Image 1 of 39 Todd Wells (Specialized) wins the XCC race and the Pro-XCT series. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 39 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) about to be passed by Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 39 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) had a fabulous start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 39 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) leading early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 39 Krista Park (Incycle) having another top ten race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 39 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rounding a corner with Compton close behind. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 39 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding in the second group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 39 Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) riding a loose, sandy corner. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 39 Michelle Belamy enjoying her first racing in the USA. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 39 Alexsand Mooradian on the back of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 39 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading by 15 seconds mid-race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 39 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) leading Chloe Forsman through a rock garden. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 39 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) all alone in third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 39 The final Pro-XCT podium. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 39 Women's start led by Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 39 Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.com) ahead of Park, Gould, and Compton after one lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 39 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) got to use her considerable power today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 39 Amy Dombroski ( Luna Pro Team) leading a group than includes Heather Irmiger. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 39 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) crossing the bridge. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 39 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) doing everything in his power to stay on Well's wheel with two laps to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 39 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) crossing an open field. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 39 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) getting some shade from the 84 degree heat. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 39 Todd Wells (Specialized) and his lovely wife Meg. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 39 Ryan Trebon (Kona) off the front for a couple laps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 39 Brady Kappius (Cliff Bar) was able to use his power today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 39 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) on twisty singletrack with Trebon chasing. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 39 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) entering some technical S-Turns. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 39 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) rode with the top five for several laps before coming unglued. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 39 Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) followed by Brady Kappius and Michael Broderick. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 39 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) on the gas. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 39 The Pro-XCT Final Podium topped by Todd Wells (Specialized). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 39 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) wearing the stage race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 39 Ryan Trebon (Kona) trying to get away from Wells. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 39 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) followed by his team-mate Sam Schultz. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 39 Todd Wells (Specialized) probably led the most laps today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 39 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) could not quite hold the pace of the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 39 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) coming through a small rock garden. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 39 Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding in seventh place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 39 Alexsand Mooradian trying to be as aero as possible. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould's USA Cycling Pro XCT title was already in the bag before today's final XCC circuit race, but she went out and won again today by 25 seconds over Katie Compton (Planet Bike).

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) had to ride much of the race in no-man's land but took third place as Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.com) finished fourth in one of her best races of the year while Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joes) capped off a terrific weekend with fifth place.

The format of today's Carmichael Training Systems XCC race was to ride a two-kilometer course for 30 minutes plus five laps. The men rode for 45 minutes plus five laps. The course began with a steep paved uphill, followed by over a kilometer of twisty non-technical singletrack, finishing with a doubletrack run into the finish. Passing was somewhat difficult with the exception of the portion on pavement.

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) got the hole shot but it was Koerber who was first into the singletrack. She set a blistering pace that even caught Gould and Compton off guard. Over the next couple laps, Gould and Compton established themselves as the race leaders with Koerber, Sawicki, and Forsman essentially riding their own time trials.

"This race reminded me a lot of the first couple years I did Sea Otter and they had something called super cross country. I think that shorter laps make it more spectator friendly... I'm all for it," said Gould.

When asked about winning USA Cycling's Pro XCT series, she said, "It was a lot of stiff competition throughout the season. I'm really psyched."

Wells wins going away

In an exciting finish, Todd Wells (Specialized) opened a gap on Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski with just two laps to go to take an 18-second victory. Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), who had ridden with the leaders, made a small bobble near the end of the race that relegated him to third place.

Ryan Trebon (Kona), always aggressive in these types of races, finished fourth as Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher) rode the first few laps with the leaders but could not hold their pace and eventually took the last spot on the podium.

It was no surprise to anyone that Trebon quickly went to the front of the race and tried to blow it apart. Often sprinting out of the saddle, it quickly became apparent that only JHK, Kabush and Wells could hang with him. During the middle of the race, virtually everyone in this group could be seen leading at one time or another.

With four laps to go, both Trebon and Schultz had slipped off the back and a gap emerged between the two of them. Kabush led JHK and Wells and was not going to give up the lead voluntarily.

With three laps to go, Wells and JHK came through the start-finish area together while Kabush experienced a small problem in the woods that cost him a few seconds. With two to go, Wells had opened about a 50-foot lead over JHK. On the final climb up the pavement, JHK gave it his best shot but was not able to chase down Wells.

When asked about his weekend, Wells said, "The stage race did not start out the way that I thought it would. It's been kind of a struggle. I thought I had the Pro XCT wrapped up but then I flatted the first day and had to start the next race in 37th place while Kabush was second.

"I had a pretty good ride yesterday (in the cross country) and today went well also," he said.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski won the Carmichael Training Systems stage race, saying, "I've always liked stage races. I wish we did more of them. I've always tended to do pretty well in them. I recover pretty well between days but today's race was a little long for a circuit race."

Next weekend most of the top American mountain bike racers will compete for national championship titles in Granby, Colorado. On defending his jersey, JHK said, "I'm looking forward to next week but it's going to be super hard.

"Obviously Todd is riding really well, and Sam [Schultz] and Trebon are coming on. It's going to be hard, but it's supposed to be hard."

Full Results - stage 3

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 1:08:34 2 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:00:18 3 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:01:10 4 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 0:01:39 5 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:02:25 6 Troy Wells (USA) 0:04:05 7 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:04:27 8 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:04:56 9 Brady Kappius (USA) 10 Kalan Beisel (USA) 11 Colin Cares (USA) 12 Spencer Paxson (USA) 13 Robert Marion (USA) 14 Andy Schultz (USA) 15 Bryan Alders (USA) 0:05:18 16 Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) 0:06:03 17 Menso De Jong (USA) 0:06:25 18 Michael Mccalla (USA) 0:07:04 19 Kevin Kane (USA) 20 John Nobil (USA) 21 Mitch Hoke (USA) 22 Aaron Elwell (USA) 0:07:16 23 Jj Clark (USA) 0:07:27 24 Greg Carpenter (USA) 0:07:58 25 Joe Schneider (USA) 26 Scott Frederick (USA) 27 Peter Ostroski (USA) 0:08:54 28 Tj Woodruff (USA) 0:09:01 29 Cody Peterson (USA) 0:09:19 30 Macky Franklin (USA) 0:09:32 31 Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) 32 Doug Johnson (USA) 33 Matt Connors (USA) 0:10:43 34 Matt Wiebe (USA) 35 Will Patterson (USA) Whole Athlete Cycling Team 0:12:30 36 Cr Wohlschlaeger (USA) 0:14:58

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:55:27 2 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:00:25 3 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:01:13 4 Pua Sawicki (USA) 0:01:33 5 Chloe Forsman (USA) 0:01:57 6 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:02:08 7 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:02:16 8 Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:02:30 9 Allison Mann (USA) 0:03:47 10 Krista Park (USA) 0:04:21 11 Jennifer Smith (NZl) 0:04:34 12 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:05:41 13 Erin Disterheft (USA) 0:06:28 14 Aleksand Mooradian (Pol) 0:06:33 15 Michelle Bellamy (NZl) 0:08:09 16 Bryna Blanchard (USA) 0:08:31 17 Diedre York (USA) 0:11:08 18 Danae York (USA) 0:12:53

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Camer Chambers 2:25:28 2 Ben Ollett 0:08:04 3 Jeff Walker 0:14:26

Cat. 1 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chase Dickens 1:37:54 2 Ryan Geiger 0:01:18 3 Taylor Smith

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter O'donnell 2:32:08 2 Matt Williams 0:08:25 3 De Brinkerhoff 0:13:13 4 Matt Mooradian 0:27:03

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kervin Quinones 2:28:40 2 Brent Gorman 0:02:59 3 Darian Founds 0:10:19 4 Craig Kennedy 0:10:53 5 Jacob Gonzales 0:35:25

Cat. 1 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Fredrick 2:25:40 2 R Bollenberghe 0:13:04 3 Brian Maslach 0:25:09

Cat. 1 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Asleson 2:41:14 2 Steve Cherry 0:01:27 3 Miroslav Novak 0:15:57

Cat. 1 Women 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meghan Kane 2:04:40 2 Kara Uhl 0:10:40

Cat. 1 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philicia Marion 2:03:06

Cat. 1 Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Syrae Weikle 1:58:56 2 Katina Walker 0:11:56 3 Lauren Ziedonis 0:21:22

Cat. 2 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Meyer 1:51:50

Cat. 2 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Zidek 2:35:44

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hess 2:41:01 2 Ranjodh Gill 0:01:10 3 Zach Bodhane 0:11:34 4 Daniel Gerow 0:25:21

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Thompson 2:58:27

Cat. 2 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chip Stadjuhar 2:45:35 2 Robert Willcox 0:03:14 3 Bob Catalano 0:14:53 4 Stephen Trahey 0:17:26 5 Juan Gutierrez 0:28:09 6 Chris Kuzma 0:30:48 7 Bill Harms 0:34:48

Cat. 2 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rober Rodriguez 3:16:41 2 Emil Gercke 0:01:38

Cat. 3 Men 13-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Bloesser 0:51:32 2 Brady Smith 0:06:58 3 Sam Kuzma 0:17:20

Cat. 3 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach Kuzma 0:59:30

Cat. 3 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dakota Pittman 0:53:12

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guiller Guerra 0:54:14 2 Scott Swandal 0:16:49 3 Craig Oboyle 0:38:51

Cat. 3 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronal Formanek 0:59:30 2 Adrian Gailey 0:14:57

Cat. 3 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Simmons 1:02:01 2 Tim Gaffney 0:19:03 3 Paul Mcchellan 0:20:36

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 3:24:05 2 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:01:06 3 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:02:56 4 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:07:38 5 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 0:08:31 6 Troy Wells (USA) 0:12:05 7 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:12:46 8 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:14:04 9 Spencer Paxson (USA) 0:14:23 10 Bryan Alders (USA) 0:16:07 11 Colin Cares (USA) 0:16:39 12 Kalan Beisel (USA) 0:17:22 13 Brady Kappius (USA) 0:19:10 14 Andy Schultz (USA) 0:20:57 15 Kevin Kane (USA) 0:21:00 16 Robert Marion (USA) 0:21:21 17 Michael Mccalla (USA) 0:23:12 18 Mitch Hoke (USA) 0:24:41 19 Greg Carpenter (USA) 0:25:26 20 Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) 0:25:41 21 Peter Ostroski (USA) 0:27:09 22 Aaron Elwell (USA) 0:27:37 23 Joe Schneider (USA) 0:28:40 24 Scott Frederick (USA) 0:28:48 25 Doug Johnson (USA) 0:32:30 26 Macky Franklin (USA) 0:32:42 27 Menso De Jong (USA) 0:34:17 28 Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) 0:34:29 29 Cody Peterson (USA) 0:34:53 30 John Nobil (USA) 0:37:22 31 Matt Connors (USA) 0:37:46 32 Will Patterson (USA) Whole Athlete Cycling Team 0:37:56 33 Tj Woodruff (USA) 0:38:38 34 Cr Wohlschlaeger (USA) 0:44:37 35 Matt Wiebe (USA) 0:52:40 36 Jj Clark (USA) 1:01:20

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 3:03:12 2 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:04:24 3 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:05:11 4 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:08:16 5 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:08:41 6 Pua Sawicki (USA) 0:09:34 7 Chloe Forsman (USA) 0:12:35 8 Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:14:04 9 Krista Park (USA) 0:15:17 10 Jennifer Smith (NZl) 0:17:09 11 Allison Mann (USA) 0:19:28 12 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:21:21 13 Aleksand Mooradian (Pol) 0:26:20 14 Michelle Bellamy (NZl) 0:30:11 15 Bryna Blanchard (USA) 0:33:42 16 Erin Disterheft (USA) 0:35:39 17 Diedre York (USA) 0:43:09 18 Danae York (USA) 0:44:56

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Camero Chambers 4:40:35 2 Ben Ollett 0:16:29 3 Jeff Walker 0:27:55

Cat. 1 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chase Dickens 3:24:36 2 Ryan Geiger 0:02:45 3 Taylor Smith 0:03:13

Cat. 1 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skyler Trujillo 4:25:14 2 Tony Smith 0:01:25 3 William Curtis 0:01:32 4 Lewis Gaffney 0:14:28 5 Nicholas Newcomb 0:17:20 6 Joseph Yoham 0:22:39 7 Riley Predum 0:33:18 8 Alex Stevenson 0:39:38 9 Roman Brockley 1:13:44

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter O'donnell 4:47:02 2 Matt Williams 0:20:25 3 Dere Brinkerhoff 0:31:52 4 Matthe Mooradian 0:44:45

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kervin Quinones 4:42:47 2 Brent Gorman 0:09:15 3 Darian Founds 0:20:59 4 Craig Kennedy 0:24:54 5 Jacob Gonzales 0:57:00

Cat. 1 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Fredrick 4:37:31 2 Ro Bollenberghe 0:24:38 3 Brian Maslach 0:41:59

Cat. 1 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Asleson 5:11:11 2 Steve Cherry 0:09:06 3 Miroslav Novak 0:18:47

Cat. 1 Women 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meghan Kane 4:17:40 2 Kara Uhl 0:19:12

Cat. 1 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philicia Marion 4:22:33

Cat. 1 Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Syrae Weikle 4:08:09 2 Katina Walker 0:23:19 3 Lauren Ziedonis 0:50:07

Cat. 2 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Meyer 3:49:23

Cat. 2 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Zidek 4:56:28

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hess 5:16:23 2 Ranjodh Gill 0:03:56 3 Zach Bodhane 0:18:36 4 Daniel Gerow 1:19:57

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Thompson 5:49:25

Cat. 2 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chip Stadjuhar 5:16:11 2 Robert Willcox 0:08:39 3 Bob Catalano 0:21:48 4 Stephen Trahey 0:31:56 5 Juan Gutierrez 0:42:35 6 Chris Kuzma 0:48:21 7 Bill Harms 1:08:13

Cat. 2 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emil Gercke 6:11:02 2 Robert Rodriguez 0:13:13

Cat. 3 Men 13-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Bloesser 2:19:53 2 Brady Smith 0:16:37 3 Sam Kuzma 0:39:26

Cat. 3 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach Kuzma 2:36:37

Cat. 3 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dakota Pittman 2:18:04

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guiller Guerra 2:23:08 2 Scott Swandal 0:46:12 3 Craig Oboyle 0:52:17

Cat. 3 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronald Formanek 2:39:03 2 Adrian Gailey 0:35:23