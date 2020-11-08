Trending

Puck Pieterse wins under-23 women European Cyclo-cross Championships

By

Kata Blanka Vas second, Manon Bakker

Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) wins under-23 women's title at UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) wins under-23 women's title at UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) wins under-23 women's title at UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Puck Pieterse (Ned) 0:40:56
2Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:00:08
3Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:00:10
4Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:00:23
5Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:00:44
6Fem Van Empel (Ned) 0:00:51
7Francesca Baroni (Ita)
8Sara Casasola (Ita)
9Anna Kay (GBr) 0:01:17
10Gaia Realini (Ita) 0:01:31
11Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) 0:01:40
12Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) 0:01:48
13Josie Nelson (GBr) 0:01:59
14Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra) 0:02:08
15Susanne Meistrok (Ned) 0:02:40
16Harriet Harnden (GBr) 0:03:12
17Lara Krähemann (Swi) 0:03:35
18Tereza Vaníčková (Cze) 0:03:54
19Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze) 0:04:25
20Sophie Thackray (GBr) 0:04:33
21Abbie Manley (GBr) 0:05:26
22Amy Perryman (GBr) 0:05:35

