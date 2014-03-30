Trending

Travieso wins Gasparilla Criterium from breakaway

Van Gilder victorious in women's race

Men
1Frank Travieso (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
2Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
3Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
4Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
5Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)
6Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)
7Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
8Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
9Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
10Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
11Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
12Brendan Cornett (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
13David Cueli (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
14Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
15Yosvany Falcon (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)
16Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)
17David Guttenplan (Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
18Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
19Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)
20Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
21Andy Scarano (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)
22Joshua Thornton (Giant On Road Team)
23Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
24Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
25Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop)
26Diego Garavito
27Sabastian Morfin (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)
28Grant Potter (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)
29Fredd Matute
30Earl Bladley
31Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
32Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
33Robert White (Athlete Octane Cycling)
34Sam Croft (Giant On Road Team)
35Alexander Gil
36Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
37Christian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
38Rolly Weaver (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
39Jonathan Sundt (Giant On Road Team)
40Adam Leibovitz (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
41Yip Tsang
42Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
43Michael Chauner (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
44Calixto Bello (Incycle-Predator Components)
45Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
46Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
47Andres Rodriguez
48Allan Rego (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)

Women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
2Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
3Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory Team)
4Morgan Patton Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
5Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
6Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
7Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
8Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)
9Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion)
10Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
11Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
12pippa greenberg (Compass Cycling)
13Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)
14Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
15Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
16Marjolein Pawlus (Sarasota Cycling Club)
17Zoe Mullins (Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
18Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
19Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b EnduranceWerx)
20Magdalena Cichon (DelaFina)
21Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)

USA Crits overall standings - Men
1Frank Travieso (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)503pts
2David Cueli (Team UnitedHealthcare / The 706 Project)474
3Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)471
4Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)450
5Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)446
6Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)430
7Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)420
8Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)378
9Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)373
10Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)354
11Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)346
12Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)338
13Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)330
14Remi Pelletier-Roy (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)319
15Alex Cox (CCB Racing)314
16Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli)313
17Travis Livermon (Team Smart Stop)309
18Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)290
19Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)269
20Luis Zayas (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)263
21Andy Scarano (Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project)255
22Fredd Matute250
23Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)250
24Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)245
25Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Cycling Team)221
26Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)218
27Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)217
28Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)211
29Lucas Wardein (Colavita - Stradalli Pro Cycling)209
30Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)204
31Diego Garavito203
32Allan Rego (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)196
33Sam Croft (Giant On Road Team)196
34Isaac Howe (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)195
35Grant Potter (Stradalli)188
36Christian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)181
37Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)179
38Michael Chauner (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)175
39Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)175
40Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)175
41Benjamin Chaddock (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)167
42Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)166
43Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)166
44Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)151
45Yip Tsang146
46Rolly Weaver (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)145
47David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)144
48Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)143
49Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)134
50Josh Thornton (Giant Regional On Road Team)134
51Sabastian Morfin (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)131
52Ricardo Giraldo (All 4 Cycling)131
53Calixto Bello (Incycle-Predator Components)127
54David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)119
55Robert White (Athlete Octane Cycling)113
56Bruno Moreira (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)110
57Alexander Gil107
58Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubes)107
59Emile Abraham (Incycle - Predator Components)100
60Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)100
61Tomas Velez (Veloce Speedwear Cycling Team)100
62Henry Willis (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)100
63Anthony Yaques (Outcast Racing Team)100
64Geoff Godsey (GIANT On-Road Team)100
65Dylan Degan (Mission Source/NGCA)98
66Jonathan Sundt (Giant On Road Team)92
67Ariel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)92
68Steven Perezluha (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)89
69Luke Ockerby (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)83
70Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)74
71Jake Silverberg (Interactive Metronome Development)74
72Andres Rodriguez71
73Andres Alayon (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)68
74Stephen Hyde (Astellas cycling)68
75Micahael Cedeno (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)65
76Jacob Kauffman (GARNEAU QUEBECOR)64
77Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)62
78Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles/Topview Sports)60
79Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)60
80Benjamin Bryant (NGCA-Team Mission Source)60
81Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)60
82Alejandro Garcia60
83Joshua Thornton (Giant On Road Team)53
84Marco Aledia (Athlete Octane Cycling)50
85Frankie Gonazalez (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)50
86Andy Mapple (TeamBlanko.com)50
87Ariel Mendez-Pe–Ate (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)50
88Steve Mlujeak (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)50
89David Monismith (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)50
90Tony Sigrist (Interactive Metronome p/b Mega Cycle)50
91Adam Skindel (University of South Florida)50
92Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)50
93Alexis Batista (Presbyterian Sports medicine/EnergyCafe)50
94Leonardo Marquez50
95Radulian Pop (VeloBrew)50
96Jeremy Smith (Hoovers Market)50
97Michael Cedeno50
98Warney Crosby (Giant On Road Team)50
99Andrew Gonzales (Giant On Road Team)50
100Andrew Schluck (Tallahassee Sports Velo)50
101Daniel Mendoza (USF Cycling)50
102Roslan Rivera (Colavita-Stradalli Cycle)50
103Patrick Sansbury (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)50
104Earl Bradley (Infinity bike shop)50
105Kirk Corsello (Reality Bikes Ridley Masters Team)50
106Robert Evans (Mission-Source/NGCA)50
107Eric Kirk (NGCA - Team Mission Source)50
108Jaime Oliveros50
109Brad Parkerson (Reality bikes)50
110Rudy Robaina (Real Deal Bikes)50
111Yulien Rodriguez (gm bike)50
112Andes Rodriguez (Village Pedlov)50
113Gustavo Rullo (Atlantic Shores Velo)50
114Victor Sepulveda50
115Allison Anjos50

USA Crits overall standings - Women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)543pts
2Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)457
3Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)456
4Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory)451
5Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)450
6Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)424
7Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)391
8Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)388
9Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)377
10Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)354
11Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)354
12Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)315
13Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)314
14Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)278
15Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)272
16Pippa Greenberg (Compass research)237
17Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)236
18Marjolein Pawlus (Sarasota Cycling Club)221
19Zoe Mullins (TWENTY16 Professional Cycling)217
20Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)216
21cameron tracey (CRCA:Stan's NoTubes p/b enduran)209
22Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)204
23Morse Hill Elizabeth (Z Motion)200
24Holly Beard (Pioneer Mortgage Funding p/b yourkey.com)195
25Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)185
26Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)181
27Ambre Levy (Pink Panther)180
28Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)163
29Magdalena Cichon (DelaFina)155
30Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)144
31Christina Markel (Team Kyles Bike Shop)100
32Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)53
33Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)51
34Sandra Epperson Rich (Cycle Sport Concepts)50
35Michelle McAllister (RedEye Velo)50
36Allison Linnell50
37Tori Kanizer (JET Cycling)50
38Allison linell (All 4 Cycling)50
39Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO/To the Top)50
40Jeanine Seeger (Pink panthers)50
41Tori Kanizer (JET Cycling)50

