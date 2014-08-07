Trending

Rivera wins Tour of Utah women's edition

Heintz, Miller land on the podium

Image 1 of 15

Ten call-ups at the start of the Tour of Utah Women's Edition.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 2 of 15

Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare) takes the win in the Inaugural Tour of Utah Women's Edition. Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles pb Haute Wheels Racing) for second with Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) rounding out the podium for third.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 3 of 15

Julie Emmerman (Intermountain Live Well pb Bountiful Bikes) and Alison Powers (United Healthcare) leading out the pack after hearing the bell for one 2.2 mile lap to go.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 4 of 15

Vanderkitten in the "Tooele Turn" at Miller Motorsports Park.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 5 of 15

Anne Perry (DNA Cycling pb K4) digging deep on a solo counter attack, late in the race.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 6 of 15

Breaane Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) during her 6-mile solo flyer that set up the finale, earning her the Blendtec Most Aggressive Rider Award.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 7 of 15

The women's Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 8 of 15

Anna Grace Christiansen riding for Colavita-Fine Cooking.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 9 of 15

Tina Pic racing for DNA Cycling pb K4.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 10 of 15

Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) attacks off the front leading into a prime lap.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 11 of 15

Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare) keeping a close eye on the pack in her run up to the win.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 12 of 15

Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling), Amber Neben (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects), and Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco) off the front of the pack in the Wind Up at Miller Motorsports Park.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 13 of 15

Tour of Utah Women's Edition racing in the Tooele valley near the Oquirrh Mountains.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 14 of 15

Alison Powers (United Healthcare) and Robin Farina (DNA Cycling pb K4) leading the field.

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 15 of 15

The inaugural Tour of Utah Women's Edition podium: Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare), Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles P/b Haute Wheels Racing), and Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling).

(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare)1:16:20
2Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
3Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
4Laura Van Gilder (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
5Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
6Olivia Dillon (Colavita - Fine Cooking)
7Sam Schneider (Team Tibco)
8Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
9Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
10Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
11Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
12Kaytie Scott (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
13Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)
14Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
15Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
16Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
17Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
18Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
19Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
20Katt Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
21Jennifer Wagner (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
22Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
23Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
24Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
25Gwen Inglis (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
26Solymar Rivera (Jet Cycling)
27Milliegoat Tanner (Jet Cycling)
28Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
29Laura Howat (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
30Scotti Wilborne (United Healthcare)
31Julie Emmerman (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
32Heather Albert (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
33Chantel Olsen (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:09
34Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco)
35Anna Christiansen (Grace Colavita - Fine Cooking)
36Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
37Lindsay Fox (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
38Kimberley Johnson (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
39Alison Frye (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
40Vanessa Johnson (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
41Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco)
42Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:13
43Melinda Macfarlane (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
44Jennifer Vollmer (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)0:00:15
45Lindsay Bayer (Colavita - Fine Cooking)
46Amber Brown (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
47Amber Neben (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
48Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
49Robin Farina (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
50Whitney Schultz (Colavita - Fine Cooking)0:00:19
51Priscilla Calderon (Jet Cycling)
52Kemi King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
53Hannah Ross (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)0:00:29
54Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
55Jenna App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
56Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:33
57Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:56
58Katie Hall (United Healthcare)0:01:27
DNFMikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNFChristy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
DNFIvie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
DNFNicole Mertz (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
DNFSarah Lukas (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
DNFAllison Atkinson (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)

