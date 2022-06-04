Overson, Boaz win Unbound Gravel 100

By published

Pro Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Overson (USA) 5:01:01
2Canyon Emmott (USA) 0:04:47
3Donoven Francis (USA) 0:08:37
4Kenn Pike (USA) 0:08:38
5Will Surbaugh (USA) 0:08:39
6Jonas Woodruff (USA) 0:08:46
7Dillon McNeill (USA) 0:08:47
8Joshua Lundgren (USA) 0:12:17
9Nate Maddox (USA) 0:15:02
10Chris Schroeder (USA) 0:15:03
11Jacob Peterson (USA) 0:21:41
12Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:54:17
13Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies

Pro Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marisa Boaz (USA) 5:23:16
2Marjie Bemis (USA) 0:03:43
3Karen Jarchow (USA) 0:16:05
4Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:21:02
5Allison Mrugal (USA) 0:25:02
6Ava Sykes (USA) 0:41:21
7Anastasia Yanchilina (USA) 0:43:34

