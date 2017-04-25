Allar, Kanauer win Belmont Criterium
Rainy race for day 2 of SpeedWeek
Caromont Health Criterium: -
Elite Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|0:43:05
|2
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:00
|3
|Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)
|0:00:02
|4
|Catherine Ouellette (The cyclery-4iiii)
|0:00:03
|5
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:40
|6
|Laura Jorgensen
|0:00:47
|7
|Melanie Beale (LA Sweat)
|0:00:47
|8
|Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:47
|9
|Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)
|0:00:47
|10
|Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-4iiii)
|0:00:48
|11
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
|0:00:48
|12
|Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:49
|13
|Jane Tullis
|0:00:49
|14
|Caroline Baur (RMV Elgg/SUI)
|0:00:50
|15
|Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:50
|16
|Tina Pic (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:50
|17
|Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:50
|18
|Rachel Langdon
|0:00:50
|19
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)
|0:00:51
|20
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:52
|21
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
|22
|Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:52
|23
|Elizabeth Harden (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|0:00:53
|24
|Amalie Bruneau (The Cyclery-4iiii)
|0:00:55
|25
|Sara Tussey Rains (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)
|0:01:02
|26
|Meghan Grant
|27
|Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|28
|Carla Nafria (Crit Life)
|29
|Payten Maness (Papa John's p/b Trek)
|30
|Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
|31
|Isabella Brookshire
|32
|Sarah Guilbert (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|33
|Lauren Dagostino
|34
|Teresa O Sullivan (Dornier Racing)
|35
|Mary Emily Davidson
|36
|Caitlin Dowd (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|37
|Jennah Dunham (CTH Performance Project)
|38
|Alexandra Christofalos (CTH Performance Project)
|39
|Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery p/b 4iiii)
|40
|Jennifer Wakeman (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|41
|Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery-4iiii)
|42
|Amelia Kirby (Sweet Spot Cycling)
|43
|Sara Giovannetti (The Cyclery-4iiii)
|44
|Melody McLeod (Twenty twenty)
|45
|Maria Carrelli (706 Project)
|46
|Maggie Barton (Sweet Spot Cycling)
|47
|T.A. Rabbit (Gunnar Trackstar/ New World Order Racing)
|48
|BrittLee Bowman (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|49
|Kim Pettit (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|50
|Debbie Milne (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|51
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
|52
|Dori Buckethal (ABRT)
|53
|Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|54
|Cody Harris (Moxie Racing p/b Trek/Colonial Bicycles)
|55
|Stehanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|56
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|57
|Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|58
|Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|59
|Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|60
|Sharon Leary (Sweet Spot Cycling)
|61
|Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling)
Elite Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florenz Kanuer (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
|0:53:57
|2
|Aldo Ilesic (Crit Life)
|0:00:00
|3
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:01
|4
|John Murphy (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:05
|5
|Mac Brennan (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:05
|6
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|7
|Jacob Keough (Team Skyline)
|0:00:05
|8
|Ryan Aitcheson (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:06
|9
|Ty Magner (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:09
|10
|Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|11
|Brandon Feehery (Crit Life)
|0:00:16
|12
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:17
|13
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:18
|14
|Cooper Willsey (CCB Racing)
|0:00:21
|15
|Ole Quast (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
|0:00:47
|16
|Chris Uberti (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|17
|Eamon Lucas (Crit Life)
|0:01:16
|18
|Roderyck Asconeguy (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/EDA)
|0:01:27
|19
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:28
|20
|Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:29
|21
|Alec Briggs (Crit Life)
|22
|Kerry Werner Jr. (The Kermy Express)
|23
|Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|24
|Ian Baun (Cyclus Sports)
|25
|Ed Veal (RealDeal Racing)
|26
|Peter Forester (Stradalli Cycle/Safetti)
|27
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|28
|John Harris (CCB Velotooler)
|29
|Chris Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|30
|Frank Travieso (706 Project)
|31
|Michael Gearren (Cyclus Sports)
|32
|Stefan Schafer (Crit Life)
|33
|Gabriel Mendez (Masters Cycling Systems)
|34
|Michael Potter (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|35
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
|36
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|37
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|38
|Akil Campbell (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|39
|Nate Morse (CCB Velotooler)
|40
|Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse)
|41
|Huntley Nash
|42
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|43
|Kyle Knott (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|44
|Trey Hedgecock (Belmont Abbey College)
|45
|Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycing Development Team)
|46
|Davide ViganÃ_ (team cinelli chrome)
|47
|Marcus Canady
|48
|Zac Felpel (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|49
|Devin Reavis (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|50
|Thomas Brown (Team Type 1 Foundation)
|51
|Andrew Crater (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
|52
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|53
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|54
|James Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
|55
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|56
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|57
|Kyle Tiesler (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
|58
|Matt Green (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|59
|Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse)
|60
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|61
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|62
|Miles Hubbard (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|63
|Sam Rosenholtz (CCB Velotooler)
|64
|Brais Dacal Alvarez (Team Novo Nordisk)
|65
|Keith Mullaly (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|66
|John Butler (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
|67
|Jacob Henley (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|68
|Michael Grant (CHEERBACKS of Fat Frogs Racing)
|69
|Rodney Rios (Bike Barn Texas)
|70
|Doug Fagan (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|71
|Frank Cundiff
|72
|Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|73
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|74
|Richard O'Briant (Jiga Watt)
|75
|Alex Mclaughlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|76
|Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|77
|Chad Conley (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|78
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|79
|Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|80
|Scott Hoffner (CIC RACING)
|81
|Ossis Lozano (Robson Forensic/Hilton Head Cycling)
|82
|John Croom (Levine Law Group)
|83
|Jake Andrews
|84
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
|85
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|86
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|87
|Austin Ulich (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|88
|Eric Serantoni (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|89
|Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|90
|Marco Aledia (Texas Roadhouse)
|91
|Ignazio Moser (Team cinelli chrome)
|92
|Clay Murfet (Crit Life)
|93
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|94
|Raynauth Jeffery (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|95
|Sebastian Salinas (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/ EDA)
|96
|Tom Godfrey (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|97
|Erich Lima (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
|98
|Kevin O'Donnnell (Snyder Factory Racing)
|99
|Alberto Covarrubia (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
|100
|Ted Horwitz (Monster Media Racing pb Butcher Box)
|101
|Brock Mason (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
|102
|Charlie Hough (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
|103
|Zach Gregg (Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
|104
|Kyle Foley (Laurel Bicycle Club)
|105
|Collin Tellechea (Tri State Velo)
|106
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|107
|Jacob Hill
|DNS
|Dylan Cantrell (Piedmont College)
|DNS
|Andrew Guelzo (Piedmont College)
