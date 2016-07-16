Samantha Schneider wins ASWB Twilight Criterium
Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling's Mindy McCutcheon second, Happy Tooth Pro Cycling's Christina Gokey-Smith third
Samantha Schneider (ISCORP p/b Smart Choice MRI) claimed top honors in Boise, Idaho in the penultimate race of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Mindy McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) took second and Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) was third out of a break while the peloton loomed.
"The last lap was nerve wracking, it sounded like the peloton was pretty close behind us, so luckily we held on," Schneider said.
The absence of Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) meant TUFMED USA CRITS leader changed hands to Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth) who finished in ninth place.
It was an aggressive race that saw leadership change hands constantly between powerhouse teams Twenty16-Ridebiker, Visit Dallas-DNA Racing and Hagens Bermans Supermint during the 60-minute criterium in downtown Boise that saw over 50 riders start the penultimate race of the TUFMED USA CRITS series.
The first serious move came 25 minutes into the race with Australian National Criterium Champion Sophie Mackay (Hagens Bermans Supermint), Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas-DNA Racing) Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16-Ridebiker) and Christa Ghent (LA Sweat) getting a gap but were eventually reabsorbed.
Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-Ridebiker) tried to counter, but as last year's race winner, she was heavily marked.
In the closing laps, the move that stuck consisted of Kristen Armstrong (Twenty16 Ridebiker) prepping for the Olympic Games took to the front and pushed the pace while Mindy McCutcheon, Liza Rachetto (Hagen Bermans Supermint), Schneider Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) followed.
"We were very aggressive at the beginning to drive a breakaway, but we put our effort in and it was fun," Armstrong said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|1:01:57
|2
|Mindy McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|4
|Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
|5
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|6
|Kristin Armstrong (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|0:00:01
|7
|Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|8
|Sophie Mackay (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|9
|Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|10
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|11
|Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling)
|12
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|13
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|14
|Sofia Arreola (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|15
|Laura Jorgensen (Team RunnerBox)
|0:00:03
|16
|Julie Kuliezca (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|17
|Jennifer Tetrick (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|0:00:04
|18
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|19
|Courteney Lowe (Team RunnerBox)
|20
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
|21
|Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
|22
|Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|23
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
|24
|Leah Thomas (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|25
|Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)
|0:00:06
|26
|Kaitie Antonneau (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|27
|Allie Dragoo (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|28
|Sara Yancovitz (LA Sweat)
|0:00:07
|29
|Kat Carr (Ski City Cycling/ SKINourishme)
|30
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)
|31
|Reiley Pankratz (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)
|0:00:08
|32
|Margaret Douglass (Team Endurance 360)
|0:00:09
|33
|Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)
|34
|Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|35
|Mikayla Maier (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:00:10
|36
|Allison Linnell (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|0:00:18
|37
|Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34
|38
|Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|39
|Jannalyn Luttrell
|- 1 Lap
|DNF
|Norrene Godrey
|DNF
|Dessie Weigel (Whitman College)
|DNF
|Lindsay Wetzel Polin (Sprintin Kitten)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy