Erica Allar (Rally Cyclinh)

Erica Allar (Rally Cyclinh)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)0:43:05
2Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:00
3Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)0:00:02
4Catherine Ouellette (The cyclery-4iiii)0:00:03
5Christy Keely (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:40
6Laura Jorgensen0:00:47
7Melanie Beale (LA Sweat)0:00:47
8Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:47
9Rachel McKinnon (Foxy Moxy)0:00:47
10Emily Flynn (The Cyclery-4iiii)0:00:48
11Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)0:00:48
12Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)0:00:49
13Jane Tullis0:00:49
14Caroline Baur (RMV Elgg/SUI)0:00:50
15Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:50
16Tina Pic (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)0:00:50
17Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:50
18Rachel Langdon0:00:50
19Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)0:00:51
20Christina Gokey-Smith (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)0:00:52
21Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
22Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:52
23Elizabeth Harden (RTO National Women's Cycling)0:00:53
24Amalie Bruneau (The Cyclery-4iiii)0:00:55
25Sara Tussey Rains (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)0:01:02
26Meghan Grant
27Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling)
28Carla Nafria (Crit Life)
29Payten Maness (Papa John's p/b Trek)
30Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
31Isabella Brookshire
32Sarah Guilbert (RTO National Women's Cycling)
33Lauren Dagostino
34Teresa O Sullivan (Dornier Racing)
35Mary Emily Davidson
36Caitlin Dowd (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
37Jennah Dunham (CTH Performance Project)
38Alexandra Christofalos (CTH Performance Project)
39Kinley Gibson (The Cyclery p/b 4iiii)
40Jennifer Wakeman (RTO National Women's Cycling)
41Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery-4iiii)
42Amelia Kirby (Sweet Spot Cycling)
43Sara Giovannetti (The Cyclery-4iiii)
44Melody McLeod (Twenty twenty)
45Maria Carrelli (706 Project)
46Maggie Barton (Sweet Spot Cycling)
47T.A. Rabbit (Gunnar Trackstar/ New World Order Racing)
48BrittLee Bowman (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
49Kim Pettit (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
50Debbie Milne (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
51Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
52Dori Buckethal (ABRT)
53Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling)
54Cody Harris (Moxie Racing p/b Trek/Colonial Bicycles)
55Stehanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston)
56Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston)
57Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston)
58Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston)
59Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina Winston)
60Sharon Leary (Sweet Spot Cycling)
61Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling)

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florenz Kanuer (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)0:53:57
2Aldo Ilesic (Crit Life)0:00:00
3Miguel Bryon (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:01
4John Murphy (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:05
5Mac Brennan (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:05
6Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
7Jacob Keough (Team Skyline)0:00:05
8Ryan Aitcheson (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:06
9Ty Magner (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:09
10Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:16
11Brandon Feehery (Crit Life)0:00:16
12Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:17
13Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:18
14Cooper Willsey (CCB Racing)0:00:21
15Ole Quast (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)0:00:47
16Chris Uberti (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:06
17Eamon Lucas (Crit Life)0:01:16
18Roderyck Asconeguy (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/EDA)0:01:27
19Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)0:01:28
20Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:29
21Alec Briggs (Crit Life)
22Kerry Werner Jr. (The Kermy Express)
23Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
24Ian Baun (Cyclus Sports)
25Ed Veal (RealDeal Racing)
26Peter Forester (Stradalli Cycle/Safetti)
27David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
28John Harris (CCB Velotooler)
29Chris Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
30Frank Travieso (706 Project)
31Michael Gearren (Cyclus Sports)
32Stefan Schafer (Crit Life)
33Gabriel Mendez (Masters Cycling Systems)
34Michael Potter (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
35Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
36Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
37Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
38Akil Campbell (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
39Nate Morse (CCB Velotooler)
40Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse)
41Huntley Nash
42Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
43Kyle Knott (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
44Trey Hedgecock (Belmont Abbey College)
45Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycing Development Team)
46Davide ViganÃ_ (team cinelli chrome)
47Marcus Canady
48Zac Felpel (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
49Devin Reavis (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
50Thomas Brown (Team Type 1 Foundation)
51Andrew Crater (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
52Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
53David Dawson (Team Skyline)
54James Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
55Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
56Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
57Kyle Tiesler (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
58Matt Green (First Internet Bank Cycling)
59Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse)
60Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
61Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
62Miles Hubbard (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
63Sam Rosenholtz (CCB Velotooler)
64Brais Dacal Alvarez (Team Novo Nordisk)
65Keith Mullaly (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
66John Butler (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
67Jacob Henley (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
68Michael Grant (CHEERBACKS of Fat Frogs Racing)
69Rodney Rios (Bike Barn Texas)
70Doug Fagan (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
71Frank Cundiff
72Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
73Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
74Richard O'Briant (Jiga Watt)
75Alex Mclaughlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
76Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
77Chad Conley (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
78Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
79Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling)
80Scott Hoffner (CIC RACING)
81Ossis Lozano (Robson Forensic/Hilton Head Cycling)
82John Croom (Levine Law Group)
83Jake Andrews
84Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
85Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
86Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
87Austin Ulich (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
88Eric Serantoni (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
89Winston David (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
90Marco Aledia (Texas Roadhouse)
91Ignazio Moser (Team cinelli chrome)
92Clay Murfet (Crit Life)
93Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
94Raynauth Jeffery (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
95Sebastian Salinas (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/ EDA)
96Tom Godfrey (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
97Erich Lima (HC Devo Elite p/b Monster Media)
98Kevin O'Donnnell (Snyder Factory Racing)
99Alberto Covarrubia (Stradalli Cycle/ Safetti)
100Ted Horwitz (Monster Media Racing pb Butcher Box)
101Brock Mason (Pharmaco-Deep South p/b NGCA)
102Charlie Hough (Chainheart Cycling Development Team)
103Zach Gregg (Haymarket/Starlight Custom Apparel)
104Kyle Foley (Laurel Bicycle Club)
105Collin Tellechea (Tri State Velo)
106Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
107Jacob Hill
DNSDylan Cantrell (Piedmont College)
DNSAndrew Guelzo (Piedmont College)

