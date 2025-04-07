Winning trajectory for Unbound – Brendan Johnston opens third US gravel season with Salty Lizard win

By published

'I learn more and more every race' says Australian gravel champion

Brendan Johnston (Giant) at the 2025 edition of RADL GRVL, the gravel race which runs alongside the Tour Down Under
Brendan Johnston (Giant) at the 2025 edition of RADL GRVL, the gravel race which runs alongside the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Patrick Boere/RADL GRVL)

Brendan Johnston (Giant Bikes) opened his third gravel season in the United States and took a win at the Utah Gravel Series opener, the Salty Lizard. He now builds toward the Life Time Grand Prix and in particular some big goals at Unbound Gravel.

The US gravel scene may once have delivered considerable learning but it hasn’t taken long for the Australian champion in the discipline to carve out success as a professional athlete after more than a decade of working as an electrician while still accumulating an impressive list of results in Australia.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

