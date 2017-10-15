US Open of Cyclo-cross: Huck takes Day 1
Mani pips Clouse for runner-up honours
Elite Women: Boulder -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erin Huck (USA) 3 Rox Racing-Cannondale
|0:43:50
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van dessel /atom composites
|0:43:56
|3
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co
|0:43:57
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot Cycles pb DNA Cycling
|0:43:58
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot Cycles p/b DNA Cycling
|0:44:18
|6
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:45:01
|7
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Vive La Tarte CX
|0:45:16
|8
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:45:20
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:45:34
|10
|Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero/Firefly Bicycles
|0:45:43
|11
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero-D Racing
|0:45:53
|12
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Cycling Team
|0:45:55
|13
|Georgia Gould (USA) Boo Bicycles
|0:45:56
|14
|Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:45:57
|15
|Anna Katrina Engelsted (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:46:15
|16
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Cycling
|0:46:16
|17
|Kristen Legan (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:46:18
|18
|Amy Beisel (USA) Kenda tire
|0:47:00
|19
|Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project
|0:47:15
|20
|Jolene Holland (USA) Ultra Violet
|0:47:18
|21
|Heidi Franz (USA) NWCX Project
|0:47:28
|22
|Suzie Livingston (USA) TOPO Cycling
|0:48:12
|23
|Fiona Morris (Aus) Speedvagen x MAAP
|0:48:30
|24
|Maria Larkin (Irl) The Meteor p/b Allied
|0:48:38
|25
|Meghan Newlin (USA) Full cycle/Topo
|0:48:39
|26
|Marsa Daniel (USA) MD Endurance Coaching
|0:48:41
|27
|Ava Lilley (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|0:49:12
|28
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
|0:49:31
|29
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru
|0:50:06
|30
|Nicole Jorgenson (USA) Bauerhaus x Tenspeed Hero
|0:50:49
|31
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Groove Subaru excel sports
|0:53:02
|32
|Laura Jeddeloh (USA) MD Endurance Coaching
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (USA) Rapha
|DNF
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|DNF
|Jenna Downey (USA) Peachtree Bikes
|DNF
|Dana Kuper (USA) Team Roaring Mouse
