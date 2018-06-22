Magner wins US Pro Criterium Championships in Knoxville
Rally Cycling make it 1-2 as Young takes second, Bassetti third
Elite Men Criterium: Knoxville - Knoxville
Ty Magner capped a dominant performance by Rally Cycling Friday at the US Pro Criterium Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, winning the bunch kick ahead of teammate Eric Young in a one-two finish for the Pro Continental team. Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) was third.
Rally held the field together throughout the 90-minute race, then delivered Magner and Young into the final corners, where Young, who won the criterium title in 2011 and 2013, was the team's second option behind his younger teammate.
Magner took care of business, however, attacking on a final uphill with about 400 metres to go and closing the door on Holowesko-Citadel's John Murphy and Miguel Bryon in the last corner, allowing Young to slip past and cutting off the Holowesko riders' momentum.
"Murph was definitely kind of mad at me," Magner told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "We're good friends, and I told him he would have done the same thing. It's only 100 metres to the line out of that last corner, so the race is into those last two corners. It's a hard thing to do, but I think it was pretty fair."
Throughout the day, Rally's Robin Carpenter infiltrated or shut down nearly every move that went up the road. Kyle Muprhy helped Carpenter weld everything back together, and then Huff and Young took over in the finale to usher Magner to the front.
Magner said the team was "everything" in his win.
"You can't do it on your own," he said. "You have to have a strong team. We had two of our best climbers out there controlling the race, and seeing guys like that work for you, that just gives you all the more confidence to try and make something special out of it."
While Magner was praising his team, his teammates were returning the accolades.
"It was a good race the whole time, but we were waiting for that last half lap because we knew that's where the race was," Young told Cyclingnews. "Ty was awesome all day. He really earned this win. He went all the way from the bridge there and just totally owned the race the last half lap."
Rally's Brad Huff, a former criterium champion himself, also heaped praise on Magner.
"It was just an amazing ride for Ty," Huff said. "He's been working so hard this year. I'm just so happy for him. He's the consummate teammate. He's just a great human being and I'm so happy to see him win."
How it unfolded
The men's criterium took place on a 1.8km course in downtown Knoxville. Six corners and some gentle climbs dotted the course, but the wide-open roads and slightly downhill finish made for fast racing that shut down most breakaway attempts after less than a lap out front.
The rain that came down for most of the women's race stopped by the time the men started, only adding to the speed the peloton was able to unleash on the course.
While attacks were frequent and went on almost every lap, nothing could stick. Ben Schmutte (1st Internet Bank) attacked with 10 laps to go and held his slight advantage for two laps, but he was soon back in the fold as well.
With five to go a group of about eight riders dangled off the front, but the bunch was back together on the next lap. Aevolo's Tyler Stites tried a move with four to go, but that was also shortlived. A different group was off the front with three to go, but the field was back together as thy crossed the start finish with two laps remaining.
From there, it was all about the bunch kick as Carpenter went to the front and set a pace that had the field lined out down most of the finishing straight.
Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare) attacked hard into the final lap and led until Huff came over the top of him and led into the final few corners, where the Holowesko riders and Magner overtook him. Magner then launched with about 400 metres to go, jumping in front of the Holowesko riders while Young sat behind them, pouncing when they got shut down in the final turn.
"Eric was just smart and savvy, realising what was going on in the last corner and positioning himself so he wouldn't go into the barriers with them," Huff said. "Eric has been around awhile and he took the opportunity. One-two is incredible and it rarely happens for a team, especially at criterium nationals."
Magner had a huge gap coming out of the final turn and Young was coming up quickly behind him, getting close enough to his teammate to salute Magner as they crossed the line for first and second.
"I was really just taking my hat off to him," Young said of his salute. "He totally earned it. I wasn't going to catch him."
Magner appreciated the gesture.
"You can't beat that," he said. "That's awesome."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:27:44
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|4
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|0:00:01
|5
|Noah Granigan (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|6
|Kent Ross (USA) Hedrick Racing
|7
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:02
|8
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|10
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De
|11
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapaho
|0:00:03
|12
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Cyclus Sports
|13
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|14
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|16
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|17
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De
|19
|Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|20
|Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|21
|Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:05
|22
|Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|23
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapaho
|24
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:06
|25
|Ryan Oboyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:07
|26
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|27
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|28
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|29
|Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
|30
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project
|31
|Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|32
|Patrick Collins (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|33
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|34
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|35
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Cyclus Sports
|36
|Gabriel Mendez (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|0:00:09
|37
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|38
|Imeh Nsek (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|39
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:00:10
|41
|Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Hedrick Racing
|42
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|43
|Jake Sitler (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|44
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Hedrick Racing
|45
|Gavin Murray (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|46
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapaho
|47
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|0:00:12
|48
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De
|49
|Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|50
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|51
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|0:00:13
|52
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|53
|John Mccann (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|54
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:14
|55
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|56
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|0:00:28
|57
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:00:30
|58
|Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:36
|59
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:37
|60
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:38
|61
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|62
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Hedrick Racing
|63
|Tanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|64
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:39
|65
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:40
|66
|Richard Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:00:41
|67
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:01:01
|68
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapaho
|0:01:02
|69
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:01:06
|70
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapaho
|0:01:07
|71
|Evan Bybee (USA) Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapaho
|0:01:08
|71
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:17
|73
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|74
|Conor Schunk (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|75
|Charles Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:21
|76
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:01:22
|77
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|78
|John Becker (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:01:36
|79
|Nicholas Mckey (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|0:02:19
|DNS
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel P/B Arapaho
|DNF
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|DNF
|Franklin Deese (USA) Cyclus Sports
|DNF
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kirk Albers (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De
|DNF
|Justin Mauch (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Charles (Mac) Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|DNS
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|DNS
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
