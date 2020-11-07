Trending

Ryan Kamp wins under-23 European Cyclo-cross Championships

Great Britain's Mein and Mason on the podium

Under-23: Hertogenbosch - Hertogenbosch

Image 1 of 3

Ryan Kamp

Ryan Kamp wins European Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 3

Ryan Kamp

Ryan Kamp wins European Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 3

Ryan Kamp

Ryan Kamp wins European Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:51:28
2Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:00:12
3Cameron Mason (GBr) 0:00:13
4Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:00:53
5Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:01:15
6Tim Van Dijke (Ned) 0:01:32
7Mees Hendrikx (Ned) 0:01:40
8Loris Rouiller (Swi) 0:01:42
9Filippo Fontana (Ita) 0:01:45
10Federico Ceolin (Ita) 0:01:56
11Davide Toneatti (Ita) 0:02:01
12Joris Delbove (Fra) 0:02:14
13Toby Barnes (GBr) 0:02:17
14Ugo Ananie (Fra) 0:02:40
15Hugo Kars (Ned) 0:02:48
16Lewis Askey (GBr) 0:02:49
17Hugo Jot (Fra) 0:02:51
18Eric Lüthi (Swi)
19Rory Mcguire (GBr) 0:02:56
20Felix Stehli (Swi) 0:02:58
21Šimon Vaníček (Cze) 0:03:03
22Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:03:07
23Marco Pavan (Ita) 0:03:14
24Théo Thomas (Fra) 0:03:17
25Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:03:18
26Florian Richard Andrade (Fra) 0:03:28
27Luke Verburg (Ned) 0:03:46
28Samuele Leone (Ita) 0:03:51
29Oliver Stockwell (GBr) 0:04:13
30Jan Sommer (Swi) 0:04:28
31Daniel Barnes (GBr) 0:04:52
32Lars Sommer (Swi) 0:05:07
33Jean-Luc Halter (Swi) 0:05:34
34Bart Artz (Ned) 0:06:07
35Tom Couzens (GBr) 0:06:30
36Tobias Vančo (Svk)
DNFIvan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)

