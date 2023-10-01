Jasper Stuyven solos to double European-Belgian Gravel titles

By Laura Weislo
published

Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) with Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny)
Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) with Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) motored to a historic first European Gravel Championship title as well as the Belgian National Championship in the combined race in his home region near Leuven.

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) out-sprinted Paul Voß to claim the silver medal for both championship events.

"It's a nice title - I'm really happy with it," Stuyven said.

"I felt good from the start. It's one of those days you can keep pushing. I started to feel the group was a little bit looking at each other and there were also tired legs. I decided to keep going and find a good moment and it was a nice solo."

Stuyven hails from the area and was familiar with the roads but more importantly he had the legs to get an advantage over the more experienced gravel racers.

"I had a few spots in mind (to attack) and technically I wasn't the best of the group but I also knew this was going to happen and I didn't want to take too many risks and maybe lose it all. I knew in the technical parts I had to be in front to not lose too much time on the really good guys. The other parts I knew with the power and the long distance I could make a difference."

Snaking through the forests of Brabant, the gravel, dirt, mud, cobbles, and paved paths, Stuyven looked smooth and powerful as he overcame a puncture on the second to last lap, bridged back to the front then attacked on the final lap putting more than a minute into his rivals.

The elite men's race was 159 kilometres long with one hilly long lap bookended by two flatter short laps before and after.

Ryan Kamp (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) hit out strong on the first lap before fading back and eventually dropping out of contention. One of the favourites Ivar Slik (Wielier Triestina) didn't make it past the first lap while Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) crashed on lap 2 and dropped out.

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny) and world champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took the lead later in the opening lap before being joined by a larger selection.

On the second lap, Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) attacked into the second lap but was quickly caught back on the tough hilly long lap. Jasper Stuyven (Lidl Trek), Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep), and Florian Vermeersch then went on the attack before being pulled back by a group also including Van Avemaet, Gianni Vermeersch, Alex Colman (Flanders Baloise), Paul Voß, Bert Van Lerberghe (Soudal-Quickstep), Frederik Raßmann (Dauner Akkon), Kevin Panhuyzen (Giant Liv Benelux Offroad), Petr Vakoc (Canyon Isadore) and Lander Loockx.

Colman attacked on the third lap, gaining a decent lead over the dozen riders in the chase.

Not long after, Stuyven suffered a puncture and luckily was near the tech zone and stopped for a very slow wheel change but was able to bridge across to the first chasing group.

Coming into lap five, Stuyven attacked out of the chase group and passed Colman on a climb as the leaders began lapping riders. Van Avermaet suffered a puncture and was out of contention.

Stuyven had a 38-second lead with Voß, Vakoc, Merlier, Gianni and Florian Vermeersch, Loockx heading into the final lap but extended that to almost a minute and had only to keep the air in his tyres and his tyres on the ground to secure the double titles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRiderTimeCategory
1Jasper Stuyven (Lidl Trek)4:16:27BEL/EU
2Tim Merlier (Soudal - Quick-step)0:01:21BEL/EU
3Paul Voss0:01:21EU
4Gianni Vermeersch0:01:21BEL/EU
5Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny)0:01:22BEL/EU
6Petr Vakoc (Canyon Isadore)0:01:23EU
7Bert van Lerberghe (Soudal Quick-step)0:04:20BEL/EU
8Frederik Raßmann (Dauner Akkon)0:04:21EU
9Lander Loockx0:04:22BEL/EU
10Kevin Panhuyzen (Giant liv Benelux Offroad Team)0:04:26BEL/EU
11Alex Colman0:05:14BEL/EU
12Jan Bakelants (Individueel)0:08:20BEL/EU
13Daan Soete0:10:47BEL/EU
14Laurens Sweeck (Crelan - Corendon)0:10:47BEL/EU
15Jasper Ockeloen (Sockeloen)0:10:47EU
16Laurens ten Dam0:10:49EU
17Toon Vandebosch (Crelan-corendon)0:10:50BEL/EU
18Frans Claes (Humanpwr - Pure Encapsulations)0:10:52BEL/EU
19Gert Kivistik (Att Investments)0:11:21EU
20Mattia de Marchi (Enough Cycling)0:13:06EU
21Antti-Jussi Juntunen0:13:06EU
22Lukas Malezsewski0:13:07BEL/EU
23Luis Neff (Rose Racing Circle)0:13:07EU
24Lukas Vanderlinden (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal)0:13:08BEL/EU
25Piotr Havik (Classified Factory Team)0:13:09EU
26Thijs Zonneveld (Beat Cycling)0:13:13EU
27Seppe Rombouts (Rb Zelfbouw Uct)0:13:21BEL/EU
28Nicholas Roche (Nr_grvl)0:13:33EU
29Rick van der Sande (Cycle Passion-scott Racing Team)0:14:08BEL/EU
30Alessandro de Marchi0:15:29EU
31Clé Brent (Scorpions Racing Team (Continental))0:15:35BEL/EU
32David Haverdings0:16:11EU
33Joran Wyseure0:16:13BEL/EU
34Matteo Zurlo0:16:16EU
35Len Dejonghe (Matériel Vélo.com uci Continental)0:18:53BEL/EU
36Zak Coleman (Volkerwessels Cycling Team)0:18:54EU
37Jarno Jordens (Stageco Cyclingteam)0:18:56BEL/EU
38Arno van den Broeck0:18:57BEL/EU
39Xavier Jove (Federació Andorrana de Ciclisme)0:18:58EU
40Bram Rombouts0:19:15BEL/EU
41Gleb Karpenko (National Team Estonia)0:19:37EU
42Bas Peters (Giant liv Benelux Offroad Team)0:20:00EU
43Tom Martin (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli)0:20:00EU
44Tim Diederich0:20:01EU
45Ben Thomas (Ben Thomas Coaching)0:20:01EU
46Luca Cibrario0:20:01EU
47Daniel Oss0:20:01EU
48Seppe Odeyn (Team Siktivity)0:20:04BEL/EU
49Han Devos (Vp-consulting Prorace Cycling Team)0:24:48BEL/EU
50Grégoire Lemaire (Brussels Cycling Team)0:24:48BEL/EU
51Tristan Bloemen (Van Mossel Heist Cycling Team)0:24:48BEL/EU
52Jan-Frederik Finoulst (Dcr Cycling Team)0:24:49BEL/EU
53Lars Daniels (Ccn Ferei Metalac)0:24:51BEL/EU
54Philippe Gilbert0:24:52BEL/EU

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

