Gwin and Kintner win US downhill national titles
Shaw earns junior title
The 2013 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships wrapped up Sunday with the downhill competitions highlighted by dominating performances in the pro races from Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) and Jill Kintner (Team Norco International/Red Bull).
Women
After the morning's amateur contests, the pro women led off the afternoon competitions at New Mexico's Angel Fire Resort. Pro GRT women's leader Anne Galyean (Trek-Integrity Racing-Deity) was the first to crack the seven-minute mark. She was followed by defending national champion Jacqueline Harmony (A Culture of Speed), who topped her time by a little more than two seconds.
But as soon as Kintner came into view of the finish, it was clear she was about to earn her second national title of this event. Yesterday's pro women's dual slalom winner crossed the line in 6:06.208, more than 30
seconds ahead of runner-up Harmony.
Men
Following a weather delay due to lightning in the area, the pro men took to the 2.5-mile long course. Riders were pushing the pace hard, and many had broken chains and flat tires to prove it. However, no one came close to Gwin's qualifying time of 5:23.2 until eventual runner-up Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) sped through with a 5:25.759. That time would hold as fourth-place finisher Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing) and third-place finisher Mitch Ropelato (Factory Specialized DH) came past.
But the defending champ proved unbeatable today; Gwin stopped the clock at 5:14.017 to earn the right to wear the Stars-and-Stripes for another year. Visit the USA Cycling YouTube channel to listen to Gwin describe his winning ride.
Juniors and masters
The men's 17-18 downhill was the final event to be contested. Walker Shaw (Specialized Gravity USA), who took third in yesterday's pro men's dual slalom, was the first rider to cross the line. He posted a time of 5:54.587. Shortly thereafter, a heavy rain opened up on the mountain. Though the downpour would soon subside, Shaw remained in the hot seat. Of the final eight riders, Kellen Lutz came within four-tenths of a second of Shaw's time, but it wasn't enough. Shaw took the win, with Todd Renwick rounding out the podium in third.
amateur downhill competitions
The juniors and masters races began the day under sunny skies. Riding the same course as the pros, the youngest riders led off the morning session. Katie Sanders, the first rider to start the day and took the win in the girls' 11-12 race. Two Utah juniors earned Stars-and-Stripes jerseys when Julien Markewitz topped the 6-10 boys' field and Joseph Foresta, whose sister, Sophia, won the women's open dual slalom yesterday, took home the title in the 11-12 group. Devin Kjaer improved upon his dual slalom silver with the gold medal in the boys' 13-14 race.
New Mexico's own Pederson family claimed two Stars-and-Stripes jerseys when Michelle Pederson (Bike n Sport Racing) won the junior women's 15-18 race and her father Neal Pederson (Bike n Sport Racing) did the same in the men's 45-49 event.
In the boys' 15-16 downhill, Charlie Harrison stopped the clock at 5:53.144 to take the win and claim the top amateur time of the day. Weston Walker (University of Wyoming) rode to victory in the men's 19-24 race, while Willem Cooper edged the men's 25-29 field. Amanda Cordell earned the women's 19-29 title, and Lindsay Yost added a jersey to her closest in the women's 30-39 race.
Kyle Lofstedt and Joe Dodds will bring gold medals back to Colorado after winning the men's 30-34 and 35-39 races, respectively. Noelle Champagne earned her first-place prize in the women's 40+ division. Scott Spangler descended fast enough to ascend to the top of the podium in the men's 40-44 contest.
Paul Cherry topped the men's 50-54 field, Les Price rose to the challenge in the men's 55-59 group and Joel Creed proclaimed his dominance of the men's 60+ downhill.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin
|0:05:14.02
|2
|Logan Binggeli
|0:00:11.74
|3
|Mitch Ropelato
|0:00:11.80
|4
|Kevin Aiello
|0:00:12.61
|5
|Cody Warren
|0:00:19.94
|6
|Graeme Pitts
|0:00:21.69
|7
|Trevyn Newpher
|0:00:22.08
|8
|Austin Hackett Klaube
|0:00:24.12
|9
|Chris Higgerson
|0:00:24.65
|10
|Ryan Condrashoff
|0:00:27.36
|11
|Dylan Conte
|0:00:27.78
|12
|Dillon Lemarr
|0:00:27.88
|13
|Ben Furbee
|0:00:28.05
|14
|Johnathon Keep
|0:00:28.26
|15
|Adam Digby
|0:00:30.73
|16
|Leland Turner
|0:00:32.47
|17
|Tim White
|0:00:32.59
|18
|Nate Furbee
|0:00:32.83
|19
|Lear Miller
|0:00:33.29
|20
|Brandon Blakely
|0:00:33.52
|21
|Max Morgan
|0:00:33.73
|22
|Michael Daniels
|0:00:34.47
|23
|Zach Graveson
|0:00:37.00
|24
|Harrison Ory
|0:00:37.17
|25
|Kyle Grau
|0:00:37.25
|26
|Ryan Paquette
|0:00:37.46
|27
|Steven Wentz
|0:00:37.59
|28
|Ray Syron
|0:00:38.34
|29
|Tanner Stephens
|0:00:38.87
|30
|Cody Kelley
|0:00:40.64
|31
|Daniel Weinman
|0:00:40.86
|32
|Ryan Burney
|0:00:41.91
|33
|Riley Mueller
|0:00:42.43
|34
|Stephen Avery
|0:00:43.32
|35
|Jordan Newth
|0:00:45.65
|36
|Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue
|0:00:45.68
|37
|Lucas Cowan
|0:00:46.46
|38
|Scott Gladu
|0:00:49.15
|39
|Mikey Haderer
|0:00:49.24
|40
|Craig Carlson
|0:00:49.55
|41
|brian scolforo
|0:00:51.47
|42
|Dante Harmony
|0:00:51.68
|43
|Matthew Thompson
|0:00:52.72
|44
|Vince Sanchez
|0:00:54.41
|45
|David Seaquist
|0:00:55.29
|46
|Cody Johnson
|0:00:55.37
|47
|Brian Yannuzzi
|0:00:55.88
|48
|Joshua Nevelson
|0:00:59.23
|49
|William Lujan
|0:01:04.34
|50
|Antonio Gradillas
|0:01:05.98
|51
|Charlie Sponsel
|0:01:06.63
|52
|Thomas McCoy
|0:01:08.92
|53
|Anthony Marino
|0:04:30.95
|DNS
|Kyle Hogan
|DNS
|Michael Day
|DNS
|Doug Ewer
|DNF
|Corey Hatch
|DNF
|Wiley Kaupas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner
|0:06:06.21
|2
|Jacqueline Harmony
|0:00:30.46
|3
|Anne Galyean
|0:00:32.56
|4
|Amanda Batty
|0:00:55.07
|5
|Christen Boyer
|0:01:11.60
|6
|Meghan Kane
|0:01:15.41
|7
|Katy Hanlon
|0:01:27.40
|8
|Mary Elges
|0:01:28.50
|9
|Amber Price
|0:01:35.48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Walker Shaw
|0:05:54.59
|2
|Kellen Lutz
|0:00:00.35
|3
|Todd Renwick
|0:00:03.59
|4
|Luca Cometti
|0:00:04.56
|5
|Dylan Unger
|0:00:04.60
|6
|Alexander Willie
|0:00:05.76
|7
|Roy Benge
|0:00:08.29
|8
|Chase Nelson
|0:00:08.66
|9
|Gavin Gargiulo
|0:00:08.70
|10
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|0:00:09.06
|11
|Tanner Spence
|0:00:09.41
|12
|Luca Shaw
|0:00:09.69
|13
|Jack Dean
|0:00:10.27
|14
|Isaac Allaire
|0:00:11.28
|15
|William O'Brien
|0:00:12.25
|16
|Nikolas Clarke
|0:00:12.48
|17
|Jason Schroeder
|0:00:12.78
|18
|Dylan Crane
|0:00:17.10
|19
|Shane Leslie
|0:00:19.05
|20
|Jay Fesperman
|0:00:19.71
|21
|Demetri Triantafillou
|0:00:20.17
|22
|Jaren Lockwood
|0:00:23.01
|23
|Eric Vest
|0:00:23.59
|24
|Noah Fairburn
|0:00:30.27
|25
|Tanner Hart
|0:00:30.56
|26
|Oliver Vowel
|0:00:32.79
|27
|Cole Picchiottino
|0:00:39.53
|28
|Alden Volle
|0:02:58.84
|DNS
|Bryce Hermanussen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlie Harrison
|0:05:53.14
|2
|Tyler Spence
|0:00:17.38
|3
|Niko Kilik
|0:00:19.85
|4
|Cole Michie
|0:00:23.84
|5
|Tyler Krenek
|0:00:24.50
|6
|Andras Simon
|0:00:26.66
|7
|tucker kennedy
|0:00:27.57
|8
|Collin Hudson
|0:00:27.92
|9
|Wyatt Freier
|0:00:32.63
|10
|Jake Kahn
|0:00:45.49
|11
|Andrew Wegiel
|0:00:47.39
|12
|Troy Sladeck
|0:01:23.74
|DNF
|Warren Kniss
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Weston Walker
|0:06:06.49
|2
|Joshua Patton
|0:00:10.08
|3
|Kai Rogers
|0:00:13.32
|4
|Chris Callahan
