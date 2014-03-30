Travieso wins Gasparilla Criterium from breakaway
Van Gilder victorious in women's race
|1
|Frank Travieso (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|3
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|4
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|5
|Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)
|6
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)
|7
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|8
|Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|9
|Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|11
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|12
|Brendan Cornett (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
|13
|David Cueli (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
|14
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|15
|Yosvany Falcon (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)
|16
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)
|17
|David Guttenplan (Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|18
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|19
|Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)
|20
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|21
|Andy Scarano (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
|22
|Joshua Thornton (Giant On Road Team)
|23
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|24
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|25
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop)
|26
|Diego Garavito
|27
|Sabastian Morfin (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)
|28
|Grant Potter (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)
|29
|Fredd Matute
|30
|Earl Bladley
|31
|Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|32
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|33
|Robert White (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|34
|Sam Croft (Giant On Road Team)
|35
|Alexander Gil
|36
|Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
|37
|Christian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
|38
|Rolly Weaver (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|39
|Jonathan Sundt (Giant On Road Team)
|40
|Adam Leibovitz (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|41
|Yip Tsang
|42
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|43
|Michael Chauner (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|44
|Calixto Bello (Incycle-Predator Components)
|45
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|46
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|47
|Andres Rodriguez
|48
|Allan Rego (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|2
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|3
|Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory Team)
|4
|Morgan Patton Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|5
|Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|6
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|7
|Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|8
|Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)
|9
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion)
|10
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|11
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|12
|pippa greenberg (Compass Cycling)
|13
|Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|14
|Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|15
|Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
|16
|Marjolein Pawlus (Sarasota Cycling Club)
|17
|Zoe Mullins (Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|18
|Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|19
|Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b EnduranceWerx)
|20
|Magdalena Cichon (DelaFina)
|21
|Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|1
|Frank Travieso (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
|503
|pts
|2
|David Cueli (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)
|474
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|471
|4
|Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)
|450
|5
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|446
|6
|Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|430
|7
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)
|420
|8
|Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|378
|9
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|373
|10
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)
|354
|11
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|346
|12
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|338
|13
|Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
|330
|14
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)
|319
|15
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|314
|16
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli)
|313
|17
|Travis Livermon (Team Smart Stop)
|309
|18
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|290
|19
|Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)
|269
|20
|Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|263
|21
|Andy Scarano (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
|255
|22
|Fredd Matute
|250
|23
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|250
|24
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|245
|25
|Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Cycling Team)
|221
|26
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|218
|27
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|217
|28
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)
|211
|29
|Lucas Wardein (Colavita - Stradalli Pro Cycling)
|209
|30
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|204
|31
|Diego Garavito
|203
|32
|Allan Rego (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|196
|33
|Sam Croft (Giant On Road Team)
|196
|34
|Isaac Howe (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|195
|35
|Grant Potter (Stradalli)
|188
|36
|Christian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
|181
|37
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|179
|38
|Michael Chauner (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|175
|39
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|175
|40
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|175
|41
|Benjamin Chaddock (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)
|167
|42
|Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
|166
|43
|Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)
|166
|44
|Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|151
|45
|Yip Tsang
|146
|46
|Rolly Weaver (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|145
|47
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|144
|48
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|143
|49
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|134
|50
|Josh Thornton (Giant Regional On Road Team)
|134
|51
|Sabastian Morfin (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)
|131
|52
|Ricardo Giraldo (All 4 Cycling)
|131
|53
|Calixto Bello (Incycle-Predator Components)
|127
|54
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|119
|55
|Robert White (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|113
|56
|Bruno Moreira (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|110
|57
|Alexander Gil
|107
|58
|Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubes)
|107
|59
|Emile Abraham (Incycle - Predator Components)
|100
|60
|Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|100
|61
|Tomas Velez (Veloce Speedwear Cycling Team)
|100
|62
|Henry Willis (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|100
|63
|Anthony Yaques (Outcast Racing Team)
|100
|64
|Geoff Godsey (GIANT On-Road Team)
|100
|65
|Dylan Degan (Mission Source/NGCA)
|98
|66
|Jonathan Sundt (Giant On Road Team)
|92
|67
|Ariel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|92
|68
|Steven Perezluha (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|89
|69
|Luke Ockerby (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)
|83
|70
|Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|74
|71
|Jake Silverberg (Interactive Metronome Development)
|74
|72
|Andres Rodriguez
|71
|73
|Andres Alayon (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)
|68
|74
|Stephen Hyde (Astellas cycling)
|68
|75
|Micahael Cedeno (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|65
|76
|Jacob Kauffman (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)
|64
|77
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|62
|78
|Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles/Topview Sports)
|60
|79
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|60
|80
|Benjamin Bryant (NGCA-Team Mission Source)
|60
|81
|Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|60
|82
|Alejandro Garcia
|60
|83
|Joshua Thornton (Giant On Road Team)
|53
|84
|Marco Aledia (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|50
|85
|Frankie Gonazalez (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)
|50
|86
|Andy Mapple (TeamBlanko.com)
|50
|87
|Ariel Mendez-Pe–Ate (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|88
|Steve Mlujeak (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)
|50
|89
|David Monismith (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|50
|90
|Tony Sigrist (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)
|50
|91
|Adam Skindel (University of South Florida)
|50
|92
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|50
|93
|Alexis Batista (Presbyterian Sports medicine/EnergyCafe)
|50
|94
|Leonardo Marquez
|50
|95
|Radulian Pop (VeloBrew)
|50
|96
|Jeremy Smith (Hoovers Market)
|50
|97
|Michael Cedeno
|50
|98
|Warney Crosby (Giant On Road Team)
|50
|99
|Andrew Gonzales (Giant On Road Team)
|50
|100
|Andrew Schluck (Tallahassee Sports Velo)
|50
|101
|Daniel Mendoza (USF Cycling)
|50
|102
|Roslan Rivera (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)
|50
|103
|Patrick Sansbury (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|50
|104
|Earl Bradley (Infinity bike shop)
|50
|105
|Kirk Corsello (Reality Bikes Ridley Masters Team)
|50
|106
|Robert Evans (Mission-Source/NGCA)
|50
|107
|Eric Kirk (NGCA - Team Mission Source)
|50
|108
|Jaime Oliveros
|50
|109
|Brad Parkerson (Reality bikes)
|50
|110
|Rudy Robaina (Real Deal Bikes)
|50
|111
|Yulien Rodriguez (gm bike)
|50
|112
|Andes Rodriguez (Village Pedlov)
|50
|113
|Gustavo Rullo (Atlantic Shores Velo)
|50
|114
|Victor Sepulveda
|50
|115
|Allison Anjos
|50
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|543
|pts
|2
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|457
|3
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|456
|4
|Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory)
|451
|5
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|450
|6
|Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|424
|7
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|391
|8
|Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)
|388
|9
|Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|377
|10
|Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|354
|11
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|354
|12
|Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|315
|13
|Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|314
|14
|Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|278
|15
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|272
|16
|Pippa Greenberg (Compass research)
|237
|17
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|236
|18
|Marjolein Pawlus (Sarasota Cycling Club)
|221
|19
|Zoe Mullins (TWENTY16 Professional Cycling)
|217
|20
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|216
|21
|cameron tracey (CRCA:Stan's NoTubes p/b enduran)
|209
|22
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|204
|23
|Morse Hill Elizabeth (Z Motion)
|200
|24
|Holly Beard (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
|195
|25
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|185
|26
|Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
|181
|27
|Ambre Levy (Pink Panther)
|180
|28
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|163
|29
|Magdalena Cichon (DelaFina)
|155
|30
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|144
|31
|Christina Markel (Team Kyles Bike Shop)
|100
|32
|Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|53
|33
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|51
|34
|Sandra Epperson Rich (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|50
|35
|Michelle McAllister (RedEye Velo)
|50
|36
|Allison Linnell
|50
|37
|Tori Kanizer (JET Cycling)
|50
|38
|Allison linell (All 4 Cycling)
|50
|39
|Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|50
|40
|Jeanine Seeger (Pink panthers)
|50
|41
|Tori Kanizer (JET Cycling)
|50
