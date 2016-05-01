Charlotte men's race called because of severe storm
Organisers stop the Pro Road Tour/USA Crits race after a severe storm moves in
Pro Men: Charlotte, NC -
Organisers of the Charlotte Criterium were forced to cancel the men's race Saturday evening after more than 30 minutes of racing when a severe storm moved through the area.
Rain had pelted the earlier women's race, which was completed and won by UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera, but when the storm's intensity increased during the men's race - potentially threatening the safety of spectators, competitors and race staff - organisers and official shut things down. Officials initially hoped to restart the race when the weather improved, but they eventually decided to cancel the event.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy