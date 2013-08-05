Trending

Gwin and Kintner win US downhill national titles

Shaw earns junior title

Image 1 of 2

Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH

Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Jill Kintner (Norco)

Jill Kintner (Norco)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)

The 2013 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships wrapped up Sunday with the downhill competitions highlighted by dominating performances in the pro races from Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) and Jill Kintner (Team Norco International/Red Bull).

Women

After the morning's amateur contests, the pro women led off the afternoon competitions at New Mexico's Angel Fire Resort. Pro GRT women's leader Anne Galyean (Trek-Integrity Racing-Deity) was the first to crack the seven-minute mark. She was followed by defending national champion Jacqueline Harmony (A Culture of Speed), who topped her time by a little more than two seconds.

But as soon as Kintner came into view of the finish, it was clear she was about to earn her second national title of this event. Yesterday's pro women's dual slalom winner crossed the line in 6:06.208, more than 30
seconds ahead of runner-up Harmony.

Men

Following a weather delay due to lightning in the area, the pro men took to the 2.5-mile long course. Riders were pushing the pace hard, and many had broken chains and flat tires to prove it. However, no one came close to Gwin's qualifying time of 5:23.2 until eventual runner-up Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) sped through with a 5:25.759. That time would hold as fourth-place finisher Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing) and third-place finisher Mitch Ropelato (Factory Specialized DH) came past.

But the defending champ proved unbeatable today; Gwin stopped the clock at 5:14.017 to earn the right to wear the Stars-and-Stripes for another year. Visit the USA Cycling YouTube channel to listen to Gwin describe his winning ride.

Juniors and masters

The men's 17-18 downhill was the final event to be contested. Walker Shaw (Specialized Gravity USA), who took third in yesterday's pro men's dual slalom, was the first rider to cross the line. He posted a time of 5:54.587. Shortly thereafter, a heavy rain opened up on the mountain. Though the downpour would soon subside, Shaw remained in the hot seat. Of the final eight riders, Kellen Lutz came within four-tenths of a second of Shaw's time, but it wasn't enough. Shaw took the win, with Todd Renwick rounding out the podium in third.
amateur downhill competitions

The juniors and masters races began the day under sunny skies. Riding the same course as the pros, the youngest riders led off the morning session. Katie Sanders, the first rider to start the day and took the win in the girls' 11-12 race. Two Utah juniors earned Stars-and-Stripes jerseys when Julien Markewitz topped the 6-10 boys' field and Joseph Foresta, whose sister, Sophia, won the women's open dual slalom yesterday, took home the title in the 11-12 group. Devin Kjaer improved upon his dual slalom silver with the gold medal in the boys' 13-14 race.

New Mexico's own Pederson family claimed two Stars-and-Stripes jerseys when Michelle Pederson (Bike n Sport Racing) won the junior women's 15-18 race and her father Neal Pederson (Bike n Sport Racing) did the same in the men's 45-49 event.

In the boys' 15-16 downhill, Charlie Harrison stopped the clock at 5:53.144 to take the win and claim the top amateur time of the day. Weston Walker (University of Wyoming) rode to victory in the men's 19-24 race, while Willem Cooper edged the men's 25-29 field. Amanda Cordell earned the women's 19-29 title, and Lindsay Yost added a jersey to her closest in the women's 30-39 race.

Kyle Lofstedt and Joe Dodds will bring gold medals back to Colorado after winning the men's 30-34 and 35-39 races, respectively. Noelle Champagne earned her first-place prize in the women's 40+ division. Scott Spangler descended fast enough to ascend to the top of the podium in the men's 40-44 contest.

