Tiffany Cromwell powers to win as Wiebes takes UEC Gravel Championship title

By Laura Weislo
published

Fem van Empel and Elena Cecchini round out Euro podium

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) motors to victory
Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) motors to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) claimed the victory in the women's race at the UEC Gravel Championships but it was Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) who claimed the title of European Champion, out-sprinting Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) in the sprint behind.

Wiebes revealed she had a slow puncture and couldn't go with Cromwell when she attacked.

"I knew that she would not be there for the Europeans, but I also felt that on the last lap that I had a slow puncture in the front so I had to be careful in the corners. I didn't want to take any risks there. Then I still could count on the sprint. I felt it was bumpy in the sprint.

The women faced 131 kilometres on two short laps, one hilly long circuit and a short closing lap with 44km of gravel and 6km of cobbles on the long lap.

Cromwell hit out on the first lap chased by Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma), Elena Cecchini and Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx). Sanne Cant (Fenix-Deceuninck) was with the four riders but lost contact on the second lap.

By the final lap, the quartet had opened up two minutes on the nearest rival Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx). Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) had faded back to sixth while Marthe Truyen in seventh led the Belgian Championship field.

Riding mixed in with the men's stragglers, the four women came into the final 3km as Cromwell came to the front and pulled ahead of the men and got a gap.

Passing the lapped riders, she powered away as the European riders watched each other and raised her arms in victory at the line.

Wiebes said the men they passed were respectful and did not interfere in their race. "The guys we passed they went to the side so we could pass easily, and some guys helped us pretty good to pace it," she said.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRiderTimeCategory
1Tiffany Cromwell (CANYON//SRAM RACING)3:49:57UCI
2Lorena Wiebes (TEAM SD WORX)0:00:17EU
3Fem van Empel0:00:17EU
4Elena Cecchini0:00:20EU
5Barabara Guarischi0:05:13EU
6Pauliena Rooijakkers (CANYON // SRAM)0:09:11EU
7Tessa Neefjes (LIV RACING COLLECTIVE)0:09:52EU
8Giada Borghesi0:09:52EU
9Marthe Truyen0:09:53EU/BEL
10Barbara Borowiecka0:13:04EU
11Yara Kastelijn0:14:52EU
12Sabrina Stultiens0:14:53EU
13Nathalie Bex0:16:12EU/BEL
14Liisa Ehrberg ((VELOHUNT PROTEAM)0:17:13EU
15Amanda Bohlin (CK HYMER)0:17:54EU
16Mariëlle Trouwborst (RESTORE CYCLING)0:18:48EU
17Svenja Betz0:19:49EU
18Jana Dobbelaere (DUOLAR)0:19:52EU/BEL
19Julie Sap (LOTTO DSTNY LADIES)0:21:09EU/BEL
20Eva Buurman (LIV RACING TEQFIND)0:21:59EU
21Leonie Bentveld (PAUWELS SAUZEN - BINGOAL)0:22:41EU
22Lieke van Zeelst0:22:41EU
23Loes Sels (PROXIMUS-CYCLIS)0:22:43EU/BEL
24Clara Lundmark0:23:33EU
25Sterre Vervloet (LOTTO DSTNY LADIES)0:23:40EU/BEL
26Isabelle Klein (CT TOPROAD REISERBANN)0:26:33EU
27Marion Norbert Riberolle0:28:11EU/BEL
28Letizia Borghesi (EF EDUCATION TIBCO SVB)0:28:32EU
29Cassia Boglio (AUSTRALIA)0:30:47UCI
30Mika Söderström (STOCKHOLM CYKELKLUBB)0:33:48EU
31Jana Priau (KEUKENS REDANT CYCLING TEAM)0:33:48EU/BEL
32Julie Stockman (DD GROUP- ISOREX- NOAQUA CYCLING T)0:33:49EU/BEL
33Michele Schaeffer0:34:14UCI
34Sophie Almeida (TEAMELLES GROUPAMA PAYS DE LA LOIRE)0:36:00EU
35Emma Boogaard (UCI CTW TEAM COOP - HITEC PRODUCTS)0:36:11EU
36Nele de Vos (NEVER GIVE UP BY JOLIEN VERSCHUEREN)0:36:32EU/BEL

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

