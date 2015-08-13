Image 1 of 2 2015 USA Pro Challenge profile for stage 2 (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge) Image 2 of 2 2015 USA Pro Challenge map for stage 2 (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge)

Stage 2 leaves Steamboat Springs for the 186 trip to Arapahoe Basin, starting almost immediately up the first climb of Rabbit Ears Pass. This category 2 monster climbs to 9300 feet and will surely cause some pain in the peloton. Struggling riders should enjoy the long, gradual descent to Kremmling, where the first intermediate sprint is held. The race then heads over the category 3 Ute Pass, and continues through Silverthorne and Dillon for the second sprint. Unlike years past, the race will head east over Loveland Pass to Arapahoe Basin. The 7.9km climb to the finish will certainly be critical for the overall contenders.

Mike Creed says:

Summit day equals fun day. Right? Right?? Well if you’re the kind of guy who doesn’t like summit finishes, there are 2 other summits en route that you don’t have to finish at. So, cheer up.

Also, there is almost 20k of dirt climbing to cheer everyone up. The dirt climbs add almost nothing that a normal climb doesn’t have already. But it does look cool and all the skinny climbers get to have their “Roubaix” moment. Hopefully Cyclingnews’ legal team clears that term. I don’t want them to get in legal troubles.

Again, I’m not sure of the start list, but Caja Rual has about 12 guys who can win the stage, Saxo will have someone, maybe that little Polish fella. And then Mike Woods will embarrass them. My guy Rob Britton will be watching, and plotting.