Companioni wins Clearwater Classic Criterium

Jamis rider solos to victory, McCabe beats Holloway in chase group sprint

Travis McCabe, Ruben Companioni and Dan Holloway the top three in Clearwater

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
Ruben Companioni (Jamis)

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
Ruben Companioni wins in Clearwater

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
The Clearwater Classic

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
The Clearwater Classic

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
The Clearwater Classic

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
The Clearwater Classic

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
USA Crits leader Ruben Companioni

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)
Ruben Companioni atop the Clearwater podium

(Image credit: Hawkdancer Photography)

Ruben Companioni (Team Jamis Sutter Home) handily won the TUFMED USA CRITS Championship Series at Clearwater Classic on Saturday, pulling clear of a breakway group containing most of race favorites with two laps remaining. Travis McCabe and Mac Brennan, both with Holowesko|Citadel Cycling, finished in second and third place, respectively.

“I race by myself and I think it helps me,” Companioni said after his win. “The race was pretty hard, especially up the hill. When I had the chance to attack, I took it. I don’t consider myself a pure sprinter. I like to win by pulling away and not seeing anyone behind me.”

After winning the Tampa Grand Prix last weekend, Companioni’s victory at Clearwater has slightly extended his lead in the overall competition, but it all could change during the third stage of USA CRITS in Charlotte on April 30. McCabe trails the Jamis rider’s 535-point lead by 26 points. Brennan sits 70 points behind the leader.

The finale of the weeklong Sunshine Grand Prix was well attended by the all of the top pro teams. The 70-minute crit held on an undulating .6-mile course treated fans to plenty of no holds barred, high-speed action in downtown Clearwater, which saw aggressive racing straight from the starting gun.

In the early stages of the race, Sunshine Grand Prix sprint leader Chris Uberti (Finish Strong) went on the attack. Andsz Flaksis (Holowesko/Citadel) countered the move and was probably one of the most active riders in the race.

Flaksis managed to hang on to his lead by a slim margin while Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling) and Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong) chased in the gap. Daniel Holloway’s team, Giant Racing, was quick to assume control of the main bunch, eager to get their team leader and last year’s TUFMED USA CRITS overall winner into contention after a disappointing day at Tampa GP last weekend.

Despite all the action, no one seemed pleased with the combinations that were forming up the road. With 20 minutes left, Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel) finally snapped the elastic that kept other riders from gaining any sort of substantial gap on the field. The Belarusian rider maintained a 10 second gap while Astellas gathered at the front of the pack to keep him in check.

Krasilnikau’s solo break was inevitably brought back as the race favorites began to sense the urgency during the latter part of the stage. Krasilnikau’s teammate, Oscar Clark, took off after a prime taking race favorites Companioni, McCabe, Brennan Holloway, Thomas Gibbons (706 Project), Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas), Aldo IIesic (Astellas), Fletcher Lydick (Finish Strong) and Hernandez (CCB Racing) along for the ride.

With eight laps remaining, Companioni attacked, obviously unwilling to take his chances in the final sprint. Seeing IIesic time-trialing the group back up to him, he sat up with six laps to go to reset his tactics.

As the break was under no pressure from the field, the next few laps were a game of cat and mouse until Companioni put on the pressure again. This time, it his efforts would stick. The Jamis rider held off the break, lead by Ilesic again, by a good 10 seconds before he posted up for victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Jamis)1:11:51
2Travis McCabe (Holowesko|Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:02
3Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)0:00:02
4Michael Hernandez (CCCB Racing)0:00:03
5Aldo Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:03
6Thomas Gibbons (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:03
7Fletcher Lydick (Team Finish Strong)0:00:03
8Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:07
9Mac Brennan (Holowesko|Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:07
10Benjamin Renkema (Team Finish Strong)0:00:08
11Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:08
12Alexander Gil (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:08
13Enrique Lopez (Stradalli Cycle-Safetti Smart Wear)0:00:08
14Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli Cycle-Safetti Smart Wear)0:00:08
15Ian Keough (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:08
16Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:08
17Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycliing Club)0:00:08
18Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)0:00:08
19Alex McLaughlin0:00:08
20Justin Pfaff (Stradalli/Wizard Racing Development Team p/b Wizard Coaching Services)0:00:08
21Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong)0:00:08
22Nathan Labecki (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)0:00:09
23Christopher Uberti (Team Finish Strong)0:00:09
24Taylor Warren0:00:09
25Alex Jensen (LaRocco & Associates)0:00:09
26Lucas Wardein (Fort Lewis College)0:00:09
27Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle-Safetti Smart Wear)0:00:09
28Michael Gearren (Cyclus Sports)0:00:09
29Chad Conley (Snyder Factory Racing)0:00:09
30Devin Reavis (Boone Area Cyclists)0:00:09
31Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko|Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:09
32Artur Sagat (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)0:00:10
33Brendan McCormack0:00:10
34Chris Tricoli (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:10
35Joshua Brown (Cyclus Sports)0:00:10
36Adam Leibovitz (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)0:00:11
37Willem Kaiser (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:12
38Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)0:00:12
39Brian Sciba (RedEye Velo)0:00:12
40Samuel Connell (Stradalli/Wizard Racing Development Team p/b Wizard Coaching Services)0:00:13
41Andrew Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:00:13
42Ryan Joyce0:00:13
43Connor Sallee (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PACC)0:00:17
44David Mesa (Red Peloton)0:00:18
45Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:22
46John Butler (Treasure Coast Racing)0:00:22
47Marlon Williams (Galiz Cycling Team)0:00:24
48Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:26
49Andsz Flaksis (Holowesko|Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:27
50Bruno Moreira (LaRocco & Associates)0:00:28
51Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong)0:00:49
52Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
53Patrick Diver
54Emile Abraham (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
55Oshane Williams (Galiz Cycling Team)
56Julio Revoredo
57Rainiel Sanchez (Topview Sports/Advanced Cycles)
58Chad Hartley (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)
59Ted Horwitz (Monster Media/Spy Racing)
60Christopher Collins (Stradalli/Wizard Racing Development Team p/b Wizard Coaching Services)
61Yulien Rodriguez
62Rolando Hernandez (Gearlink Racing)
63Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
64Andrew Schluck
65David Monismith (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
66Marc Boults (LaRocco & Associates)
67Danzie Stewart (Galiz Cycling Team)

 

