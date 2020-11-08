Puck Pieterse wins under-23 women European Cyclo-cross Championships
By Cyclingnews
Kata Blanka Vas second, Manon Bakker
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Puck Pieterse (Ned)
|0:40:56
|2
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|0:00:08
|3
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:00:10
|4
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:00:23
|5
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:00:44
|6
|Fem Van Empel (Ned)
|0:00:51
|7
|Francesca Baroni (Ita)
|8
|Sara Casasola (Ita)
|9
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:01:17
|10
|Gaia Realini (Ita)
|0:01:31
|11
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|0:01:40
|12
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:48
|13
|Josie Nelson (GBr)
|0:01:59
|14
|Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra)
|0:02:08
|15
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:02:40
|16
|Harriet Harnden (GBr)
|0:03:12
|17
|Lara Krähemann (Swi)
|0:03:35
|18
|Tereza Vaníčková (Cze)
|0:03:54
|19
|Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)
|0:04:25
|20
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|0:04:33
|21
|Abbie Manley (GBr)
|0:05:26
|22
|Amy Perryman (GBr)
|0:05:35
