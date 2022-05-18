Unbound Gravel 2022 route

Image 1 of 3 Unbound Gravel 200 is famous for "primitive" roads in the Flint HIlls of Kansas (Image credit: Life Time) Image 2 of 3 Route map for 2022 Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Life Time) Image 3 of 3 Elevation profile for 2022 (Image credit: Life Time)

The Garmin Unbound Gravel presented by Craft returns on June 4 with its signature 200-mile event across the Flint HIlls of Kansas. The mass start for men and women will take place in front of the historic Granada Theatre at 6:00 local time, which will include the majority of the 60 elite riders, men and women, vying for the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series title. Unbound Gravel 200 is the second stop, and the longest, of the six-race series.

The route for Unbound Gravel 200 begins and ends on the pavement in downtown Emporia, but in between it's all sharp rocks, steep pitches in and out of gullies and rugged roads through the now infamous Flint Hills that wind through the Tallgrass Prairie in the middle of the US. The single-loop format follows roads which organisers describe as “quite primitive in nature”. Rain can turn the dirt roads into heavy mud.

This year’s route will head in a southbound direction from the start, into Greenwood and Chase counties. There are constant ups and downs that add up to 9,700 feet of elevation gain on the 204.6-mile route.

There are two checkpoints at Eureka (mile 77.3) and Madison (mile 164.3), where riders can receive outside support. There are also two neutral ‘water oasis’ stops, Texaco Hill (mile 41) and Hamilton (mile 119), where only water is provided and support crews are not allowed.