17-18 Men 25k Points Final, Corey Williams, Nick Console, and Zach Semian

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
10-12 Men 1k Scratch Heat, One of the 10-12 Men 1k Scratch Heat boys line up for their race

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
17-18 Women 7k Points Race, Coryn Rivera takes the win and the Stars and Stripes jersey

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Matt Baranoski taking the win at the 17-18 Match Sprint

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Matt Baranoski thanking his fans after winning the Gold in the 17-18 Match Spint

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Coryn Rivera winning the 17-18 Womens Match Spint

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
17-18 Men 25k Points Race, Juan Carmona

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Coryn Rivera Gold Medal winner 17-18 Womens 7k

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
17-18 Womens 7k Podium (I don'ty have all of their names)

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
17-18 Mens 25k Points Race Podium, John Tomlinson (Gold), (I don't have the rest of their names)

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
17-18 Womens Match Sprint Podium, L to R- Shelbe Eck, Elizabeth Engwis, Coryn Rivera, Stephanie Torres, unknown)

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
17-18 Mens Match Sprint Podium, Matt Baranoski Gold, others unknown- I don't have the info yet.

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

Four more national titles were awarded on day two of the USA Cycling Junior Track National Championships in Trexlertown. Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) claimed her 30th and 31st junior national titles while John Tomlinson (XXX Racing)and Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) rode into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys in men’s competition.

The morning session saw the men and women in the 17-18 age groups compete in the points races. Rivera grabbed her 30th career national title with a win over silver and bronze medalist Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) and Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara). Rounding out the podium in fourth and fifth were Kate Wilson (CPT-Connie Cycling) and Antonina Esposto.

Rivera then increased her Stars-and-Stripes jersey count to 31 by outsprinting Elizabeth Engwis (Team Kenda) in the gold medal round of the women’s sprint during the evening session. Stephanie Torres bested Shelbe Eck in the bronze medal round while Madalyn Godby grabbed the final step on the podium.

The morning session saw John Tomlinson stand on top of the podium after collecting the most points over 25 kilometers in the men’s 17-18 points race. Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club) and Joe Prettyman (Bike n Hike Giant Continental) rode to the silver and bronze medals while Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners) and Juan Carmona (Young Medalists) posted the fourth- and fifth-place results.

Matthew Baranoski sprinted his way into a national champion’s jersey with his win over Charles Martin (IS Corp Cycling Team) in the men’s 17-18 sprint. Dan Birman (Bike n Hike Giant Continental) bested Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club) for the bronze medal while Erick Goytia rounded out the podium in fifth.

During the afternoon session, the younger categories of riders continued their quests for the overall omniums by competing in their scratch races.

Devon Nothstein (Team Alliance) took her second gold medal in as many days with a win over Courtney Krasley and Rebecca Israel (Connie Cycling) in the women’s 10-12 event.

Among men 10-12, Grant McElroy also collected his second gold medal of the week with a win over James Brookshire (DIY Music-Asheville Youth Cycling) and Magnus Hartwell.

Zoe Reeves rode onto the top step of the podium in the women’s 13-14 scratch race, beating out silver and bronze medalists Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling) and Evelyn Korbich (Lehigh Wheelmen).

In the men’s 13-14 scratch race, Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing) improved on his bronze medal performance from Thursday with a gold medal ride. He finished ahead of second- and third-place finishers Chazmichael Morales (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) and Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music-Asheville Youth Cycling).

Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) rode to her second gold medal of the event with her success in the women’s 15-16 scratch race. She bested Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) and Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex).

In the men’s 15-16 event, Kaleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) also repeated his success from Thursday with a win over Gregory Ratzell (Bike Line-LWA)and Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners).

Results

Junior Women 17-18 Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera
2Ruth Winder
3Somersby Jenkins
4Kate Wilson
5Antonina Esposto
6Taylor Meilahn
7Catherine Probst
8Sonja Postak

Junior Men 17-18 Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Tomlinson
2Daniel Farinha
3Joe Prettyman
4Matthew Lipscomb
5Juan Carmona
6Zack Noonan
7Neal Shepherd
8Kevin Mcguire
9Cory Williams
10Jeffrey Alpert
11Thomson Remo
12Royce Strange
13Kenny Strickland
14Collin Berry
15Colt Peterson
16Amir Merali
17Tommy Schubert
18Zachary Semian
19Ben Barthel
DNFAndrew Lanier Jr
DNFBenjamin Salibra
DNFRyan Gadow
DNFDanny Hiller
DNFCam Mancuso

