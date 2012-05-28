Trending

Duggan wins US professional road championship

Liquigas-Cannondale rider solos to victory

Image 1 of 25

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the USA national championship road race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 25

Craig Lewis (Champion System) descends off Paris Mountain.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 25

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) coming off the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 25

Tom Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda) spent a good chunk of the day working on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 25

Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) went into the day as one of the favorites.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 25

The first riders are called to the line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 25

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) launches an attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 25

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) works in the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 25

Riders had to contend with the high heat for today's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 25

Tyler Wren (Jamis) loads up on ice after the hot climb up Paris Mountain.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 25

Tyler Wren (Jamis) gets ready for another lap up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 25

Ben King (Radioshack-Nissan) looks ready for the tough work ahead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 25

The Jamis team gets ready for the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 25

BMC riders after the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 25

Riders make it to the top of the climb of Paris Mountain.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 25

The race passes through the downtown start-finish for another lap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 25

Things get strung out heading towards the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 25

Competitive Cyclist gets on the front to bring back the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 25

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) arrives on the podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 25

The 2012 US pro road championship podium (l-r): Kiel Reijnen, 3rd; Timmy Duggan, 1st; Frank Pipp, 2nd

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 25

The peloton heads up Paris Mountain.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 25

Tom Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda) works hard on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 25

George Hincapie (BMC) excites the hometown crowd.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 25

Tom Zirbel (Optum) pulls the group through downtown.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 25

The 2012 US Pro road race podium: Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Frank Pipp (Bissell)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tim Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) captured the USA Cycling Professional Road Race after attacking out of group of five in the closing smaller circuits of downtown Greenville, South Carolina.

"This was one of the most satisfying days of my career," said Duggan. "We had to do everything right and take every opportunity me had. There's only so much we could do with two guys.

"When the moment was right, go all out and there was no in between," he continued. "You can't look back. And that's what I did."

Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) won the sprint for second ahead of Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi), both finished 26 seconds back.

The 95 riders would race for 181 kilometers which included four, 35.4km loops with the ascent of the 3.5km Paris Mountain and then closing with three loops of a six kilometer course that would circumnavigate the downtown Greenville area. Paris Mountain has been the deciding factor in the race, eliminating many riders on its steep slopes, and it was the case again in the 2012 edition.

A group of 28 riders escaped early on. That selection contained riders from Garmin-Barracuda, notably Tom Danielson, Competitive Cyclist, Jamis-Sutter Home and the solo BMC represented rider in the break Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) along with Tim Duggan.

"We kind of caused a field split. I was just trying to bring the bunch back together because a dangerous group had gone away," explained van Garderen of this early move.

With Garmin-Barracuda well represented within the race van Garderen had the luxury of sitting on forcing the Argyle Army to do the work.

Doing a huge amount of work at the front of the break was Tom Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda). Stretched out into an aerodynamic position with his forearms on the tops of the bars and keeping the speed high, Peterson deserved to be named the Most Valuable Player of the day for the squad.

However, Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) was the first rider over the summit the climb, earning him maximum points in the Volkswagen King of the Mountain competition. This was a new competition at the USA Pro Cycling Championship with the first five riders over the top of Paris Mountain earning points and the winner receiving a thousand dollars and a blue polka-dotted jersey for their effort.

As the rest of the peloton made their way over the top, the gap grew to the chasers to over three minutes. In the chase group was Greenville resident and perennial favorite George Hincapie (BMC Racing).

Once off of the Paris Mountain Garmin-Barracuda continued to show their strength by leading the break throughout the second loop with Jamis-Sutter home and Competitive Cyclist also contributing a rider to keep it moving.

At the bottom of the climb of Paris Mountain for the second time of the day the pace quickened and weaker riders started to drop off the back. Again, Wren was the first over the top of Paris Mountain, taking maximum points in the KOM contest. However, the time gap started to drop between the break and the chasing group.

As the break was down to 25 riders and it was started to seem like it could go the distance.

As the break completed their third long lap it was the same scenario as the previous laps: Garmin-Barracuda's Tom Peterson at the front. And just like before, as the break climbed Paris Mountain, Wren was the first over the top for the third time. This made his lead in the KOM competition mathematically unbeatable.

As expected the fourth time up Paris Mountain was going to further eliminate the riders. Danielson attacked and with him went four other riders: Matt Busche (RadioShack-Nissan), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team), van Garderen, and Duggan.

"In the town some were refusing to work, there was no harmony. Duggan never really attacked. He just took advantage of that strange situation. Moreover, everybody was tired," said defending champion Busche.

It was in this situation when the group all looked at each other and Duggan rolled away.

With each completion of the smaller circuits Duggan widened his gap on the four chasers, who in the last lap were caught by another group.

Zipping up and crossing the line with his arms aloft Duggan claimed his first professional national road championship.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy (Timmy) Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)4:17:40
2K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)0:00:26
3Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
4Kenneth Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
5James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:28
6Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home)
7Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:29
8Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
9Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:30
10Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan)0:00:31
11Thomas Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)0:00:34
12Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:46
13Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)0:00:54
14David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda)0:01:11
15Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda)0:02:36
16George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
17Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:37
18Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale)0:02:38
19Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:02:40
20Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:03:20
21Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)0:03:21
22Jonathan Mccarty (Spidertech p/b C10)
23Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda)
24Maxim Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
25Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:03:22
26Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:03:25
27Carson Miller (Jamis - Sutter Home)
28Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)0:04:19
29Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:06:57
30Benjamin King (RadioShack-Nissan)
31Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
32Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
33Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:06:58
34Nathaniel English (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
35Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
36Tyler Magner (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
37Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
38Tanner Putt (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
39James Driscoll (Jamis - Sutter Home)0:10:56
40Jason Mccartney (UnitedHealthcare)
41Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
42Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)
43David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
44Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Barracuda)
45Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
46Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
DNFMichael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFAndrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda)
DNFLogan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
DNFTyler Karnes (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNFTaylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
DNFCraig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Carr (EKOI.com - gaspesien)
DNFEric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFNathan Brown (Bontrager LIVESTRONG Team)
DNFCarter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFChase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFMichael Stone (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNFAndrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAndrew Meyer (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNFAlder Martz (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNFParker Kyzer (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNFNathan King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
DNFPhilip Mooney (Jamis - Sutter Home)
DNFKyle Wamsley (Jamis - Sutter Home)
DNFCole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
DNFSean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFCharles Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFMenso De Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFSergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFJohn Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNFShawn Milne (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNFRoman Kilun (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNFPaul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNFPhillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNFMorgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
DNFConor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
DNFKevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
DNFQuinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
DNFSam Johnson (Team Exergy)
DNFBenjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
DNFJerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
DNFJonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
DNFChristopher Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
DNFThomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
DNFScott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFThomas Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFThomas Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFChristopher Parrish (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFChad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFJonathan Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFAlex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

King of the Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)30pts
2Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)16
3Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5 Hour Energy Cycling Team)14
4Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home)12
5Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)10

