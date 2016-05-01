Coryn Rivera wins the 2016 Charlotte Criterium presented by Novant Health (Image credit: Weldon Weaver)

Organisers of the Charlotte Criterium were forced to cancel the men's race Saturday evening after more than 30 minutes of racing when a severe storm moved through the area.

Rain had pelted the earlier women's race, which was completed and won by UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera, but when the storm's intensity increased during the men's race - potentially threatening the safety of spectators, competitors and race staff - organisers and official shut things down. Officials initially hoped to restart the race when the weather improved, but they eventually decided to cancel the event.