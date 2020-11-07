Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins European Cyclo-cross Championships
By Ben Goddard
World champion beats Dutch compatriots Worst in second, Brand third
Elite Women: Hertogenbosch - Hertogenbosch
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)
|0:40:45
|2
|Anne Marie Worst (Netherlands)
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)
|0:00:22
|4
|Denise Betsema (Netherlands)
|0:00:55
|5
|Perrine Clauzel (France)
|0:01:13
|6
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|0:01:18
|7
|Sanne Cant (Belgium)
|0:01:20
|8
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|0:01:41
|9
|Alicia Franck (Belgium)
|0:01:48
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)
|0:01:59
Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta: Brennauer wins stage 2 ITTBrennauer new overall leader ahead of final stage
