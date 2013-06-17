Atherton tames techincal Val Di Sole course
Smith, Minnaar claim minor placings
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:03:12.185
|2
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:01.001
|3
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:01.250
|4
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:02.471
|5
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:04.121
|6
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:04.123
|7
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:05.280
|8
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:06.341
|9
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:06.442
|10
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:06.501
|11
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Esp) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:08.760
|12
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team
|0:00:08.767
|13
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:08.780
|14
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:09.119
|15
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:09.826
|16
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees
|0:00:09.895
|17
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost
|0:00:11.205
|18
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:11.336
|19
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle by Trek
|0:00:11.715
|20
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:11.740
|21
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:12.377
|22
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH
|0:00:12.572
|23
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Esp)
|0:00:12.674
|24
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:12.775
|25
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:13.185
|26
|Edward Masters (NZl)
|0:00:13.194
|27
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:13.340
|28
|Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense
|0:00:13.750
|29
|Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:13.921
|30
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost
|0:00:14.279
|31
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona
|0:00:14.475
|32
|Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team
|0:00:14.600
|33
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|0:00:14.713
|34
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:14.766
|35
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle by Trek
|0:00:14.791
|36
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:14.899
|37
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) GSTAAD-Scott
|0:00:15.073
|38
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:15.247
|39
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:15.373
|40
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:15.726
|41
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:15.805
|42
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees
|0:00:16.254
|43
|Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:16.530
|44
|Julien Piccolo (Fra)
|0:00:17.170
|45
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:17.193
|46
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:17.852
|47
|Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:17.886
|48
|Ziga Pandur (Svn) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:18.079
|49
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|0:00:19.534
|50
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:00:19.570
|51
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:19.995
|52
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:00:21.643
|53
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:21.706
|54
|Terje Nylende (Nor)
|0:00:21.768
|55
|Reece Potter (NZl)
|0:00:21.869
|56
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:22.281
|57
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:22.335
|58
|Oliwer Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:22.855
|59
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:23.713
|60
|Martin Knapec (Svk)
|0:00:23.813
|61
|Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:24.215
|62
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|63
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:24.283
|64
|Arthur Parret (Fra)
|0:00:24.995
|65
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:25.122
|66
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:25.567
|67
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:25.973
|68
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|0:00:26.479
|69
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|0:00:27.979
|70
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:28.505
|71
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:28.764
|72
|Remi Gauvin (Can) Perform X Commencal
|0:00:29.047
|73
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:29.932
|74
|Christopher McGlinchey (Irl)
|0:00:39.990
|75
|Patrick Thome (Fra) GSTAAD-Scott
|0:00:40.037
|76
|Richard Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:50.574
|77
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense
|0:06:29.185
|DNS
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|DNS
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|DNS
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|DSQ
|Jack Reading (GBr)
