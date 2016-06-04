The women's field rides together at the Winston-Salem Classic criterium before more attacks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jamie Gilgen took a convincing solo win under rainy skies at the Glencoe GP. Racing with no teammates, the Visit Dallas DNA Racing rider moved into fourth place in the Series after a successful late attack on breakaway companion, Sarah Fader (unattached) who finished second, 30 seconds behind. Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin' Crew) won the field sprint for third place.

Gilgen was aggressive from the word “go” during the 50 kilometre race almost immediately cutting the front group down to 12 riders from the original 30.

Halfway through the race, Rachel Langdon took off, taking 2014 Glencoe winner Fader along. Gilgen and Amelia Moore (Chicago Cuttin' Crew) quickly bridged and gained an advantage of around 15 seconds with 15 laps to go.

Langdon fell off the pace, then Moore had to fall out of the chase because of a mechanical. Just Gilgen and Fader remained in the breakaway with five laps left.

Gilgen, who had been doing much of the driving at the front of the breakaway, turned it up another notch after sensing a closing peloton. Her tempo shook off Fader with two laps to go and through gritted teeth she held off her competitors to take the win.

Full Results