people did, I knew it suited my characteristics as a bike rider."

After announcing that he suffered a bout of gastroenteritis the previous evening, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) completed the uphill race of truth in fourth place, 33 seconds off the pace of Leipheimer, while Dutch time trial champion Stef Clement (Rabobank) stopped the clock for fifth place at 40 seconds.

Tejay Van Garderen, the final rider out of the start house in Vail Village, finished sixth, 51 seconds down on Leipheimer, and dropped to third overall. While the HTC-Highroad now holds a commanding lead in the young rider's classification, the loss of the leader's jersey was a bitter pill to swallow as he collapsed onto the grass on the edge of the road after the finish from his efforts.

Same as it ever was

The top three and their respective time gaps are once again exactly as they were after the stage 1 finish in Mt. Crested Butte with Leipheimer leading Vande Velde by 11 seconds and Van Garderen by 17 seconds. While the Vail time trial was considered the best opportunity to open large time gaps amongst the GC favourite, the top five riders are separated by only 53 seconds.

Leipheimer is all too aware of the events which can re-shuffle the general classification and he's cautiously optimistic about the event's three remaining stages.

"There is time bonuses, wind and still some climbing left," said Leipheimer. "The race can change and turn on its head at any moment. There are a lot of unknown factors like crashes. We saw a very bad crash yesterday and that was right on my shoulder, I was very lucky to miss that. That is something you can't control. Anything can happen and you have to keep that in your head, stay alert and don't make any mistakes.

"I'm on the defensive, not on the offensive and these next few days are daunting for myself and for my team. But, we are very motivated. I gave the jersey up once and I'm telling you I really don't want to give it up again.

Coors Classic redux

In an homage to Colorado's legendary Coors Classic stage race, the Vail time trial course, which appeared in the final edition in 1988, is the only complete stage to make an appearance in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The best-ever time from the Coors Classic era was notched by Andy Hampsten, who completed the course in 26:33. That time was recently bested by Australia's Ben Day, who set the new mark of 25:48. The record was expected to fall with the depth of ProTour time trial talent in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge peloton, but the question on everyone's mind was how much faster the course would be covered.

RadioShack's Jason McCartney, the 12th rider to start, set the early best time of 27:26.73. Six-time and reigning US time trial champion David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) would bump McCartney from the hot seat with a time of 26:46.50, and while German strongman Jens Voigt would come within three seconds of Zabriskie, the Garmin-Cervelo rider's time would hold until deep into the day's starters.

Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) parlayed his climbing ability and time trial talent into a time of 25:51.52, nearly one minute faster than Zabriskie and three seconds shy of the course's record.

It wasn't until the final handful of riders rolled out of Vail Village that the Colombian's time would be threatened. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), runner-up in the prologue time trial in Colorado Springs, knocked Infantino from the top with a time of 25:47.66, fractions of a second faster than Day's course record. Vande Velde would hardly have any time to relish his effort as two minutes later Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) dug deep to top the Garmin-Cervelo rider by the slimmest of margins with a time of 25:47.08.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:25:47
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:04
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:33
5Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:51
7David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:59
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:01
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:01:15
12Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:17
16Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:24
17Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:27
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:28
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
20Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:35
21Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
22Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:38
23Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:39
24Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:40
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:01:46
26Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
27Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:52
28Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:07
29Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:02:09
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:11
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:02:12
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:15
35Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:16
37Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:17
38Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:18
39Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:19
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:22
41Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:29
42Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
43André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:30
44Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:32
45Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:02:33
46Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:36
47Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
48Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:38
49Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:02:40
51Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
53George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:02:41
54Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:02:42
55Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE0:02:43
56Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:44
58Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:45
59Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:02:50
60Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:02:51
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:54
62Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:02:55
63Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
64Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:58
65Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:03
66Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:04
67Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
68Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:05
69Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:06
70Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:03:07
71Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:03:08
72Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:09
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:10
74Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
75Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:03:12
76Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:14
77Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:18
78Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
79Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:19
80Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:26
81Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:03:27
82Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:28
83Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
84Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:32
85Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
86William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:35
87Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:36
88Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:37
89Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:43
90Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:46
93Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:47
94Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
95Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:49
96Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:52
97Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:56
98David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:57
99Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:59
100Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:01
101Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:03
102Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:04:05
103Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:06
104Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:10
105Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:16
106Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:04:17
107Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:19
108Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:20
109Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:21
110Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:28
111Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:33
112William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:38
113Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:39
114Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:04:41
115Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:04:44
116Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:48
117Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:04:57
118Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:58
119Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:02
120Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:17
121Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:05:18
122Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:05:33
123Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:09
DNSGiovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:26:38
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:00:55
3Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
4Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:01:45
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:47
7George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:50
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:52
9Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:01:59
10Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:07
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:45
12Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:58
13David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:06
14Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
15Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:28
16Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:37
17Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:48
18Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:53
19Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:26

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo1:18:53
2Team RadioShack0:01:22
3BMC Racing Team0:02:11
4Leopard Trek0:02:19
5EPM - UNE0:02:25
6HTC-Highroad0:02:33
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:16
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:51
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:58
10Bissell Cycling0:05:04
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
12Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:05:23
13Skil - Shimano0:06:41
14Team Exergy0:06:46
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:54
16Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:07:36
17Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:49

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack10:30:29
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
5George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
6Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:14
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
8Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
9Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:49
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:50
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:02:07
12Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
13Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
14Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:02:20
15Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:37
16Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:38
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:46
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:03:14
19Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:03:16
20Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:26
21Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:35
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:54
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:11
24Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:28
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:40
26Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:50
27Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:05:01
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:08
29Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:25
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:05:51
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:05:55
32Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:59
33Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:10
34Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:16
35Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:06:17
36Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:28
37Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:06:42
38Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:06:52
39Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:06:59
40Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:24
41Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:30
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:36
43Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:07:37
44Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:38
45Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:56
46Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:59
47Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:08:14
48Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:20
49Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:08:26
50Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
51Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:08:29
52Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:08:43
53Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:09:37
54Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:53
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:57
56George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:10:03
57Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:10:07
58Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:10:11
59Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:29
60Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:32
61Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:36
62Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:10:50
63Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:10:59
64Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:02
65Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:11:05
66Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:11:11
67Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:24
68William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:14
69Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:35
70Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:13:08
71David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:53
72Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:22
73Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE0:15:38
74Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:15:49
75Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
76Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:07
77Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:16:28
78Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:17:01
79David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:06
80Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:09
81Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:17
82Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:50
83Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:17:59
84Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:18:02
85Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:18:09
86Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
87Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:18:11
88Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:14
89Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:18
90Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:28
91Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:42
92Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:53
93Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:54
94Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:09
95Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:19:30
96Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:20:13
97André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:20:23
98Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:20:26
99Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:20:41
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:20:51
101Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:20:55
102Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:46
103Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:54
104Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:22:09
105Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:22:16
106Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:22:38
107Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:22:40
108Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:02
109Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:26
110Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:23:33
111Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:47
112Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:25:24
113Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:26:17
114Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:26:26
115Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:42
116Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:26:49
117Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:12
118Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:29:01
119Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:30:02
120Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:32:21
121Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:33:37
122Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:33:54
123William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:34:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack17pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad17
3George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team15
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia12
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia10
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE7
11Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy6
12Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
13Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
14Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
15Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek5
16Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
18Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
19Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling3
20Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
21Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia2
22Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team1
23Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE24pts
2Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
3Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia14
4Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE12
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE11
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack10
7Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia10
8André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard9
9Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
11Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
13Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling7
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia6
15Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad6
16William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda6
17Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
19Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
20Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
22Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2
23Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad2
24Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad10:30:46
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:18
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:05:38
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:07
5Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:39
6Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:42
7Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:08:09
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:36
9George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:09:46
10Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:10:42
11David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:16:49
12Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:00
13Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:33
14Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:17:52
15Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:36
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:52
17Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:20:24
18Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:21:52
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo31:33:47
2BMC Racing Team0:02:06
3EPM - UNE0:04:08
4Team RadioShack0:04:25
5Leopard Trek0:05:09
6Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:06:05
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:28
8HTC-Highroad0:11:37
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:03
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:52
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:15:38
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:18:16
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:01
14Team Exergy0:22:30
15Skil - Shimano0:28:03
16Bissell Cycling0:31:36
17Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:36:33

