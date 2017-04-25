Pic, Murphy take out victories in SpeedWeek opener
Rock Hill hosts ex-Charlotte criterium
The Rock Hill Criterium: -
Elite Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|0:38:46
|2
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:00
|3
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:00
|4
|Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)
|0:00:01
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
|0:00:01
|6
|Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)
|0:00:02
|7
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:02
|8
|Hannah Arensman
|0:00:04
|9
|Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:04
|10
|Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:04
|11
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
|12
|Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery-4iiii)
|0:00:05
|13
|Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
|0:00:05
|14
|Dori Buckethal (ABRT)
|15
|Jane Tullis
|0:00:05
|16
|Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|17
|Cody Harris (Moxie Racing p/b Trek/Colonial Bicycles)
|0:00:05
|18
|Meghan Grant
|0:00:06
|19
|Stehanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|20
|Teresa O Sullivan (Dornier Racing)
|0:00:06
|21
|Isabella Brookshire
|0:00:06
|22
|Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:06
|23
|Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:06
|24
|Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:07
|25
|Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-4iiii)
|0:00:07
|26
|Laura Jorgensen
|0:00:07
|27
|Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|0:00:07
|28
|Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|29
|Sarah Guilbert (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|0:00:07
|30
|Carla Nafria (Crit Life)
|0:00:07
|31
|Mary Emily Davidson
|0:00:08
|32
|Lauren Dagostino
|0:00:08
|33
|Debbie Milne (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:08
|34
|BrittLee Bowman (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:08
|35
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|0:00:08
|36
|Cinthia Lehner (RTO national)
|37
|Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|0:00:09
|38
|Melanie Beale (LA Sweat)
|0:00:09
|39
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|40
|Amalie Bruneau (The Cyclery-4iiii)
|0:00:10
|41
|Payten Maness (Papa John's p/b Trek)
|0:00:11
|42
|Kim Pettit (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:12
|43
|Amelia Kirby (Sweet Spot Cycling)
|0:00:14
|44
|Caitlin Dowd (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:16
|45
|Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery p/b 4iiii)
|0:00:19
|46
|Sara Tussey Rains (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)
|0:00:19
|47
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)
|0:00:28
|48
|Rachel Langdon
|0:00:54
|49
|Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:59
|50
|Sara Giovannetti (The Cyclery-4iiii)
|0:01:28
Elite Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:57:48
|2
|Davide ViganÃ_ (team cinelli chrome)
|0:00:00
|3
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:00
|4
|Eamon Lucas (Crit Life)
|0:00:01
|5
|Aldo Ilesic (Crit Life)
|0:00:02
|6
|Florenz Kanuer (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
|0:00:03
|7
|Roderyck Asconeguy (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/EDA)
|0:00:03
|8
|Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|9
|Jacob Keough (Team Skyline)
|0:00:04
|10
|Alberto Covarrubia (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
|0:00:04
|11
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:04
|12
|Ryan Aitcheson (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:04
|13
|Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|14
|Thomas Brown (Team Type 1 Foundation)
|0:00:04
|15
|Ed Veal (RealDeal Racing)
|16
|James Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
|0:00:04
|17
|Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycing Development Team)
|0:00:04
|18
|Frank Travieso (706 Project)
|0:00:04
|19
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:05
|20
|Michael Potter (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|0:00:05
|21
|Cooper Willsey (CCB Racing)
|22
|Jacob Hill
|0:00:05
|23
|Chris Uberti (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|24
|Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|25
|John Harris (CCB Velotooler)
|0:00:06
|26
|Nate Morse (CCB Velotooler)
|0:00:06
|27
|Chris Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|28
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|29
|Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|0:00:06
|30
|Ole Quast (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
|0:00:06
|31
|Ian Baun (Cyclus Sports)
|0:00:06
|32
|Peter Forester (Stradalli Cycle/Safetti)
|0:00:06
|33
|Ossis Lozano (Robson Forensic/Hilton Head Cycling)
|0:00:07
|34
|Brais Dacal Alvarez (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:07
|35
|Gabriel Mendez (Masters Cycling Systems)
|36
|Emile Abraham (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|37
|Marco Aledia (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:07
|38
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|39
|Jacob Henley (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|0:00:07
|40
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:07
|41
|Akil Campbell (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|42
|Dylan Cantrell (Piedmont College)
|0:00:08
|43
|Ted Horwitz (Monster Media Racing pb Butcher Box)
|0:00:09
|44
|Marcus Canady
|45
|Zach Gregg (Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|0:00:09
|46
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:09
|47
|Matt Green (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|48
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:09
|49
|Michael Gearren (Cyclus Sports)
|50
|Doug Fagan (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|0:00:09
|51
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|52
|Devin Reavis (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|0:00:09
|53
|Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:09
|54
|Ty Magner (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|55
|Kyle Knott (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:10
|56
|Erich Lima (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|0:00:11
|57
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|58
|Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|59
|John Croom (Levine Law Group)
|0:00:11
|60
|Eric Serantoni (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|0:00:11
|61
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|0:00:12
|62
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|63
|Charlie Hough (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
|64
|Richard O'Briant (Jiga Watt)
|0:00:12
|65
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|0:00:12
|66
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:12
|67
|Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|68
|Lang Reynolds (Revolve Residential)
|0:00:14
|69
|Andrew Guelzo (Piedmont College)
|0:00:14
|70
|Sebastian Salinas (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/ EDA)
|0:00:15
|71
|Raynauth Jeffery (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|0:00:15
|72
|Kevin O'Donnnell (Snyder Factory Racing)
|0:00:16
|73
|Sam Morkel-Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|74
|Austin Ulich (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|0:00:19
|75
|Rodney Rios (Bike Barn Texas)
|0:00:19
|76
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|0:00:21
|77
|Tom Salvesen
|0:00:24
|78
|Frank Cundiff
|0:00:25
|79
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:25
|80
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:26
|81
|Keith Mullaly (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|82
|Sam Rosenholtz (CCB Velotooler)
|0:00:26
|83
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:26
|84
|Stefan Schafer (Crit Life)
|0:00:27
|85
|Timothy McCollum (Revolve Residential Cycling)
|0:00:34
|86
|Huntley Nash
|0:00:34
|87
|Zac Felpel (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|0:00:34
|88
|Brock Mason (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|0:00:35
|89
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:37
|90
|Alec Briggs (Crit Life)
|0:00:38
|91
|Miles Hubbard (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|0:00:42
|92
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:42
|93
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:46
|94
|Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|95
|Alex Mclaughlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|96
|Jake Andrews
|0:00:49
|97
|Chad Conley (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|0:00:53
|98
|Brandon Feehery (Crit Life)
|0:01:14
|99
|Clay Murfet (Crit Life)
|0:01:15
|100
|David Duquette (Cyclus Sports)
|0:01:21
|101
|Mac Brennan (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:01:23
|102
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:01:41
|103
|Zach Lail (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:01:59
|104
|Trey Hedgecock (Belmont Abbey College)
|0:02:35
