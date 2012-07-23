Juarez and Anderson wins 12 hours of Snowmass
Final race wraps up US Pro UET
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Juarez (Cannondale)
|2
|Eric Bastrom
|3
|Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed)
|4
|Paul Gorbold
|5
|Drew Geer (Team Kappius)
|6
|Darren Lacy
|7
|Aaron Foster
|8
|Ryan Sarka (Team Bulldog)
|9
|Tyler Ruggles
|10
|Dave Lindenberg
|11
|Raymond Olexa
|12
|Steve Poe
|13
|Robert Stumpus
|14
|Scott Engstrom
|15
|Petr Zima
|16
|Steve Juneau
|17
|Brian Meixensperger
|18
|Joel Mischke
|19
|John Van Pay
|20
|Rob Holden
|21
|Andy Wenberg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sari Anderson
|2
|Leanne Miller
|3
|Susan Caskey
|4
|Kerry White (Team Type 1)
|5
|Melissa Liebling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Zitelli
|2
|Jeff Wu
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Crawford
|2
|Steve Kutina
|3
|Trent Arnold
|4
|Keith Berglund
|5
|Victor Weaver
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy