Kemps, Buchanan top Beaufort podium
Colavita-Baci continues to dominate women's races
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|1:30:04
|2
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|3
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|4
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|5
|Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|6
|Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|7
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|8
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|9
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|10
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|11
|Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|12
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|13
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|14
|Ronald Strange (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny)
|15
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|16
|Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)
|17
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|18
|Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)
|19
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Dev)
|20
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|21
|Yosvany Falcon (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)
|22
|Clayton Barrows (AXA)
|23
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|24
|Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|25
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|26
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|27
|Alder Martz (Team Global Bike)
|28
|Daniel Ramsey
|29
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|30
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jonny)
|31
|Eric Schildge (Mt Khakis)
|32
|Ryan Dewald (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|33
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|34
|Paul Beyer (KENDA)
|35
|Charles Hutcheson (Sonoma/Battley H-D)
|36
|Robert Bush (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|37
|Andrew Baker (Team Ion United Healthcare)
|38
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|39
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|40
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|41
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|42
|Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|43
|Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home Presented by)
|44
|Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation)
|45
|Jeff Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|46
|Robert Giannini (Locos)
|47
|Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|48
|J Gabriel Lloyd (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|49
|Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisor)
|50
|Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|51
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team )
|52
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|53
|John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|54
|Nat Bricker (Chain Reaction U25 Development)
|55
|Michael Stoop (Richmond Pro)
|56
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
|57
|Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|58
|Graham Foster (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|59
|Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny)
|60
|Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon )
|61
|Adrian Hegyvary (Hagens Berman LLP)
|62
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|63
|Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|0:06:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling )
|1:12:26
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|3
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|5
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|6
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|7
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
|8
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM Tibco)
|9
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|10
|Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi)
|11
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|12
|Liza Rachetto (TREADS.COM/DFT)
|13
|Frances Schofield (Zmotion)
|14
|Linsey Bradshaw-Sa (Treads.com/DFT)
|15
|Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing)
|16
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|17
|Valeria Galeano
|18
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|19
|Amanda Watson (Fruit)
|20
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
|21
|Sarah Caravella (BMW-Bianchi)
|22
|Katherine Bates (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling )
|0:02:32
|23
|Carrie Cash-Wootte (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:03:53
|24
|Marianne Holt (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)
|0:03:56
|25
|Jenette Williams (BMW-Bianchi)
|0:06:41
|26
|Enn Silliman (Fruit66/Artemis)
|0:07:20
