Though known as a sprinter Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) is no slouch on the dirt. The talented racer added another cyclo-cross national title to her collection on Friday in the women's 17-18 age group race, taking the win almost one minute ahead of Planet Bike's Kaitlin Antonneau.

"I took the hole shot and Kaitlin and I fought for the lead a few times," said Rivera. "I was able to ride the run-up and they ran it so I got some time from there. I put in a lot of work this year, so I'm happy."

Sarah Huang (Planet Bike), last year's 13-14 winner, moved up to the 15-16 age division and dethroned the reigning champ Alexis Ryan (SoCal Cross).

"The 15-16 division is a lot faster," said Huang, a two-time criterium national champion. "The course was much more technical and slick, but it was a lot of fun."

Tiziana DeHorney (Active Knowledge), the 2007 sixth-place finisher in the 10-12 age group, moved to the top step of the podium this year taking the 13-14 national title in a tight finish with silver medalist Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club).

"I was so excited," said DeHorney. "I'm even more excited to wear my new [stars-and-strips] jersey. I love the color blue; [I] think I'm going to frame it."

A four-year cyclo-cross veteran, 11-year-old Mina Anderburg (Team Fuji) defended her stars-and-stripes from a year ago against nearly a dozen other 10-12 year-olds in the youngest female age division.

Results

Junior women 17-18 1 Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) 0:29:53 2 Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) 0:00:47 3 Kendall Ryan (Socalcross) 0:02:04 4 Emily Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling Club) 0:03:21 5 Clarissa Freeman (Team Cross) 0:03:59 6 Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling) 0:04:46 7 Matilda Field 0:05:38 8 Sierra Reid DNS Sarah Tannyhill (Rmcef-westside)

Junior women 15-16 1 Sarah Huang (Planet Bike) 0:33:00 2 Alexis Ryan (Socalcross) 0:00:34 3 Emily Curley 0:00:59 4 Corrie Osborne 0:01:40 5 Taylor Tyynismaa 0:02:05 6 Madeleine Myall (California Giant Berry Farms/s) 0:02:13 7 Hannah Finchamp (Team C.i.c.l.e.) 0:02:43 8 Larisa Wade (Rad Racing) 0:03:08 9 Catherine Maier (Rad Racing Nw) 0:04:41 10 Maxime Schimmel (Bike Trip/scjcc) 0:07:42 DNS Laura Wright (BMW-Bianchi)

Junior women 13-14 1 Tiziana DeHorney (Active Knowledge) 0:16:45 2 Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/ C) 0:00:01 3 Laurel Rathbun (5280 Magazine) 0:00:23 4 McCauley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:01:29 5 Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing Nw) 0:01:37 6 Anna Suter (Black Sheep Jr Racing) 0:03:04 7 Rachel Dobrozsi (Qcw Lionhearts) 0:03:40 8 Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers P/b Xp Compani) 0:03:59 9 Ellie Welshon (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 0:04:02 10 Mackenzie Green (Lionhearts) 0:04:25 11 Anna Beshlian (20/20 Fuel) 0:04:55 12 Marisa Reid (Zteam) 0:05:58