|0:00:15.13
|5
|Ty Brooks
|0:00:15.86
|6
|James Lucchesi
|0:00:16.75
|7
|John Duffy
|0:00:17.33
|8
|Brandon Watson
|0:00:19.44
|9
|Ian Supple
|0:00:19.98
|10
|Matthew Callahan
|0:00:20.07
|11
|Logan Walker
|0:00:21.42
|12
|Ryan Pepper
|0:00:22.14
|13
|Jacob Hatton
|0:00:23.32
|14
|Andrew Fortini
|0:00:24.25
|15
|Matt Halupowski
|0:00:25.06
|16
|Adam Delonais
|0:00:31.18
|17
|Sawyer Miller
|0:00:40.91
|18
|Michael Allen
|0:00:52.61
|19
|Joshua Coit
|0:01:24.36
|DNS
|Nick Aguilar
|DNF
|Sam Redman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Cooper
|0:06:04.66
|2
|Brett Tetzloff
|0:00:06.85
|3
|Brendan Looby
|0:00:16.36
|4
|Israel Tilman
|0:00:17.20
|5
|Jeff Bowers
|0:00:17.23
|6
|Robert Nichols
|0:00:17.30
|7
|Ian Lupo
|0:00:19.10
|8
|Jesse Borror
|0:00:25.24
|9
|Josh Smith
|0:00:31.07
|DNF
|Linton Judycki
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Lofstedt
|0:06:01.78
|2
|Leigh Harris
|0:00:25.43
|3
|Matt Giaraffa
|0:00:27.50
|4
|Michael Clark
|0:00:29.87
|5
|Travis Tomczak
|0:00:31.94
|6
|Moises Alarcon
|0:00:40.96
|7
|Brandon Olson
|0:01:05.14
|DNS
|Phillip Stevens
|DNF
|Martin Navarro
|DNF
|Evan Friedman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Dodds
|0:06:26.96
|2
|Michael Gunn
|0:00:03.61
|3
|Wesley Bennett
|0:00:05.27
|4
|WILL MURRAY
|0:00:10.07
|5
|Chris Webb
|0:00:11.96
|6
|Jason Sherrill
|0:00:19.34
|7
|Noah Priegel
|0:00:22.93
|DNS
|Aaron Polly
|DNS
|Eric Steinz
|DNF
|Coy Miller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Spangler
|0:06:20.50
|2
|Alexander Morgan
|0:00:02.38
|3
|John Nicholson
|0:00:04.09
|4
|William Dale
|0:00:12.35
|5
|Phillip Stevens
|0:00:21.37
|6
|Steve Kahn
|0:00:21.62
|7
|Bryan Redding
|0:00:34.64
|8
|James Gillespie
|0:00:34.84
|9
|Tony Del Grippo
|0:00:37.87
|10
|Noah Brandon
|0:01:04.82
|11
|Paul Chen
|0:14:50.30
|DNS
|Ian Starr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neal Pederson
|0:06:38.25
|2
|Rob Wexler
|0:00:03.24
|3
|Curt Clemetson
|0:00:03.93
|4
|Rich Vreeland
|0:00:31.28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Cherry
|0:06:52.80
|2
|Darrell Jamieson
|0:00:07.30
|3
|Craig Van Cleve
|0:00:29.30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Les Price
|0:07:16.30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Creed
|0:07:57.30
|2
|Scott Lideen
|0:01:30.70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Foresta
|0:06:53.60
|2
|Trent Del Grippo
|0:00:13.80
|3
|Logan McPhie
|0:00:28.40
|4
|Shawn Yakovich
|0:01:03.00
|5
|Phillip Steele
|0:01:14.00
|6
|Dante Silva
|0:01:34.90
|7
|jedidiah lamb
|0:06:21.60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Devin Kjaer
|0:06:10.80
|2
|Armen Davis
|0:00:11.90
|3
|Nikolas Nestoroff
|0:00:20.60
|4
|Roberto Bonometti
|0:00:32.50
|5
|Sam Morris
|0:00:43.90
|6
|Alex Holtzen
|0:00:44.30
|7
|Chase Willie
|0:01:13.30
|8
|Cedar Palmer
|0:01:15.00
|9
|David Kahn
|0:01:21.00
|10
|Garret Kniss
|0:01:27.90
|11
|Chase Jamieson
|0:01:56.20
|12
|Dylan Ramos
|0:03:41.80
|DNS
|Quinn Reece
|DNS
|Michael Kelly
|DNF
|Brad Stover
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Markewitz
|0:10:49.90
|2
|Sam Kahn
|0:01:20.60
|3
|Colton Sanders
|0:02:17.90
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michelle Pederson
|0:07:56.80
|2
|Summer Hull
|0:02:04.23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Cordell
|0:07:34.96
|2
|Leila Carrillo
|0:00:15.10
|3
|Bridgette LeBer
|0:00:55.10
|4
|Ashley Hernandez
|0:00:55.51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Yost
|0:07:23.81
|2
|Kim Godfrey
|0:00:22.83
|3
|Corrine Miller
|0:00:51.36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noelle Champagne
|0:07:30.30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Sanders
|0:10:19.20
|2
|McKenna Merten
|0:00:22.70
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy