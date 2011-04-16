Trending

Vos wins Ronde van Drenthe

Teammate Van Vleuten remains in World Cup lead

Image 1 of 27

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) is delighted with her first Dutch World Cup win

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) is delighted with her first Dutch World Cup win
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 27

World road Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) presents race organiser, Femmy van Issum with a rainbow jersey

World road Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) presents race organiser, Femmy van Issum with a rainbow jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 27

Topsport Vlaanderen 2012's Grace Verbeke sees her handlebars and the smooth pave of Orvelte

Topsport Vlaanderen 2012's Grace Verbeke sees her handlebars and the smooth pave of Orvelte
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 27

On the main road to the VAM berg, Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) made a heavily marked acceleration

On the main road to the VAM berg, Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) made a heavily marked acceleration
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 27

On the front again, Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) leads over the VAM berg

On the front again, Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) leads over the VAM berg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 27

In the bunch after her breakaway, Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) climbing VAM berg

In the bunch after her breakaway, Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) climbing VAM berg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 27

Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu) in the Russian Champion jersey

Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu) in the Russian Champion jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 27

An attack at the side of the peloton by Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giordana)

An attack at the side of the peloton by Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giordana)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 27

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was pleased to win her first Dutch World Cup in Hoogeveen

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was pleased to win her first Dutch World Cup in Hoogeveen
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 27

The Ronde van Drenthe podium - Kirsten Wild (AA Drink), Marianne Vos Nederland Bloeit), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)

The Ronde van Drenthe podium - Kirsten Wild (AA Drink), Marianne Vos Nederland Bloeit), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 27

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) maintained her hold on the World Cup jersey, thanks to podium finished in the first two rounds and sixth in Hoogeveen

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) maintained her hold on the World Cup jersey, thanks to podium finished in the first two rounds and sixth in Hoogeveen
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 27

Alison Starnes (United States) was rewarded for her breakaway effort by taking the cobbles prize

Alison Starnes (United States) was rewarded for her breakaway effort by taking the cobbles prize
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 27

Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) leads the race through the 'museum' town of Orvelte

Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) leads the race through the 'museum' town of Orvelte
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 27

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) gasps for air whilst she chases down an attack

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) gasps for air whilst she chases down an attack
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 27

After cars went through, the dust made conditions on the cobbles even worse

After cars went through, the dust made conditions on the cobbles even worse
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 27

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the World Cup leader jersey waits to be presented

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the World Cup leader jersey waits to be presented
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 27

Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) made the break of the day.

Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) made the break of the day.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 27

Working well together, Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) and Alison Starnes (United States) rode bit-and-bit to maximise their effort

Working well together, Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) and Alison Starnes (United States) rode bit-and-bit to maximise their effort
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 27

On the cobbles, Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit).

On the cobbles, Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 27

Still leading on the longest cobbled section, Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) rode strongly together

Still leading on the longest cobbled section, Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) rode strongly together
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 27

They got over 1 minute 45 seconds in their break - Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit)

They got over 1 minute 45 seconds in their break - Alison Starnes (United States) and Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 27

The peloton naturally lengthens on the cobbles, as riders look for a line they can take on the crown, or at the edge

The peloton naturally lengthens on the cobbles, as riders look for a line they can take on the crown, or at the edge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 27

Rainbow jerseys together on the cobbles - the World Cup leader (Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and World road Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)

Rainbow jerseys together on the cobbles - the World Cup leader (Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and World road Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 27

She took the prize for the best climber, this is Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) on the cobbles

She took the prize for the best climber, this is Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) on the cobbles
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 27

Some riders went on the other side of the route tape and gained refuge on the fietspad - the cycle path

Some riders went on the other side of the route tape and gained refuge on the fietspad - the cycle path
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 27

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) on the cobbles

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) on the cobbles
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 27

A by-product of the breakway with Starnes was the sprint jersey for Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit)

A by-product of the breakway with Starnes was the sprint jersey for Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

For the first time in her career, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) has won a World Cup round on home soil as she sprinted to victory in today's Unive Ronde van Drenthe. The 23-year-old Dutchwoman topped Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) in a 25-rider bunch gallop to the line.

Vos's teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten finished sixth and scored enough points to remain in the World Cup lead after three rounds. Vos's victory vaults her up to second overall, 24 points back, while Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK), ninth in today's round, remains in third overall, 39 points behind Van Vleuten.

The race was dominated by a two-rider break comprised of Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) and Alison Starnes (United States). For her effort on the attack, Kanis scored enough points to win the sprint classification.

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:23:15
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
4Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
8Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
10Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
11Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
13Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
14Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
15Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
16Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
17Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
18Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
19Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
20Jackie Crowell (USA) United States
21Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
22Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
23Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
24Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
26Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:00:06
27Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
28Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
29Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
30Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
31Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
32Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
33Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
34Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:00:16
36Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
37Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
38Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
39Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
40Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
41Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
42Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
43Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
44Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
45Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
46Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
47Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
48Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
49Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top0:00:20
50Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
51Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
52Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
53Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
54Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:23
55Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
56Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:28
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:00:35
58Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:59
59Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
60Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:01:46
61Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
62Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
63Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
64Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
65Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
66Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
67Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
68Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
69Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
70Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
71Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
72Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
73Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
74Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
75Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
76Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
77Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
78Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
79Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
80Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
81Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States
82Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
83Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
84Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
85Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
86Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
87Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
88Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
89Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
90Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
91Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
92Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
93Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
94Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
95Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
96Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
97Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team0:01:52
98Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
99Rowena Fry (Aus) Australia
100Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:03:11
101Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:55
102Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
103Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
104Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
105Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
106Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
107Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
108Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
109Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
110Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
111Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
112Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
113Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
114Margrieth Kloppenburg (Den) Denmark
115Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
116Alison Starnes (USA) United States
117Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
118Katherine Bates (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
119Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
120Marit Huisman (Ned) Netherlands
121Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
122Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
DNFAriadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can) Canada
DNFAnneMarie Morin (Can) Canada
DNFJulia Garnet (Can) Canada
DNFMichele Lauge (Den) Denmark
DNFDorthe Lohse (Den) Denmark
DNFTina Nielsen (Den) Denmark
DNFFranziska Merten (Ger) Germany
DNFFabienne Schauss (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
DNFJohanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
DNFSjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFJessica Prinner (USA) United States
DNFLucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNFClaudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFInga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFEleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFAmber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFMarie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFRosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFSamantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
DNFTiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFElla Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFFlorence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
DNFMireille Robin (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
DNFCristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFPolona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango

Sprint 1
1Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Alison Starnes (USA) United States3
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss1

Sprint 2
1Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Alison Starnes (USA) United States3
3Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1

Sprint 3
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo3
3Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Sprint classification
1Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit10pts
2Alison Starnes (USA) United States6
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo3
5Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1
6Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1

Mountain 1
1Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara5pts
2Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit3
3Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara1

Mountain 2
1Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK3
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK5pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Mountains classification
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK8pts
2Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team5
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara5
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
5Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit3
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

World Cup standings after round 3
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit134pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit110
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK95
4Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo86
5Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss58
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team58
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team54
8Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team49
9Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women48
10Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women38
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo35
12Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara35
13Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team27
14Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top24
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team24
16Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana23
17Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team18
18Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo15
19Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France15
20Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara15
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion12
22Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo11
23Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team11
24Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo11
25Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss10
26Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit9
27Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss8
28Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands7
29Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
30Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion6
31Aude Biannic (Fra) France6
32Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green5
33Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top4
34Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango4
35Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia3
36Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
37Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia2
38Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana2
39Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States1

