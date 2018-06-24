Trending

Rivera wins stars-and-stripes jersey at US Pro Road Championships

Guarnier second and White third in Knoxville

Image 1 of 26

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) wins 2018 US Pro Road Championships in Knoxville

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) wins 2018 US Pro Road Championships in Knoxville
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

Coryn Rivera (SunWeb) before taking her win at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Coryn Rivera (SunWeb) before taking her win at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

The women's lead group hits the climb on the first lap at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

The women's lead group hits the climb on the first lap at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

Riders crest the top of the climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Riders crest the top of the climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

Riders try to sneak off the front early in the race at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Riders try to sneak off the front early in the race at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) leads up the climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) leads up the climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

Riders go over the top of the climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Riders go over the top of the climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

Margot Clyne (TWENTY20) leads a break during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Margot Clyne (TWENTY20) leads a break during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

The women's peloton nears the top of the climb during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

The women's peloton nears the top of the climb during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare) on the climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare) on the climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans) climbs during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans) climbs during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) leads a group during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) leads a group during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

Coryn Rivera (SunWeb) climbs during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Coryn Rivera (SunWeb) climbs during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

Ruth Winder (SunWeb) happy after helping with today's win at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Ruth Winder (SunWeb) happy after helping with today's win at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

The women line up for the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

The women line up for the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

The women's peloton on the way back towards downtown during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

The women's peloton on the way back towards downtown during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

Riders come to the front to help with the chase during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Riders come to the front to help with the chase during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

The women's field hits the final climb during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

The women's field hits the final climb during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman) chasing on the front during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman) chasing on the front during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

Margot Clyne (TWENTY20) leads up another of todays climbs during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Margot Clyne (TWENTY20) leads up another of todays climbs during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

Riders try to get off the front on todays steep climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Riders try to get off the front on todays steep climb at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 26

The peloton gets strung out as they chase on the way back into town during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

The peloton gets strung out as they chase on the way back into town during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 26

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the bunch during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the bunch during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 26

Ruth Winder (SunWeb) works on the front during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Ruth Winder (SunWeb) works on the front during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 26

Winner Coryn Rivera (Sunweb), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) 2nd, Emma White (Rally Cycling) 3rd at the US Pro Road Championships

Winner Coryn Rivera (Sunweb), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) 2nd, Emma White (Rally Cycling) 3rd at the US Pro Road Championships
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) scored her first US Pro Road Race stars-and-stripes jersey Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, sprinting to victory from a reduced group ahead of former two-time winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Emma White (Rally Cycling), who completed a sweep of all three U23 titles.

The reduced bunch pulled back final breakaway survivor Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling) with less than 5km to go, setting up a sprint between about a dozen riders. Guarnier hit out hard up the final short kicker before a left turn about 125 metres from the line, going through the final corner first but unable to hold off a very fast and highly motivated Rivera, who took the win after finishing second the past three years.

"It's a bit of a relief and so much excitement that I finally got it," Rivera told Cyclingnews after the awards ceremony. "I’ve gone for it every year, and I had a teammate this year [Ruth Winder – ed.] and it really made a difference. We were ready for a lot of different scenarios, so we were really prepared and ready to go after it."

The Team Sunweb duo really went after in in the final 10km, where Winder shut down multiple attacks on the run-up to the final kicker. Rivera took over from there, relying on a bit of knowledge she gleaned in Friday night’s criterium, which shared the same finish.

"I knew to be first or second," Rivera said of where she needed to be coming out of the final corner. "I did the criterium so I had a feel for it as well. Even if I wasn’t first through the corner I could still come around. It was just playing the cards that were dealt. Megan went really hard up that last climb, and I expected that. If it wasn't her it was going to be me, so it was just about timing after that."

How it unfolded

The women's peloton tackled nine laps of a 12.75km course for a total of 114.7km. The lumpy, twisty course included a major obstacle in the climb up Sherrod Road, a 1km ascent that started just over a kilometre from that start/finish, and which reached pitches of 10 per cent. A short kicker into the final left-hand turn about 125 metres from the finish led to a slightly downhill run to the line.

Sherrod Road immediately started playing its part in the day’s battle when six riders escaped over the top of the climb on the first lap. Guarnier stretched out her legs on the climb to make the lead group along with Leah Thorvilson (Canyon-SRAM), Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling), Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb) and UnitedHealthcare’s Lauren Hall and Leah Thomas. The peloton sensed the danger in the group and reacted quickly to bring the breakaway back into the fold.

Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint) used Sherrod Road as a launch pad for an escape on the second lap, building a quick advantage that drew out Allison Arensman (Feed Hungry Kids Project-Happy Tooth) in a bridging attempt.

