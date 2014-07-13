Woodruff wins WORS short track
Huck, Dong on podium
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The elite women to enjoy the last bits of sunlight before dusk for their short track race. The lead was traded many times but ultimately went to Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) with a two-second advantage over Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-VCGraphix.com). Another two seconds back was Woodruff’s teammate, Evelyn Dong (backcountry.com).
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Woodruff (backcountry.com Bike Team)
|0:27:20
|2
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-VCGraphix.com)
|0:00:02
|3
|Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com)
|0:00:04
|4
|Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes)
|0:00:11
|5
|Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing)
|0:00:44
|6
|Amy Beisel (LIV/Grant - Tuff Shed)
|0:00:46
|7
|Shayna Powless (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:01:21
|8
|Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:01:50
|9
|Megan Chinburg (River City Women’s Racing)
|0:01:57
|10
|Lauren Catlin (Bear Development)
|0:03:24
|11
|Meghan Korol (Pisgah Tavern / OS Kar Blues)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy