'Everything worked' - Unbound Gravel 200 north course remains unchanged, with 100-milers sharing route for final 70 miles

Technical Divide Road at mile 42 still section pro riders 'can't necessarily win the race, but it's bad enough that you could lose it there'

By mile 105, only 10 women were left in the group chasing an attack by Lauren De Crescenzo (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
An unofficial signal to "start your engines" rang across the world of gravel this week as organisers for Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano revealed the course details for all five distances, taking place from Emporia, Kansas from May 30-31. 

Returning riders will recognise the reprise of last year's northbound route, a direction that has only been used three times in the 19-year history of the event.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

