Schafer surprises in Spartanburg
Ilesic, Kalz round out podium
Pro Men: Spartanburg, SC -
German track rider Stefan Schafer (Maloja Pushbikers) charged to a solo win today in Spartanburg. The national madison champion attacked in the closing laps of the 70 lap race, gaining about 11 seconds before Astellas sensed the danger and began chasing. However it was too late, and Schafer barely held off the swarming field while Aldo Ilesic (Astellas) sprinted to second. Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers) rounded out an all European podium.
Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing), winner of the Spartanburg Criterium two years in a row, finished in fourth place.
"It was horribly hard," Schafer said after his win. "But this crowd was amazing to ride for. And their cheers kept me going. This is the best race I’ve ever done because of the crowd atmosphere. It’s amazing here, even better than last year. It’s so loud. It’s really great to race here."
120 riders took the start of the 4th race of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series that coincidentally had the same kind of neutralization as the women’s race. Again, a crash on the fourth lap caused a massive pileup and officials chose to stop the race so those affected could get mechanical help.
As the laps flew by, Maloja Pushbikers team were on the offensive, throwing attack after attack at the Astellas team, who were forced to respond, as their sprinter was Aldo Ilsec (Astellas) was the best placed rider in the Speedweek series present at Spartanburg at fourth place.
With 30 laps to go, Michael Stoop caught the field sleeping and set off solo. He pulled out a few meters advantage and spent a few laps away while Astellas, sensing the danger, formed at the front to pull him back in.
Schafer countered, then Christian Grassman, both from Maloja Pushbikers, pressuring Astellas constantly. Finally, Schafer made his winning move with less than 10 laps remaining and rode to an impressive win.
Full recap video:
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schafer (Maloja Pushbikers)
|1:22:45
|2
|Aldo Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers)
|0:00:01
|4
|Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)
|0:00:01
|5
|Colton Brookshire (NCCF team specialized)
|0:00:02
|6
|Christian Grasmann (Maloja Pushbikers)
|7
|Bobby Lea (Maloja Pushbikers)
|0:00:02
|8
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|0:00:02
|9
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:03
|10
|Kevin Goguen
|0:00:03
|11
|Ben Fredrick
|0:00:03
|12
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli - Safetti)
|0:00:03
|13
|Zack Kratche (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:00:03
|14
|Sam Rosenholtz (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|0:00:04
|15
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong)
|16
|Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:04
|17
|Enrique Lopez (Stradalli - Safetti)
|18
|Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|19
|Ryan Good (11elevencycling)
|0:00:04
|20
|Hamza Eastman (Team Cocos)
|0:00:04
|21
|Matt Moosa
|0:00:05
|22
|Jacob White (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:05
|23
|Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|24
|John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|0:00:05
|25
|Tom Gibbons (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:05
|26
|Martin Hacecky (Maloja Pushbikers)
|0:00:06
|27
|Andy Reardon
|28
|Chad Hartley (Giant Racing powered by Intelligentsia)
|0:00:06
|29
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:06
|30
|Matthew Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|0:00:06
|31
|Gen kogure
|32
|Guy Tawney (Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|33
|Eamon Lucas (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|34
|Ian Keough (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|35
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|36
|Akil Campbell (Stradalli - Safetti)
|0:00:07
|37
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:07
|38
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:08
|39
|Darren Dowling
|40
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:08
|41
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong)
|0:00:08
|42
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|43
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:08
|44
|Chris Uberti
|0:00:08
|45
|Devin Reavis (High Country Development Team p/b Pactimo)
|0:00:08
|46
|chris ernst (Team Ontario)
|0:00:09
|47
|Graydon Staples
|48
|Stefan Mastaller (Maloja Pushbikers)
|49
|Philip short
|0:00:09
|50
|Christian Camilo Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:09
|51
|Ryan Joyce (Cyclus Sports)
|0:00:09
|52
|Anton Varabei (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|53
|Noah Simms (Team Ontario/Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team)
|0:00:10
|54
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:10
|55
|Jacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:10
|56
|Kevin Mullervy
|57
|Dylan Cantrell (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P)
|0:00:10
|58
|Grant Erhard
|0:00:10
|59
|Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:11
|60
|AJ Moran
|0:00:11
|61
|Artur Sagat (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:00:11
|62
|Isaac Strickland
|0:00:11
|63
|Connor Schunk
|0:00:11
|64
|Gonzalez Frankie
|0:00:11
|65
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:00:12
|66
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli - Safetti)
|0:00:12
|67
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:12
|68
|Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:13
|69
|Willem Kaiser (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|70
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:13
|71
|Michael Potter
|0:00:15
|72
|Juan Polanco (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:15
|73
|Frank Travieso (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|74
|Norlandy Tavera (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:15
|75
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|0:00:15
|76
|David Pavlik
|0:00:16
|77
|Unknown
|0:00:16
|78
|Kyle Knott
|0:00:16
|79
|Raynauth Jeffrey (Team Cocos)
|0:00:16
|80
|Sam Connell
|0:00:17
|81
|Gunner Holmgren
|0:00:17
|82
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|83
|Christepher Zieman
|0:00:17
|84
|Douglas Chrystall (Cannondale)
|0:00:18
|85
|Sean Weddell
|0:00:18
|86
|Andrew Baker
|0:00:18
|87
|Shane Feehery
|0:00:20
|88
|Chad Conley
|0:00:20
|89
|Michael Stoop
|0:00:22
|90
|Carlos Norena
|0:00:31
|91
|Adam Leibovitz (Giant Racing)
|0:00:34
|92
|Unknown
|0:00:43
|93
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|94
|John Pratt
|95
|Justin Pfaff
|96
|Matthew Staples (Ontario)
|97
|Myles Lietzke (Lowcountry Racing)
|98
|Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|99
|Rainiel Sanchez (SCC SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING)
|100
|Andrew Hodges (Prima Tappa)
|101
|Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|102
|David Herrera (Governacion de Caldas)
|103
|Juan Pimentel (CRCA/Foundation)
|104
|Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|105
|Carlo Villarreal (Organic Valley)
|106
|Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|107
|Connor Simmans
|108
|loenardo marquez
|109
|John Croom
|110
|Chris Collins
|111
|Jason Williams (Hartz)
|112
|Brad Harman
|113
|Zachary Lewis (11elevencycling)
|114
|darel Christopher
|115
|Nicholas Luther
|116
|Eric Serantoni (Low Country Racing)
|117
|Henry Willis
|118
|Tim Burton (RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau)
|119
|Jaime Bernal (Team Cocos)
|120
|Hector Fabian Aguilar Figueria (SCC SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING)
|121
|Carlos Arias Jauan
|122
|Ryan Shean
