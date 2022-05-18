Unbound Gravel past winners
By Cyclingnews published
Champions for men and women 2006-2021
|Year
|Rider Name
|2021
|Ian Boswell
|2020
|Race cancelled
|2019
|Colin Strickland
|2018
|Ted King
|2017
|Mat Stephens
|2016
|Ted King
|2015
|Yuri Hauswald
|2014
|Brian Jensen
|2013
|Dan Hughes
|2012
|Dan Hughes
|2011
|Dan Hughes
|2010
|Corey Godfrey
|2009
|Michael Marchand
|2008
|Cameron Chambers
|2007
|Steve Guetzelman
|2006
|Dan Hughes
|Year
|Rider Name
|2021
|Lauren De Crescenzo
|2020
|Race Cancelled
|2019
|Amity Rockwell
|2018
|Kaitlin Keough
|2017
|Alison Tetrick
|2016
|Amanda Nauman
|2015
|Amanda Nauman
|2014
|Rebecca Rusch
|2013
|Rebecca Rusch
|2012
|Rebecca Rusch
|2011
|Betsy Shogren
|2010
|Emily Brock
|2009
|N/A
|2008
|Kristen High
|2007
|Leslie Hiemenz
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Unbound Gravel past winnersChampions for men and women 2006-2021
-
Best cycling sunglasses 2022 -Glasses that provide protection, comfort and styleThe best cycling glasses not only protect your eyes, but they fit well, are comfortable, and look great too. Here are our top picks
-
Carapaz grabs unexpected time bonus on sprint day at the Giro d'ItaliaEcuadorian gains three seconds and moves up to second overall after stage 11
-
Best flat road bike pedals 2022: road-focused flat pedals for every needThe best flat road bike pedals are the right solution for a lot of people