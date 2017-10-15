Trending

US Open of Cyclo-cross: Huck takes Day 1

Mani pips Clouse for runner-up honours

Image 1 of 12

Erin Huck takes the win on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Erin Huck takes the win on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 12

Caroline Mani negotiates a descent at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Caroline Mani negotiates a descent at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 12

Riders handling some tricky terrain on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Riders handling some tricky terrain on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 12

Caroline Mani leading the race on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Caroline Mani leading the race on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 12

Caroline Mani on Day 1 of ttheh US Open of Cyclo-cross

Caroline Mani on Day 1 of ttheh US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 12

Riders negotiate an off-camber descent at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Riders negotiate an off-camber descent at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 12

Caroline Mani on the stairs at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Caroline Mani on the stairs at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 12

The lead group in the women's race on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

The lead group in the women's race on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 12

Kristen Legan at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Kristen Legan at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 12

Katie Clouse en route to third overall on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Katie Clouse en route to third overall on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 12

Erin Huck on her way to victory at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Erin Huck on her way to victory at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 12

The women's podium on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

The women's podium on Day 1 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erin Huck (USA) 3 Rox Racing-Cannondale0:43:50
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Van dessel /atom composites0:43:56
3Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co0:43:57
4Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot Cycles pb DNA Cycling0:43:58
5Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot Cycles p/b DNA Cycling0:44:18
6Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:45:01
7Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Vive La Tarte CX0:45:16
8Samantha Runnels (USA)0:45:20
9Emily Kachorek (USA)0:45:34
10Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero/Firefly Bicycles0:45:43
11Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero-D Racing0:45:53
12Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Cycling Team0:45:55
13Georgia Gould (USA) Boo Bicycles0:45:56
14Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation0:45:57
15Anna Katrina Engelsted (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:46:15
16Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Cycling0:46:16
17Kristen Legan (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing0:46:18
18Amy Beisel (USA) Kenda tire0:47:00
19Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project0:47:15
20Jolene Holland (USA) Ultra Violet0:47:18
21Heidi Franz (USA) NWCX Project0:47:28
22Suzie Livingston (USA) TOPO Cycling0:48:12
23Fiona Morris (Aus) Speedvagen x MAAP0:48:30
24Maria Larkin (Irl) The Meteor p/b Allied0:48:38
25Meghan Newlin (USA) Full cycle/Topo0:48:39
26Marsa Daniel (USA) MD Endurance Coaching0:48:41
27Ava Lilley (USA) Bend Endurance Academy0:49:12
28Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club0:49:31
29Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subaru0:50:06
30Nicole Jorgenson (USA) Bauerhaus x Tenspeed Hero0:50:49
31Ashley Zoerner (USA) Groove Subaru excel sports0:53:02
32Laura Jeddeloh (USA) MD Endurance Coaching
DNFMeredith Miller (USA) Rapha
DNFAnna Dorovskikh (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
DNFJenna Downey (USA) Peachtree Bikes
DNFDana Kuper (USA) Team Roaring Mouse

