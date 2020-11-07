Trending

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins European Cyclo-cross Championships

By

World champion beats Dutch compatriots Worst in second, Brand third

Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020

World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins the Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020

World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins the Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Perrine Clauzel (France)

Perrine Clauzel (France) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020

Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020

Alvarado and Worst at the Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)

Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

Lucinda Brand and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Image credit: Getty Images)
Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020

World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins the Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020

World Champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins the Cyclo-cross European Championships 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands) 0:40:45
2Anne Marie Worst (Netherlands)
3Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) 0:00:22
4Denise Betsema (Netherlands) 0:00:55
5Perrine Clauzel (France) 0:01:13
6Eva Lechner (Italy) 0:01:18
7Sanne Cant (Belgium) 0:01:20
8Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands) 0:01:41
9Alicia Franck (Belgium) 0:01:48
10Ellen Van Loy (Belgium) 0:01:59

