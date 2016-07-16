Image 1 of 11 NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 11 Christina Gokey Smith, Sam Schneider and Mindy McCutcheon on the podium (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 3 of 11 Christina Gokey Smith, Sam Schneider and Mindy McCutcheon on the podium (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 5 of 11 USA Crits Cyclingnews lap leader (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 6 of 11 Tina Pic is overall USA Crits leader (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 7 of 11 The women are off (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 8 of 11 The breakaway in the women's race (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 9 of 11 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 10 of 11 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 11 of 11 Sam Schneider wins the Boise Twilight (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)

Samantha Schneider (ISCORP p/b Smart Choice MRI) claimed top honors in Boise, Idaho in the penultimate race of the TUFMED USA CRITS Series. Mindy McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) took second and Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) was third out of a break while the peloton loomed.

"The last lap was nerve wracking, it sounded like the peloton was pretty close behind us, so luckily we held on," Schneider said.

The absence of Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) meant TUFMED USA CRITS leader changed hands to Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth) who finished in ninth place.

It was an aggressive race that saw leadership change hands constantly between powerhouse teams Twenty16-Ridebiker, Visit Dallas-DNA Racing and Hagens Bermans Supermint during the 60-minute criterium in downtown Boise that saw over 50 riders start the penultimate race of the TUFMED USA CRITS series.

The first serious move came 25 minutes into the race with Australian National Criterium Champion Sophie Mackay (Hagens Bermans Supermint), Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas-DNA Racing) Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16-Ridebiker) and Christa Ghent (LA Sweat) getting a gap but were eventually reabsorbed.

Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-Ridebiker) tried to counter, but as last year's race winner, she was heavily marked.

In the closing laps, the move that stuck consisted of Kristen Armstrong (Twenty16 Ridebiker) prepping for the Olympic Games took to the front and pushed the pace while Mindy McCutcheon, Liza Rachetto (Hagen Bermans Supermint), Schneider Caitlin Laroche (LA Sweat) Christina Gokey-Smith (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) followed.

"We were very aggressive at the beginning to drive a breakaway, but we put our effort in and it was fun," Armstrong said.

