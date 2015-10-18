Trending

Summerhill and Gould collect wins on day 2 at US Open of CX

Driscoll first and second during Colorado race weekend

Image 1 of 28

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) takes the win.

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) takes the win.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 28

Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster grinding up a short steep climb.

Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster grinding up a short steep climb.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 28

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) looking up the trail.

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) looking up the trail.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 28

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Georgia Gould (Luna) round a off camber turn during the opening lap of the race.

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Georgia Gould (Luna) round a off camber turn during the opening lap of the race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 28

The womens field charging down the stretch to the hole shot.

The womens field charging down the stretch to the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 28

Georgia Gould (Luna) takes a descent while holding the race lead.

Georgia Gould (Luna) takes a descent while holding the race lead.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 28

The elite men's podium.

The elite men's podium.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 28

The Stars and Stripes dropped in before the start of the elite women's race.

The Stars and Stripes dropped in before the start of the elite women's race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 28

Georgia Gould (Luna) takes the win.

Georgia Gould (Luna) takes the win.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 28

The start of the elite men's race, rocketing down to the hole shot.

The start of the elite men's race, rocketing down to the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 28

Ben Berden (WCUP) and several riders making their way through a sand pit.

Ben Berden (WCUP) and several riders making their way through a sand pit.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 28

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) driving through riders and creating separation from the rest of the field.

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) driving through riders and creating separation from the rest of the field.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 28

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) and Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) making their way through the sand pit while driving the pace at the front.

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) and Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) making their way through the sand pit while driving the pace at the front.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 28

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) takes a fall after getting tangled up with Fernando Hector Riveros Paez (Raleigh Clement).

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) takes a fall after getting tangled up with Fernando Hector Riveros Paez (Raleigh Clement).
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 28

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement), winning the previous day, going full gas on the descent before the 5280 stairs.

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement), winning the previous day, going full gas on the descent before the 5280 stairs.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 28

Todd Wells (Specialized) makes a return to cyclocross racing and makes the selection with the lead group.

Todd Wells (Specialized) makes a return to cyclocross racing and makes the selection with the lead group.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 17 of 28

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) driving the race pace.

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) driving the race pace.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 18 of 28

Mitch Hoke (Pro's Closet) grids up the steep climb.

Mitch Hoke (Pro's Closet) grids up the steep climb.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 19 of 28

Jonathan Page (Page | Fuji) makes his way up a short steep climb.

Jonathan Page (Page | Fuji) makes his way up a short steep climb.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 20 of 28

The start of the elite women's race with Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) going for the hole shot.

The start of the elite women's race with Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) going for the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 21 of 28

Meredith Miller (Noosa) makes her way up a difficult off camber sweeping turn during the early laps of the race.

Meredith Miller (Noosa) makes her way up a difficult off camber sweeping turn during the early laps of the race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 22 of 28

Georgia Gould (Luna) chasing down race leader Caroline Mani(Raleigh Clement) on a twisting descent.

Georgia Gould (Luna) chasing down race leader Caroline Mani(Raleigh Clement) on a twisting descent.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 23 of 28

Meredith Miller (Noosa CX)

Meredith Miller (Noosa CX)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 24 of 28

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) followed closely by Georgia Gould (Luna) during the opening laps of the race.

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) followed closely by Georgia Gould (Luna) during the opening laps of the race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 25 of 28

Georgia Gould (Luna) taking a fast descent trying to maintain her lead in the race.

Georgia Gould (Luna) taking a fast descent trying to maintain her lead in the race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 26 of 28

Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports) chasing the top 3 women.

Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports) chasing the top 3 women.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 27 of 28

The elite women's podium 1st through 5th place: Georgia Gould (Luna), Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Meredith Miller (Noosa), Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports), and Teal Stetson-Lee (Scott 3Rox).

The elite women's podium 1st through 5th place: Georgia Gould (Luna), Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Meredith Miller (Noosa), Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports), and Teal Stetson-Lee (Scott 3Rox).
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 28 of 28

The start of the elite men's race with Jonathan Page (Page | Fuji) going for the hole shot.

The start of the elite men's race with Jonathan Page (Page | Fuji) going for the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiJjMTIyYmViYS1jMGE3LTQ0MzEtYTYxNi1lZjU3YjcxZmJiMTUiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL25ld3Mvd2Vla2VuZC13cmFwLXJvYWQtY3Jvc3MtdHJhY2stYW5kLW10Yi1hY3Rpb25cIlx1MDAzZVdlZWtlbmQgd3JhcDogUm9hZCwgJ2Nyb3NzLCBUcmFjayBhbmQgTVRCIGFjdGlvblx1MDAzYy9hXHUwMDNlIl0sImltYWdlIjp7ImlkIjoiIiwibmFtZSI6IiIsInBhdGgiOiIiLCJzcmMiOiIiLCJtb3MiOiIiLCJpbXBvcnRTcmMiOiIiLCJ3aWR0aCI6MCwiaGVpZ2h0IjowLCJhbHQiOiIiLCJjcmVkaXQiOiIifX19>Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team0:56:14
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:00:01
3Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Raleigh Clement0:00:19
4Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:31:00
5Jonathan Page (USA) Page/Fuji0:00:38
6Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement0:00:48
7Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins/Specialized0:00:59
8Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:01:13
9Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports0:01:21
10Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar0:00:44
11Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:51
12Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:02:26
13Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:00:33
14Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet0:02:46
15Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching0:02:54
16Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System0:03:00
17Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement0:03:03
18Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts0:03:10
19Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/Troy Lee Designs Race Team0:03:15
20Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team0:03:18
21Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru0:03:24
22Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Foundry/Donkey Label0:03:31
23Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro's Closet0:03:58
24Bryan Alders (USA) Training Peaks0:04:19
25Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black0:04:34
26Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar0:05:06
27Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Anchor and Frame0:05:16
28Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching - Arlberg Sports0:05:25
29Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:05:27
30Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:31
31Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar0:05:46
32Josh Allen (USA) Reynolds Roofing0:06:00
33Mike Friedberg (USA) The Pro's Closet CX/Yellowbelly0:06:04
34Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:06:18
35Kolby Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development CX Team0:06:31
36Taylor Squillaci (USA) HIFI Sound Cycling Components0:06:48
37Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fity/Elevated Legs- 2 laps
38Nicholas Applegate (USA) Cycleton
39Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Chattanooga
40Josh Direen (USA) Pro Bike Express
41Andrew Loaiza (USA) Weiz RC- 4 laps
DNFBen Berden (Bel) Wcup Stoemper
DNFMichael Burleigh (USA) Evol Elite Racing
DNFAdam Looney (USA) Colorado Collective
DNFThomas Herman (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
DNFLuke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
DNSSpencer Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing
DNSSpencer Downing (USA)
DNSRobert Meighan (USA)
DNSJake Wells (USA) Stan's No Tubes Elite CX

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:47:53
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:01:11
3Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:01:45
4Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports0:02:03
5Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Scott 3Rox0:03:35
6Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:03:36
7Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Props Racing0:03:56
8Evelyn Dong (USA) Sho Air/Cannondale0:04:08
9Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf0:04:20
10Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:04:31
11Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:04:58
12Melissa Barker (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:05:21
13Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:06:18
14Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement0:06:32
15Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:06:43
16Tara Picklo (USA) Lov Bikes0:07:12
17Kristie Arend (USA) 50x150:07:53
18Kristal Boni (USA) Rapid Racing p/b Foxtrot Wheel and Edge0:08:16
19Suzie Livingston (USA) Fort Follies- 2 laps
20Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
21Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
22Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Bike Lane of Houston
23Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
24Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
25Hannah Mavis (USA) Bend Endurance Academy- 3 laps
26Sarah Lukas (USA) Amy D. Foundation
27Katie Ryan (USA) University of Colorado- 4 laps
DNFErica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
DNFKate Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing
DNFKristen Legan (USA) Evol Elite Racing
DNFEmily Kachorek (USA) Squid
DNSTamara Donelson (USA) The Cycle Effect
DNSDeidre York (USA) Stages Cycling
DNSNicole Duke (USA) SRAM/Focus

Latest on Cyclingnews