Driscoll wins U.S. Open with bike throw to line
Van den Ham and Swenson complete the podium
Elite Men: Boulder -
Jamie Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) secured his first victory of the cyclo-cross season at the first day of the UCI C2 U.S. Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado thanks to a well-timed bike throw to the line after a fast race.
Canadian Michael van den Ham (Garneau Easton) finished a close second, with Keegan Swenson (Cannondale/3Rox) third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Cycling Cyclocross Team
|1:00:47
|2
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton P/B Transitions Life C
|3
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale/3Rox Racing
|0:00:01
|4
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's Notubes P/B Maxx / Construction
|0:00:11
|5
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing
|0:00:28
|6
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins / Specialized
|0:00:29
|7
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Speedvagen X Maap
|0:01:15
|8
|Chris Baddick (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:01:17
|9
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cuore Racing Team
|0:02:22
|10
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) Evol Racing
|11
|Cody Cupp (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Set Coaching/Arlberg
|0:02:25
|12
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Setcoaching
|0:02:47
|13
|Mark Flis (USA) X-Men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles
|0:02:50
|14
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
|15
|Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing / Specialized
|0:03:17
|16
|Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger / Bontrager
|0:03:18
|17
|Allan Schroeder (USA) Project Aka
|0:03:47
|18
|Terol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing P/B Remax Pros.
|0:04:07
|19
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:04:12
|20
|Kevin Day (USA) Rollout App
|0:04:14
|21
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:49
|22
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) Breismeister Factory
|0:05:35
|23
|Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:05:36
|24
|Eric Fossell (USA) Cos Racing
|0:05:37
|25
|Chris Ganter (USA) Rolf Prima P/B Niner Maxxis Champsys
|0:05:38
|26
|William Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:05:42
|27
|Ryan Rinn (USA) Vive La Tarte Cx
|0:05:43
|28
|Jeremy Ostrowski (USA) Reynolds Roofing
|0:06:57
|29
|Aaron Vaughn (USA) Rallysport
|0:07:26
|30
|Zachary Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger
|0:07:39
|31
|Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:08:24
|32
|Timber Weiss (USA) Lit Af
|33
|James Coats (USA) Spokesman Cyclocross
|34
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|35
|Steve Hindman (USA) Pen Velo Racing / Summit Bikes
|DNF
|Josh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru-Excel Sports
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
