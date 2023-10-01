Tiffany Cromwell powers to win as Wiebes takes UEC Gravel Championship title

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) claimed the victory in the women's race at the UEC Gravel Championships but it was Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) who claimed the title of European Champion, out-sprinting Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) in the sprint behind.

Wiebes revealed she had a slow puncture and couldn't go with Cromwell when she attacked.

"I knew that she would not be there for the Europeans, but I also felt that on the last lap that I had a slow puncture in the front so I had to be careful in the corners. I didn't want to take any risks there. Then I still could count on the sprint. I felt it was bumpy in the sprint.

The women faced 131 kilometres on two short laps, one hilly long circuit and a short closing lap with 44km of gravel and 6km of cobbles on the long lap.

Cromwell hit out on the first lap chased by Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma), Elena Cecchini and Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx). Sanne Cant (Fenix-Deceuninck) was with the four riders but lost contact on the second lap.

By the final lap, the quartet had opened up two minutes on the nearest rival Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx). Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) had faded back to sixth while Marthe Truyen in seventh led the Belgian Championship field.

Riding mixed in with the men's stragglers, the four women came into the final 3km as Cromwell came to the front and pulled ahead of the men and got a gap.

Passing the lapped riders, she powered away as the European riders watched each other and raised her arms in victory at the line.

Wiebes said the men they passed were respectful and did not interfere in their race. "The guys we passed they went to the side so we could pass easily, and some guys helped us pretty good to pace it," she said.