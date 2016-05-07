Allar wins Spartanburg Criterium
Van Gilder, Pic on the podium
Pro Women: Spartanburg, SC -
Rally Cycling’s Erica Allar celebrated her first big criterium win of 2016 in Spartanburg Friday, crossing the line ahead of seasoned veterans Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth) in hotly contested bunch sprint. Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas/DNA Racing) and Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth) finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
USA CRITS Series leader Coryn Rivera (UHC) and second in the standings, Sam Schneider (ISCorp), weren’t present at Spartanburg, leaving it wide open for Erica Allar (Rally) to scoop up valuable TUFMED USA CRITS points. Pic’s result kept her in the Speed Week overall leader’s jersey. Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme) will wear the Bikereg.com best young rider jersey during the next race in Athens, G.A. and Sarah Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA) is in the Cyclingnews lap leader jersey.
“It was a little bit of déjà vu because at Belmont I was in the same situation, in a break of three and I finished third, so I was in the mode to redeem myself. But when we got caught, I had to switch from breakaway mode to field sprint mode,” Allar said. “Spartanburg is one of the most exciting races. The crowd and energy of this place is amazing and I can’t wait to come back.”
After a crash three laps into the 50-lap race that caused a neutralization for around 10 minutes, the 50-women field raced aggressively when the flag signaled the restart.
Gokey-Smith launched a series of attacks, as did several other riders, but nothing really stuck until 25 laps to go, when Gilgen, Allar and 20-year-old Janet Cole found themselves in move that got about 10 seconds on the peloton. Because of the danger presented by the talent in the break, Fearless Femme, who were focused on protecting Jessica Mundy’s second place overall at Speed Week, moved to the front to chase the trio down. However, it took the field 10 laps to successfully reabsorb the break with just seven laps left in the race.
From there, the field geared up to contest a bunch sprint. Allar initiated the bunch gallop from 500 meters out. Her speed was no match for Van Gilder and Pic who finished a bike length behind.
Full recap video:
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|0:59:40
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
|3
|Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|4
|Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|5
|Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|6
|Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|7
|Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|8
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|9
|Laura Jorgensen (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|10
|Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|11
|Janelle Cole
|12
|Vanessa Botero (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|13
|marie-Soleil Blais (Fearless Fem)
|14
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
|15
|Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|16
|BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|17
|Venessa Drigo (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|18
|Hannah Arensman (2016 RIDEBIKER)
|19
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|20
|Kristen Arnold (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|21
|Megan Heath (Frazier Cycling)
|22
|Julia Fresne (Stradalli - Safetti)
|23
|Christina Birch (LA Sweat)
|24
|Cinthia Lehner (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|25
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston)
|26
|Lauren LeClaire (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|27
|Lucy Betchtel (Fearless Fem)
|28
|Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
|29
|Rachel McKinnon (Low Country Racing)
|30
|Jennifer Sharp (LA Sweat)
|31
|Allison Arensman (2016 RIDEBIKER)
|32
|Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|33
|Jana Luttrell (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|34
|Emily Shields (OrthoCarolina)
|35
|Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|36
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|37
|Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina)
|38
|Tess Oliver (QCW Cycling p/b JLVelo)
|39
|Elspeth Huyett (QCW Breakaway Bikes p.b. Felt Bicycles- JL Vell)
|40
|Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina)
|41
|Isabella Brookshire
|42
|Holly Beard (Advanced Cycles PB Topview Sports)
|43
|Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina)
|44
|Jennifer Wakeman (RTO National)
|45
|Kathryn Clark
|46
|Sarah Guilbert (Uptown Cycles)
|47
|Kelli Samuelson (LA Sweat)
|48
|Michelle Hedrich
|49
|Merrill Thiermann (American Dornier)
|50
|Maria Carrelli (UHC p/b 706 project)
|51
|Natalie Tapias (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|52
|Kimberly Vaughan
|DNF
|Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Haymarket/Starlight Custom)
|DSQ
|Lilly Ahrens (EvoDevo)
