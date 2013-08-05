Image 1 of 2 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Jill Kintner (Norco) (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)

The 2013 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships wrapped up Sunday with the downhill competitions highlighted by dominating performances in the pro races from Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) and Jill Kintner (Team Norco International/Red Bull).

Women

After the morning's amateur contests, the pro women led off the afternoon competitions at New Mexico's Angel Fire Resort. Pro GRT women's leader Anne Galyean (Trek-Integrity Racing-Deity) was the first to crack the seven-minute mark. She was followed by defending national champion Jacqueline Harmony (A Culture of Speed), who topped her time by a little more than two seconds.

But as soon as Kintner came into view of the finish, it was clear she was about to earn her second national title of this event. Yesterday's pro women's dual slalom winner crossed the line in 6:06.208, more than 30

seconds ahead of runner-up Harmony.

Men

Following a weather delay due to lightning in the area, the pro men took to the 2.5-mile long course. Riders were pushing the pace hard, and many had broken chains and flat tires to prove it. However, no one came close to Gwin's qualifying time of 5:23.2 until eventual runner-up Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) sped through with a 5:25.759. That time would hold as fourth-place finisher Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing) and third-place finisher Mitch Ropelato (Factory Specialized DH) came past.

But the defending champ proved unbeatable today; Gwin stopped the clock at 5:14.017 to earn the right to wear the Stars-and-Stripes for another year. Visit the USA Cycling YouTube channel to listen to Gwin describe his winning ride.

Juniors and masters

The men's 17-18 downhill was the final event to be contested. Walker Shaw (Specialized Gravity USA), who took third in yesterday's pro men's dual slalom, was the first rider to cross the line. He posted a time of 5:54.587. Shortly thereafter, a heavy rain opened up on the mountain. Though the downpour would soon subside, Shaw remained in the hot seat. Of the final eight riders, Kellen Lutz came within four-tenths of a second of Shaw's time, but it wasn't enough. Shaw took the win, with Todd Renwick rounding out the podium in third.

amateur downhill competitions

The juniors and masters races began the day under sunny skies. Riding the same course as the pros, the youngest riders led off the morning session. Katie Sanders, the first rider to start the day and took the win in the girls' 11-12 race. Two Utah juniors earned Stars-and-Stripes jerseys when Julien Markewitz topped the 6-10 boys' field and Joseph Foresta, whose sister, Sophia, won the women's open dual slalom yesterday, took home the title in the 11-12 group. Devin Kjaer improved upon his dual slalom silver with the gold medal in the boys' 13-14 race.

New Mexico's own Pederson family claimed two Stars-and-Stripes jerseys when Michelle Pederson (Bike n Sport Racing) won the junior women's 15-18 race and her father Neal Pederson (Bike n Sport Racing) did the same in the men's 45-49 event.

In the boys' 15-16 downhill, Charlie Harrison stopped the clock at 5:53.144 to take the win and claim the top amateur time of the day. Weston Walker (University of Wyoming) rode to victory in the men's 19-24 race, while Willem Cooper edged the men's 25-29 field. Amanda Cordell earned the women's 19-29 title, and Lindsay Yost added a jersey to her closest in the women's 30-39 race.

Kyle Lofstedt and Joe Dodds will bring gold medals back to Colorado after winning the men's 30-34 and 35-39 races, respectively. Noelle Champagne earned her first-place prize in the women's 40+ division. Scott Spangler descended fast enough to ascend to the top of the podium in the men's 40-44 contest.

Paul Cherry topped the men's 50-54 field, Les Price rose to the challenge in the men's 55-59 group and Joel Creed proclaimed his dominance of the men's 60+ downhill.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin 0:05:14.02 2 Logan Binggeli 0:00:11.74 3 Mitch Ropelato 0:00:11.80 4 Kevin Aiello 0:00:12.61 5 Cody Warren 0:00:19.94 6 Graeme Pitts 0:00:21.69 7 Trevyn Newpher 0:00:22.08 8 Austin Hackett Klaube 0:00:24.12 9 Chris Higgerson 0:00:24.65 10 Ryan Condrashoff 0:00:27.36 11 Dylan Conte 0:00:27.78 12 Dillon Lemarr 0:00:27.88 13 Ben Furbee 0:00:28.05 14 Johnathon Keep 0:00:28.26 15 Adam Digby 0:00:30.73 16 Leland Turner 0:00:32.47 17 Tim White 0:00:32.59 18 Nate Furbee 0:00:32.83 19 Lear Miller 0:00:33.29 20 Brandon Blakely 0:00:33.52 21 Max Morgan 0:00:33.73 22 Michael Daniels 0:00:34.47 23 Zach Graveson 0:00:37.00 24 Harrison Ory 0:00:37.17 25 Kyle Grau 0:00:37.25 26 Ryan Paquette 0:00:37.46 27 Steven Wentz 0:00:37.59 28 Ray Syron 0:00:38.34 29 Tanner Stephens 0:00:38.87 30 Cody Kelley 0:00:40.64 31 Daniel Weinman 0:00:40.86 32 Ryan Burney 0:00:41.91 33 Riley Mueller 0:00:42.43 34 Stephen Avery 0:00:43.32 35 Jordan Newth 0:00:45.65 36 Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue 0:00:45.68 37 Lucas Cowan 0:00:46.46 38 Scott Gladu 0:00:49.15 39 Mikey Haderer 0:00:49.24 40 Craig Carlson 0:00:49.55 41 brian scolforo 0:00:51.47 42 Dante Harmony 0:00:51.68 43 Matthew Thompson 0:00:52.72 44 Vince Sanchez 0:00:54.41 45 David Seaquist 0:00:55.29 46 Cody Johnson 0:00:55.37 47 Brian Yannuzzi 0:00:55.88 48 Joshua Nevelson 0:00:59.23 49 William Lujan 0:01:04.34 50 Antonio Gradillas 0:01:05.98 51 Charlie Sponsel 0:01:06.63 52 Thomas McCoy 0:01:08.92 53 Anthony Marino 0:04:30.95 DNS Kyle Hogan DNS Michael Day DNS Doug Ewer DNF Corey Hatch DNF Wiley Kaupas

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jill Kintner 0:06:06.21 2 Jacqueline Harmony 0:00:30.46 3 Anne Galyean 0:00:32.56 4 Amanda Batty 0:00:55.07 5 Christen Boyer 0:01:11.60 6 Meghan Kane 0:01:15.41 7 Katy Hanlon 0:01:27.40 8 Mary Elges 0:01:28.50 9 Amber Price 0:01:35.48

Cat. 1 junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Walker Shaw 0:05:54.59 2 Kellen Lutz 0:00:00.35 3 Todd Renwick 0:00:03.59 4 Luca Cometti 0:00:04.56 5 Dylan Unger 0:00:04.60 6 Alexander Willie 0:00:05.76 7 Roy Benge 0:00:08.29 8 Chase Nelson 0:00:08.66 9 Gavin Gargiulo 0:00:08.70 10 Matthew Fitzgerald 0:00:09.06 11 Tanner Spence 0:00:09.41 12 Luca Shaw 0:00:09.69 13 Jack Dean 0:00:10.27 14 Isaac Allaire 0:00:11.28 15 William O'Brien 0:00:12.25 16 Nikolas Clarke 0:00:12.48 17 Jason Schroeder 0:00:12.78 18 Dylan Crane 0:00:17.10 19 Shane Leslie 0:00:19.05 20 Jay Fesperman 0:00:19.71 21 Demetri Triantafillou 0:00:20.17 22 Jaren Lockwood 0:00:23.01 23 Eric Vest 0:00:23.59 24 Noah Fairburn 0:00:30.27 25 Tanner Hart 0:00:30.56 26 Oliver Vowel 0:00:32.79 27 Cole Picchiottino 0:00:39.53 28 Alden Volle 0:02:58.84 DNS Bryce Hermanussen

Cat. 1 junior men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Harrison 0:05:53.14 2 Tyler Spence 0:00:17.38 3 Niko Kilik 0:00:19.85 4 Cole Michie 0:00:23.84 5 Tyler Krenek 0:00:24.50 6 Andras Simon 0:00:26.66 7 tucker kennedy 0:00:27.57 8 Collin Hudson 0:00:27.92 9 Wyatt Freier 0:00:32.63 10 Jake Kahn 0:00:45.49 11 Andrew Wegiel 0:00:47.39 12 Troy Sladeck 0:01:23.74 DNF Warren Kniss

