Image 1 of 12 1st: Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports), 2nd: MichaelVan Den Ham, 3rd: Keegan Swenson, 4th: Hector Riveros Paez, and 5th: AllenKrughoff (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 12 Cody Kaiser digging hard during the opening lap of the race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 12 Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) outsprints MichaelVan Den Ham and Keegan Swenson for the win (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 12 Riders negotiate an off camber descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 12 Chris Baddick takes on a long descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 12 Hector Riveros Paez leads the mens field up 5280 stairs with 2 laps to go (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 12 Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) leads the break during windy conditions (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 12 The lead group of riders taking on a fast and twisty descent. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 12 Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) and the lead group of riders taking on a fast and twisty descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 12 Cody Kaiser leads a group of riders off the front (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 12 Allen Krughoff (Specialized | Retul) looks ahead during a twisty descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 12 Hector Riveros Paez takes on a fast banked turn (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Jamie Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) secured his first victory of the cyclo-cross season at the first day of the UCI C2 U.S. Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado thanks to a well-timed bike throw to the line after a fast race.

Canadian Michael van den Ham (Garneau Easton) finished a close second, with Keegan Swenson (Cannondale/3Rox) third.

Results