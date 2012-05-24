Trending

USA Cycling Professional Road Championships past winners

Road race and time trial champions

Road Race
2011Matthew Busche (Team RadioShack)
2010Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
2009George Hincapie (Team Columbia-HTC)
2008Tyler Hamilton (Rock Racing)
2007Levi Leipheimer (Discovery Channel Pro Cycling Team)
2006George Hincapie (Discovery Channel)
2005Chris Wherry (Health Net pb Maxxis )
2004Fred Rodriguez (Acqua e Sapone-Caffe Mokambo)
2003Mark McCormack (Saturn Cycling Team)
2002Robbie Ventura (US Postal)
2001Fred Rodriguez (Domo-Farm Frites)
2000Fred Rodriguez (Mapei-Quick Step)
1999Marty Jemison (US Postal)
1998George Hincapie (US Postal)
1997Bart Bowen
1996Eddy Gragus
1995Norm Alvis
1994Steve Hegg
1993Lance Armstrong
1992Bart Bowen
1991Davis Phinney
1990Kurt Stockton
1989Greg Oravetz
1988Rob Kiefel
1987Tom Schuler
1986Thomas Prehn
1985Eric Heiden

Time Trial
2011David Zabriskie (Team Garmin-Cervelo)
2010Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong)
2009Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
2008Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
2007Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
2006Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)

Latest on Cyclingnews