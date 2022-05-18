Unbound Gravel past winners

By published

Champions for men and women 2006-2021

Ian Boswell

Ian Boswell leads Laurens ten Dam en route to winning Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Past winners Unbound Gravel 200 - men
YearRider Name
2021Ian Boswell
2020Race cancelled
2019Colin Strickland
2018Ted King
2017Mat Stephens
2016Ted King
2015Yuri Hauswald
2014Brian Jensen
2013Dan Hughes
2012Dan Hughes
2011Dan Hughes
2010Corey Godfrey
2009Michael Marchand
2008Cameron Chambers
2007Steve Guetzelman
2006Dan Hughes

Past winners Unbound Gravel 200 - women
YearRider Name
2021Lauren De Crescenzo
2020Race Cancelled
2019Amity Rockwell
2018Kaitlin Keough
2017Alison Tetrick
2016Amanda Nauman
2015Amanda Nauman
2014Rebecca Rusch
2013Rebecca Rusch
2012Rebecca Rusch
2011Betsy Shogren
2010Emily Brock
2009N/A
2008Kristen High
2007Leslie Hiemenz

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews