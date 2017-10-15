Trending

Driscoll wins U.S. Open with bike throw to line

Van den Ham and Swenson complete the podium

Image 1 of 12

1st: Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports), 2nd: MichaelVan Den Ham, 3rd: Keegan Swenson, 4th: Hector Riveros Paez, and 5th: AllenKrughoff

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 12

Cody Kaiser digging hard during the opening lap of the race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 12

Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) outsprints MichaelVan Den Ham and Keegan Swenson for the win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 12

Riders negotiate an off camber descent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 12

Chris Baddick takes on a long descent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 12

Hector Riveros Paez leads the mens field up 5280 stairs with 2 laps to go

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 12

Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) leads the break during windy conditions

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 12

The lead group of riders taking on a fast and twisty descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 12

Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) and the lead group of riders taking on a fast and twisty descent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 12

Cody Kaiser leads a group of riders off the front

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 12

Allen Krughoff (Specialized | Retul) looks ahead during a twisty descent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 12

Hector Riveros Paez takes on a fast banked turn

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Jamie Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) secured his first victory of the cyclo-cross season at the first day of the UCI C2 U.S. Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado thanks to a well-timed bike throw to the line after a fast race.

Canadian Michael van den Ham (Garneau Easton) finished a close second, with Keegan Swenson (Cannondale/3Rox) third.  

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Cycling Cyclocross Team1:00:47
2Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton P/B Transitions Life C
3Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale/3Rox Racing0:00:01
4Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's Notubes P/B Maxx / Construction0:00:11
5Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing0:00:28
6Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins / Specialized0:00:29
7Garry Millburn (Aus) Speedvagen X Maap0:01:15
8Chris Baddick (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:17
9Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cuore Racing Team0:02:22
10Ian Mcpherson (USA) Evol Racing
11Cody Cupp (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Set Coaching/Arlberg0:02:25
12Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Setcoaching0:02:47
13Mark Flis (USA) X-Men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles0:02:50
14Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
15Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing / Specialized0:03:17
16Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger / Bontrager0:03:18
17Allan Schroeder (USA) Project Aka0:03:47
18Terol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing P/B Remax Pros.0:04:07
19Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club0:04:12
20Kevin Day (USA) Rollout App0:04:14
21Skyler Mackey (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:49
22Jayson Jacobs (USA) Breismeister Factory0:05:35
23Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:05:36
24Eric Fossell (USA) Cos Racing0:05:37
25Chris Ganter (USA) Rolf Prima P/B Niner Maxxis Champsys0:05:38
26William Allen (USA) Feedback Sports0:05:42
27Ryan Rinn (USA) Vive La Tarte Cx0:05:43
28Jeremy Ostrowski (USA) Reynolds Roofing0:06:57
29Aaron Vaughn (USA) Rallysport0:07:26
30Zachary Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger0:07:39
31Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:08:24
32Timber Weiss (USA) Lit Af
33James Coats (USA) Spokesman Cyclocross
34Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
35Steve Hindman (USA) Pen Velo Racing / Summit Bikes
DNFJosh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru-Excel Sports
DNFSpencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing

