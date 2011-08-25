Leipheimer takes narrow victory in Vail
Vande Velde moves up with time trial prowess
One day after relinquishing his general classification lead, Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) powered to a narrow victory in the 16.1km Vail time trial and took back the yellow jersey from young talent Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad).
Leipheimer, kitted out in the green points leader's skinsuit, edged Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) by 58 hundredths of a second to take his second victory of the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge, while Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE), the first rider across Independence Pass the previous day, was a surprise third place finisher four seconds back.
"I never expected it to be a half a second," said Leipheimer. "I suspected Christian was going to be my strongest competitor. I've said it a couple of times already but I consider Christian and I to share this victory. We are good friends, neighbours in Spain and we've both been doing this a long time. We've been in the trenches over there for a decade. Old guys are showing that we still got it, like George [Hincapie] said yesterday."
The time trial, which climbed nearly 1,800 feet from Vail Village up Vail Pass, provided a stern test for the peloton's chrono stalwarts. Huge crowds sent off each rider with raucous applause while the final kilometres proved again to be a tunnel of noise from the tifosi out in force.
"There was not a lot of thought besides, 'please God let this be over.' You have to have the experience and tactics to know how to meter yourself because it was an uphill time trial that got harder as the course went on and at altitude," said Leipheimer. "Even though I held back a little bit in the beginning, I was done with one kilometre to go.
"The fans helped me get through and the fact that I knew I had the best split time helped me. That last kilometre really, really hurt. It is difficult to put it into words, you have to get on the bike and try it for yourself."
Leipheimer found motivation today from the comments made by overnight race leader Tejay Van Garderen, who said he took advantage of Leipheimer's tentative descent of Independence Pass.
"Yes it [Van Garderen's comment] motivated me," said Leipheimer. "Tejay made a good point, you have to be able to descend well and climb well. I made a mistake of not putting on my rain jacket on the top and I wasn't doing very well when the rain came down on the descent. I was having problems handling my bike. The point he made was absolutely fair, that if you make a mistake someone will take the race lead from you. It definitely motivated me for today."
Vande Velde, who started fourth from last, bumped Infantino from the hot seat by four seconds, but only two minutes later Leipheimer topped the Garmin-Cervelo rider's time by fractions of a second.
"It was heart breaking," said Vande Velde. "I was closer than I ever thought it would have been in the prologue. I knew this race was going to come down to seconds and that is why I didn't take the prologue lightly and I was bummed on the first stage when I missed Levi go up the road. Of course after yesterday I was ready to do horrible things after I missed the boat on that downhill. On the same token I was unbelievably motivated for today and I couldn't wait to take the start ramp and I wanted to rip the pedals off at the start.
"I prepared for the Tour de France here 10 years ago. I've ridden it many times in hail, snow and sunshine. I had this stage picked out weeks ago. I know these roads, like a lot of people did, I knew it suited my characteristics as a bike rider."
After announcing that he suffered a bout of gastroenteritis the previous evening, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) completed the uphill race of truth in fourth place, 33 seconds off the pace of Leipheimer, while Dutch time trial champion Stef Clement (Rabobank) stopped the clock for fifth place at 40 seconds.
Tejay Van Garderen, the final rider out of the start house in Vail Village, finished sixth, 51 seconds down on Leipheimer, and dropped to third overall. While the HTC-Highroad now holds a commanding lead in the young rider's classification, the loss of the leader's jersey was a bitter pill to swallow as he collapsed onto the grass on the edge of the road after the finish from his efforts.
Same as it ever was
The top three and their respective time gaps are once again exactly as they were after the stage 1 finish in Mt. Crested Butte with Leipheimer leading Vande Velde by 11 seconds and Van Garderen by 17 seconds. While the Vail time trial was considered the best opportunity to open large time gaps amongst the GC favourite, the top five riders are separated by only 53 seconds.
Leipheimer is all too aware of the events which can re-shuffle the general classification and he's cautiously optimistic about the event's three remaining stages.
"There is time bonuses, wind and still some climbing left," said Leipheimer. "The race can change and turn on its head at any moment. There are a lot of unknown factors like crashes. We saw a very bad crash yesterday and that was right on my shoulder, I was very lucky to miss that. That is something you can't control. Anything can happen and you have to keep that in your head, stay alert and don't make any mistakes.
"I'm on the defensive, not on the offensive and these next few days are daunting for myself and for my team. But, we are very motivated. I gave the jersey up once and I'm telling you I really don't want to give it up again.
Coors Classic redux
In an homage to Colorado's legendary Coors Classic stage race, the Vail time trial course, which appeared in the final edition in 1988, is the only complete stage to make an appearance in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The best-ever time from the Coors Classic era was notched by Andy Hampsten, who completed the course in 26:33. That time was recently bested by Australia's Ben Day, who set the new mark of 25:48. The record was expected to fall with the depth of ProTour time trial talent in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge peloton, but the question on everyone's mind was how much faster the course would be covered.
RadioShack's Jason McCartney, the 12th rider to start, set the early best time of 27:26.73. Six-time and reigning US time trial champion David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) would bump McCartney from the hot seat with a time of 26:46.50, and while German strongman Jens Voigt would come within three seconds of Zabriskie, the Garmin-Cervelo rider's time would hold until deep into the day's starters.
Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) parlayed his climbing ability and time trial talent into a time of 25:51.52, nearly one minute faster than Zabriskie and three seconds shy of the course's record.
It wasn't until the final handful of riders rolled out of Vail Village that the Colombian's time would be threatened. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), runner-up in the prologue time trial in Colorado Springs, knocked Infantino from the top with a time of 25:47.66, fractions of a second faster than Day's course record. Vande Velde would hardly have any time to relish his effort as two minutes later Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) dug deep to top the Garmin-Cervelo rider by the slimmest of margins with a time of 25:47.08.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:25:47
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:00:04
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:33
|5
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:51
|7
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:59
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:01
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:15
|12
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:17
|16
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:24
|17
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:27
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:28
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|20
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:35
|21
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:38
|23
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:39
|24
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:40
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:46
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|28
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:02:07
|29
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:09
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:11
|32
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:02:12
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:15
|35
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|37
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:17
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:18
|39
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:02:19
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|41
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:02:29
|42
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|43
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:30
|44
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:02:32
|45
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:02:33
|46
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:02:36
|47
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|48
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:38
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:40
|51
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:02:41
|54
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:02:42
|55
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:02:43
|56
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:44
|58
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:45
|59
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:50
|60
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:51
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:54
|62
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:55
|63
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|64
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:58
|65
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:03
|66
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:04
|67
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|68
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:05
|69
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:06
|70
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:03:07
|71
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:08
|72
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|74
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|75
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:12
|76
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:14
|77
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:18
|78
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|79
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:19
|80
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:26
|81
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:27
|82
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:28
|83
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|84
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:32
|85
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|86
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:35
|87
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:36
|88
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:37
|89
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:43
|90
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:46
|93
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:47
|94
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:49
|96
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:52
|97
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:56
|98
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:57
|99
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:59
|100
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:01
|101
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:03
|102
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:05
|103
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:06
|104
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|105
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:16
|106
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:17
|107
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:19
|108
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:20
|109
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:21
|110
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:28
|111
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:33
|112
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:38
|113
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:39
|114
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:04:41
|115
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:44
|116
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:48
|117
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:04:57
|118
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:58
|119
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:02
|120
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:17
|121
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:05:18
|122
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|0:05:33
|123
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:09
|DNS
|Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:38
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:55
|3
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|4
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:01:45
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:47
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:50
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:52
|9
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:59
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:07
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:45
|12
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:58
|13
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:06
|14
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|15
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:28
|16
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:37
|17
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:48
|18
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:53
|19
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:18:53
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:22
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:19
|5
|EPM - UNE
|0:02:25
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:33
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:51
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:58
|10
|Bissell Cycling
|0:05:04
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|12
|Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:05:23
|13
|Skil - Shimano
|0:06:41
|14
|Team Exergy
|0:06:46
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:54
|16
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:07:36
|17
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10:30:29
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:11
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:17
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|5
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:14
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|9
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:02:07
|12
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|13
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|14
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:02:20
|15
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:02:37
|16
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:38
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:14
|19
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:16
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:26
|21
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:35
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:11
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:28
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:40
|26
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:50
|27
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:05:01
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:08
|29
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:25
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:05:51
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:55
|32
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:59
|33
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:10
|34
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:16
|35
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:06:17
|36
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:28
|37
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:06:42
|38
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:06:52
|39
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:06:59
|40
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:24
|41
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:30
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|43
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:07:37
|44
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:38
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:56
|46
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:59
|47
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:14
|48
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:20
|49
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:08:26
|50
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|51
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:08:29
|52
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:08:43
|53
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:09:37
|54
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:53
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:57
|56
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:10:03
|57
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:07
|58
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:10:11
|59
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:29
|60
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:32
|61
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:36
|62
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:50
|63
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:59
|64
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:02
|65
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:11:05
|66
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:11:11
|67
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:24
|68
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:14
|69
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:35
|70
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:08
|71
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:53
|72
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:22
|73
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:15:38
|74
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:49
|75
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|76
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:07
|77
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:16:28
|78
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:17:01
|79
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:06
|80
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:09
|81
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:17
|82
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:50
|83
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:17:59
|84
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:18:02
|85
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:09
|86
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|87
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:18:11
|88
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:14
|89
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:18
|90
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:28
|91
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:42
|92
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:53
|93
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|94
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:09
|95
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:19:30
|96
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:13
|97
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:20:23
|98
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:26
|99
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:41
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:51
|101
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:55
|102
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:46
|103
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:54
|104
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:22:09
|105
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:16
|106
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:22:38
|107
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:22:40
|108
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:02
|109
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:26
|110
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:23:33
|111
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:47
|112
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:25:24
|113
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:26:17
|114
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:26:26
|115
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:42
|116
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:26:49
|117
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:12
|118
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:29:01
|119
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:30:02
|120
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:32:21
|121
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:33:37
|122
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|0:33:54
|123
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:34:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|17
|3
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|12
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|8
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|11
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|6
|12
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|13
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|15
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|5
|16
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|19
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|20
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|21
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|2
|22
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|24
|pts
|2
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|3
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|14
|4
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|11
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|7
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|8
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|9
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|11
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|13
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|15
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|16
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|6
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|20
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|23
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|2
|24
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|10:30:46
|2
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:18
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:38
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:07
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:39
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:42
|7
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:08:09
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:36
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:09:46
|10
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:42
|11
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:49
|12
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:00
|13
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:33
|14
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:52
|15
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:36
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:52
|17
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:24
|18
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:21:52
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31:33:47
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|3
|EPM - UNE
|0:04:08
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:25
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:05:09
|6
|Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:06:05
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|0:11:37
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:03
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:52
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:15:38
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:16
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:01
|14
|Team Exergy
|0:22:30
|15
|Skil - Shimano
|0:28:03
|16
|Bissell Cycling
|0:31:36
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:36:33
