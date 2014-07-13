Trending

Woodruff wins WORS short track

Huck, Dong on podium

Image 1 of 2

Woodruff attacks in the short track

Woodruff attacks in the short track
(Image credit: Dave Reich)
Image 2 of 2

The WORS short track women's podium

The WORS short track women's podium
(Image credit: Dave Reich)

The elite women to enjoy the last bits of sunlight before dusk for their short track race. The lead was traded many times but ultimately went to Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) with a two-second advantage over Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-VCGraphix.com). Another two seconds back was Woodruff’s teammate, Evelyn Dong (backcountry.com).

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Woodruff (backcountry.com Bike Team)0:27:20
2Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-VCGraphix.com)0:00:02
3Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com)0:00:04
4Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes)0:00:11
5Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing)0:00:44
6Amy Beisel (LIV/Grant - Tuff Shed)0:00:46
7Shayna Powless (BMC Project Dirt)0:01:21
8Emily Shields (BMC Project Dirt)0:01:50
9Megan Chinburg (River City Women’s Racing)0:01:57
10Lauren Catlin (Bear Development)0:03:24
11Meghan Korol (Pisgah Tavern / OS Kar Blues)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews