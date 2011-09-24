Trending

Gwin qualifies fastest at US Downhill nationals

Kintner clocks quickest women's time

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)0:02:32.04
2Duncan Riffle (Giant Mountain Bike)0:00:11.30
3Curtis Keene0:00:11.52
4Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)0:00:11.73
5Jason Memmelaar0:00:12.90
6Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)0:00:14.25
7Kyle Thomas0:00:15.06
8Bradley Benedict (Specialized Gravity)0:00:15.95
9Kevin Aiello (KHS Cycles)0:00:17.28
10Michael Haderer0:00:18.83
11Sam Benedict (Specialized)0:00:19.01
12Leif Lorenzen0:00:22.06
12Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)
14Lear Miller0:00:22.66
15Jason Scheiding0:00:23.17
16Cody Warren0:00:23.51
17Eric Bercume0:00:23.82
18Max Morgan0:00:24.93
19Kyle Warner0:00:25.70
20Dante Harmony0:00:25.98
21Greg Nelson (East Coast Gravity P)0:00:27.32
22Harrison Reynolds (Spin)0:00:27.58
23Hugh Taylor0:00:27.75
24Timothy Price0:00:27.84
25Chris Higgerson0:00:27.91
26Evan Gilsdorf0:00:32.02
27Daniel Godard0:00:33.13
28Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College)0:00:38.56
29Tyler Gilsdorf0:00:40.16
30Craig Carlson (Terminal Velocity)0:00:41.12
31Benjamin Hulse0:00:43.76
32Brian Yannuzzi0:00:46.46
33Kenneth (Chuck) Pitts0:00:48.72
34Fredrick Cecil Linder0:00:49.55
35Phillip Kmetz0:00:52.45
36Adam Morse0:01:05.48
DNSJess Pedersen (Team Geronimo)
DNSCraig Harvey
DNSEthan Quehl

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition)0:03:02.95
2Jacqueline Harmony0:00:12.38
3Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing)0:00:16.76
4Johanne Tuttle0:00:25.79
5Rebecca Gardner0:00:26.55
6Jaime Rees (The Bike Hub)0:00:26.68
7Anne Galyean0:00:28.68
8Katelyn Parhiala0:00:40.21
9Joy Martin0:00:42.11
10Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewin)0:00:43.73
11Sondra Williamson (Specialized Bicycles)0:01:01.80
12Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College)0:01:09.38

