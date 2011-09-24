Gwin qualifies fastest at US Downhill nationals
Kintner clocks quickest women's time
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)
|0:02:32.04
|2
|Duncan Riffle (Giant Mountain Bike)
|0:00:11.30
|3
|Curtis Keene
|0:00:11.52
|4
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:11.73
|5
|Jason Memmelaar
|0:00:12.90
|6
|Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)
|0:00:14.25
|7
|Kyle Thomas
|0:00:15.06
|8
|Bradley Benedict (Specialized Gravity)
|0:00:15.95
|9
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Cycles)
|0:00:17.28
|10
|Michael Haderer
|0:00:18.83
|11
|Sam Benedict (Specialized)
|0:00:19.01
|12
|Leif Lorenzen
|0:00:22.06
|12
|Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)
|14
|Lear Miller
|0:00:22.66
|15
|Jason Scheiding
|0:00:23.17
|16
|Cody Warren
|0:00:23.51
|17
|Eric Bercume
|0:00:23.82
|18
|Max Morgan
|0:00:24.93
|19
|Kyle Warner
|0:00:25.70
|20
|Dante Harmony
|0:00:25.98
|21
|Greg Nelson (East Coast Gravity P)
|0:00:27.32
|22
|Harrison Reynolds (Spin)
|0:00:27.58
|23
|Hugh Taylor
|0:00:27.75
|24
|Timothy Price
|0:00:27.84
|25
|Chris Higgerson
|0:00:27.91
|26
|Evan Gilsdorf
|0:00:32.02
|27
|Daniel Godard
|0:00:33.13
|28
|Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)
|0:00:38.56
|29
|Tyler Gilsdorf
|0:00:40.16
|30
|Craig Carlson (Terminal Velocity)
|0:00:41.12
|31
|Benjamin Hulse
|0:00:43.76
|32
|Brian Yannuzzi
|0:00:46.46
|33
|Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts
|0:00:48.72
|34
|Fredrick Cecil Linder
|0:00:49.55
|35
|Phillip Kmetz
|0:00:52.45
|36
|Adam Morse
|0:01:05.48
|DNS
|Jess Pedersen (Team Geronimo)
|DNS
|Craig Harvey
|DNS
|Ethan Quehl
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition)
|0:03:02.95
|2
|Jacqueline Harmony
|0:00:12.38
|3
|Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing)
|0:00:16.76
|4
|Johanne Tuttle
|0:00:25.79
|5
|Rebecca Gardner
|0:00:26.55
|6
|Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub)
|0:00:26.68
|7
|Anne Galyean
|0:00:28.68
|8
|Katelyn Parhiala
|0:00:40.21
|9
|Joy Martin
|0:00:42.11
|10
|Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewin)
|0:00:43.73
|11
|Sondra Williamson (Specialized Bicycles)
|0:01:01.80
|12
|Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College)
|0:01:09.38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy