Junior women vie for four national championships
Rivera and Huang defend 'cross titles
Though known as a sprinter Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) is no slouch on the dirt. The talented racer added another cyclo-cross national title to her collection on Friday in the women's 17-18 age group race, taking the win almost one minute ahead of Planet Bike's Kaitlin Antonneau.
"I took the hole shot and Kaitlin and I fought for the lead a few times," said Rivera. "I was able to ride the run-up and they ran it so I got some time from there. I put in a lot of work this year, so I'm happy."
Sarah Huang (Planet Bike), last year's 13-14 winner, moved up to the 15-16 age division and dethroned the reigning champ Alexis Ryan (SoCal Cross).
"The 15-16 division is a lot faster," said Huang, a two-time criterium national champion. "The course was much more technical and slick, but it was a lot of fun."
Tiziana DeHorney (Active Knowledge), the 2007 sixth-place finisher in the 10-12 age group, moved to the top step of the podium this year taking the 13-14 national title in a tight finish with silver medalist Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club).
"I was so excited," said DeHorney. "I'm even more excited to wear my new [stars-and-strips] jersey. I love the color blue; [I] think I'm going to frame it."
A four-year cyclo-cross veteran, 11-year-old Mina Anderburg (Team Fuji) defended her stars-and-stripes from a year ago against nearly a dozen other 10-12 year-olds in the youngest female age division.
Results
|1
|Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad)
|0:29:53
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike)
|0:00:47
|3
|Kendall Ryan (Socalcross)
|0:02:04
|4
|Emily Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling Club)
|0:03:21
|5
|Clarissa Freeman (Team Cross)
|0:03:59
|6
|Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling)
|0:04:46
|7
|Matilda Field
|0:05:38
|8
|Sierra Reid
|DNS
|Sarah Tannyhill (Rmcef-westside)
|1
|Sarah Huang (Planet Bike)
|0:33:00
|2
|Alexis Ryan (Socalcross)
|0:00:34
|3
|Emily Curley
|0:00:59
|4
|Corrie Osborne
|0:01:40
|5
|Taylor Tyynismaa
|0:02:05
|6
|Madeleine Myall (California Giant Berry Farms/s)
|0:02:13
|7
|Hannah Finchamp (Team C.i.c.l.e.)
|0:02:43
|8
|Larisa Wade (Rad Racing)
|0:03:08
|9
|Catherine Maier (Rad Racing Nw)
|0:04:41
|10
|Maxime Schimmel (Bike Trip/scjcc)
|0:07:42
|DNS
|Laura Wright (BMW-Bianchi)
|1
|Tiziana DeHorney (Active Knowledge)
|0:16:45
|2
|Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/ C)
|0:00:01
|3
|Laurel Rathbun (5280 Magazine)
|0:00:23
|4
|McCauley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:29
|5
|Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing Nw)
|0:01:37
|6
|Anna Suter (Black Sheep Jr Racing)
|0:03:04
|7
|Rachel Dobrozsi (Qcw Lionhearts)
|0:03:40
|8
|Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers P/b Xp Compani)
|0:03:59
|9
|Ellie Welshon (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:04:02
|10
|Mackenzie Green (Lionhearts)
|0:04:25
|11
|Anna Beshlian (20/20 Fuel)
|0:04:55
|12
|Marisa Reid (Zteam)
|0:05:58
|1
|Mina Anderberg (Team Fuji)
|0:18:38
|2
|Eden Webb
|0:00:34
|3
|Ashley Zoerner
|0:01:03
|4
|Haley Wilson
|0:05:09
|5
|Claire McHale
|0:05:36
|6
|Frances Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:07:34
|7
|Cate McShane (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:10:13
|8
|Alyssa Hoyt
|0:10:57
|9
|Elle Williams
|0:15.38
|DNF
|Veda Gerasimek (One Call Now)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy