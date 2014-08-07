Rivera wins Tour of Utah women's edition
Heintz, Miller land on the podium
Image 1 of 15
Image 2 of 15
Image 3 of 15
Image 4 of 15
Image 5 of 15
Image 6 of 15
Image 7 of 15
Image 8 of 15
Image 9 of 15
Image 10 of 15
Image 11 of 15
Image 12 of 15
Image 13 of 15
Image 14 of 15
Image 15 of 15
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare)
|1:16:20
|2
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|3
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|5
|Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|6
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita - Fine Cooking)
|7
|Sam Schneider (Team Tibco)
|8
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
|9
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|10
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|11
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|12
|Kaytie Scott (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
|13
|Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)
|14
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|15
|Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco)
|16
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
|17
|Alison Powers (United Healthcare)
|18
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|19
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|20
|Katt Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|21
|Jennifer Wagner (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
|22
|Sara Headley (Team Tibco)
|23
|Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
|24
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|25
|Gwen Inglis (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
|26
|Solymar Rivera (Jet Cycling)
|27
|Milliegoat Tanner (Jet Cycling)
|28
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|29
|Laura Howat (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|30
|Scotti Wilborne (United Healthcare)
|31
|Julie Emmerman (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
|32
|Heather Albert (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
|33
|Chantel Olsen (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:09
|34
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team Tibco)
|35
|Anna Christiansen (Grace Colavita - Fine Cooking)
|36
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
|37
|Lindsay Fox (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|38
|Kimberley Johnson (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
|39
|Alison Frye (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|40
|Vanessa Johnson (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
|41
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco)
|42
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:13
|43
|Melinda Macfarlane (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
|44
|Jennifer Vollmer (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
|0:00:15
|45
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita - Fine Cooking)
|46
|Amber Brown (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
|47
|Amber Neben (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|48
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|49
|Robin Farina (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|50
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita - Fine Cooking)
|0:00:19
|51
|Priscilla Calderon (Jet Cycling)
|52
|Kemi King (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|53
|Hannah Ross (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
|0:00:29
|54
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|55
|Jenna App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
|56
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|57
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:56
|58
|Katie Hall (United Healthcare)
|0:01:27
|DNF
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNF
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Ivie Crawford (Jet Cycling)
|DNF
|Nicole Mertz (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
|DNF
|Sarah Lukas (Canyons Bicycles Shimano)
|DNF
|Allison Atkinson (Intermountain LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bikes)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy