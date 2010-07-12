Trending

Wells claims final race, JHK takes the weekend's GC

Gould rounds out clean sweep

Todd Wells (Specialized) wins the XCC race and the Pro-XCT series.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) about to be passed by Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) had a fabulous start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katie Compton (Planet Bike) leading early in the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Krista Park (Incycle) having another top ten race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rounding a corner with Compton close behind.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding in the second group.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) riding a loose, sandy corner.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Michelle Belamy enjoying her first racing in the USA.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Alexsand Mooradian on the back of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading by 15 seconds mid-race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) leading Chloe Forsman through a rock garden.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) all alone in third place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The final Pro-XCT podium.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Women's start led by Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.com) ahead of Park, Gould, and Compton after one lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katie Compton (Planet Bike) got to use her considerable power today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amy Dombroski ( Luna Pro Team) leading a group than includes Heather Irmiger.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) crossing the bridge.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) doing everything in his power to stay on Well's wheel with two laps to go.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) crossing an open field.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) getting some shade from the 84 degree heat.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) and his lovely wife Meg.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) off the front for a couple laps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Brady Kappius (Cliff Bar) was able to use his power today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) on twisty singletrack with Trebon chasing.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) entering some technical S-Turns.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) rode with the top five for several laps before coming unglued.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) followed by Brady Kappius and Michael Broderick.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) on the gas.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Pro-XCT Final Podium topped by Todd Wells (Specialized).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) wearing the stage race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) trying to get away from Wells.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) followed by his team-mate Sam Schultz.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) probably led the most laps today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) could not quite hold the pace of the leaders.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) coming through a small rock garden.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding in seventh place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Alexsand Mooradian trying to be as aero as possible.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould's USA Cycling Pro XCT title was already in the bag before today's final XCC circuit race, but she went out and won again today by 25 seconds over Katie Compton (Planet Bike).

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) had to ride much of the race in no-man's land but took third place as Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.com) finished fourth in one of her best races of the year while Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joes) capped off a terrific weekend with fifth place.

The format of today's Carmichael Training Systems XCC race was to ride a two-kilometer course for 30 minutes plus five laps. The men rode for 45 minutes plus five laps. The course began with a steep paved uphill, followed by over a kilometer of twisty non-technical singletrack, finishing with a doubletrack run into the finish. Passing was somewhat difficult with the exception of the portion on pavement.

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) got the hole shot but it was Koerber who was first into the singletrack. She set a blistering pace that even caught Gould and Compton off guard. Over the next couple laps, Gould and Compton established themselves as the race leaders with Koerber, Sawicki, and Forsman essentially riding their own time trials.

"This race reminded me a lot of the first couple years I did Sea Otter and they had something called super cross country. I think that shorter laps make it more spectator friendly... I'm all for it," said Gould.

When asked about winning USA Cycling's Pro XCT series, she said, "It was a lot of stiff competition throughout the season. I'm really psyched."

Wells wins going away

In an exciting finish, Todd Wells (Specialized) opened a gap on Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski with just two laps to go to take an 18-second victory. Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), who had ridden with the leaders, made a small bobble near the end of the race that relegated him to third place.

Ryan Trebon (Kona), always aggressive in these types of races, finished fourth as Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher) rode the first few laps with the leaders but could not hold their pace and eventually took the last spot on the podium.

It was no surprise to anyone that Trebon quickly went to the front of the race and tried to blow it apart. Often sprinting out of the saddle, it quickly became apparent that only JHK, Kabush and Wells could hang with him. During the middle of the race, virtually everyone in this group could be seen leading at one time or another.

With four laps to go, both Trebon and Schultz had slipped off the back and a gap emerged between the two of them. Kabush led JHK and Wells and was not going to give up the lead voluntarily.

With three laps to go, Wells and JHK came through the start-finish area together while Kabush experienced a small problem in the woods that cost him a few seconds. With two to go, Wells had opened about a 50-foot lead over JHK. On the final climb up the pavement, JHK gave it his best shot but was not able to chase down Wells.

When asked about his weekend, Wells said, "The stage race did not start out the way that I thought it would. It's been kind of a struggle. I thought I had the Pro XCT wrapped up but then I flatted the first day and had to start the next race in 37th place while Kabush was second.

"I had a pretty good ride yesterday (in the cross country) and today went well also," he said.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski won the Carmichael Training Systems stage race, saying, "I've always liked stage races. I wish we did more of them. I've always tended to do pretty well in them. I recover pretty well between days but today's race was a little long for a circuit race."

Next weekend most of the top American mountain bike racers will compete for national championship titles in Granby, Colorado. On defending his jersey, JHK said, "I'm looking forward to next week but it's going to be super hard.

"Obviously Todd is riding really well, and Sam [Schultz] and Trebon are coming on. It's going to be hard, but it's supposed to be hard."

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek3:24:05
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:01:06
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:02:56
4Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek0:07:38
5Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona0:08:31
6Troy Wells (USA)0:12:05
7Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek0:12:46
8Michael Broderick (USA)0:14:04
9Spencer Paxson (USA)0:14:23
10Bryan Alders (USA)0:16:07
11Colin Cares (USA)0:16:39
12Kalan Beisel (USA)0:17:22
13Brady Kappius (USA)0:19:10
14Andy Schultz (USA)0:20:57
15Kevin Kane (USA)0:21:00
16Robert Marion (USA)0:21:21
17Michael Mccalla (USA)0:23:12
18Mitch Hoke (USA)0:24:41
19Greg Carpenter (USA)0:25:26
20Kerry Werner Jr. (USA)0:25:41
21Peter Ostroski (USA)0:27:09
22Aaron Elwell (USA)0:27:37
23Joe Schneider (USA)0:28:40
24Scott Frederick (USA)0:28:48
25Doug Johnson (USA)0:32:30
26Macky Franklin (USA)0:32:42
27Menso De Jong (USA)0:34:17
28Bryan Mickiewicz (USA)0:34:29
29Cody Peterson (USA)0:34:53
30John Nobil (USA)0:37:22
31Matt Connors (USA)0:37:46
32Will Patterson (USA) Whole Athlete Cycling Team0:37:56
33Tj Woodruff (USA)0:38:38
34Cr Wohlschlaeger (USA)0:44:37
35Matt Wiebe (USA)0:52:40
36Jj Clark (USA)1:01:20

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team3:03:12
2Katherine Compton (USA)0:04:24
3Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek0:05:11
4Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:08:16
5Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek0:08:41
6Pua Sawicki (USA)0:09:34
7Chloe Forsman (USA)0:12:35
8Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team0:14:04
9Krista Park (USA)0:15:17
10Jennifer Smith (NZl)0:17:09
11Allison Mann (USA)0:19:28
12Judy Freeman (USA)0:21:21
13Aleksand Mooradian (Pol)0:26:20
14Michelle Bellamy (NZl)0:30:11
15Bryna Blanchard (USA)0:33:42
16Erin Disterheft (USA)0:35:39
17Diedre York (USA)0:43:09
18Danae York (USA)0:44:56

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Camero Chambers4:40:35
2Ben Ollett0:16:29
3Jeff Walker0:27:55

Cat. 1 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Dickens3:24:36
2Ryan Geiger0:02:45
3Taylor Smith0:03:13

Cat. 1 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skyler Trujillo4:25:14
2Tony Smith0:01:25
3William Curtis0:01:32
4Lewis Gaffney0:14:28
5Nicholas Newcomb0:17:20
6Joseph Yoham0:22:39
7Riley Predum0:33:18
8Alex Stevenson0:39:38
9Roman Brockley1:13:44

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter O'donnell4:47:02
2Matt Williams0:20:25
3Dere Brinkerhoff0:31:52
4Matthe Mooradian0:44:45

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kervin Quinones4:42:47
2Brent Gorman0:09:15
3Darian Founds0:20:59
4Craig Kennedy0:24:54
5Jacob Gonzales0:57:00

Cat. 1 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Fredrick4:37:31
2Ro Bollenberghe0:24:38
3Brian Maslach0:41:59

Cat. 1 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Asleson5:11:11
2Steve Cherry0:09:06
3Miroslav Novak0:18:47

Cat. 1 Women 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meghan Kane4:17:40
2Kara Uhl0:19:12

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philicia Marion4:22:33

Cat. 1 Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Syrae Weikle4:08:09
2Katina Walker0:23:19
3Lauren Ziedonis0:50:07

Cat. 2 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Meyer3:49:23

Cat. 2 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Zidek4:56:28

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hess5:16:23
2Ranjodh Gill0:03:56
3Zach Bodhane0:18:36
4Daniel Gerow1:19:57

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Thompson5:49:25

Cat. 2 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chip Stadjuhar5:16:11
2Robert Willcox0:08:39
3Bob Catalano0:21:48
4Stephen Trahey0:31:56
5Juan Gutierrez0:42:35
6Chris Kuzma0:48:21
7Bill Harms1:08:13

Cat. 2 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Gercke6:11:02
2Robert Rodriguez0:13:13

Cat. 3 Men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Bloesser2:19:53
2Brady Smith0:16:37
3Sam Kuzma0:39:26

Cat. 3 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach Kuzma2:36:37

Cat. 3 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dakota Pittman2:18:04

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guiller Guerra2:23:08
2Scott Swandal0:46:12
3Craig Oboyle0:52:17

Cat. 3 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronald Formanek2:39:03
2Adrian Gailey0:35:23

Cat. 3 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Simmons2:46:27
2Tim Gaffney0:47:30
3Paul Mcchellan1:02:46

