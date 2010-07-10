Image 1 of 12 17-18 Men 25k Points Final, Corey Williams, Nick Console, and Zach Semian (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 2 of 12 10-12 Men 1k Scratch Heat, One of the 10-12 Men 1k Scratch Heat boys line up for their race (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 3 of 12 17-18 Women 7k Points Race, Coryn Rivera takes the win and the Stars and Stripes jersey (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 4 of 12 Matt Baranoski taking the win at the 17-18 Match Sprint (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 5 of 12 Matt Baranoski thanking his fans after winning the Gold in the 17-18 Match Spint (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 6 of 12 Coryn Rivera winning the 17-18 Womens Match Spint (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 7 of 12 17-18 Men 25k Points Race, Juan Carmona (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 8 of 12 Coryn Rivera Gold Medal winner 17-18 Womens 7k (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 9 of 12 17-18 Womens 7k Podium (I don'ty have all of their names) (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 10 of 12 17-18 Mens 25k Points Race Podium, John Tomlinson (Gold), (I don't have the rest of their names) (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 11 of 12 17-18 Womens Match Sprint Podium, L to R- Shelbe Eck, Elizabeth Engwis, Coryn Rivera, Stephanie Torres, unknown) (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 12 of 12 17-18 Mens Match Sprint Podium, Matt Baranoski Gold, others unknown- I don't have the info yet. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

Four more national titles were awarded on day two of the USA Cycling Junior Track National Championships in Trexlertown. Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) claimed her 30th and 31st junior national titles while John Tomlinson (XXX Racing)and Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) rode into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys in men’s competition.

The morning session saw the men and women in the 17-18 age groups compete in the points races. Rivera grabbed her 30th career national title with a win over silver and bronze medalist Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) and Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara). Rounding out the podium in fourth and fifth were Kate Wilson (CPT-Connie Cycling) and Antonina Esposto.

Rivera then increased her Stars-and-Stripes jersey count to 31 by outsprinting Elizabeth Engwis (Team Kenda) in the gold medal round of the women’s sprint during the evening session. Stephanie Torres bested Shelbe Eck in the bronze medal round while Madalyn Godby grabbed the final step on the podium.

The morning session saw John Tomlinson stand on top of the podium after collecting the most points over 25 kilometers in the men’s 17-18 points race. Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club) and Joe Prettyman (Bike n Hike Giant Continental) rode to the silver and bronze medals while Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners) and Juan Carmona (Young Medalists) posted the fourth- and fifth-place results.

Matthew Baranoski sprinted his way into a national champion’s jersey with his win over Charles Martin (IS Corp Cycling Team) in the men’s 17-18 sprint. Dan Birman (Bike n Hike Giant Continental) bested Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club) for the bronze medal while Erick Goytia rounded out the podium in fifth.

During the afternoon session, the younger categories of riders continued their quests for the overall omniums by competing in their scratch races.

Devon Nothstein (Team Alliance) took her second gold medal in as many days with a win over Courtney Krasley and Rebecca Israel (Connie Cycling) in the women’s 10-12 event.

Among men 10-12, Grant McElroy also collected his second gold medal of the week with a win over James Brookshire (DIY Music-Asheville Youth Cycling) and Magnus Hartwell.

Zoe Reeves rode onto the top step of the podium in the women’s 13-14 scratch race, beating out silver and bronze medalists Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling) and Evelyn Korbich (Lehigh Wheelmen).

In the men’s 13-14 scratch race, Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing) improved on his bronze medal performance from Thursday with a gold medal ride. He finished ahead of second- and third-place finishers Chazmichael Morales (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) and Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music-Asheville Youth Cycling).

Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) rode to her second gold medal of the event with her success in the women’s 15-16 scratch race. She bested Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) and Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex).

In the men’s 15-16 event, Kaleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) also repeated his success from Thursday with a win over Gregory Ratzell (Bike Line-LWA)and Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners).

