Juarez and Anderson wins 12 hours of Snowmass

Final race wraps up US Pro UET

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Juarez (Cannondale)
2Eric Bastrom
3Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed)
4Paul Gorbold
5Drew Geer (Team Kappius)
6Darren Lacy
7Aaron Foster
8Ryan Sarka (Team Bulldog)
9Tyler Ruggles
10Dave Lindenberg
11Raymond Olexa
12Steve Poe
13Robert Stumpus
14Scott Engstrom
15Petr Zima
16Steve Juneau
17Brian Meixensperger
18Joel Mischke
19John Van Pay
20Rob Holden
21Andy Wenberg

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sari Anderson
2Leanne Miller
3Susan Caskey
4Kerry White (Team Type 1)
5Melissa Liebling

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Zitelli
2Jeff Wu

Clydesdale men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Crawford
2Steve Kutina
3Trent Arnold
4Keith Berglund
5Victor Weaver