Junior Men 13-14 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Rac)
2Chazmichael Morales (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
3Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing As)
4Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Clu)
5Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen)
6Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing)
7Lorenzo Higuera (Adams Avenue Bicycle)
8Donavon Johnson (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
9James Hilyer (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
10Richard Rainville (Ann Arbor Velo Club)
11Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
12Jeremy Boyle (Young Medalists/Team)
13Will Krempa (Vortex Cycling Club)
14Brian Suto (Bethel Cycle Sport C)
15Austin Bright (Vortex Cycling Club/)
16Jordan Marhanka (Velosports Racing As)
17Gunnar Scheck (Frisco Cycling Club)
18Zach Prebosnyak (Vortex Cycling Club/)
19Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl)
20Cale Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu)
21Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/)
22Peter Goguen (Team CF-Mass/Team CF)
23Gavin Hoover (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
24Colin Kelly (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)

Junior Women 13-14 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycl)
2Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling)
3Evelyn Korbich (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
4Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu)
5Payton Thomas (FCS/ Metro Volkswage)
6Sophie Mittelstadt (Artemis)
7Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling)
8Ashlie Cooper (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
9Victoria Gates (Northeast Bicycle Cl)
10Victoria Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin)

Junior Men 15-16 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaleb Koch (Nova Cycle Sports Fo)
2Gregory Ratzell (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
3Michael Dessau (Unattached)
4Calan Farley (Chester County Cycli)
5Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/)
6Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)
7Tyler Nothstein (Chester County Cycli)
8Zack Gould (Vic's Espresso Cycli)
9Lionel Rocheleau (Kenosha Velosport)
10Imari Miller (GS Tenzing)
11Daniel Kosykh (Encino Velo Cycling)
12Conor Klupar (Rad Racing NW/Hagens)
13Christopher Meacham (Vortex Cycling Club/)
14Jonathan Bright (Vortex Cycling Club/)
15Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling)
16Noah Williams (GS Tenzing)
17Ernesto Santiesteban (Major Motion Cycling)
18Jack Macclarence (Farm Team Cycling)
19William Pestcoe (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
20Max Thilen (Unattached)
21Anthony Novoa (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
22William Lenkeit (South Bay Wheelmen)
23Grahmm Smith (Team Power Train)
24Alexander Riva (Kenosha Velosport)

Junior Men 10-12 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Cl)
2James Brookshire (Velosports Racing As)
3Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/Team)
4Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling)
5Jules Gilliam (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
6Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc.)
7Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling/Ba)
8Jacques De Curnou (Flatiron Flyers Cycl)
9Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu)
10Andres Weller (Young Medalists/Team)
11Cody Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu)
12Alec Ratzell (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
13Jimmy Maurer (Charm City Cycling L)
14Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/)
15Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl)
16Parker Jones (Unattached)

Junior Women 10-12 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Devon Nothstein (Chester County Cycli)
2Courtney Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club)
3Rebecca Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
4Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl)
5Ashley Ambrisko (Los Gatos Bicycle Ra)
6Kiley Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club/)
7Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing As)
8Samantha Hribick (Vortex Cycling Club/)
9Svetlana Mack (Artemis)
10Kalie King (King's Cyclery)
11Katherine Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin)
DNFAmanda Keller (Wolverine Sports Clu)

Junior Women 17-18 Match Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera
2Elizabeth Engwis
3Stephanie Torres
4Shelbe Eck
5Madalyn Godby
6Christine Barron
7Erin Popovich
8Ruth Winder
9Antonina Esposto
10Catherine Probst
11Sonja Postak
DNSKate Wilson

Junior Women 15-16 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycle)
2Tara Mccormick (Helens Racing/Helens)
3Kaitlyn Lawrence (Vortex Cycling Club/)
4Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycli)
5Bailey Semian (Chester County Cycli)
6Chloe Chepigin (Young Medalists/Team)
7Nadia Latzgo (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
8Karla Lopez (Major Motion Cycling)
9Christina Koeppe (McKinney Velo Club)
10Olivia Wright (Team Spincycle)
11Ariana Cruz (Colavita Racing Inc.)
DNFAbbey Smich (Pista Elite)

Junior Men 17-18 Match Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Baranoski
2Charles Martin
3Dan Birman
4Jesse Marans
5Erick Goytia
6Ryan Gadow
7Simon Ferguson
8Ian Schlarman
9Samuel Geyer
10Thomson Remo
11Gonzalo Ramirez
12Kyle Hill
DNSNeal Shepherd

 