Rachetto started the third lap with a 35-second gap over Arensman and a minute over the field, which was spread out with numerous small splits as they crossed the start/finish. The peloton pulled back Arensman on lap 3, leaving Rachetto to ride on alone. Being solo didn’t slow Rachetto, however, as she started the fourth lap with a two-minute lead.

Franz then joined Margot Clyne (Twenty20-Sho Air) in a bridging attempt after Sherrod Road, while Rachetto’s gap slipped down to 1:25. The chasing duo caught Rachetto just before the start of lap 5, and the newly formed lead trio passed under the start/finish with 1:05 on the field.

Rachetto lost contact with the leaders on the Sherrod Road climb, drifting pack into the peloton as Franz and Clyne continued on, starting the sixth lap with a 1:45 advantage. The duo lost 1:15 to the peloton on the next lap, beginning lap 7 with just 30 seconds over the field.

That was enough for Clyne, who couldn't hold the pace Franz was setting at the beginning of the lap and lost contact. Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint) attacked the field, catching Clyne and then Franz and establishing a new lead trio off the front.

Reinvigorated by Luebke's presence, the trio's gap shot back up to 1:30 as they started the penultimate lap. The leaders' gap started dropping as they climbed Sherrod Road, with the field, which had been whittled down to about 20 riders, trailing by just one minute as the riders hit the top of the climb.

By the start of the final lap, the gap to Franz, Luebke and Clyne was down to just 30 seconds. The gap dropped precipitously on the climb, with the field charging hard toward the three leaders. Franz survived alone to the top of the climb, but the pace Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) set back in the field appeared to doom the chances for Franz as well. But the Rally rider had some fight left in her legs, and she flew down the descent as the lead chase group of eight riders tried to get back on terms.

The field had Franz in sight with 10km to go as a small group re-joined the chase to boost the numbers to about a dozen. While they tried but failed to initially organize a cohesive chase, Franz poured on the power trying to hold them off. Luebke continued to drive the chase and brought Franz back into sight with 6.5km remaining. The chase made the catch with just under 5km to go, and the race reshuffled with most of the favourites in the lead group heading to the line.

Neben counter attacked shortly after the catch was made, but Winder quickly covered the move for teammate Coryn Rivera. Katie Hall attacked next, but Winder once again shut it down, bringing the reduced field into the final kilometre together and the setting up the final bunch kick

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team SunWeb3:17:30
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:01
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:03
5Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:04
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops0:00:05
7Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:06
9Amber Neben (USA) PX4 Sports0:00:13
10Ruth Winder (USA) Team SunWeb0:00:18
11Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:29
12Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:33
13Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:39
14Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:42
15Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:09
16Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Ha0:01:54
17Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:02
18Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp Pro Cycling0:02:04
19Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:02:07
21Jolene Holland (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing0:02:08
22Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipca0:02:09
23Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:14
24Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
25Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling0:02:15
26Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:19
27Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:34
28Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:23
29Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:34
30Tina Pic (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing
31Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
32Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:35
33Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:06
34Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:42
35Debbie Milne (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek0:05:49
36Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
37Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:06:16
38Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentisa0:06:18
39Hannah Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Ha0:06:31
40Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Nokian0:07:07
41Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:09
42Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:07:12
43Emma Langley (USA) Dornier Racing Women0:07:25
44Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentisa0:09:49
45Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing0:09:50
46Flora Yan (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek0:10:55
47Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:11:05
48Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Nokian0:11:06
49Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R
50Hannah Shell (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek
51Christie Tracy (USA) ATC Racing0:11:10
52Madison Kelly (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek
53Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
54Catherine Culkin (USA) 3T/Q+M
55Masha Schneider (USA) e2Value p/b Verge Sport
56Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
57Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Ha
58Christy Keely (USA) Point S Nokian
59Irena Ossola (USA) New Mexico Bicycle Racing Assoc0:11:11
60Sophie Russenberger (USA) Point S Nokian
61Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek0:11:44
62Kyrstin Bluhm (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek
63Victoria Kanizer (USA) CTH Performance Project
64Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
65Maria Danker (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Womens Raci
66Stephanie Nave (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Womens C
67Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
68Lori Nedescu (USA)
DNFLiza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
DNFKathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFJennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMichele Schaeffer (USA) Point S Nokian
DNFJennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
DNFKatie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
DNFJudah Sencenbaugh (USA)
DNFMaddy Ward (USA) SDBC-Emerald Textiles
DNSAlex Christofalos (USA) CTH Performance Project
DNSElizabeth Harden (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b Trek
DNSAmber Pierce (USA)
DNSSara Youmans (USA) Therapeutic Associates Racing p
DNSKat Sweatt (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
DNSAyesha Mcgowan (USA) Northern California/Nevada Cycl

 

Latest on Cyclingnews