Atherton tames techincal Val Di Sole course

Smith, Minnaar claim minor placings

Image 1 of 20

Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing took a 2nd straight World Cup win

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 20

Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 20

Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 20

World Cup leader Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 20

Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 20

Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 20

Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 20

Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing crashing on the finish corner

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 20

Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing crashing on the finish corner

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 20

Richard Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 20

Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 20

Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 20

Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 20

Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 20

Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 20

Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 20

Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team crashed

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 20

Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof crashed

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 20

Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 20

Elite men's podium: Loic Bruni, Steve Smith, Gee Atherton, Greg Minaar, Troy Brosnan

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:03:12.185
2Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:01.001
3Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:01.250
4Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:02.471
5Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH0:00:04.121
6Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:04.123
7Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.280
8Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian0:00:06.341
9Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:06.442
10Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team0:00:06.501
11Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Esp) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:08.760
12Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team0:00:08.767
13Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:08.780
14Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:09.119
15Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:09.826
16Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees0:00:09.895
17Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost0:00:11.205
18Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:11.336
19Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle by Trek0:00:11.715
20Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR0:00:11.740
21Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:12.377
22Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH0:00:12.572
23Bernat Guardia Pascual (Esp)0:00:12.674
24Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:12.775
25Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:13.185
26Edward Masters (NZl)0:00:13.194
27Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:13.340
28Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense0:00:13.750
29Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:13.921
30David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost0:00:14.279
31Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona0:00:14.475
32Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team0:00:14.600
33Isak Leivsson (Nor)0:00:14.713
34Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:14.766
35Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle by Trek0:00:14.791
36Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:14.899
37Brendan Fairclough (GBr) GSTAAD-Scott0:00:15.073
38Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:15.247
39Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:15.373
40Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:15.726
41Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:15.805
42Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees0:00:16.254
43Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:16.530
44Julien Piccolo (Fra)0:00:17.170
45Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian0:00:17.193
46Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:17.852
47Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:17.886
48Ziga Pandur (Svn) Unior Tools Team0:00:18.079
49Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)0:00:19.534
50Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:00:19.570
51Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:19.995
52Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:00:21.643
53Rudy Cabirou (Fra)0:00:21.706
54Terje Nylende (Nor)0:00:21.768
55Reece Potter (NZl)0:00:21.869
56Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:22.281
57Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:22.335
58Oliwer Kangas (Swe)0:00:22.855
59Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:23.713
60Martin Knapec (Svk)0:00:23.813
61Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:24.215
62Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
63George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:24.283
64Arthur Parret (Fra)0:00:24.995
65Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:25.122
66Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing0:00:25.567
67Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR0:00:25.973
68Kevin Aiello (USA)0:00:26.479
69Logan Binggeli (USA)0:00:27.979
70Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing0:00:28.505
71Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:28.764
72Remi Gauvin (Can) Perform X Commencal0:00:29.047
73Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:29.932
74Christopher McGlinchey (Irl)0:00:39.990
75Patrick Thome (Fra) GSTAAD-Scott0:00:40.037
76Richard Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:50.574
77Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense0:06:29.185
DNSAndrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
DNSPierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
DNSRichard Thomas (GBr)
DSQJack Reading (GBr)

