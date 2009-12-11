Trending

Junior women vie for four national championships

Rivera and Huang defend 'cross titles

Image 1 of 26

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) is a rising star.

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) is a rising star.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 26

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) is the heavy favorite today.

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) is the heavy favorite today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 26

Junior women start line.

Junior women start line.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 26

Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling)

Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 26

Sarah Huang (Planet Bike) leading the 15-16 race.

Sarah Huang (Planet Bike) leading the 15-16 race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 26

Course view at Old Mill Park.

Course view at Old Mill Park.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 26

Sarah Huang (Planet Bike) leading the 15-16 race climbing the steps.

Sarah Huang (Planet Bike) leading the 15-16 race climbing the steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 26

Snowboarding at a 'cross race?

Snowboarding at a 'cross race?
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 26

Bend, Oregon is pretty but quite frozen right now.

Bend, Oregon is pretty but quite frozen right now.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 26

Junior women's 17-18 start.

Junior women's 17-18 start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 26

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) gets the hole shot.

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) gets the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 26

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) got a good start.

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) got a good start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 26

Junior women on the snowy course.

Junior women on the snowy course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 26

Kendall Ryan (Socalcross)

Kendall Ryan (Socalcross)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 26

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) chasing Rivera.

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) chasing Rivera.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 26

Katherine Shields (Carolina Master Cycling)

Katherine Shields (Carolina Master Cycling)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 26

Alexis Ryan (Socalcross) riding some turns.

Alexis Ryan (Socalcross) riding some turns.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 26

Junior women running 23 steps.

Junior women running 23 steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 26

Sarah Huang (Planet Bike) looked very strong.

Sarah Huang (Planet Bike) looked very strong.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 26

Emily Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling) having a great race.

Emily Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling) having a great race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 26

Madeline Myall (California Giant Berry) racing the 15-16 class.

Madeline Myall (California Giant Berry) racing the 15-16 class.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 26

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) with a 15-second lead.

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) with a 15-second lead.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 26

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) on her way to another championship.

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) on her way to another championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 26

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) taking the 17-18 championship.

Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) taking the 17-18 championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 26

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) racing to second place in the 17-18 race.

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) racing to second place in the 17-18 race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 26

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) readies at the start

Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike) readies at the start
(Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography)

Though known as a sprinter Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad) is no slouch on the dirt. The talented racer added another cyclo-cross national title to her collection on Friday in the women's 17-18 age group race, taking the win almost one minute ahead of Planet Bike's Kaitlin Antonneau.

"I took the hole shot and Kaitlin and I fought for the lead a few times," said Rivera. "I was able to ride the run-up and they ran it so I got some time from there. I put in a lot of work this year, so I'm happy."

Sarah Huang (Planet Bike), last year's 13-14 winner, moved up to the 15-16 age division and dethroned the reigning champ Alexis Ryan (SoCal Cross).

"The 15-16 division is a lot faster," said Huang, a two-time criterium national champion. "The course was much more technical and slick, but it was a lot of fun."

Tiziana DeHorney (Active Knowledge), the 2007 sixth-place finisher in the 10-12 age group, moved to the top step of the podium this year taking the 13-14 national title in a tight finish with silver medalist Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club).

"I was so excited," said DeHorney. "I'm even more excited to wear my new [stars-and-strips] jersey. I love the color blue; [I] think I'm going to frame it."

A four-year cyclo-cross veteran, 11-year-old Mina Anderburg (Team Fuji) defended her stars-and-stripes from a year ago against nearly a dozen other 10-12 year-olds in the youngest female age division.

Results

Junior women 17-18
1Coryn Rivera (Proman Hit Squad)0:29:53
2Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike)0:00:47
3Kendall Ryan (Socalcross)0:02:04
4Emily Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling Club)0:03:21
5Clarissa Freeman (Team Cross)0:03:59
6Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters Cycling)0:04:46
7Matilda Field0:05:38
8Sierra Reid
DNSSarah Tannyhill (Rmcef-westside)

Junior women 15-16
1Sarah Huang (Planet Bike)0:33:00
2Alexis Ryan (Socalcross)0:00:34
3Emily Curley0:00:59
4Corrie Osborne0:01:40
5Taylor Tyynismaa0:02:05
6Madeleine Myall (California Giant Berry Farms/s)0:02:13
7Hannah Finchamp (Team C.i.c.l.e.)0:02:43
8Larisa Wade (Rad Racing)0:03:08
9Catherine Maier (Rad Racing Nw)0:04:41
10Maxime Schimmel (Bike Trip/scjcc)0:07:42
DNSLaura Wright (BMW-Bianchi)

Junior women 13-14
1Tiziana DeHorney (Active Knowledge)0:16:45
2Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/ C)0:00:01
3Laurel Rathbun (5280 Magazine)0:00:23
4McCauley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:29
5Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing Nw)0:01:37
6Anna Suter (Black Sheep Jr Racing)0:03:04
7Rachel Dobrozsi (Qcw Lionhearts)0:03:40
8Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers P/b Xp Compani)0:03:59
9Ellie Welshon (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:04:02
10Mackenzie Green (Lionhearts)0:04:25
11Anna Beshlian (20/20 Fuel)0:04:55
12Marisa Reid (Zteam)0:05:58

Junior women 10-12
1Mina Anderberg (Team Fuji)0:18:38
2Eden Webb0:00:34
3Ashley Zoerner0:01:03
4Haley Wilson0:05:09
5Claire McHale0:05:36
6Frances Haley (Red Zone Cycling)0:07:34
7Cate McShane (Red Zone Cycling)0:10:13
8Alyssa Hoyt0:10:57
9Elle Williams0:15.38
DNFVeda Gerasimek (One Call Now)

Latest on Cyclingnews