Driscoll, Mani win day 1 at US Open of Cyclocross
Raleigh-Clement riders sweep the first day in Colorado
Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:59:42
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:00:03
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:00:07
|5
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:13
|6
|Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar
|0:00:36
|7
|Jonathan Page (USA) Page/Fuji
|0:00:41
|8
|Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup Stoemper
|0:01:03
|9
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:12
|10
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:15
|11
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins/Specialized
|0:01:39
|12
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System
|0:02:17
|13
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team
|14
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|15
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro's Closet
|0:02:18
|16
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
|0:02:23
|17
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
|0:03:01
|18
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/Troy Lee Designs Race Team
|0:03:04
|19
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching
|0:03:15
|20
|Bryan Alders (USA) Training Peaks
|0:03:16
|21
|Steven Stefko (USA) 1st City Cycling Team p/b Noosa
|0:03:52
|22
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|0:04:18
|23
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:04:25
|24
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Anchor and Frame
|0:04:45
|25
|Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Foundry/Donkey Label
|0:04:54
|26
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts
|0:05:05
|27
|Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching - Arlberg Sports
|0:05:08
|28
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|29
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:05:31
|30
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:05:40
|31
|Mike Friedberg (USA) The Pro's Closet CX/Yellowbelly
|0:05:50
|32
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) HIFI Sound Cycling Components
|0:05:52
|33
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|34
|Samuel Dolzani (USA) Sonic Boom Racing
|0:06:56
|35
|Nicholas Applegate (USA) Cycleton
|0:07:18
|36
|Josh Allen (USA) Reynolds Roofing
|0:07:30
|37
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fity/Elevated Legs
|0:08:04
|38
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Chattanooga
|0:08:06
|39
|Thomas Herman (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|- 2 laps
|40
|Zachary Heath (USA) HiFi CX / Squid
|41
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Weiz RC
|42
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) The Weather Channel Giant cycling Team
|43
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar
|DNF
|Josh Direen (USA) Pro Bike Express
|DNF
|Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23 cycling Program
|DNF
|Adam Looney (USA) Colorado Collective
|DNF
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|DNF
|Luke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
|DNF
|Kolby Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development CX Team
|DNF
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's No Tubes Elite CX
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|DNS
|Robert Meighan (USA)
|DNS
|Spencer Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:50:35
|2
|Georgia Gould (Fra) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:13
|4
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:01:22
|5
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:01:54
|6
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:02:40
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:02:54
|8
|Melissa Barker (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:03:02
|9
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Sho Air/Cannondale
|0:03:21
|10
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:03:53
|11
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:03:54
|12
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf
|0:04:06
|13
|Kate Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:04:53
|14
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru
|0:05:11
|15
|Kristie Arend (USA) 50x15
|0:05:22
|16
|Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:05:23
|17
|Kristal Boni (USA) Rapid Racing p/b Foxtrot Wheel and Edge
|0:05:48
|18
|Suzie Livingston (USA) Fort Follies
|0:05:51
|19
|Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
|0:06:01
|20
|Tamara Donelson (USA) The Cycle Effect
|0:06:14
|21
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
|0:06:30
|22
|Kristen Legan (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:06:59
|23
|Tara Picklo (USA) Lov Bikes
|0:07:12
|24
|Deidre York (USA) Stages Cycling
|0:07:49
|25
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:07:59
|26
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Props Racing
|0:08:30
|27
|Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Bike Lane of Houston
|0:09:42
|28
|Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|- 2 laps
|29
|Sarah Lukas (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|DNF
|Nicole Duke (USA) SRAM/Focus
|DNF
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|DNS
|Katie Ryan (USA) University of Colorado
