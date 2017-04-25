Trending

Pic, Murphy take out victories in SpeedWeek opener

Rock Hill hosts ex-Charlotte criterium

The Rock Hill Criterium: -

Image 1 of 8

Stage winner John Murphy sprays the champagne

Stage winner John Murphy sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 2 of 8

John Murphy (Holowesko) wins in Rock HIll

John Murphy (Holowesko) wins in Rock HIll
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 3 of 8

John Murphy (Holowesko) atop the men's podium

John Murphy (Holowesko) atop the men's podium
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 4 of 8

John Murphy (Holowesko) atop the men's podium

John Murphy (Holowesko) atop the men's podium
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 5 of 8

The former Charlotte criterium relocated to Rock Hill, SC

The former Charlotte criterium relocated to Rock Hill, SC
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 6 of 8

Tina Pic proved she has not slowed down, winning Rock Hill at age 50

Tina Pic proved she has not slowed down, winning Rock Hill at age 50
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 7 of 8

Peta Mullens, Tina Pic and Erica Allar on the podium in Rock Hill

Peta Mullens, Tina Pic and Erica Allar on the podium in Rock Hill
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 8 of 8

Tina Pic topped the women's podium in Rock Hill

Tina Pic topped the women's podium in Rock Hill
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)0:38:46
2Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:00
3Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)0:00:00
4Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)0:00:01
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)0:00:01
6Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)0:00:02
7Christy Keely (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:02
8Hannah Arensman0:00:04
9Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)0:00:04
10Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:04
11Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
12Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery-4iiii)0:00:05
13Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)0:00:05
14Dori Buckethal (ABRT)
15Jane Tullis0:00:05
16Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
17Cody Harris (Moxie Racing p/b Trek/Colonial Bicycles)0:00:05
18Meghan Grant0:00:06
19Stehanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston)
20Teresa O Sullivan (Dornier Racing)0:00:06
21Isabella Brookshire0:00:06
22Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:06
23Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:06
24Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:07
25Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-4iiii)0:00:07
26Laura Jorgensen0:00:07
27Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston)0:00:07
28Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling)
29Sarah Guilbert (RTO National Women's Cycling)0:00:07
30Carla Nafria (Crit Life)0:00:07
31Mary Emily Davidson0:00:08
32Lauren Dagostino0:00:08
33Debbie Milne (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)0:00:08
34BrittLee Bowman (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:08
35Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston)0:00:08
36Cinthia Lehner (RTO national)
37Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina Winston)0:00:09
38Melanie Beale (LA Sweat)0:00:09
39Christina Gokey-Smith (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
40Amalie Bruneau (The Cyclery-4iiii)0:00:10
41Payten Maness (Papa John's p/b Trek)0:00:11
42Kim Pettit (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)0:00:12
43Amelia Kirby (Sweet Spot Cycling)0:00:14
44Caitlin Dowd (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:16
45Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery p/b 4iiii)0:00:19
46Sara Tussey Rains (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)0:00:19
47Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:00:28
48Rachel Langdon0:00:54
49Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:59
50Sara Giovannetti (The Cyclery-4iiii)0:01:28

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:57:48
2Davide ViganÃ_ (team cinelli chrome)0:00:00
3Miguel Bryon (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:00
4Eamon Lucas (Crit Life)0:00:01
5Aldo Ilesic (Crit Life)0:00:02
6Florenz Kanuer (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)0:00:03
7Roderyck Asconeguy (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/EDA)0:00:03
8Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:04
9Jacob Keough (Team Skyline)0:00:04
10Alberto Covarrubia (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)0:00:04
11Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)0:00:04
12Ryan Aitcheson (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:04
13Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
14Thomas Brown (Team Type 1 Foundation)0:00:04
15Ed Veal (RealDeal Racing)
16James Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)0:00:04
17Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycing Development Team)0:00:04
18Frank Travieso (706 Project)0:00:04
19Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:05
20Michael Potter (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)0:00:05
21Cooper Willsey (CCB Racing)
22Jacob Hill0:00:05
23Chris Uberti (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:05
24Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling)
25John Harris (CCB Velotooler)0:00:06
26Nate Morse (CCB Velotooler)0:00:06
27Chris Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
28David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
29Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)0:00:06
30Ole Quast (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)0:00:06
31Ian Baun (Cyclus Sports)0:00:06
32Peter Forester (Stradalli Cycle/Safetti)0:00:06
33Ossis Lozano (Robson Forensic/Hilton Head Cycling)0:00:07
34Brais Dacal Alvarez (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:07
35Gabriel Mendez (Masters Cycling Systems)
36Emile Abraham (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
37Marco Aledia (Texas Roadhouse)0:00:07
38Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
39Jacob Henley (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)0:00:07
40Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:07
41Akil Campbell (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
42Dylan Cantrell (Piedmont College)0:00:08
43Ted Horwitz (Monster Media Racing pb Butcher Box)0:00:09
44Marcus Canady
45Zach Gregg (Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)0:00:09
46Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:09
47Matt Green (First Internet Bank Cycling)
48Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:09
49Michael Gearren (Cyclus Sports)
50Doug Fagan (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)0:00:09
51Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
52Devin Reavis (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)0:00:09
53Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse)0:00:09
54Ty Magner (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
55Kyle Knott (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)0:00:10
56Erich Lima (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)0:00:11
57Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
58Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
59John Croom (Levine Law Group)0:00:11
60Eric Serantoni (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)0:00:11
61David Dawson (Team Skyline)0:00:12
62Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
63Charlie Hough (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
64Richard O'Briant (Jiga Watt)0:00:12
65Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)0:00:12
66Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:12
67Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:13
68Lang Reynolds (Revolve Residential)0:00:14
69Andrew Guelzo (Piedmont College)0:00:14
70Sebastian Salinas (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/ EDA)0:00:15
71Raynauth Jeffery (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)0:00:15
72Kevin O'Donnnell (Snyder Factory Racing)0:00:16
73Sam Morkel-Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
74Austin Ulich (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)0:00:19
75Rodney Rios (Bike Barn Texas)0:00:19
76Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)0:00:21
77Tom Salvesen0:00:24
78Frank Cundiff0:00:25
79Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)0:00:25
80Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)0:00:26
81Keith Mullaly (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
82Sam Rosenholtz (CCB Velotooler)0:00:26
83Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:26
84Stefan Schafer (Crit Life)0:00:27
85Timothy McCollum (Revolve Residential Cycling)0:00:34
86Huntley Nash0:00:34
87Zac Felpel (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)0:00:34
88Brock Mason (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)0:00:35
89Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:37
90Alec Briggs (Crit Life)0:00:38
91Miles Hubbard (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)0:00:42
92Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:42
93Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:46
94Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:48
95Alex Mclaughlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:48
96Jake Andrews0:00:49
97Chad Conley (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)0:00:53
98Brandon Feehery (Crit Life)0:01:14
99Clay Murfet (Crit Life)0:01:15
100David Duquette (Cyclus Sports)0:01:21
101Mac Brennan (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:23
102Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:01:41
103Zach Lail (Mock Orange Bikes)0:01:59
104Trey Hedgecock (Belmont Abbey College)0:02:35

