Vos wins Ronde van Drenthe
Teammate Van Vleuten remains in World Cup lead
For the first time in her career, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) has won a World Cup round on home soil as she sprinted to victory in today's Unive Ronde van Drenthe. The 23-year-old Dutchwoman topped Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) in a 25-rider bunch gallop to the line.
Vos's teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten finished sixth and scored enough points to remain in the World Cup lead after three rounds. Vos's victory vaults her up to second overall, 24 points back, while Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK), ninth in today's round, remains in third overall, 39 points behind Van Vleuten.
The race was dominated by a two-rider break comprised of Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) and Alison Starnes (United States). For her effort on the attack, Kanis scored enough points to win the sprint classification.
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:23:15
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|4
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|8
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|10
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|13
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|14
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|16
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|17
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|18
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|19
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|20
|Jackie Crowell (USA) United States
|21
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|22
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|23
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|24
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|26
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:06
|27
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|28
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|29
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|30
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|31
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|32
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|33
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|34
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:16
|36
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|37
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|38
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|40
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|41
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|42
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|43
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|44
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|45
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|46
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|47
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|48
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|49
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:20
|50
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|51
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|52
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|53
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|54
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|55
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|56
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:35
|58
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:59
|59
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|60
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:46
|61
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|62
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|63
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|64
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|65
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|66
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|67
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|68
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|69
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|70
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|71
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|72
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|73
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|74
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|75
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|76
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|77
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|78
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|79
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|80
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
|81
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States
|82
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|83
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|84
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|85
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|86
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|87
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|88
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|89
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|90
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|91
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|92
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|93
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|94
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|95
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|96
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|97
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|0:01:52
|98
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|99
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Australia
|100
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:03:11
|101
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:55
|102
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|103
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|104
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|105
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|106
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|107
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|108
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|109
|Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
|110
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|111
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|112
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|113
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
|114
|Margrieth Kloppenburg (Den) Denmark
|115
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|116
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States
|117
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|118
|Katherine Bates (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|119
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|120
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Netherlands
|121
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|122
|Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
|DNF
|Ariadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Canada
|DNF
|AnneMarie Morin (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Michele Lauge (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Dorthe Lohse (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|DNF
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
|DNF
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNF
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States
|3
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|1
|1
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States
|3
|3
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|3
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|1
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|pts
|2
|Alison Starnes (USA) United States
|6
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|5
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|6
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1
|1
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|pts
|2
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|3
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1
|1
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|3
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|8
|pts
|2
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|5
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|134
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|110
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|95
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|86
|5
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|58
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|58
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|54
|8
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|49
|9
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|48
|10
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|38
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|35
|12
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|35
|13
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|27
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|24
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|24
|16
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|23
|17
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|18
|18
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|19
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France
|15
|20
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|15
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|12
|22
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|23
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|11
|24
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|11
|25
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|10
|26
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|27
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|8
|28
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|29
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|30
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|6
|31
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|6
|32
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|5
|33
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|4
|34
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|4
|35
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|3
|36
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|37
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|2
|38
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|2
|39
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|1
