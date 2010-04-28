Trending

Kemps, Buchanan top Beaufort podium

Colavita-Baci continues to dominate women's races

Image 1 of 24

Men's podium (l-r): Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling), 2nd; Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia), 1st; Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis), 3rd.

Men's podium (l-r): Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling), 2nd; Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia), 1st; Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis), 3rd.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 2 of 24

Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) dives into a corner.

Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) dives into a corner.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 3 of 24

A Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling rider in action during the women's race.

A Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling rider in action during the women's race.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 4 of 24

A Team Type 1 rider during the women's Beaufort Criterium.

A Team Type 1 rider during the women's Beaufort Criterium.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 5 of 24

A Treads.com rider on the attack.

A Treads.com rider on the attack.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 6 of 24

The women's field dives heads into a corner in Beaufort.

The women's field dives heads into a corner in Beaufort.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 7 of 24

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) tucked into the peloton.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) tucked into the peloton.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 8 of 24

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) leads a Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling rider.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) leads a Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling rider.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 9 of 24

Beaufort, South Carolina is the third stop during the southeast's Speedweek.

Beaufort, South Carolina is the third stop during the southeast's Speedweek.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 10 of 24

A Kutztown Cutters rider in action.

A Kutztown Cutters rider in action.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 11 of 24

(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 12 of 24

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 13 of 24

A Team Type 1 rider on the attack in the women's event.

A Team Type 1 rider on the attack in the women's event.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 14 of 24

The women's peloton stretched out through the finishing straight.

The women's peloton stretched out through the finishing straight.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 15 of 24

The women's podium (l-r): Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling), 2nd; Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling), 1st; Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation), 3rd.

The women's podium (l-r): Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling), 2nd; Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling), 1st; Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation), 3rd.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 16 of 24

The men's peloton finishes another lap in Beaufort.

The men's peloton finishes another lap in Beaufort.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 17 of 24

Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional) leads Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia).

Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional) leads Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia).
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 18 of 24

The racing was fast and furious in Beaufort.

The racing was fast and furious in Beaufort.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 19 of 24

A Globalbike Cycling Team rider during the Beaufort Memorial Criterium.

A Globalbike Cycling Team rider during the Beaufort Memorial Criterium.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 20 of 24

Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)

Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 21 of 24

An attack gets a small gap in the men's race.

An attack gets a small gap in the men's race.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 22 of 24

The men's peloton in action at Beaufort.

The men's peloton in action at Beaufort.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 23 of 24

Plenty of specators were on hand for the men's race.

Plenty of specators were on hand for the men's race.
(Image credit: David Hill)
Image 24 of 24

The men's peloton heads into the first turn in Beaufort.

The men's peloton heads into the first turn in Beaufort.
(Image credit: David Hill)

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)1:30:04
2Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
3Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
4Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
5Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
6Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
7Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
8Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
9Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
10Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
11Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
12Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team)
13Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
14Ronald Strange (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny)
15Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
16Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)
17Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
18Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)
19Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Dev)
20Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
21Yosvany Falcon (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)
22Clayton Barrows (AXA)
23David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
24Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
25Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
26Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
27Alder Martz (Team Global Bike)
28Daniel Ramsey
29Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
30Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jonny)
31Eric Schildge (Mt Khakis)
32Ryan Dewald (Battley Harley-Davidson)
33Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
34Paul Beyer (KENDA)
35Charles Hutcheson (Sonoma/Battley H-D)
36Robert Bush (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
37Andrew Baker (Team Ion United Healthcare)
38Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
39Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
40Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
41Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
42Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
43Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home Presented by)
44Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation)
45Jeff Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
46Robert Giannini (Locos)
47Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
48J Gabriel Lloyd (Van Dessel Factory Team)
49Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisor)
50Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
51Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team )
52Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
53John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
54Nat Bricker (Chain Reaction U25 Development)
55Michael Stoop (Richmond Pro)
56Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
57Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
58Graham Foster (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
59Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny)
60Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon )
61Adrian Hegyvary (Hagens Berman LLP)
62Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
63Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)0:06:34

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling )1:12:26
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
3Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
6Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
7Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
8Samantha Schneider (TEAM Tibco)
9Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
10Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi)
11Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
12Liza Rachetto (TREADS.COM/DFT)
13Frances Schofield (Zmotion)
14Linsey Bradshaw-Sa (Treads.com/DFT)
15Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing)
16Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
17Valeria Galeano
18Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
19Amanda Watson (Fruit)
20Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
21Sarah Caravella (BMW-Bianchi)
22Katherine Bates (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling )0:02:32
23Carrie Cash-Wootte (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:53
24Marianne Holt (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)0:03:56
25Jenette Williams (BMW-Bianchi)0:06:41
26Enn Silliman (Fruit66/Artemis)0:07:20

Latest on Cyclingnews