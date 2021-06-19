Luke Lamperti takes surprise victory in crash-marred criterium at US Pro Road Championships
By Jackie Tyson, Kirsten Frattini
Trinity Racing rider takes the title ahead of Elevate teammates Bassetti and Young, as biggest teams crash in finale
Criterium - Men: Knoxville - Knoxville
Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) took a surprise victory in the men's criterium at the USA Pro Road Championships. Lamperti was crowned the new national criterium champion after he won a crash-marred sprint ahead of Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling teammates Sam Bassetti and Eric Young.
"I'm super stoked," said Lamperti, who is 18 years old and a member of the under-23 US national team. "A lot was going on and everyone knew that L39ION were going to do what they do, and a good lead-out like always. Everyone wants to try something different because we raced at Tulsa Tough and if you followed them then you weren't going to come around. I was fighting for it. Those last three corners were crazy and there was a crash. I was able to navigate back up to Sam Bassetti's wheel, who was a hometown guy, and I was able to jump out of the last corner."
The big favourites from teams of L39ION of Los Angeles, Aevolo, Wildlife Generation, Best Buddies Racing fought for the front of the peloton as they raced through the bell lap. A crash disrupted the final through the third to last corner, just as the sprint started up the final pitch, taking down the front end of the field.
Lamperti emerged onto the final straightaway with a clear lead as he crossed the finish line with victory and the national title.
"I definitely wanted to win," Lamperti said. "I knew that I was capable. A lot can go on in a criterium. It's not always about who's the best - you never know in a crit."
Bassetti said he was disappointed to be so close to the win for his team to finish second and third on the podium.
“It’s pretty heartbreaking to get second place in national championships, again. I’ve gone second twice,” Bassetti said, while his teammate Young has been second three times.
“At the end of the day, all we can do is execute on our plan and we did that perfectly. Luke just rolled us out of the corner. I’ve been riding with Luke since he was just a little kid and so it’s super special for me to be on the podium with him. He’s going to go on to be a very good bike racer.”
How it unfolded
Following the women’s pro criterium, 129 men lined up on the same 1.7km course in downtown Knoxville for 80 minutes of racing for stars-and-stripes glory, the setting sun casting long shadows on the Great Smoky Mountains in the distance.
Now in its third year for the US Pro Criterium in Knoxville, the decisive section of the course is the climb on Clinch Avenue with a right, then left, then final left-hand turn onto a downhill finish on Gay Street.
After 15 minutes of racing, a few riders tried to create the first separation from the main field including Gage Hecht (Aevolo), George Simpson (Project Echelon). That attempt failed, and Cory Greenberg (Dauner-Akkon Pro Cycling) then gave it a go for a short time.
All early attempts were reigned back into the peloton by the seven riders on L39GION of LA, who rode together at a unit at the front of the peloton.
Thirty minutes in, Aidan McNeil (Aevolo) and Evan Hartig (Project Echelon) gave it a go at the front for two laps, but this was also pulled back by L39GION of LA, now with five of the seven out front.
Next up to attack were Stephen Vogel (Project Echelon) and Hecht. On the next lap, 35 minutes into the race, the pair was joined by John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling) to put a bigger dent into attack.
Half-way into the contest, the disruption in the peloton began with more attacks. Eric Brunner (Aevolo) working with Tanner Ward (First Internet Bank Cycling) had a four-second gap over the peloton, but it did not last long.
On the next lap on Gay Street, Hecht was back out front for Aevolo and joined by defending champion McCabe, but like the other guest appearances, this one also lasted a single lap before L39GION of LA swept them up.
With 10 laps to go, another one-lap surge was taken by McNeil of Aevolo, this time joined by Tyler Locke (BSCG/Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan Coaching).
All was back together with nine laps to go, and for the next two laps L39GION kept the pace high with six riders at the front. Quinn Simmons, the lone rider for Trek-Segafredo, was in the mix with Aevolo, L39GION, and Best Buddies.
With five laps to go, Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling took control at the front of the single-file peloton, upping the pace, but soon L39GION was back in control.
With two to go, the lime green jerseys of Best Buddies was setting the pace in front of L39GION and Aevolo, and Eric Young of Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling being seen in the mix.
L39GION came back to the front with one lap to go, but could not contain attacks by Sam Bassetti (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling), his teammate Eric Young and Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing).
But a crash before the final corner took out McCabe and Cory Williams, with a long list of contenders being held up, and the sprint was wide open for Lamperti of Trinity Racing.
From the L39GION squad, only Tyler Williams was able to avoid the crash and he finished 30th.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Lamperti (USA) TRINITY Racing
|1:17:02
|2
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:00:00
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|4
|John Heinlein Iii (USA) Project Echelon
|0:00:02
|5
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:03
|6
|Connor Sallee (USA) ButcherBox Cycling
|0:00:05
|7
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon
|0:00:06
|8
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:06
|9
|Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo Racing
|10
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|11
|Brody Mcdonald (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:00:06
|12
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|13
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Evo Pro Racing
|0:00:06
|14
|Gabriel Shipley (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:08
|15
|James Hilyer (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|16
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|0:00:08
|17
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
|0:00:09
|18
|Taylor Warren (USA) CS Velo Racing
|0:00:11
|19
|Sean Burger (USA) CS Velo Racing
|0:00:11
|20
|Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:00:11
|21
|William Teal (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
|0:00:13
|22
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:00:13
|23
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:14
|24
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|25
|Quinn Simmons (USA) TREK-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|26
|John Purvis (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:00:15
|27
|Sean Mcelroy (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:18
|28
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|29
|Zack Allison (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|0:00:22
|30
|Tyler Williams (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|0:00:23
|31
|Jeremiah Stoller (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
|0:00:26
|32
|Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline
|0:00:29
|33
|Timothy Coffey (USA) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind Proj
|0:00:30
|34
|Liam Flanagan (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|0:00:30
|35
|Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|36
|Colin Fitzgerald (USA) Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred
|0:00:34
|37
|Brett Rindt (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|38
|Jack Bardi (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:00:35
|39
|Sean Christian (USA) CINCH ELITE
|0:00:35
|40
|Sam Smith (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|0:00:35
|41
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|0:00:38
|42
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:38
|43
|David Greif (USA) Project Echelon
|0:00:38
|44
|David Richter (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
|0:00:38
|45
|Ethan Overson (USA) CINCH ELITE
|0:00:39
|46
|Alexander Marr (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|47
|Tyler Locke (USA) BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Gu
|0:00:40
|48
|Allan Schroeder (USA) CS Velo Racing
|0:00:40
|49
|Sean Guydish (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|0:00:41
|50
|Timothy j. Killelea (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
|0:00:43
|51
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|0:00:43
|52
|Peter Behm (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|53
|Miles Hubbard (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
|0:00:45
|54
|Dustin Morici (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
|0:00:45
|55
|Aidan Mcneil (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:45
|56
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Dauner-Akkon Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|57
|Tayne Andrade (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|58
|Eli Husted (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|59
|Paul Warner (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|0:00:50
|60
|Dillon Hollinger (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
|0:00:51
|61
|Spencer Miller (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|0:00:52
|62
|Jack White (USA) Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cy
|0:00:52
|63
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|64
|Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|65
|Justin Bird (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
|0:00:53
|66
|Quintin Chiapperino (USA) CINCH ELITE
|0:00:53
|67
|Caleb Classen (USA) Foundation CCB
|0:00:53
|68
|Brady Reed (USA) Strike Cycling Development Team
|0:00:54
|69
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|70
|Andrew Dudle (USA) Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred
|0:00:57
|71
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
|0:00:57
|72
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|73
|Max Korus (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
|0:01:04
|74
|Clayton Travis (USA) Team Skyline
|0:01:09
|75
|William Gleason (USA) CS Velo Racing
|0:01:12
|76
|Sean Gardner (USA) CS Velo Racing
|0:01:12
|77
|Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:01:14
|78
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
|0:01:18
|79
|Oliver Flautt (USA) ButcherBox Cycling
|0:01:36
|80
|John Harris (USA) ButcherBox Cycling
|0:01:36
|81
|Joshua Rinderknecht (USA) CINCH ELITE
|0:01:52
|82
|Cesar Gallego (USA) ButcherBox Cycling
|0:01:54
|83
|Cory Lockwood (USA) CINCH ELITE
|0:02:31
|84
|Andrew Crater (USA) Supra Functional Food Bars
|0:04:51
|85
|Eddy Huntsman (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|86
|Ian Borella (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
|87
|Erik Castillo (USA) Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cy
|88
|Caleb Smith (USA) Supra Functional Food Bars
|89
|Creighton Gruber (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
|DNF
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Best Buddies Racing
|DNF
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Best Buddies Racing
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Best Buddies Racing
|DNF
|Ryan Jastrab (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Samuel Boardman (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|DNF
|Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|DNF
|Angel mu??Oz (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|DNF
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|DNF
|Cory Williams (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|DNF
|Elias Lawson (USA) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MindProje
|DNF
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Project Echelon
|DNF
|Peter Olejniczak (USA) Project Echelon
|DNF
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon
|DNF
|George Simpson (USA) Project Echelon
|DNF
|Stephen Vogel (USA) Project Echelon
|DNF
|Owen Musser (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|DNF
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|DNF
|Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) Gateway Devo Cycling
|DNF
|Jackson Duncan (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator C
|DNF
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
|DNF
|Scott Ofarrell (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
|DNF
|Branden Russell (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
|DNF
|Jacob Slosar (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
|DNF
|Michael Bowes (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (USA) Nashville Local Cycling
|DNF
|Lance Abshire (USA) Strike Cycling Development Team
|DNF
|Jonah Sanchez (USA) Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cy
|DNF
|Chase Wark (USA) Guillotine Cycling - Cervelo
|DNF
|William Jessup (USA) Aminorip Factory Racing Team
|DQ
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|DNS
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Best Buddies Racing
|DNS
|Jared Scott (USA) Foundation CCB
|DNS
|Austin Gomes (USA) Team MACK Racing Elite
|DNS
|Ian Anderson (USA) Strike Cycling Development Team
|DNS
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Supra Functional Food Bars
|DNS
|Daniel Finneran (USA) BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Gu
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Luke Lamperti takes surprise victory in crash-marred criterium at US Pro Road ChampionshipsTrinity Racing rider takes the title ahead of Elevate teammates Bassetti and Young, as biggest teams crash in finale
-
Kendall Ryan wins women's criterium title at US Pro Road ChampionshipsL39ION of Los Angeles sprinter beats Team DSM teammates Megan Jastrab and Coryn Rivera
-
Dlamini to make history as first Black South African to compete at the Tour de FranceQhubeka Assos announce eight-rider roster for French Grand Tour
-
Amber Neben: Three-time Olympian on chasing dreams at 46'I hope it’s an encouragement to other people to think outside the box' says former two-time world champion
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.