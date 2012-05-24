USA Cycling Professional Road Championships past winners
Road race and time trial champions
|2011
|Matthew Busche (Team RadioShack)
|2010
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|2009
|George Hincapie (Team Columbia-HTC)
|2008
|Tyler Hamilton (Rock Racing)
|2007
|Levi Leipheimer (Discovery Channel Pro Cycling Team)
|2006
|George Hincapie (Discovery Channel)
|2005
|Chris Wherry (Health Net pb Maxxis )
|2004
|Fred Rodriguez (Acqua e Sapone-Caffe Mokambo)
|2003
|Mark McCormack (Saturn Cycling Team)
|2002
|Robbie Ventura (US Postal)
|2001
|Fred Rodriguez (Domo-Farm Frites)
|2000
|Fred Rodriguez (Mapei-Quick Step)
|1999
|Marty Jemison (US Postal)
|1998
|George Hincapie (US Postal)
|1997
|Bart Bowen
|1996
|Eddy Gragus
|1995
|Norm Alvis
|1994
|Steve Hegg
|1993
|Lance Armstrong
|1992
|Bart Bowen
|1991
|Davis Phinney
|1990
|Kurt Stockton
|1989
|Greg Oravetz
|1988
|Rob Kiefel
|1987
|Tom Schuler
|1986
|Thomas Prehn
|1985
|Eric Heiden
|2011
|David Zabriskie (Team Garmin-Cervelo)
|2010
|Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong)
|2009
|Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
|2008
|Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
|2007
|Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
|2006
|Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy