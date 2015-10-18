Summerhill and Gould collect wins on day 2 at US Open of CX
Driscoll first and second during Colorado race weekend
Day 2: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
|0:56:14
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:01
|3
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:19
|4
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:31:00
|5
|Jonathan Page (USA) Page/Fuji
|0:00:38
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:48
|7
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins/Specialized
|0:00:59
|8
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:01:13
|9
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:01:21
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar
|0:00:44
|11
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:51
|12
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:02:26
|13
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:00:33
|14
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet
|0:02:46
|15
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching
|0:02:54
|16
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System
|0:03:00
|17
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:03:03
|18
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts
|0:03:10
|19
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/Troy Lee Designs Race Team
|0:03:15
|20
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team
|0:03:18
|21
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
|0:03:24
|22
|Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Foundry/Donkey Label
|0:03:31
|23
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro's Closet
|0:03:58
|24
|Bryan Alders (USA) Training Peaks
|0:04:19
|25
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
|0:04:34
|26
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|0:05:06
|27
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Anchor and Frame
|0:05:16
|28
|Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching - Arlberg Sports
|0:05:25
|29
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:05:27
|30
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:31
|31
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar
|0:05:46
|32
|Josh Allen (USA) Reynolds Roofing
|0:06:00
|33
|Mike Friedberg (USA) The Pro's Closet CX/Yellowbelly
|0:06:04
|34
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:06:18
|35
|Kolby Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development CX Team
|0:06:31
|36
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) HIFI Sound Cycling Components
|0:06:48
|37
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fity/Elevated Legs
|- 2 laps
|38
|Nicholas Applegate (USA) Cycleton
|39
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Chattanooga
|40
|Josh Direen (USA) Pro Bike Express
|41
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Weiz RC
|- 4 laps
|DNF
|Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup Stoemper
|DNF
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|DNF
|Adam Looney (USA) Colorado Collective
|DNF
|Thomas Herman (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|DNF
|Luke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
|DNS
|Spencer Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|DNS
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|DNS
|Robert Meighan (USA)
|DNS
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's No Tubes Elite CX
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:47:53
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:11
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:45
|4
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:02:03
|5
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Scott 3Rox
|0:03:35
|6
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:03:36
|7
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Props Racing
|0:03:56
|8
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Sho Air/Cannondale
|0:04:08
|9
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf
|0:04:20
|10
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:04:31
|11
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:04:58
|12
|Melissa Barker (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:05:21
|13
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:06:18
|14
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:06:32
|15
|Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:06:43
|16
|Tara Picklo (USA) Lov Bikes
|0:07:12
|17
|Kristie Arend (USA) 50x15
|0:07:53
|18
|Kristal Boni (USA) Rapid Racing p/b Foxtrot Wheel and Edge
|0:08:16
|19
|Suzie Livingston (USA) Fort Follies
|- 2 laps
|20
|Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
|21
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
|22
|Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Bike Lane of Houston
|23
|Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|24
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|25
|Hannah Mavis (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|- 3 laps
|26
|Sarah Lukas (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|27
|Katie Ryan (USA) University of Colorado
|- 4 laps
|DNF
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
|DNF
|Kate Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|DNF
|Kristen Legan (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|DNF
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|DNS
|Tamara Donelson (USA) The Cycle Effect
|DNS
|Deidre York (USA) Stages Cycling
|DNS
|Nicole Duke (USA) SRAM/Focus
