Driscoll, Mani win day 1 at US Open of Cyclocross

Raleigh-Clement riders sweep the first day in Colorado

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) takes the win after riding solo most of the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Hector Feri Riveros Paez (Raleigh Clement) leads the riders up the 5280 run up

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Allen Krughoff (Noosa) carefully takes a fast off camber descent during the early moments of the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Allen Krughoff (Noosa) leads the group of riders with 2 laps to go.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) comes across the line for the win.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A rider on the pump and jump track appears to get an aerial view of the women's race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) focusing during the bumpy off camber descent not long after taking the lead to the finish during the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Nicole Druse Duke (SRAM | Focus) takes the high road while Melissa Barker (Evol) begins to take the low road during an off camber descent after leaving the 5280 Stair run up.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Todd Wells (Specialized) makes an appearance at the start line and shows he still has a little gas left in his tank after retirement.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The start of the UCI elite men's race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The lead group of riders under the autumn skies at the Valmont Bike Park in Boulder, Colorado

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The lead group of riders as they pass through a corridor of flags after the finish stretch.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A talented Hector Feri Riveros Paez (Raleigh Clement) leads the riders up the 5280 run up

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Allen Krughoff (Noosa) discussing bike stuff while Meredith Miller in warming up on the trainer.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) takes a descent en route to an eventual victory for the day.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The start of the UCI Elite Women's race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) making a short descent after leaving the top of Valmont Bike Park.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Meredith Miller (Noosa) and Georgia Gould (Luna) taking a short descent while in hot pursuit of Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement).

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Georgia Gould (Luna) makes it look easy riding the sand pit on top of Valmont Bike Park.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Meredith Miller (Noosa) floating over the short sand pit with the Flatirons as a backdrop.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Nicole Druse Duke (SRAM | Focus) managing the off camber descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The start of the UCI Elite Men's race with Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) and Ben Berden (WCup) going for the hole shot.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano) takes an early lead under the warm late afternoon October skies of Boulder, Colorado.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis | Shimano), with Allen Krughoff (Noosa) and the final selection on a short descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ben Berden (WCUP) riding with the leaders on a bumpy descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ben Berden (WCUP) riding with the leaders on a bumpy descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jonathan Page (Page | Fuji) rounding the bumpy off camber turn on a descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:59:42
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team0:00:02
3Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:00:03
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:00:07
5Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Raleigh Clement0:00:13
6Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar0:00:36
7Jonathan Page (USA) Page/Fuji0:00:41
8Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup Stoemper0:01:03
9Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement0:01:12
10Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:15
11Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins/Specialized0:01:39
12Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System0:02:17
13Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team
14Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
15Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro's Closet0:02:18
16Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru0:02:23
17Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black0:03:01
18Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/Troy Lee Designs Race Team0:03:04
19Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching0:03:15
20Bryan Alders (USA) Training Peaks0:03:16
21Steven Stefko (USA) 1st City Cycling Team p/b Noosa0:03:52
22Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar0:04:18
23Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:04:25
24Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Anchor and Frame0:04:45
25Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Foundry/Donkey Label0:04:54
26Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts0:05:05
27Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching - Arlberg Sports0:05:08
28Michael Burleigh (USA) Evol Elite Racing
29Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement0:05:31
30Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:05:40
31Mike Friedberg (USA) The Pro's Closet CX/Yellowbelly0:05:50
32Taylor Squillaci (USA) HIFI Sound Cycling Components0:05:52
33Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
34Samuel Dolzani (USA) Sonic Boom Racing0:06:56
35Nicholas Applegate (USA) Cycleton0:07:18
36Josh Allen (USA) Reynolds Roofing0:07:30
37Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fity/Elevated Legs0:08:04
38Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Chattanooga0:08:06
39Thomas Herman (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports- 2 laps
40Zachary Heath (USA) HiFi CX / Squid
41Andrew Loaiza (USA) Weiz RC
42Jayson Jacobs (USA) The Weather Channel Giant cycling Team
43Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar
DNFJosh Direen (USA) Pro Bike Express
DNFNoah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23 cycling Program
DNFAdam Looney (USA) Colorado Collective
DNFMitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
DNFLuke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team
DNFKolby Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development CX Team
DNFJake Wells (USA) Stan's No Tubes Elite CX
DNFSpencer Downing (USA)
DNSRobert Meighan (USA)
DNSSpencer Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (USA) Raleigh Clement0:50:35
2Georgia Gould (Fra) Luna Pro Team0:00:26
3Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:01:13
4Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports0:01:22
5Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:01:54
6Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:02:40
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:02:54
8Melissa Barker (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:03:02
9Evelyn Dong (USA) Sho Air/Cannondale0:03:21
10Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement0:03:53
11Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:03:54
12Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf0:04:06
13Kate Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:04:53
14Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Subaru0:05:11
15Kristie Arend (USA) 50x150:05:22
16Christa Ghent (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:05:23
17Kristal Boni (USA) Rapid Racing p/b Foxtrot Wheel and Edge0:05:48
18Suzie Livingston (USA) Fort Follies0:05:51
19Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team0:06:01
20Tamara Donelson (USA) The Cycle Effect0:06:14
21Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX Team0:06:30
22Kristen Legan (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:06:59
23Tara Picklo (USA) Lov Bikes0:07:12
24Deidre York (USA) Stages Cycling0:07:49
25Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports0:07:59
26Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Props Racing0:08:30
27Sarah Ginsbach (USA) Bike Lane of Houston0:09:42
28Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster- 2 laps
29Sarah Lukas (USA) Amy D. Foundation
DNFNicole Duke (USA) SRAM/Focus
DNFRebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
DNSKatie Ryan (USA) University of Colorado