Paul Cherry topped the men's 50-54 field, Les Price rose to the challenge in the men's 55-59 group and Joel Creed proclaimed his dominance of the men's 60+ downhill.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin0:05:14.02
2Logan Binggeli0:00:11.74
3Mitch Ropelato0:00:11.80
4Kevin Aiello0:00:12.61
5Cody Warren0:00:19.94
6Graeme Pitts0:00:21.69
7Trevyn Newpher0:00:22.08
8Austin Hackett Klaube0:00:24.12
9Chris Higgerson0:00:24.65
10Ryan Condrashoff0:00:27.36
11Dylan Conte0:00:27.78
12Dillon Lemarr0:00:27.88
13Ben Furbee0:00:28.05
14Johnathon Keep0:00:28.26
15Adam Digby0:00:30.73
16Leland Turner0:00:32.47
17Tim White0:00:32.59
18Nate Furbee0:00:32.83
19Lear Miller0:00:33.29
20Brandon Blakely0:00:33.52
21Max Morgan0:00:33.73
22Michael Daniels0:00:34.47
23Zach Graveson0:00:37.00
24Harrison Ory0:00:37.17
25Kyle Grau0:00:37.25
26Ryan Paquette0:00:37.46
27Steven Wentz0:00:37.59
28Ray Syron0:00:38.34
29Tanner Stephens0:00:38.87
30Cody Kelley0:00:40.64
31Daniel Weinman0:00:40.86
32Ryan Burney0:00:41.91
33Riley Mueller0:00:42.43
34Stephen Avery0:00:43.32
35Jordan Newth0:00:45.65
36Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue0:00:45.68
37Lucas Cowan0:00:46.46
38Scott Gladu0:00:49.15
39Mikey Haderer0:00:49.24
40Craig Carlson0:00:49.55
41brian scolforo0:00:51.47
42Dante Harmony0:00:51.68
43Matthew Thompson0:00:52.72
44Vince Sanchez0:00:54.41
45David Seaquist0:00:55.29
46Cody Johnson0:00:55.37
47Brian Yannuzzi0:00:55.88
48Joshua Nevelson0:00:59.23
49William Lujan0:01:04.34
50Antonio Gradillas0:01:05.98
51Charlie Sponsel0:01:06.63
52Thomas McCoy0:01:08.92
53Anthony Marino0:04:30.95
DNSKyle Hogan
DNSMichael Day
DNSDoug Ewer
DNFCorey Hatch
DNFWiley Kaupas

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner0:06:06.21
2Jacqueline Harmony0:00:30.46
3Anne Galyean0:00:32.56
4Amanda Batty0:00:55.07
5Christen Boyer0:01:11.60
6Meghan Kane0:01:15.41
7Katy Hanlon0:01:27.40
8Mary Elges0:01:28.50
9Amber Price0:01:35.48

Cat. 1 junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Walker Shaw0:05:54.59
2Kellen Lutz0:00:00.35
3Todd Renwick0:00:03.59
4Luca Cometti0:00:04.56
5Dylan Unger0:00:04.60
6Alexander Willie0:00:05.76
7Roy Benge0:00:08.29
8Chase Nelson0:00:08.66
9Gavin Gargiulo0:00:08.70
10Matthew Fitzgerald0:00:09.06
11Tanner Spence0:00:09.41
12Luca Shaw0:00:09.69
13Jack Dean0:00:10.27
14Isaac Allaire0:00:11.28
15William O'Brien0:00:12.25
16Nikolas Clarke0:00:12.48
17Jason Schroeder0:00:12.78
18Dylan Crane0:00:17.10
19Shane Leslie0:00:19.05
20Jay Fesperman0:00:19.71
21Demetri Triantafillou0:00:20.17
22Jaren Lockwood0:00:23.01
23Eric Vest0:00:23.59
24Noah Fairburn0:00:30.27
25Tanner Hart0:00:30.56
26Oliver Vowel0:00:32.79
27Cole Picchiottino0:00:39.53
28Alden Volle0:02:58.84
DNSBryce Hermanussen

Cat. 1 junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Harrison0:05:53.14
2Tyler Spence0:00:17.38
3Niko Kilik0:00:19.85
4Cole Michie0:00:23.84
5Tyler Krenek0:00:24.50
6Andras Simon0:00:26.66
7tucker kennedy0:00:27.57
8Collin Hudson0:00:27.92
9Wyatt Freier0:00:32.63
10Jake Kahn0:00:45.49
11Andrew Wegiel0:00:47.39
12Troy Sladeck0:01:23.74
DNFWarren Kniss

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Weston Walker0:06:06.49
2Joshua Patton0:00:10.08
3Kai Rogers0:00:13.32
4Chris Callahan0:00:15.13
5Ty Brooks0:00:15.86
6James Lucchesi0:00:16.75
7John Duffy0:00:17.33
8Brandon Watson0:00:19.44
9Ian Supple0:00:19.98
10Matthew Callahan0:00:20.07
11Logan Walker0:00:21.42
12Ryan Pepper0:00:22.14
13Jacob Hatton0:00:23.32
14Andrew Fortini0:00:24.25
15Matt Halupowski0:00:25.06
16Adam Delonais0:00:31.18
17Sawyer Miller0:00:40.91
18Michael Allen0:00:52.61
19Joshua Coit0:01:24.36
DNSNick Aguilar
DNFSam Redman

Cat. 1 men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Cooper0:06:04.66
2Brett Tetzloff0:00:06.85
3Brendan Looby0:00:16.36
4Israel Tilman0:00:17.20
5Jeff Bowers0:00:17.23
6Robert Nichols0:00:17.30
7Ian Lupo0:00:19.10
8Jesse Borror0:00:25.24
9Josh Smith0:00:31.07
DNFLinton Judycki

Cat. 1 men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Lofstedt0:06:01.78
2Leigh Harris0:00:25.43
3Matt Giaraffa0:00:27.50
4Michael Clark0:00:29.87
5Travis Tomczak0:00:31.94
6Moises Alarcon0:00:40.96
7Brandon Olson0:01:05.14
DNSPhillip Stevens
DNFMartin Navarro
DNFEvan Friedman

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dodds0:06:26.96
2Michael Gunn0:00:03.61
3Wesley Bennett0:00:05.27
4WILL MURRAY0:00:10.07
5Chris Webb0:00:11.96
6Jason Sherrill0:00:19.34
7Noah Priegel0:00:22.93
DNSAaron Polly
DNSEric Steinz
DNFCoy Miller

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Spangler0:06:20.50
2Alexander Morgan0:00:02.38
3John Nicholson0:00:04.09
4William Dale0:00:12.35
5Phillip Stevens0:00:21.37
6Steve Kahn0:00:21.62
7Bryan Redding0:00:34.64
8James Gillespie0:00:34.84
9Tony Del Grippo0:00:37.87
10Noah Brandon0:01:04.82
11Paul Chen0:14:50.30
DNSIan Starr

Cat. 1 men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Pederson0:06:38.25
2Rob Wexler0:00:03.24
3Curt Clemetson0:00:03.93
4Rich Vreeland0:00:31.28

Cat. 1 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Cherry0:06:52.80
2Darrell Jamieson0:00:07.30
3Craig Van Cleve0:00:29.30

Cat. 1 men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Les Price0:07:16.30

Cat. 1 Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Creed0:07:57.30
2Scott Lideen0:01:30.70

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Foresta0:06:53.60
2Trent Del Grippo0:00:13.80
3Logan McPhie0:00:28.40
4Shawn Yakovich0:01:03.00
5Phillip Steele0:01:14.00
6Dante Silva0:01:34.90
7jedidiah lamb0:06:21.60

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Devin Kjaer0:06:10.80
2Armen Davis0:00:11.90
3Nikolas Nestoroff0:00:20.60
4Roberto Bonometti0:00:32.50
5Sam Morris0:00:43.90
6Alex Holtzen0:00:44.30
7Chase Willie0:01:13.30
8Cedar Palmer0:01:15.00
9David Kahn0:01:21.00
10Garret Kniss0:01:27.90
11Chase Jamieson0:01:56.20
12Dylan Ramos0:03:41.80
DNSQuinn Reece
DNSMichael Kelly
DNFBrad Stover

Junior men 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Markewitz0:10:49.90
2Sam Kahn0:01:20.60
3Colton Sanders0:02:17.90

Cat. 1 Women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Pederson0:07:56.80
2Summer Hull0:02:04.23

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Cordell0:07:34.96
2Leila Carrillo0:00:15.10
3Bridgette LeBer0:00:55.10
4Ashley Hernandez0:00:55.51

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Yost0:07:23.81
2Kim Godfrey0:00:22.83
3Corrine Miller0:00:51.36

Cat. 1 Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noelle Champagne0:07:30.30

Junior women 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Sanders0:10:19.20
2McKenna Merten0:00:22.70

