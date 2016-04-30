Trending

Coryn Rivera wins the 2016 Charlotte Criterium presented by Novant Health

(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Race Director Thad Fisher prepares to start the 2016 women's race of the Charlotte Criterium presented by Novant Health

(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
United Health Care controlling the 2016 women's race of the Charlotte Criterium presented by Novant Health

(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
The northbound chasers spot the southbound leaders in the 2016 women's race of the Charlotte Criterium presented by Novant Health.

(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Agressor Sara Tussey of Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling off the front of the 2016 Charlotte Criterium presented by Novant Health

(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Agressor Sara Tussey of Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling off the front of the 2016 Charlotte Criterium presented by Novant Health

(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)

UnitedHealthcare secured its dominance at the Charlotte Criterium presented by Novant Health this Saturday, with an in-form Coryn Rivera locking in a decisive win over Sam Schneider (ISCorp Cycling). Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) crossed the line in third place after a furious sprint to the line.

“I really had to rely on teamwork today,” Rivera told the race announcer at the end of the race. “We knew what we had to do to win the race and we pulled it out. I was happy to keep it upright despite the rain and happy to pull it off for the team.”

Under stormy skies that ended up cancelling the men’s race, 75 women set off on their first TUFMED USA CRITS Series race of the year. From the gun, the racing was fast and furious, with multiple attacks coming from all sides.

Elle Anderson (Rally Cycling), second in the USA Cycling national crit championships two weeks prior, was aggressive. Anderson fueled the pace by launching flyers off the front, forcing other teams like UHC to go on the defensive by chasing. When she wasn’t attacking, the “blue train” dictated the race dynamic with textbook accuracy.

The pace caused the pack to dwindle to just 40 riders by the last 10 laps, a testament to how challenging and tough the pace was in the women’s TUFMED USA CRITS opener.

UnitedHealthcare riders Cari Higgins and Lauren Tamayo, USA Criterium national champion who recently announced she would retire this year, set a pace that no one could match for their sprinter Rivera, who delivered as expected. Schneider tried to come around Rivera, but failed to match the speed of the young phenom, who made it three wins in a row for UnitedHealthcare at the Charlotte Criterium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
2Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
3Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
4Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
5Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
6Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
7Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
8Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
9Lauretta Hanson (Colavita|Bianchi)
10Nina Laughlin (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
11Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
12Laura Jorgensen (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
13Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
14Kristen Arnold (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
15Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
16Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
17Christina Gooey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
18Marie-Soleil Blais (Fearless Femme Racing)
19Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
20Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling)
21Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
22Payten Maness (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
23Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
24Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
25Christina Birch (LA Sweat)
26Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston)
27Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
28Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare)
29Venessa Drigo (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
30BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
31Josie Talbot (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
32Cynthia Frazier (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
33Andrea Thomas (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
34Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
35Annie Ewart (UnitedHealthcare)
36Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
37Megan Heath (Frazier Cycling)
38Judah Sencenbaugh (Ames Velo)
39Sarah Matchett (Dornier Racing)
40Lauren LeClaire (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
41Samantha Bendt (Dornier Racing)
42Cinthia Lehner (OrthoCarolina Winston)
43Jennifer Wagner
44Holly Beard (Advanced)
45Tess Oliver (QCW Breakaway Bikes p.b. Felt Bicycles- JL Vell)
46Tate Devlin (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
47Monica Volk (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
48Kathryn Buss (OrthoCarolina Winston)
49Rachel McKinnon (Low Country Racing)
50Alexandra Burton (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
51Courteney Lowe (Happy Tooth)
52Vanessa Botero (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
53Hannah Swan (Cycle Haus Racing)
54Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston)
55Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina Winston)
56Chelsea Knapp (Healthy and Happy Racing)
57Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston)
58Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
59Kimberley Johnson
60Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
61Theresa O'Sullivan (Dornier Racing)
62Kathryn Clark
63Natalie Tapias (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
DNFElle Anderson (Rally Cycling)
DNFJamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
DNFMadison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)