Results

Junior Women 17-18 Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Coryn Rivera 2 Ruth Winder 3 Somersby Jenkins 4 Kate Wilson 5 Antonina Esposto 6 Taylor Meilahn 7 Catherine Probst 8 Sonja Postak

Junior Men 17-18 Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 John Tomlinson 2 Daniel Farinha 3 Joe Prettyman 4 Matthew Lipscomb 5 Juan Carmona 6 Zack Noonan 7 Neal Shepherd 8 Kevin Mcguire 9 Cory Williams 10 Jeffrey Alpert 11 Thomson Remo 12 Royce Strange 13 Kenny Strickland 14 Collin Berry 15 Colt Peterson 16 Amir Merali 17 Tommy Schubert 18 Zachary Semian 19 Ben Barthel DNF Andrew Lanier Jr DNF Benjamin Salibra DNF Ryan Gadow DNF Danny Hiller DNF Cam Mancuso

Junior Men 13-14 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Rac) 2 Chazmichael Morales (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 3 Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 4 Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 5 Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen) 6 Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing) 7 Lorenzo Higuera (Adams Avenue Bicycle) 8 Donavon Johnson (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 9 James Hilyer (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 10 Richard Rainville (Ann Arbor Velo Club) 11 Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 12 Jeremy Boyle (Young Medalists/Team) 13 Will Krempa (Vortex Cycling Club) 14 Brian Suto (Bethel Cycle Sport C) 15 Austin Bright (Vortex Cycling Club/) 16 Jordan Marhanka (Velosports Racing As) 17 Gunnar Scheck (Frisco Cycling Club) 18 Zach Prebosnyak (Vortex Cycling Club/) 19 Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 20 Cale Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu) 21 Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/) 22 Peter Goguen (Team CF-Mass/Team CF) 23 Gavin Hoover (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 24 Colin Kelly (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)

Junior Women 13-14 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycl) 2 Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling) 3 Evelyn Korbich (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 4 Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu) 5 Payton Thomas (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) 6 Sophie Mittelstadt (Artemis) 7 Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling) 8 Ashlie Cooper (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 9 Victoria Gates (Northeast Bicycle Cl) 10 Victoria Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin)

Junior Men 15-16 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaleb Koch (Nova Cycle Sports Fo) 2 Gregory Ratzell (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 3 Michael Dessau (Unattached) 4 Calan Farley (Chester County Cycli) 5 Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/) 6 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) 7 Tyler Nothstein (Chester County Cycli) 8 Zack Gould (Vic's Espresso Cycli) 9 Lionel Rocheleau (Kenosha Velosport) 10 Imari Miller (GS Tenzing) 11 Daniel Kosykh (Encino Velo Cycling) 12 Conor Klupar (Rad Racing NW/Hagens) 13 Christopher Meacham (Vortex Cycling Club/) 14 Jonathan Bright (Vortex Cycling Club/) 15 Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 16 Noah Williams (GS Tenzing) 17 Ernesto Santiesteban (Major Motion Cycling) 18 Jack Macclarence (Farm Team Cycling) 19 William Pestcoe (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 20 Max Thilen (Unattached) 21 Anthony Novoa (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 22 William Lenkeit (South Bay Wheelmen) 23 Grahmm Smith (Team Power Train) 24 Alexander Riva (Kenosha Velosport)

Junior Men 10-12 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 2 James Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 3 Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/Team) 4 Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 5 Jules Gilliam (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 6 Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc.) 7 Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling/Ba) 8 Jacques De Curnou (Flatiron Flyers Cycl) 9 Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu) 10 Andres Weller (Young Medalists/Team) 11 Cody Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu) 12 Alec Ratzell (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 13 Jimmy Maurer (Charm City Cycling L) 14 Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/) 15 Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 16 Parker Jones (Unattached)

Junior Women 10-12 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Devon Nothstein (Chester County Cycli) 2 Courtney Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club) 3 Rebecca Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 4 Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 5 Ashley Ambrisko (Los Gatos Bicycle Ra) 6 Kiley Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club/) 7 Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 8 Samantha Hribick (Vortex Cycling Club/) 9 Svetlana Mack (Artemis) 10 Kalie King (King's Cyclery) 11 Katherine Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin) DNF Amanda Keller (Wolverine Sports Clu)

Junior Women 17-18 Match Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Coryn Rivera 2 Elizabeth Engwis 3 Stephanie Torres 4 Shelbe Eck 5 Madalyn Godby 6 Christine Barron 7 Erin Popovich 8 Ruth Winder 9 Antonina Esposto 10 Catherine Probst 11 Sonja Postak DNS Kate Wilson

Junior Women 15-16 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycle) 2 Tara Mccormick (Helens Racing/Helens) 3 Kaitlyn Lawrence (Vortex Cycling Club/) 4 Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycli) 5 Bailey Semian (Chester County Cycli) 6 Chloe Chepigin (Young Medalists/Team) 7 Nadia Latzgo (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 8 Karla Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 9 Christina Koeppe (McKinney Velo Club) 10 Olivia Wright (Team Spincycle) 11 Ariana Cruz (Colavita Racing Inc.) DNF Abbey Smich (Pista Elite)