Cat. 1 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Weston Walker 0:06:06.49 2 Joshua Patton 0:00:10.08 3 Kai Rogers 0:00:13.32 4 Chris Callahan 0:00:15.13 5 Ty Brooks 0:00:15.86 6 James Lucchesi 0:00:16.75 7 John Duffy 0:00:17.33 8 Brandon Watson 0:00:19.44 9 Ian Supple 0:00:19.98 10 Matthew Callahan 0:00:20.07 11 Logan Walker 0:00:21.42 12 Ryan Pepper 0:00:22.14 13 Jacob Hatton 0:00:23.32 14 Andrew Fortini 0:00:24.25 15 Matt Halupowski 0:00:25.06 16 Adam Delonais 0:00:31.18 17 Sawyer Miller 0:00:40.91 18 Michael Allen 0:00:52.61 19 Joshua Coit 0:01:24.36 DNS Nick Aguilar DNF Sam Redman

Cat. 1 men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Cooper 0:06:04.66 2 Brett Tetzloff 0:00:06.85 3 Brendan Looby 0:00:16.36 4 Israel Tilman 0:00:17.20 5 Jeff Bowers 0:00:17.23 6 Robert Nichols 0:00:17.30 7 Ian Lupo 0:00:19.10 8 Jesse Borror 0:00:25.24 9 Josh Smith 0:00:31.07 DNF Linton Judycki

Cat. 1 men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Lofstedt 0:06:01.78 2 Leigh Harris 0:00:25.43 3 Matt Giaraffa 0:00:27.50 4 Michael Clark 0:00:29.87 5 Travis Tomczak 0:00:31.94 6 Moises Alarcon 0:00:40.96 7 Brandon Olson 0:01:05.14 DNS Phillip Stevens DNF Martin Navarro DNF Evan Friedman

Cat. 1 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dodds 0:06:26.96 2 Michael Gunn 0:00:03.61 3 Wesley Bennett 0:00:05.27 4 WILL MURRAY 0:00:10.07 5 Chris Webb 0:00:11.96 6 Jason Sherrill 0:00:19.34 7 Noah Priegel 0:00:22.93 DNS Aaron Polly DNS Eric Steinz DNF Coy Miller

Cat. 1 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Spangler 0:06:20.50 2 Alexander Morgan 0:00:02.38 3 John Nicholson 0:00:04.09 4 William Dale 0:00:12.35 5 Phillip Stevens 0:00:21.37 6 Steve Kahn 0:00:21.62 7 Bryan Redding 0:00:34.64 8 James Gillespie 0:00:34.84 9 Tony Del Grippo 0:00:37.87 10 Noah Brandon 0:01:04.82 11 Paul Chen 0:14:50.30 DNS Ian Starr

Cat. 1 men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Pederson 0:06:38.25 2 Rob Wexler 0:00:03.24 3 Curt Clemetson 0:00:03.93 4 Rich Vreeland 0:00:31.28

Cat. 1 Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Cherry 0:06:52.80 2 Darrell Jamieson 0:00:07.30 3 Craig Van Cleve 0:00:29.30

Cat. 1 men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Les Price 0:07:16.30

Cat. 1 Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Creed 0:07:57.30 2 Scott Lideen 0:01:30.70

Junior men 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Foresta 0:06:53.60 2 Trent Del Grippo 0:00:13.80 3 Logan McPhie 0:00:28.40 4 Shawn Yakovich 0:01:03.00 5 Phillip Steele 0:01:14.00 6 Dante Silva 0:01:34.90 7 jedidiah lamb 0:06:21.60

Junior men 13-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devin Kjaer 0:06:10.80 2 Armen Davis 0:00:11.90 3 Nikolas Nestoroff 0:00:20.60 4 Roberto Bonometti 0:00:32.50 5 Sam Morris 0:00:43.90 6 Alex Holtzen 0:00:44.30 7 Chase Willie 0:01:13.30 8 Cedar Palmer 0:01:15.00 9 David Kahn 0:01:21.00 10 Garret Kniss 0:01:27.90 11 Chase Jamieson 0:01:56.20 12 Dylan Ramos 0:03:41.80 DNS Quinn Reece DNS Michael Kelly DNF Brad Stover

Junior men 10 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Markewitz 0:10:49.90 2 Sam Kahn 0:01:20.60 3 Colton Sanders 0:02:17.90

Cat. 1 Women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michelle Pederson 0:07:56.80 2 Summer Hull 0:02:04.23

Cat. 1 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Cordell 0:07:34.96 2 Leila Carrillo 0:00:15.10 3 Bridgette LeBer 0:00:55.10 4 Ashley Hernandez 0:00:55.51

Cat. 1 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Yost 0:07:23.81 2 Kim Godfrey 0:00:22.83 3 Corrine Miller 0:00:51.36

Cat. 1 Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Noelle Champagne 0:07:30.30