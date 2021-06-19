Trending

Luke Lamperti takes surprise victory in crash-marred criterium at US Pro Road Championships

Trinity Racing rider takes the title ahead of Elevate teammates Bassetti and Young, as biggest teams crash in finale

Luke Lamperti takes surprise victory in crash-marred criterium at US Pro Road Championships (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) took a surprise victory in the men's criterium at the USA Pro Road Championships. Lamperti was crowned the new national criterium champion after he won a crash-marred sprint ahead of Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling teammates Sam Bassetti and Eric Young.

"I'm super stoked," said Lamperti, who is 18 years old and a member of the under-23 US national team. "A lot was going on and everyone knew that L39ION were going to do what they do, and a good lead-out like always. Everyone wants to try something different because we raced at Tulsa  Tough and if you followed them then you weren't going to come around. I was fighting  for it. Those last three corners were crazy and there was a crash. I was able to navigate back up to Sam Bassetti's wheel,  who was a hometown guy, and I was able to jump  out of the last corner."

The big favourites from teams of L39ION of Los Angeles, Aevolo, Wildlife Generation, Best Buddies Racing fought for the front of the peloton as they raced through the bell lap. A crash disrupted the final through the third to last corner, just as the sprint started up the final pitch, taking down the front end of the field.  

Lamperti emerged onto the final straightaway with a clear lead as he crossed the finish line with victory and the national title.

"I definitely wanted to win," Lamperti said. "I knew that I was capable. A lot can go on in a criterium. It's not always about who's the best - you never know in a crit."

Bassetti said he was disappointed to be so close to the win for his team to finish second and third on the podium.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking to get second place in national championships, again. I’ve gone second twice,” Bassetti said, while his teammate Young has been second three times. 

“At the end of the day, all we can do is execute on our plan and we did that perfectly. Luke just rolled us out of the corner. I’ve been riding with Luke since he was just a little kid and so it’s super special for me to be on the podium with him. He’s going to go on to be a very good bike racer.”

How it unfolded

Following the women’s pro criterium, 129 men lined up on the same 1.7km course in downtown Knoxville for 80 minutes of racing for stars-and-stripes glory, the setting sun casting long shadows on the Great Smoky Mountains in the distance. 

Now in its third year for the US Pro Criterium in Knoxville, the decisive section of the course is the climb on Clinch Avenue with a right, then left, then final left-hand turn onto a downhill finish on Gay Street. 

After 15 minutes of racing, a few riders tried to create the first separation from the main field including Gage Hecht (Aevolo), George Simpson (Project Echelon). That attempt failed, and Cory Greenberg (Dauner-Akkon Pro Cycling) then gave it a go for a short time.

All early attempts were reigned back into the peloton by the seven riders on L39GION of LA, who rode together at a unit at the front of the peloton.

Thirty minutes in, Aidan McNeil (Aevolo) and Evan Hartig (Project Echelon) gave it a go at the front for two laps, but this was also pulled back by L39GION of LA, now with five of the seven out front. 

Next up to attack were Stephen Vogel (Project Echelon) and Hecht. On the next lap, 35 minutes into the race, the pair was joined by John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling) to put a bigger dent into attack.

Half-way into the contest, the disruption in the peloton began with more attacks. Eric Brunner (Aevolo) working with Tanner Ward (First Internet Bank Cycling) had a four-second gap over the peloton, but it did not last long. 

On the next lap on Gay Street, Hecht was back out front for Aevolo and joined by defending champion McCabe, but like the other guest appearances, this one also lasted a single lap before L39GION of LA swept them up. 

With 10 laps to go, another one-lap surge was taken by McNeil of Aevolo, this time joined by Tyler Locke (BSCG/Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching).

All was back together with nine laps to go, and for the next two laps L39GION kept the pace high with six riders at the front. Quinn Simmons, the lone rider for Trek-Segafredo, was in the mix with Aevolo, L39GION, and Best Buddies.

With five laps to go, Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling took control at the front of the single-file peloton, upping the pace, but soon L39GION was back in control.

With two to go, the lime green jerseys of Best Buddies was setting the pace in front of L39GION and Aevolo, and Eric Young of Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling being seen in the mix.

L39GION came back to the front with one lap to go, but could not contain attacks by Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling), his teammate Eric Young and Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing). 

But a crash before the final corner took out McCabe and Cory Williams, with a long list of contenders being held up, and the sprint was wide open for Lamperti of Trinity Racing. 

From the L39GION squad, only Tyler Williams was able to avoid the crash and he finished 30th.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Lamperti (USA) TRINITY Racing 1:17:02
2Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:00:00
3Eric Young (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:00:01
4John Heinlein Iii (USA) Project Echelon 0:00:02
5Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:00:03
6Connor Sallee (USA) ButcherBox Cycling 0:00:05
7Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon 0:00:06
8Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:00:06
9Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo Racing
10Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:06
11Brody Mcdonald (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:00:06
12Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:06
13Brendan Rhim (USA) Evo Pro Racing 0:00:06
14Gabriel Shipley (USA) Aevolo 0:00:08
15James Hilyer (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:00:08
16Conor Mullervy (USA) Team CLIF Bar 0:00:08
17Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C 0:00:09
18Taylor Warren (USA) CS Velo Racing 0:00:11
19Sean Burger (USA) CS Velo Racing 0:00:11
20Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:00:11
21William Teal (USA) Fount Cycling Guild 0:00:13
22Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:00:13
23Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:00:14
24Henry York (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:00:14
25Quinn Simmons (USA) TREK-Segafredo 0:00:14
26John Purvis (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:00:15
27Sean Mcelroy (USA) Aevolo 0:00:18
28Jason Saltzman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:21
29Zack Allison (USA) Team CLIF Bar 0:00:22
30Tyler Williams (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles 0:00:23
31Jeremiah Stoller (USA) Nashville Local Cycling 0:00:26
32Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline 0:00:29
33Timothy Coffey (USA) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind Proj 0:00:30
34Liam Flanagan (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 0:00:30
35Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:00:32
36Colin Fitzgerald (USA) Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred 0:00:34
37Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:00:34
38Jack Bardi (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling 0:00:35
39Sean Christian (USA) CINCH ELITE 0:00:35
40Sam Smith (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 0:00:35
41Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 0:00:38
42Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:38
43David Greif (USA) Project Echelon 0:00:38
44David Richter (USA) Fount Cycling Guild 0:00:38
45Ethan Overson (USA) CINCH ELITE 0:00:39
46Alexander Marr (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:00:40
47Tyler Locke (USA) BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Gu 0:00:40
48Allan Schroeder (USA) CS Velo Racing 0:00:40
49Sean Guydish (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 0:00:41
50Timothy j. Killelea (USA) Nashville Local Cycling 0:00:43
51Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team CLIF Bar 0:00:43
52Peter Behm (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:00:44
53Miles Hubbard (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C 0:00:45
54Dustin Morici (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite 0:00:45
55Aidan Mcneil (USA) Aevolo 0:00:45
56Cory Greenberg (USA) Dauner-Akkon Pro Cycling 0:00:46
57Tayne Andrade (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:00:49
58Eli Husted (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:00:49
59Paul Warner (USA) Team CLIF Bar 0:00:50
60Dillon Hollinger (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C 0:00:51
61Spencer Miller (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite 0:00:52
62Jack White (USA) Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cy 0:00:52
63Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:52
64Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
65Justin Bird (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite 0:00:53
66Quintin Chiapperino (USA) CINCH ELITE 0:00:53
67Caleb Classen (USA) Foundation CCB 0:00:53
68Brady Reed (USA) Strike Cycling Development Team 0:00:54
69Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:00:54
70Andrew Dudle (USA) Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred 0:00:57
71Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C 0:00:57
72Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:00:59
73Max Korus (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C 0:01:04
74Clayton Travis (USA) Team Skyline 0:01:09
75William Gleason (USA) CS Velo Racing 0:01:12
76Sean Gardner (USA) CS Velo Racing 0:01:12
77Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:01:14
78Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C 0:01:18
79Oliver Flautt (USA) ButcherBox Cycling 0:01:36
80John Harris (USA) ButcherBox Cycling 0:01:36
81Joshua Rinderknecht (USA) CINCH ELITE 0:01:52
82Cesar Gallego (USA) ButcherBox Cycling 0:01:54
83Cory Lockwood (USA) CINCH ELITE 0:02:31
84Andrew Crater (USA) Supra Functional Food Bars 0:04:51
85Eddy Huntsman (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
86Ian Borella (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
87Erik Castillo (USA) Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cy
88Caleb Smith (USA) Supra Functional Food Bars
89Creighton Gruber (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
DNFTravis Mccabe (USA) Best Buddies Racing
DNFMichael Hernandez (USA) Best Buddies Racing
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) Best Buddies Racing
DNFRyan Jastrab (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
DNFSpencer Petrov (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
DNFScott Mcgill (USA) Aevolo
DNFSamuel Boardman (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
DNFLance Haidet (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
DNFTyler Magner (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
DNFAngel mu??Oz (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
DNFSamuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
DNFCory Williams (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
DNFElias Lawson (USA) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MindProje
DNFBrandon Feehery (USA) Project Echelon
DNFPeter Olejniczak (USA) Project Echelon
DNFTimothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon
DNFGeorge Simpson (USA) Project Echelon
DNFStephen Vogel (USA) Project Echelon
DNFOwen Musser (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
DNFJarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
DNFHugo Scala Jr. (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
DNFJackson Duncan (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
DNFBrian Hitchcock (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
DNFScott Ofarrell (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
DNFBranden Russell (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
DNFJoshua Carter (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
DNFJacob Slosar (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
DNFMichael Bowes (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
DNFAlex Wieseler (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
DNFLance Abshire (USA) Strike Cycling Development Team
DNFJonah Sanchez (USA) Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cy
DNFChase Wark (USA) Guillotine Cycling - Cervelo
DNFWilliam Jessup (USA) Aminorip Factory Racing Team
DQConor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
DNSEric Marcotte (USA) Best Buddies Racing
DNSJared Scott (USA) Foundation CCB
DNSAustin Gomes (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
DNSIan Anderson (USA) Strike Cycling Development Team
DNSAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Supra Functional Food Bars
DNSDaniel Finneran (USA) BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Gu

