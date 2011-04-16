Image 1 of 27 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) is delighted with her first Dutch World Cup win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 27 World road Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) presents race organiser, Femmy van Issum with a rainbow jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 27 Topsport Vlaanderen 2012's Grace Verbeke sees her handlebars and the smooth pave of Orvelte (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 27 On the main road to the VAM berg, Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) made a heavily marked acceleration (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 27 On the front again, Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) leads over the VAM berg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 27 In the bunch after her breakaway, Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) climbing VAM berg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 27 Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu) in the Russian Champion jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 27 An attack at the side of the peloton by Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giordana) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 27 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was pleased to win her first Dutch World Cup in Hoogeveen (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 27 The Ronde van Drenthe podium - Kirsten Wild (AA Drink), Marianne Vos Nederland Bloeit), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 27 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) maintained her hold on the World Cup jersey, thanks to podium finished in the first two rounds and sixth in Hoogeveen (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 27 Alison Starnes (United States) was rewarded for her breakaway effort by taking the cobbles prize (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 27 Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) leads the race through the 'museum' town of Orvelte (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 27 Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) gasps for air whilst she chases down an attack (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 27 After cars went through, the dust made conditions on the cobbles even worse (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 27 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the World Cup leader jersey waits to be presented (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 27 Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) made the break of the day. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 27 Working well together, Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) and Alison Starnes (United States) rode bit-and-bit to maximise their effort (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 27 On the cobbles, Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 27 Still leading on the longest cobbled section, Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) rode strongly together (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 27 They got over 1 minute 45 seconds in their break - Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 27 The peloton naturally lengthens on the cobbles, as riders look for a line they can take on the crown, or at the edge (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 27 Rainbow jerseys together on the cobbles - the World Cup leader (Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and World road Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 27 She took the prize for the best climber, this is Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) on the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 27 Some riders went on the other side of the route tape and gained refuge on the fietspad - the cycle path (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 27 Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) on the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 27 A by-product of the breakway with Starnes was the sprint jersey for Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

For the first time in her career, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) has won a World Cup round on home soil as she sprinted to victory in today's Unive Ronde van Drenthe. The 23-year-old Dutchwoman topped Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) in a 25-rider bunch gallop to the line.

Vos's teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten finished sixth and scored enough points to remain in the World Cup lead after three rounds. Vos's victory vaults her up to second overall, 24 points back, while Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK), ninth in today's round, remains in third overall, 39 points behind Van Vleuten.

The race was dominated by a two-rider break comprised of Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) and Alison Starnes (United States). For her effort on the attack, Kanis scored enough points to win the sprint classification.

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:23:15 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 4 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 8 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 10 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 11 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 12 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion 13 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 14 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 15 Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 16 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 17 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 18 Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia 19 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 20 Jackie Crowell (USA) United States 21 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 22 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 23 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 24 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 26 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:00:06 27 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 28 Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 29 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 30 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 31 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 32 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 33 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 34 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:16 36 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 37 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion 38 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 39 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 40 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 41 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 42 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 43 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 44 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 45 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 46 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 47 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 48 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 49 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 0:00:20 50 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 51 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 52 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 53 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 54 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:23 55 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 56 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:28 57 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:35 58 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:59 59 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 60 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:46 61 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 62 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 63 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 64 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 65 Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 66 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 67 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 68 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 69 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 70 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 71 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 72 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 73 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 74 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 75 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 76 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 77 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 78 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 79 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 80 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion 81 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States 82 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 83 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 84 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 85 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada 86 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 87 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 88 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 89 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 90 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 91 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 92 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 93 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 94 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 95 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 96 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 97 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 0:01:52 98 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 99 Rowena Fry (Aus) Australia 100 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:03:11 101 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:55 102 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 103 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion 104 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Team GSD Gestion 105 Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 106 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 107 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 108 Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 109 Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green 110 Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 111 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 112 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 113 Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion 114 Margrieth Kloppenburg (Den) Denmark 115 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 116 Alison Starnes (USA) United States 117 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 118 Katherine Bates (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 119 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 120 Marit Huisman (Ned) Netherlands 121 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 122 Lindsay Myers (USA) United States DNF Ariadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Karlee Gendron (Can) Canada DNF AnneMarie Morin (Can) Canada DNF Julia Garnet (Can) Canada DNF Michele Lauge (Den) Denmark DNF Dorthe Lohse (Den) Denmark DNF Tina Nielsen (Den) Denmark DNF Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany DNF Fabienne Schauss (Lux) Team GSD Gestion DNF Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK DNF Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands DNF Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team DNF Jessica Prinner (USA) United States DNF Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team DNF Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK DNF Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo DNF Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo DNF Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana DNF Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team DNF Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion DNF Mireille Robin (Fra) Team GSD Gestion DNF Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango

Sprint 1 1 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Alison Starnes (USA) United States 3 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 1

Sprint 2 1 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Alison Starnes (USA) United States 3 3 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1

Sprint 3 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 3 3 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1

Sprint classification 1 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 pts 2 Alison Starnes (USA) United States 6 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 3 5 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1 6 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1

Mountain 1 1 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 5 pts 2 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 3 3 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1

Mountain 2 1 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 5 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 3 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 5 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Mountains classification 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 8 pts 2 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 5 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 5 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 5 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 3 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1