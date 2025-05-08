'Everything worked' - Unbound Gravel 200 north course remains unchanged, with 100-milers sharing route for final 70 miles

By mile 105, only 10 women were left in the group chasing an attack by Lauren De Crescenzo

An unofficial signal to "start your engines" rang across the world of gravel this week as organisers for Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano revealed the course details for all five distances, taking place from Emporia, Kansas from May 30-31.

Returning riders will recognise the reprise of last year's northbound route, a direction that has only been used three times in the 19-year history of the event.

The signature Unbound Gravel 200 course "is the same", coming in at 202.9 miles (327km) with approximately 11,850 feet (3,600m) of elevation gain across 92% of gravel. Organisers also confirmed that the barriers to provide an exclusive finish chute for elite riders in the final mile of racing will be used again, allowing separation from athletes from other distances using the same roads.

"We didn't change anything, everything worked. It's the same," Sean Thurman, race director for Unbound Gravel, told Cyclingnews.

"The last 20 miles is the same for all distances, even XL. If we have a significant group sprint like we saw last year with the women, just a phenomenal finish having nine coming to the line, this provides a safe place to have what we hope to see again."

There was a wave of speculation across social media with the route reveal that the 200-mile course would merge earlier with riders from the 100-mile course, which would cause issues with race dynamics. However, Thurman said details on average speeds of riders were reviewed, and the same junction at Old K-4 Road and Des Moines Road, at mile 130 for Unbound 200 and mile 36 for Unbound 100, will be used again.

"The way we have it laid out, with time, should have the last 100-miler through by 11:30 [a.m. local time], and then we expect the first leaders of the men's elite on the 2000 to come through that same section about 11:45 or Noon. It's a pretty tight window, not a whole lot of overlap at that section," Thurman confirmed, adding that the overlap of fields will take place a few miles later, closer to the shared checkpoint at Council Grove.

Unbound Gravel 100 has the majority of participants across the five distances, accounting for close to 40% of the 4,800-plus amateurs and elites on the course. This year, the front of the 100-mile race should be more competitive, with Life Time introducing points for a U23 Program in the off-road series.

On the front section of the 200-mile route, Thurman, the four-mile section on Divide Road after mile 40, was the first super-technical stretch of gravel, especially since the elevation changes on the entire road, and it takes quite a bit of focus to maintain any rhythm.

"You can't win the race there, but you can lose the race there," he cautioned. "It's gnarly all the time, and separation can happen. The chase groups will form and they have to work their way back. It's a substantial section."

In past years, a sharp, rocky stretch called Little Egypt on the return of direction back to the south at mile 104 served as a trigger for attacks, but don't look there this year.

"Little Egypt is a lot more tame that it used to be. It's pretty rough, but I don't think it's quite what it was at one point, it's definitely smoothed out some over the last few years."

If a large group goes through the second and final checkpoint together, at mile 148 in Council Grove, there is a good chance it will stay intact until the final 29 miles, where headwinds tend to hang out on the long open stretch at Lake Kahola. It is a lake community, so the change from isolated expanses to dapples of life, from people cheering on boats to more spectators on the sides of the road, triggers a "Wizard of Oz" effect when the black-and-white environment changes to full colour.

Attacks and counter-attacks then begin to fly as the contenders decide if a sprint finish will come to fruition again for the ramp up Highland Hill, adjacent to Emporia State University and leading to the straightaway on Commerical Street.

"They come through 18th Street, which is gravel through the tunnel, and they make a left Highland Boulevard, and our fencing starts pretty immediately. The pros go to the left and we keep everyone else to the right," Thurman said. "This provides us a safe place to have what we hope to see again, like the [elite] women. We want that every year, right? Yes, we do."

Unbound Gravel 200 course information

Water Oasis #1 - Eskeridge at mile 40 (water only)

Checkpoint #1 - Alma at mile 70 (support crews allowed)

Water Oasis #2 - Alta Vista at mile 112 (water only)

Checkpoint #2 - Council Grove at mile 148 (support crews allowed)

Unbound Gravel 100 course information