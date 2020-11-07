Ryan Kamp wins under-23 European Cyclo-cross Championships
By Cyclingnews
Great Britain's Mein and Mason on the podium
Under-23: Hertogenbosch - Hertogenbosch
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:51:28
|2
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:00:12
|3
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:00:13
|4
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:00:53
|5
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:01:15
|6
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:01:32
|7
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:01:40
|8
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:01:42
|9
|Filippo Fontana (Ita)
|0:01:45
|10
|Federico Ceolin (Ita)
|0:01:56
|11
|Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|0:02:01
|12
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:02:14
|13
|Toby Barnes (GBr)
|0:02:17
|14
|Ugo Ananie (Fra)
|0:02:40
|15
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|0:02:48
|16
|Lewis Askey (GBr)
|0:02:49
|17
|Hugo Jot (Fra)
|0:02:51
|18
|Eric Lüthi (Swi)
|19
|Rory Mcguire (GBr)
|0:02:56
|20
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|0:02:58
|21
|Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
|0:03:03
|22
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:03:07
|23
|Marco Pavan (Ita)
|0:03:14
|24
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|0:03:17
|25
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:03:18
|26
|Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
|0:03:28
|27
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:03:46
|28
|Samuele Leone (Ita)
|0:03:51
|29
|Oliver Stockwell (GBr)
|0:04:13
|30
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|0:04:28
|31
|Daniel Barnes (GBr)
|0:04:52
|32
|Lars Sommer (Swi)
|0:05:07
|33
|Jean-Luc Halter (Swi)
|0:05:34
|34
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:06:07
|35
|Tom Couzens (GBr)
|0:06:30
|36
|Tobias Vančo (Svk)
|DNF
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
