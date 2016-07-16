Trending

Samantha Schneider wins ASWB Twilight Criterium

Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling's Mindy McCutcheon second, Happy Tooth Pro Cycling's Christina Gokey-Smith third

NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start

(Image credit: Matt James)
Christina Gokey Smith, Sam Schneider and Mindy McCutcheon on the podium

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Christina Gokey Smith, Sam Schneider and Mindy McCutcheon on the podium

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
USA Crits Cyclingnews lap leader

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Tina Pic is overall USA Crits leader

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
The women are off

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
The breakaway in the women's race

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Sam Schneider wins the Boise Twilight

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)

Samantha Schneider (ISCORP p/b Smart Choice MRI) claimed top honors in Boise, Idaho in the penultimate race of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Mindy McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) took second and Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) was third out of a break while the peloton loomed.

"The last lap was nerve wracking, it sounded like the peloton was pretty close behind us, so luckily we held on," Schneider said.

The absence of Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) meant TUFMED USA CRITS leader changed hands to Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth) who finished in ninth place.

It was an aggressive race that saw leadership change hands constantly between powerhouse teams Twenty16-Ridebiker, Visit Dallas-DNA Racing and Hagens Bermans Supermint during the 60-minute criterium in downtown Boise that saw over 50 riders start the penultimate race of the TUFMED USA CRITS series.

The first serious move came 25 minutes into the race with Australian National Criterium Champion Sophie Mackay (Hagens Bermans Supermint), Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas-DNA Racing) Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16-Ridebiker) and Christa Ghent (LA Sweat) getting a gap but were eventually reabsorbed.

Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-Ridebiker) tried to counter, but as last year's race winner, she was heavily marked.

In the closing laps, the move that stuck consisted of Kristen Armstrong (Twenty16 Ridebiker) prepping for the Olympic Games took to the front and pushed the pace while Mindy McCutcheon, Liza Rachetto (Hagen Bermans Supermint), Schneider Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) followed.

"We were very aggressive at the beginning to drive a breakaway, but we put our effort in and it was fun," Armstrong said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)1:01:57
2Mindy McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
4Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat)
5Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
6Kristin Armstrong (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)0:00:01
7Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:02
8Sophie Mackay (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
9Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
10Tiffany Pezzulo (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
11Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling)
12Yussely Soto (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
13Josie Talbot (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
14Sofia Arreola (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
15Laura Jorgensen (Team RunnerBox)0:00:03
16Julie Kuliezca (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
17Jennifer Tetrick (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)0:00:04
18Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
19Courteney Lowe (Team RunnerBox)
20Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
21Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
22Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:05
23Lexie Millard (ISCorp pb Smart Choice MRI)
24Leah Thomas (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
25Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)0:00:06
26Kaitie Antonneau (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
27Allie Dragoo (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
28Sara Yancovitz (LA Sweat)0:00:07
29Kat Carr (Ski City Cycling/ SKINourishme)
30Brenna Wrye-Simpson (LA Sweat)
31Reiley Pankratz (Canyon Elite Womens Racing)0:00:08
32Margaret Douglass (Team Endurance 360)0:00:09
33Erin Goodall (LA Sweat)
34Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
35Mikayla Maier (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:00:10
36Allison Linnell (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)0:00:18
37Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:34
38Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)0:00:54
39Jannalyn Luttrell- 1 Lap
DNFNorrene Godrey
DNFDessie Weigel (Whitman College)
DNFLindsay Wetzel Polin (Sprintin Kitten)

 

