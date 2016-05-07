Stefan Schafer (LKT-Team Brandenburg) celebrates his victory in stage three. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)

German track rider Stefan Schafer (Maloja Pushbikers) charged to a solo win today in Spartanburg. The national madison champion attacked in the closing laps of the 70 lap race, gaining about 11 seconds before Astellas sensed the danger and began chasing. However it was too late, and Schafer barely held off the swarming field while Aldo Ilesic (Astellas) sprinted to second. Marcel Kalz (Maloja Pushbikers) rounded out an all European podium.

Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing), winner of the Spartanburg Criterium two years in a row, finished in fourth place.

"It was horribly hard," Schafer said after his win. "But this crowd was amazing to ride for. And their cheers kept me going. This is the best race I’ve ever done because of the crowd atmosphere. It’s amazing here, even better than last year. It’s so loud. It’s really great to race here."

120 riders took the start of the 4th race of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series that coincidentally had the same kind of neutralization as the women’s race. Again, a crash on the fourth lap caused a massive pileup and officials chose to stop the race so those affected could get mechanical help.

As the laps flew by, Maloja Pushbikers team were on the offensive, throwing attack after attack at the Astellas team, who were forced to respond, as their sprinter was Aldo Ilsec (Astellas) was the best placed rider in the Speedweek series present at Spartanburg at fourth place.

With 30 laps to go, Michael Stoop caught the field sleeping and set off solo. He pulled out a few meters advantage and spent a few laps away while Astellas, sensing the danger, formed at the front to pull him back in.

Schafer countered, then Christian Grassman, both from Maloja Pushbikers, pressuring Astellas constantly. Finally, Schafer made his winning move with less than 10 laps remaining and rode to an impressive win.

